No successor named for Lebanon central bank chief: deputy PM

Crisis-hit Lebanon will have to go without a central bank chief from next week, says the country's deputy premier. (Reuters)
  • “We need to appoint a central bank governor, in consultation with all political parties,” Chami said
  • “There is no other option but for the vice-governors to assume their responsibilities under these circumstances,” he said
BEIRUT: Crisis-hit Lebanon — which has no president and is ruled by a caretaker government — will also have to go without a central bank chief from next week, says the country’s deputy premier.
No successor has been named for the embattled bank governor, Riad Salameh, 73, who steps down after three decades at the helm at the end of July, Saade Chami told AFP.
“We need to appoint a central bank governor, in consultation with all political parties,” Chami said, noting however that “conditions are not ready for a new governor to be appointed within a week.”
“There is no other option but for the vice-governors to assume their responsibilities under these circumstances,” he said, adding that Salameh’s mandate will not be extended.
Lebanon has been mired in a painful economic crisis since 2019 that has seen its currency lose around 98 percent of its value against the dollar and pushed most of the population into poverty.
Salameh has been a central figure of the political elite that is widely blamed for the crisis.
He has been the subject of judicial investigations at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment, charges he denies.
Once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh is now wanted by France and Germany in connection with alleged financial irregularities.
Lebanon, however, does not extradite its citizens.
Now his departure is set to create the latest high-level power vacuum that could plunge the country into further disarray.
Earlier this month, the central bank’s four vice-governors said they planned to resign unless politicians swiftly name an incoming governor.
Lebanon’s central bank governor is named by cabinet decree for a six-year mandate that can be renewed multiple times, based on the finance minister’s recommendation.
If the position is vacant, the law stipulates that the first vice-governor take over.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati is set to meet the vice-governors in the next couple of days to find a solution, Chami said.
“They have some demands, they are asking for the government and parliament’s support to continue their work,” he said.
A senior central bank official told AFP this month that the vice-governors did not want to take the blame for Lebanon’s economic collapse “while the political class continues to buy time.”
Despite the severe meltdown, Lebanese leaders have failed to enact all the reforms required by international lenders to unlock billions of dollars needed to save the economy.
Chami, who also heads Lebanon’s International Monetary Fund negotiation team, said the vice-governors have also called for Beirut to enact much-needed reforms.
Last month, the IMF warned that Lebanon’s failure to implement reforms could have “irreversible” consequences and further jeopardize economic and social stability.
Chami said about the reform demands that, “the more we delay, the harder finding a solution will be,” adding that “we have become experts in wasting time.”
“We are facing a crisis that has been worsening for the past 30 years,” he said. “We really need bold decisions and courage from the decision-makers.”

Nature’s fury: Algeria battles raging wildfires that have killed 34

Nature’s fury: Algeria battles raging wildfires that have killed 34
ALGIERS: Algerian firefighters were on Tuesday battling blazes that have killed 34 people across the tinder-dry north, destroyed homes and coastal resorts and turned vast forest areas into blackened wastelands.

Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch” as TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering fields and scrubland.

Severe fires have raged through the mountain forests of the Kabylia region on the Mediterranean coast, fanned by winds amid blistering summer heat that peaked at 48 degrees Celsius on Monday.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent his condolences to the families of those killed — among them 10 soldiers trapped by flames at Beni Ksila, in Bejaia province, according to the Defense Ministry.

“I have nowhere to go now — my house and that of my son have been completely destroyed by flames,” said a tearful elderly woman who lost her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, speaking on TV from Ait Oussalah.

Authorities reported progress in fighting back the almost 100 fires reported in recent days, having mobilized more than 8,000 civil defense personnel, over 500 fire trucks and multiple chartered aircraft.

Out of 97 fires, most had been brought under control but 13 were ongoing by Tuesday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said as temperatures dropped somewhat and winds eased.

The public prosecutor of Bejaia ordered an investigation into the causes of the fires and possible perpetrators.

An unknown number of people suffered injuries from burns to smoke inhalation, and more then 1,500 were evacuated as the fires hit 15 provinces, especially Bejaia, Bouira and Jijel.

Serious fires have also raged in recent days in neighboring Tunisia, especially the northwestern Tabarka region. Reporters there witnessed significant damage and saw helicopters and Canadair water bombers in action.

16 killed as homes hit in Sudan strikes

16 killed as homes hit in Sudan strikes
  • After more than 100 days of war, the latest bombardments have added to a toll of at least 3,900 killed nationwide
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Airstrikes and artillery barrages from Sudan’s warring generals killed at least 16 people in a Khartoum neighborhood on Tuesday, a neighborhood group reported.

After more than 100 days of war, the latest bombardments added to a toll of at least 3,900 killed nationwide.

“Sixteen citizens died today in this senseless war” when shells hit civilian homes in the Ombada area of Khartoum’s northwest, the neighborhood group said.

It is one of many pro-democracy “resistance committees” that have cobbled together supplies over the patchy Internet, land lines, or by risking their own lives to venture out since the war began.

The total number of casualties from the latest strikes was still unclear, the committee added.

Mohamed Mansour, a local resident, said he “helped pull eight bodies” from the rubble of homes destroyed by the blasts.

“Four people were killed in the house next door, including two children,” said another resident, Hagar Youssef.

The war that began on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has uprooted more than 3.3 million other people from their homes.

Much of the fighting has taken place in densely populated neighborhoods of the capital Khartoum, where residents on Tuesday reported a renewed RSF attack on the army’s ammunition corps in the city’s south.

Pro-democracy lawyers said that civilians in the city’s south and center were again being “forcibly evacuated from their homes, to be used by fighters” as bases.

Mediators from the US and Saudi Arabia have previously accused the RSF of “occupation of civilian homes, private businesses, and public buildings.” For more than three months, millions have been rationing water and electricity in the stifling heat, shielding their families from blasts and unable to reach the few health care facilities still functioning.

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday of the “catastrophic humanitarian crisis” facing Sudan, “with more than 67 percent of the country’s hospitals out of service.”

Health care and aid facilities have themselves frequently come under attack or been looted by both forces. Fighters have also been accused of rampant sexual violence, reports which the WHO said it was “appalled by.”

Alleged sexual and gender based crimes are a focus of a new investigation announced earlier this month by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes in Sudan.

The WHO reiterated demands for an urgent response to help prevent outbreaks of disease during the rainy season, which began in June and brought increased reports of malaria, cholera and other water-borne diseases — particularly in remote areas.

“Outbreaks are likely to claim more lives unless urgent action is taken to halt their spread,” said Ahmed Al-Mandhari and Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional directors for the Eastern Mediterranean and Africa, respectively.

On Monday, the UN children’s agency said it had documented “2,500 severe violations of children’s rights — an average of at least one an hour” since the fighting began, with at least 435 children killed and 2,025 injured.

More than half of Sudan’s 48 million people are in need of aid and protection, the UN says, but only a fraction of those have received assistance because of the security challenges, bureaucratic hurdles and other obstacles cited by aid groups.

The UN’s World Food Programme said it has reached more than 1.4 million people with emergency food aid as needs intensify.

The Forces for Freedom and Change, Sudan’s main civilian bloc, attended a two-day civilian meeting, which began Monday in Cairo and sought to “restore the path of peace and stop the war in Sudan,” according to FFC spokesman Jaafar Hassan.

Arrests in Egypt over animal torture

Arrests in Egypt over animal torture
  • They confessed to the crime and were referred to legal authorities for further action
CAIRO: Egyptian police have arrested and charged five people for animal cruelty, the Interior Ministry said.
In the first incidence, two people were held in Alexandria, northern Egypt, after a photo appeared on Facebook showing one of them holding a dog over the edge of a balcony.
They confessed to having committed the crime and will face legal action, the ministry said.
In the second incidence, three people were arrested after they posted a video clip on social media showing them torturing a cat.
After examining the video, the police arrested the torturer, cameraman as well as the publisher of the clip.
The trio are residents of Boulaq El-Dakrour in Giza Governorate.
Their mobile phones were discovered to contain video footage of the torture.
They confessed to the crime and were referred to legal authorities for further action.
In March, Egypt’s public prosecution ordered an investigation against a cafe worker in Cairo after a video clip surfaced showing him torturing cats. He later faced legal action.
An investigation revealed that he had committed the torture as a joke with friends for the purpose of uploading the clip on TikTok to attract views. The video was discovered on his mobile phone.
The public prosecution ordered the release of the accused, pending investigation, on a bail of 500 Egyptian pounds ($16).

Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz

Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz
  • Elsewhere, 8 people, including four women, died in an explosion in central Marib province, and 3 Yemeni soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device in Abyan province
AL-MUKALLA: Authorities in the Yemeni city of Taiz and surrounding areas have stepped up security measures, including a ban on carrying weapons and the installation of security cameras, in an attempt to resolve long-standing security issues and protect international humanitarian workers.
Lt. Col. Usama Al-Sharabi, a spokesperson for Taiz police, told Arab News that vehicles carrying dozens of armed security officers were deployed in Taiz and nearby rural areas to enforce the ban on carrying firearms and to secure the city, days after masked men killed a World Food Program worker in Al-Turbah, about 70 kilometers south of the city.
“These measures are part of a comprehensive security strategy designed to restore peace and stability to every district of the city,” Al-Sharabi said.
Several people were arrested and their weapons confiscated by security forces in rural areas, which have been gripped by violence and anarchy for some time.
The killing of Jordanian national Moayad Hameidi, the head of the WFP office in Al-Turbah, on Friday by two armed, masked men was widely condemned and put pressure on local security services in and around the densely populated city to take action to tackle insecurity and the proliferation of weapons.
Officials in Taiz said the two suspected attackers and about 20 people believed to have aided them were being questioned to determine their motives.
“What I can say at this time is that the investigation is proceeding well and has yielded some significant information and that the security services will release all relevant details,” Al-Sharabi said.
Hameidi’s body was flown home to Jordan from the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Tuesday on a UN aircraft. Yemeni officials said the security campaign in Taiz had been planned two weeks before his death but as a result of the killing they had launched it more quickly to help ensure the safety of foreign workers.
“I’d like to thank the people who helped us deploy forces in their communities, as well as identify and find the suspects. Society is the motivating reason behind this accomplishment,” Al-Sharabi said.
Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, has been under siege by the Iran-backed Houthis since mid-2015 after they failed to take control of it as a result of heavy resistance from army troops and allied resistance fighters.
Members of the local armed groups that repelled the Houthi assaults have refused to disarm and resisted any efforts by security and military forces to tackle insecurity and have them integrate with state authorities.
Elsewhere, eight people, including four women, were killed on Tuesday in an explosion at Wadi Abeda, in central Marib province.
The Aden Al-Ghad news site reported that a local weapons dealer and an explosives expert were attempting to defuse a missile inside a house when it exploded, killing both of them, the dealer’s wife and five of his children, including three daughters.
In another deadly incident, also on Tuesday, an improvised explosive device killed three Yemeni soldiers and wounded one in the Moudia district of southern Abyan province. It was the latest in a series of attacks against Yemeni forces battling Al-Qaeda, local officials and media said.
Dozens of Yemeni soldiers have been killed by land mines and roadside bombs planted by Al-Qaeda operatives in Abyan’s Omaran valley since September last year, when local security and military forces launched a joint operation targeting the terrorist group’s long-standing hiding places in Abyan and Shabwa.
 

Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese

Electricity crisis compounds suffering of sweltering Lebanese
  • The crisis affected Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, where air conditioning units stopped working for hours due to power disruptions
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s electricity rationing is compounding the suffering of the public amid the Mediterranean heatwave, with sweltering summer temperatures sweeping the country.
On Tuesday, the judiciary’s work at the Palace of Justice in Beirut was disrupted after power generators ran out of fuel.
Interrogations and the few court sessions still operating during a judicial vacation were halted amid frustration over the unbearable heat and humidity.
The brother of the central bank governor, Riad Salameh, and his assistant, Marianne Hoayek, were scheduled to appear before the first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abu Samra, as part of the investigation and interrogation in corruption cases in which they are suspects, along with Salameh himself.
But the power outage and intense heat inside the Palace of Justice led to the suspension of the investigation session. The difficult working conditions forced judges and employees to leave their offices.
The crisis also affected Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, where air conditioning units stopped working for hours due to power disruptions.
High temperatures in Lebanon’s mountains and hinterlands have led to a surge in tourism, with more than 1 million foreigners and expatriates spending their summer vacation in the country.
Rumors spread online as meteorological experts warned that temperatures could reach up to 45 degrees Celsius from Sunday into next week, creating an unprecedented heatwave in Lebanon.
Michel Antoine Afram, president of the Agricultural Scientific Research Agency, warned citizens about the danger of wildfires.
“Continued winds contribute to the ignition of fires and their rapid spread,” he said, highlighting “Lebanon’s lack of preparedness to even face the smallest of fires.”
Afram urged authorities to monitor what is happening “in Greece and other countries.”
He also warned of the repercussions of “some citizens’ disregard for guidelines and underestimation of the effect of the heat on their health.”
He demanded the government declare a state of emergency in Lebanon next week, starting Sunday, and the possibility of renewing it should the extreme heat persist.
Afram urged citizens to avoid leaving their homes or workplaces between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., especially to visit swimming pools and beaches, and to wear sunglasses and hats, and increase fluid intake.
He called on farmers to remain vigilant of their animals’ health and urged drivers to be mindful of engine and brake temperatures.
Afram appealed to factory owners and generator operators to be cautious of fire hazards.
Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud issued a circular to firefighters, guards and municipal departments, requesting that “all units, personnel, and machinery be fully prepared for emergency cases to combat any fires that may break out.”
Private power generators are popular in Lebanon, with authorities fearing that some of the devices may overheat in the extreme weather.
The hours of electricity supply through the government network do not exceed four hours per day at most, which means that many in the country rely on private generators for about 20 hours each day.
Thousands of solar panels are installed on the rooftops of residential buildings, with the option gaining popularity among the public due to the high cost of private power generators.
However, some solar panels have led to fires in buildings.
Abboud appealed to the relevant institutions to “immediately inspect the locations of hazardous and flammable materials, especially in fuel stations, warehouses, storage facilities, and places where electricity generators and their fuel tanks are placed, and ensure that they comply with public safety conditions, especially regarding fire prevention tools and equipment and immediate intervention measures.”
Electrician Ahmad Halabi told Arab News that an increase in temperatures and load on electricity wires can lead to insulation deterioration, causing fires.
About four years ago, Electricite du Liban used to provide power for about 12 to 16 hours a day, with much of the public then also using private generators to cover the gap.
The cost of subscribing to the generators was low due to the significant support that the government then provided for fuel prices.
However, since 2019, the state’s ability to provide electricity through its network has crumbled amid the worsening financial and economic crisis in the country.
Lebanon’s central bank gradually reduced its support for fuel starting in 2021.
Water departments in the country have urged citizens to “rationalize water usage to essential daily needs.”
A week ago, dozens of fires broke out in several parts of Lebanon, especially in forest areas. Firefighters put out 91 blazes.
Two weeks ago, the heatwave that hit Lebanon caused fires to break out in Jbeil, Akkar, Dennieh, Bekaa and the south, with blazes engulfing olive trees and agricultural lands.
The Meteorological Department said: “Temperatures will start to decrease as of Saturday, returning to their normal levels, and will not exceed 34 degrees Celsius in Beirut.”
It added: “The feeling of heat is due to excessive humidity resulting from the high temperature of Mediterranean Sea water, which is currently at 29 degrees Celsius, and the hot and humid southwestern winds coming from North Africa, pushing the humidity toward the Lebanese coast.”

