Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

  • Hundreds of travelers and transport staff were maimed and seven years on many victims, relatives and rescuers remain traumatized
BRUSSELS: A Brussels court on Tuesday convicted French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini for 2016 terrorist bombings in the Belgian capital that killed 32 people, after the country’s largest-ever criminal trial.
The high-profile pair — already sentenced to life in jail by France for a 2015 massacre in Paris — were among six accused found guilty of “murder linked to terrorism” over the biggest peacetime attack in Belgium.
The suicide attacks on March 22, 2016 at Brussels’ main airport and on the metro system were claimed by the Daesh group.
Hundreds of travelers and transport staff were maimed and seven years on many victims, relatives and rescuers remain traumatized.
The murder convictions leave those found guilty facing a life sentence in Belgium. Sentencing is expected after the summer recess ends in September.
Abdeslam, 33, was the sole surviving perpetrator of the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130 people. Prosecutors told the court they believed the Belgium-based cell also carried out the November 13, 2015 rampage in the French capital.
Abdeslam had fled to Brussels after taking part in the Paris attacks and holed up for four months in an apartment hosting members of the local cell.
He was arrested several days before the Brussels attacks took place.
But the jury — which spent over two weeks deliberating — rejected his claim not to have been involved in planning the violence.

Abrini was found guilty of being one of the teams of suicide bombers who targeted Brussels’ airport and a metro station.
He testified that he decided at the last-minute not to blow himself up at the airport — as did another defendant, Osama Krayem, a Swede of Syrian descent.
Krayem was also found guilty of murder, along with defendants Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhoukhi.
Suspect Osama Atar, who is believed to have been killed in an air strike in Syria, was convicted in absentia of masterminding the attacks.
Two other defendants — Tunisian Sofien Ayari and Rwandan Herve Bayingana Muhirwa — were acquitted of murder but found guilty of participating in a terrorist group.
Brothers Smail and Ibrahim Farisi were acquitted of the charges they faced.
The trial, which started at the end of last year, was held under tight security at the converted former headquarters of the NATO military alliance.
Dozens of wounded survivors and bereaved relatives gave often emotional testimony during the months of hearings.
On the morning of 22 March 2016, two men blew themselves up at Brussels-Zaventem international airport, and a third an hour later in a metro train near the seat of the European Union.
The bombings — near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU — were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the Daesh group in Europe.
The court on Tuesday formally boosted the death toll from the attacks from 32 to 35, after finding a link between the trauma suffered and the deaths of three more people subsequently.
One of those included a 23-year-old woman, present at the airport, who decided to end her life through euthanasia due to the mental suffering inflicted.

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
Updated 24 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
  • "We attained a new record... in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71C," Spain's Institute of Marine Sciences said
  • "The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25C," it added
Updated 24 min 25 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday during an exceptional heatwave, Spanish researchers told AFP on Tuesday.
“We attained a new record... in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71C,” Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences said, analizing data from the satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.
“The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25C,” it added.
These findings are yet to be confirmed by Copernicus.
Copernicus recently said that at the beginning of June, global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C, which is the most ambitious cap for global warming in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Such temperatures threaten marine life. During earlier heatwaves between 2015 and 2019 about 50 species including corals and molluscs were decimated.
The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body, had warned that there was a drastic change in the marine ecosystems in the Mediterranean since the 1980s with a decline in biodiversity and the arrival of several invasive species.
IPCC experts have warned that more than 20 percent of fish and invertebrates caught in the Mediterranean could disappear by 2060 if global warming exceeded the 1.5C target.

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
  • The EU set up so-called "solidarity lanes" last year for Ukrainian produce -- mainly through Romania and Poland
  • Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was "ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything"
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU agriculture commissioner said Tuesday the bloc can help Ukraine export the bulk of its grain through overland routes and could subsidise the cost of transport, after Russia tore up a Black Sea deal.
Fears over getting Ukraine’s vitally needed supplies to consumers worldwide have spiked since Russia last week withdrew from the United Nations-brokered agreement to allow exports by sea.
The EU set up so-called “solidarity lanes” last year for Ukrainian produce — mainly through Romania and Poland — to help boost alternative routes to global markets after Moscow’s invasion.
Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was “ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything.”
Wojciechowski said he would put now forward a proposal to use EU funds to “support the transport costs” of moving the Ukrainian produce via rail and road through the bloc to keep prices down.
“Because there is a risk that Russia will be the beneficiary of the situation because it would be cheaper to buy grain from Russia than to pay for the grain from Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine is a major global grain producer.
Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea deal has fueled worries that food prices in countries from Latin America to Africa could surge.
The efforts to bolster exports through the EU are being clouded by an argument over restrictions in five eastern on sales of Ukrainian grain exports in five eastern European countries that have enraged Kyiv.
The 27-nation bloc dropped duties on Ukrainian exports in the wake of Russia’s all-out invasion in a bid to help Kyiv earn vital revenues.
But EU countries along the border of the global agricultural powerhouse started barring imports after their farmers protested that a glut of Ukrainian grain was pushing down prices.
Brussels struck a compromise in April that allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to prohibit sales on their local markets while keeping transit routes open for Ukrainian grain to cross their territories.
The measures are currently set to run out in mid-September, but the five countries have called for them to be prolonged to the end of the year.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded any extension “absolutely unacceptable and frankly anti-European.”
His broadside came as focus has settled on securing routes for Ukraine to export grain to global markets after Russia withdrew from a deal to send it via the Black Sea.
Kyiv’s opposition was echoed by EU countries including Germany and France at the meeting of the bloc’s agricultural ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.
German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, needed to make clear any extension was “not possible.”
He insisted that Poland’s internal political disputes ahead of elections later this year should not be played out “on Ukraine’s back.”
France’s minister, Marc Fesneau, said “there can be no unilateral measures, no individual adventures, only a collective response to the challenge of destabilising the markets.”
Wojciechowski held talks with ministers from the five eastern EU member states and said the commission would come up with a response to the issue by the September cut-off point.
EU nation Lithuania has urged the EU to set up new export routes through Baltic ports for Ukrainian grain to provide more links to global markets.

Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Updated 25 July 2023

Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
  • Delegation of Bangladeshi business leaders expected to visit Kingdom in coming weeks
  • Cooperation opportunities on rise since Saudi commerce minister’s trip to Dhaka
Updated 25 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is looking forward to having more Bangladeshis both in its skilled workforce and investment ecosystem, Riyadh’s envoy to Dhaka told Arab News ahead of an upcoming visit of Bangladesh business leaders to the Kingdom.

Bangladeshis are the biggest expat worker community in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Essa Al-Duhailan estimated that 2.8 million of them were currently employed in the Kingdom and were recognized for being efficient and hard-working.

“Everywhere you go in Saudi Arabia, you will see a Bangladeshi ... On many occasions, they thank Saudi Arabia and the (Saudi) people for helping them to secure their future, their businesses. Many of them are loyal to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Their efforts are acknowledged by the government and people of Saudi Arabia. They are participating in the development of Saudi Arabia.”

As megaprojects such as NEOM or the developments of the Red Sea coast were underway in the Kingdom, they opened even more opportunities, especially for professionals.

“We have digital platforms, we have new infrastructure, we have megaprojects. These megaprojects and new ways of dealing with investments need skilled workers ... We welcome all kinds of professionals to go to work in Saudi Arabia in different sectors,” the ambassador added.

“I urge the relevant authorities, and the Bangladeshis themselves, to train themselves and this will benefit the two countries. We will get the skilled workers and Bangladesh will also invest in the Bangladeshi citizens.”

While Saudi Arabia is already one of Bangladesh’s main sources of remittance inflows, the salaries of professionals in the Kingdom are significantly higher than of semi-skilled workers.

When Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed the Workers’ Recruitment and Skill Verification Program deal earlier this year, Al-Duhailan forecast that those employed under the scheme would earn at least twice more.

The same sectors that require workers are now also open to Bangladeshi businesses, which will be facilitated by Saudi authorities in entering the market and forming partnerships.

Opportunities for business cooperation have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi attended the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on the invitation of the Bangladeshi government and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry — the country’s apex commerce body.

Besides signing several investment agreements, under which Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport, and agriculture industries, during the visit the Saudi and Bangladeshi chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.

A delegation comprising top Bangladeshi business leaders is soon expected in the Kingdom.

“Inshallah, within this month or August, a delegation with more than 60 businessmen will visit Saudi Arabia to meet their counterparts ... to meet the chamber of commerce leaders in Saudi Arabia and to explore the opportunities in the market there,” Al-Duhailan said.

“There are huge scopes of opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Just name any field, and you can invest there. They can invest there in Saudi Arabia in the field of infrastructure, building construction, agriculture, textile, fishing, and farms.

“Also, in factories like plastic, carpentry, and many others. You just name any field, and they can go. I just want them to go and explore the market.”

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
  • Cleverly will begin his trip with Jordan, followed by Qatar, Kuwait
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost ties with the region, Jordan News Agency reported.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.

The scheme will make visiting the UK more affordable and accessible for Gulf and Jordanian travelers.

All three countries are also significant energy, defense, and security partners for the UK, and trade and investment with the Gulf are critical to supporting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambitions for economic growth, according to a statement from the British Embassy in Amman.

The statement added that UK trade with Qatar and Kuwait was worth £18.1 billion ($23.2 billion) in 2022.

Cleverly will meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Tuesday and will announce up to £1.5 million in funding to support Jordan’s projects for women and girls.

Safadi will also meet UNHCR and World Food Programme representatives, where he will announce £30 million in financing over three years to provide cash aid and support to Jordan’s poorest refugees. This would provide basic food and living necessities to an about 70,000 refugees in camps and host communities each year.

“The UK’s mutually beneficial relationships with the Gulf and Jordan continue to thrive,” said Cleverly.

The foreign minister expressed pride in UK-Jordanian collaboration on common goals, such as strengthening commercial ties and security “for the benefit of us all.

“The UK also remains committed to supporting refugees and host communities, collaborating with our partners to help the most vulnerable in the region,” he added.

Cleverly will also meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday in Doha and later head to Kuwait to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
 

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
Updated 25 July 2023
Ellie Aben

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
  • Qur’an burning in Denmark latest in a string of similar incidents in Europe
  • NCMF says Qur’an burning ‘not an exercise of freedom but a misuse of it’
Updated 25 July 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Muslim authorities in the predominantly Catholic Philippines condemned on Tuesday Qur’an burnings in Scandinavia, as they urged respect and unity among the global community.
Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Qur’an outside the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on Monday.
It was the second time in less than a week that an ultranationalist Danish organization burned the holy book of Islam, following similar acts by different groups in neighboring Sweden.
Swedish and Danish officials have condemned the desecration of the Qur’an, but permitted the incidents under laws protecting freedom of expression, triggering widespread protests in Muslim communities across the world.
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos said in a statement to Arab News that the acts were “not an exercise of freedom but a misuse of it” and that it stood “united in strong condemnation against the recent trend of Qur’an burning in several countries, including Sweden, Denmark, and others.”
NCMF is the body governing Muslim affairs in the Philippines, where they constitute roughly 5 percent of the population of 110 million.
“The deliberate desecration of this revered religious text not only offends the religious sentiments of Muslims but also jeopardizes the principles of coexistence and empathy that underpin our diverse society,” NCMF spokesperson Yusoph Mando said.
“As a society, we must recognize the fine line between free expression and promoting hate speech.”
The Philippine commission called on authorities of the countries where the Qur’an burnings took place to investigate them and “take appropriate legal measures against those responsible for promoting hatred and causing public disorder.”
As in many Muslim countries, protests in response to the incidents have turned violent, and the NCMF called on people to “exercise restraint and respond to hate with patience and understanding, embracing the true teachings of Islam — that of peace, forgiveness, and empathy.”
 

