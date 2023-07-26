SAMA licenses Fas Finance to operate in consumer spending space 

RIYADH: In a push toward increasing financial literacy in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s central bank has licensed Fas Finance Co. to provide consumer microfinance solutions.
The licensing decision reflects the effort of the institution — also known as SAMA — to support the sector, enhance transaction efficiency, and encourage innovative solutions for greater financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.
Fas Finance is a Shariah-complaint digital consumer finance company under the umbrella of Fas Labs, a jointly owned venture by Arabian Centres Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co.
Fas Labs currently owns 65 percent of Fas Finance while Egypt’s buy now, pay later platform valU owns the remaining 35 percent after a deal that was signed in June 2022.
Fas Labs first received preliminary approval to establish the digital consumer company in January 2022.
SAMA’s commitment to making Saudi Arabia a regional fintech hub is evident in its intensive licensing progress.
On Tuesday, SAMA granted UAE-based BNPL company Tabby a permit to run its post-paid payment solutions in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has now authorized five BNPL solution providers, further strengthening its position as a regional hub.
Moreover, SAMA granted a permit to Tamara at the beginning of this month, to provide consumer finance through the BNPL platforms, which will also attract a new segment of investors and value-added firms to achieve more efficient operations.
The central bank is also working on using technology in financial services to support Saudi Arabia’s broader goals as it pushes ahead with the Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.
Under the Ministry of Finance’s national fintech strategy, the number of firms in the sector is expected to increase from 82 in 2022 to 230 by 2025.
The plan also seeks to increase the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025, besides increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings.
Saudi Vision 2030 offers ‘tons of opportunities’ for IT firms — Pakistani tech magnate
Systems Limited chief Asif Peer says his firm is focused on markets in Gulf countries and is in the process of acquiring more companies
Peer’s IT firm generates over 80 percent of its revenue from the export of services to various geographies and below 20 percent from domestic market
Updated 26 July 2023
Khurshid Ahmed
KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s diversification of its economy under the Vision 2030 offers “tons of opportunities” for information technology-based companies, CEO of a Pakistani tech giant said on Tuesday, stressing on “diversification and specialization” as the key to benefit from these opportunities.
Saudi Arabia is consolidating its economy on modern lines under the Vision 2030, which is a strategic development framework intended to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil. It is aimed at developing public service sectors in the Kingdom such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism.
In an interview with Arab News, Pakistani IT magnate, Asif Peer, was a “big market” for players across all sectors, particularly the IT sector. Peer’s Systems Limited boast of being Pakistan’s first IT company, established in 1977, with a market capitalization of Rs128 billion ($444 million) and revenue generation of Rs20.64 billion ($69 million) in fiscal year 2022.
“I would say the money that is being spend by the Saudi conglomerates, the corporate enterprises and most importantly the public sector, the government that is taking lot of initiatives, all is mostly toward technology,” Peer said.
“If everybody is aware of what’s happening... there will be tons of opportunities for everyone,” he said, adding, “diversification and specialization is the key.”
Peer’s firm generates over 80 percent of its revenue from the export of services to various countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and less than 20 percent from the domestic market. It already has a sizeable presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Singapore, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.
Peer, however, said that Pakistani companies must be aware of the opportunities coming as part of the Vision 2030 to benefit from them. Vision 2030 has many facets, including infrastructure development but technology, business and digital transformation, and gender diversity, he said.
“They all will need technology at the backbone or at the back. We just need to know about these projects and just need to be registered with all these companies, with all these big consulting partners,” he said. “So we know that which projects are coming and we try to position ourselves.”
Last year, Systems Limited incorporated a company, Systems Arabia, in the Kingdom, which has secured sizeable contracts in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to the CEO.
The healthy pipeline will help with the momentum in the Kingdom as the company is currently targeting customer acquisition in both public and private sectors.
“They are all in expansion, they all are focused on technology and digitization, AI. So we have ample opportunities to double down, triple down our investment in these markets,” Peer said.
“Our Egypt center is not only a market for us, but it is also a supply center for us,” he said, adding the company employed hundreds of people at the center that supported GCC clients, mostly because of the language and much-needed cultural mix.
Using Egypt as a spring board, Peer’s firm is also focused on other regional markets for acquisitions.
“We are really focused right now on those markets, acquiring more companies, either in those markets or those domains which are relevant and pertinent, because I believe in organic and inorganic growth both will yield better results,” he told Arab News.
To a question about the challenges faced by his firm in the Gulf region, Peer said there were no major challenges in the Middle East.
About his growth plans at home and abroad, the Systems Limited CEO said his company was in hypergrowth mode to beat its own expectations.
“When you are scaling and growing there are two sides of it, one is demand and one is supply, so in supply side we are scaling robustly not just by hiring people, but we have lots of training programs that we run in every competency in every area,” he said.
Peer informed his firm recently won ‘Microsoft Partner of the Year’ award in recognition of development and delivery of outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year.
Red Sea Global launches first mangrove nursery in plan to plant 50m trees by 2030
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey is expected to get a further push, as Red Sea Global opened its first mangrove nursery which aims to plant 50 million trees by 2030.
According to a press release, this nursery has been launched in partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Cover on the occasion of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26.
RSG is the developer behind the Red Sea giga-project, which will be home to 50 resorts by 2030, with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas.
“The successful opening of our Mangrove Nursery is a testament to that unyielding dedication to the preservation and rejuvenation of the Red Sea coastline,” said John Pagano, CEO of RSG.
He added: “We hold the utmost respect for the environment in which we operate and recognize it as our most valuable asset. It is our shared obligation to not only safeguard it, but also proactively enhance it wherever possible.”
Saudi Arabia, which is currently on a path of economic diversification, considers environmental protection as a core part of the agenda outlined in the Vision 2030 plan.
The Kingdom is also spearheading the Saudi Green Initiative and the wider Middle East Green initiative to ensure a sustainable future.
“The power of mangrove forests to store carbon, to manage flooding and stabilize coastlines, and to provide shelter for fish and other organisms, makes them one of nature’s super ecosystems. Our Mangrove Nursery will increase numbers of mangroves and boost biodiversity, ensuring we reach the environmental ambitions we have set ourselves,” added Pagano.
According to the press release, the seedlings will be cared for in the nursery for approximately eight months until they grow to 80cm, at which point they will be carefully transplanted in designated mangrove parks within the destination.
“These trees are among the most efficient tools we have for carbon sequestration, with the capacity to absorb up to five to 10 times more carbon than other plants. Coupled with the positive impact on biodiversity, the successful cultivation of seedlings forms a central pillar in our ambition to achieve a 30 percent net conservation benefit across our destination,” said Raed Albasseet, group chief environment and sustainability officer at RSG.
Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca
Flynas will begin operating direct flights from Aug. 3
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi budget airline flynas announced the launch of direct weekly flights between Jeddah and Casablanca, Morocco, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Starting Aug. 3, flynas will begin operating three direct flights on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between King Abdulaziz International Airport and Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.
The flights are part of a strategic partnership between flynas and the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, which aims to boost tourism and establish the Kingdom as a global aviation leader.
Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030.
Established in 2007, flynas operates more than 1,500 weekly flights to over 70 local and international destinations. Since its launch, the budget airline has transported more than 60 million passengers.
Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy&
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has invested $3.9 billion in research and development since 2021 and established innovative biotech clusters in its bid to become a global research leader, revealed an industry report.
According to Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, the Kingdom’s vision of economic diversification has enabled it to become an international hub for the biotech industry and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.
Flagship institutions, such as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, have made extensive investments in infrastructure.
Advanced labs and innovation initiatives like the Saudi Human Genome Program and the Saudi Network for Clinical Trials are also helping clinician-researchers and commercializing potential technologies.
Similarly, the National Biotechnology Strategy has helped streamline the Kingdom’s regulatory framework for trials, testing and bioethics.
“Biotechnologies, with their ability to develop groundbreaking technologies and medical products, can revolutionize not just the national non-oil economy but everything from the chemicals industry to agriculture, food security and human health,” said Walid Tohme, partner with Strategy& Middle East, in the report.
The report further pointed out that the scale of investment and regulatory development already implemented in the Kingdom is already helping to streamline the country’s capacity for trials, testing and bioethics.
Claudia Palme, a senior executive advisor with Strategy& Middle East, said that the next step on the value curve involved establishing a more nuanced, targeted approach that brings government and private sector stakeholders together with shared objectives and strong investment incentives.
The report also added that increasing public and private funding, expanding human capital, developing a robust infrastructure and creating a solid regulatory framework could elevate the domestic biotechnology sector to a global stage.
“Furthermore, a nationwide ecosystem of biotech infrastructures from Neom to KAUST and clusters in Riyadh will yield a successful sector that creates economic diversification, skilled jobs, and many health, social and economic benefits,” said Irfan Merali, a principal with Strategy& Middle East.
Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906
Updated 26 July 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 23.45 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 11,906.13.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.58 billion ($1.75 billion) as 99 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 109 retreated.
However, the parallel market Nomu slipped 523.57 points, or 2.08 percent, to close at 24,589.59.
The best-performing stock of the day was Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. The company’s share price surged 9.59 percent to SR2.40.
Other top performers included Tanmiah Food Co. as well as SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co., whose share prices surged 5.07 percent and 4.48 percent, respectively.
The worst performer was Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price dropped 3.86 percent to SR11.96.
On Nomu, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer with its share price rose 12.18 percent to SR3.50.
Another best performer on Nomu was Horizon Food Co. The company’s share price soared 8.65 percent to SR62.80.
Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price declined 14.81 percent to SR23.
The share price of Gas Arabian Services Co. also fell 8.50 percent to SR73.20.
On the announcements front, shares of Professional Medical Expertise Co. began trading on Nomu. The company started trading today with an initial price of SR68 and surged 1.47 percent to close at SR69.
On another note, the Saudi National Bank announced the board of directors’ resolution to distribute SR5.1 billion worth of cash dividends to the shareholders for the first six months of 2023.
According to a Tadawul statement, the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 6 billion, with the dividend per share standing at SR0.85 after the zakat deduction.
In addition to this, the statement also revealed that the percentage of dividend to the share par value stood at 8.5 percent.
Meanwhile, an increase in total operating income by 26.39 percent partially offset by an increase in total operating expenses by 27.09 percent led to a 25.58 percent increase in Banque Saudi Fransi’s net income in the first half of 2023.
This comes as the bank’s net profit hit SR2.15 billion, up from SR1.7 billion in the same period in 2022.
A bourse filing revealed that the bank’s net income jumped 28.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to hit SR1.07 billion, up from the SR837 million recorded in the same quarter in 2022.
In addition to this, the bank’s net income dropped 0.28 percent in the second quarter when compared to the SR1.07 billion recorded in the first quarter of the year.
Another firm that announced its financial results was Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. Its net profit hit SR107.64 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a 91.26 percent surge when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.
According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit is 19.96 percent higher than the SR89.73 million recorded in the first quarter of the year.