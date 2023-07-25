You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
As part of the new deal, NADEC will commit to supplying Yadoum with 150,000 tons of biowaste annually at a specified price for the first five years of the agreement period. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5k9ts

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to protect the environment, Saudi dairy giant National Agricultural Development Co. signed a deal with Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Co., also known as Yadoum, to set up a biowaste recycling plant that produces fertilizer.

The agricultural and food-processing company, which undertakes massive cow-raising activities for dairy production, generates an estimated 150,000 tons of biowaste every year.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Investment Co. for Recycling, will build a plant for recycling and processing this biowaste to produce highly efficient organic fertilizers.

NADEC will provide the required land on lease for the project near its dairy farms in Haradh.

The 20-year agreement is an extension of a memorandum of understanding signed between the dairy giant and SIRC, wholly owned by Public Investment Fund, on Jan. 30, the company said in a bourse filing.  

As part of the new deal, NADEC will commit to supplying Yadoum with 150,000 tons of biowaste annually at a specified price for the first five years of the agreement period.

In return, Yadoum will supply high-quality fertilizer to NADEC at a specific price per cubic meter, based on a predetermined discount agreed upon by both parties, the Tadawul release said.

Both parties have agreed to increase prices every five years.

The release added that both companies will review future quantity projections every two and a half years throughout the agreement’s validity period.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum will provide expertise and capabilities in research and development to support NADEC in finding permanent and sustainable solutions for managing biowaste.

In their earlier MOU signed in January, both companies said they aim to recycle around 400,000 tons of biological waste annually and process it into organic fertilizer.

By supporting diverse agricultural ventures, Saudi Arabia seeks to fortify food security, address potential supply shortages, and ensure the stability of food supply chains.    

The country has also made progress on over half of its sustainable development targets, the Kingdom’s Economics and Planning Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim told the UN on Monday at a critical meeting evaluating the world’s environmental obligations.  

He said: “The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind.” 

Saudi Arabia is on a path of economic diversification and also focusing on sustainability programs, including the Saudi Green Initiative, as it aims to achieve its net-zero emissions target in 2060.

Topics: National Agricultural Development Co. Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Co. biowaste recycling fertilizer

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 

Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Visitors to AMAALA, one of the world’s most well-preserved natural environments in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, will soon experience a new resort with a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle.

The Public Investment Fund-owned Red Sea Global and US firm Equinox are joining hands to establish Equinox Resort AMAALA, according to a statement. 

“AMAALA brings the best in health and wellness together in an area of extraordinary natural beauty to offer exceptional and transformative experiences for guests,” Group CEO of RSG John Pagano said. 

He added: “Equinox’s unique brand of luxury and fitness is a fantastic fit, allowing visitors to choose seeking self-improvement during their stay, getting back to nature on land or at sea, or simply enjoying quiet moments with loved ones in comfort and privacy.” 

The new hotel will comprise 128 keys, including two luxury penthouses and a suite of amenities such as several world-class culinary concepts.  

In addition to this, the new hotel will also feature a magnesium salt rooftop pool, spa, beach club, and an Equinox fitness club. 

The statement further revealed that Equinox Resort AMAALA will be a key part of the AMAALA Marina Village, which is home to a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums. 

Designed by British international architecture firm Foster + Partners, the new hotel will be built in such a way that it will ensure complete connectivity to the surrounding area. 

Equinox Resort AMAALA is located on a prime position that provides direct access and views to the Marina Village on one side and the pristine Hijaz Cove on the other.   

“AMAALA is a destination that perfectly aligns with our mission of redefining luxury hospitality,” Equinox Hotels CEO Christopher Norton said. 

He added: “Our highly differentiated resort offering will provide guests an unparalleled experience that only a brand like Equinox can deliver.” 

In February, RSG partnered with Swiss longevity clinic Clinique La Prairie to offer a new wellness resort at AMAALA. Later in April, it signed an agreement with international hospitality brand Rosewood Hotel & Resorts to manage a 110-key hotel at upcoming integrated wellness destination. 

Topics: Red Sea Global Equinox AMAALA  Amaala

Related

Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive

Bahrain’s foreign investment inflows accelerated by economic reforms: report 

Bahrain’s foreign investment inflows accelerated by economic reforms: report 
Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Bahrain’s foreign investment inflows accelerated by economic reforms: report 

Bahrain’s foreign investment inflows accelerated by economic reforms: report 
Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Driven by Bahrain’s business-friendly environment, strategic location and economic diversification efforts, the country is witnessing an acceleration in foreign direct investments, according to a new report.  

The report released by global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group noted that Bahrain’s strategies and efforts aimed at further diversifying the economy and boosting inflows have already started delivering results.  

The report coincides with the latest UN report which suggested the country’s FDI inflows surged by 5.82 percent or $1.95 billion to $35.43 billion in 2022 compared to 2021 where it was worth $33.48 billion.  

According to the OBG report, Bahrain is also showing strong signs of recovering from the pandemic, as the country reported a gross domestic product growth rate of 4.9 percent in 2022, compared to 2.2 percent in 2021.  

“Bahrain benefits from several competitive advantages, including a strategic location that makes it a natural a gateway into regional markets and a favorable business environment,” said OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East Jana Treeck.  

The country’s guiding plan, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, aims to strengthen the growth of the private sector, along with promoting government investments in infrastructure, affordable housing, human resource development and digital transformation.  

Bahrain is also introducing several policy reforms to attract investments in high-potential sectors, including tourism, information and communication technology, logistics and financial technology. 

Treeck said: “Looking ahead, we expect long-term strategies aimed at propelling growth in tourism, ICT and other sectors ripe for development to pay dividends, sealing Bahrain’s status as an attractive destination for foreign investment and positioning it as a competitive regional player.”  

OBG Editor-in-Chief Oliver Cornock noted that non-oil growth in Bahrain is showing signs of outpacing the oil sector which is a clear indication of the country’s success in its economic diversification efforts.  

“Initiatives such as the Public-Private Partnerships guide, in particular, are proving instrumental in attracting investment for the pipeline of capital projects that will be key in supporting Bahrain’s plans for manufacturing and logistics development,” explained Cornock.  

Topics: Bahrain Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Related

FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  
Business & Economy
FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  
Special Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News video
Middle-East
Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News

World Bank pledges $350m to enhance Morocco’s water security

World Bank pledges $350m to enhance Morocco’s water security
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

World Bank pledges $350m to enhance Morocco’s water security

World Bank pledges $350m to enhance Morocco’s water security
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Morocco’s water security is set to be strengthened after the World Bank agreed to finance a $350 million irrigation program.

The fund will support a subset of activities in the North African country, which aims to conserve 25 million cubic meters of drinkable water in supply distribution networks.

These activities include strengthening the sector’s governance, enhancing financial sustainability and water use efficiency, and enabling the integration of non-conventional resources. 

“Providing access to natural resources, particularly water, while preserving them is essential for building a sustainable future in Morocco,” stated Jesko Hentschel, country director for the Maghreb and Malta at the World Bank.

He added: “To this end, this new program aims to reinforce water security for all in Morocco and provides support for the updating and the adoption of the National Water Plan that defines the 30-year vision for the water sector.”

Additionally, it seeks to achieve 52 million cubic meters of treated wastewater available for reuse, or 52 percent of the goal of 100 million cubic meters by 2030, added the report. 

This step aligns with the World Bank’s strategic priorities in the Middle East and North Africa region, particularly in gender and climate change.

The program also facilitates the implementation of the recommendations made in the World Bank’s Morocco Country Climate and Development Report.

“This program will contribute to the government’s efforts to strengthen recognition of the value of water, increase transparency of costs along the water value chain and incentivize more efficient and rational uses of scarce water resources,” said Marcus Wishart, lead water resources management specialist and program co-leader at the World Bank.

According to a press release announcing the funding, Morocco is a climate hot spot and one of the world’s most water-stressed countries.

It added: “Water scarcity imposes significant economic constraints, which are expected to worsen as the country approaches the absolute threshold of 500 cubic meters of water per person per year by 2030.

“Climate change is likely to have cumulative and cascading effects on Morocco’s water security.”

The report further noted that the program intends to enhance the conditions that make desalination and the use of treated wastewater possible.

Topics: The World Bank Morocco water security

Related

Jordan, World Bank sign $250m agreement for water sector efficiency project
Middle-East
Jordan, World Bank sign $250m agreement for water sector efficiency project

FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  

FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  
Updated 59 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  

FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  
Updated 59 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant stride for the UAE’s property market, Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector recorded a 363 percent year-on-year increase in foreign direct investments in the first half of 2023 to reach 834.6 million dirhams ($227 million).  

The regions with the highest shares of FDI included Saadiyat Island at 34 percent, Yas Island at 28 percent, and Al Jurf at 12 percent.

Al Reem Island claimed an 11 percent share, whil Al Shamkha recorded 8 percent, according to the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, citing data from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport.  

“We are thrilled to announce the remarkable surge in foreign direct real estate investments in Abu Dhabi. The astounding 363 percent growth witnessed during the first half of this year is a testament to the emirate’s exceptional appeal to foreign investors,” Adeeb Al-Afifi, executive director of the real estate sector at the department, said.  

He added: “This includes its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and supportive economic and legislative environment, all of which have contributed to enhancing the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for individuals of all nationalities to invest, live and work.”  

Al-Afifi further stated that Abu Dhabi’s investment climate is bolstered by incentives and robust frameworks which have stimulated an environment for foreign investors to pursue promising prospects in the market.  

Moreover, Dubai’s real estate sector also witnessed growth in the second quarter of the year with an increase of 37 percent in transactions compared to the same period of 2022, according to the latest Dubai Land Department data published by Better Homes.  

The report indicated that transactions reached 27,215 in the second quarter, with the total value of properties sold touching 69.8 billion dirhams.   

In terms of property type, apartment transactions in Dubai increased by 57 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, while villa and townhouse transactions decreased by 9 percent.   

Due to a decrease in off-plan villa transactions, the total value of townhouse and villa properties sold decreased by 10 percent quarter on quarter. In comparison, apartments increased by 5 percent in the same period.  

Dubai Production City recorded the highest growth in apartment prices, up 23 percent quarter on quarter, followed by Living Legends and Al-Habtoor City, which increased by 21 and 13 percent, respectively.   

Jumeirah Islands saw the fastest growth in villa prices, up 13 percent quarter on quarter and 32 percent year on year.  

Topics: Abu Dhabi Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Related

UAE’s Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond
Business & Economy
UAE’s Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $247m in Sakani accounts in July

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $247m in Sakani accounts in July
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $247m in Sakani accounts in July

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $247m in Sakani accounts in July
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aimed at increasing homeownership among Saudis, the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund has released another tranche of financing worth SR929 million ($247 million) to the beneficiaries of the affordable housing program Sakani in July.

This tranche is 1.42 percent up from the SR916 million the fund deposited last month into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

The fund’s move to release the fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families.  

According to the fund’s CEO Mansour bin Madi, the deposited amount was allocated to support the subsidized real estate financing contracts, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The CEO added that the total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries from June 2017 up to July 2023 has now amounted to an estimated SR50.2 billion.

He further said that the continuity of depositing the housing subsidy at the specified monthly time comes as an affirmation of the continuous efforts to further enable the beneficiaries to own the first home according to their needs and respective financial capabilities.

Launched in 2017, Sakani is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting as well as enabling Saudi citizens to own their first home.  The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030. 

In June, the fund announced that it had inked finance agreements worth SR13.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to boost Saudi Arabia’s housing market, according to the National Development Fund’s quarterly report.

At the time, the report indicated that the deals sought to offer housing benefits to 21,000 citizens during the first quarter.

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report released by PwC Middle East in December.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and was expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 homes by 2030.

Topics: Sakani

Related

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 
Business & Economy
Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 

Latest updates

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit
Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit
Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 
Red Sea Global, Equinox partner to establish new luxury resort in AMAALA 
Saudi, international artists invited to participate in Riyadh sculpture symposium
Saudi, international artists invited to participate in Riyadh sculpture symposium
Saudi cabinet renews Kingdom's condemnation of attacks on Islamic sanctities in Sweden, Denmark
Saudi cabinet renews Kingdom's condemnation of attacks on Islamic sanctities in Sweden, Denmark

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.