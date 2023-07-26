You are here

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   
In its closing accounts, the ministry reported that oil comprised 92.7 percent of the aggregate revenue during the past year, with the average oil price at $97.1. (Shutterstock)   
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   

Kuwait records budget surplus for first time in 9 years   
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Strong oil revenues helped Kuwait record its first budget surplus in nine years in 2022-2023, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

The country posted an excess of 6.4 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($20.86 billion) at end of its financial year on March 31, the latest figures show.

Kuwait saw a 54.7 percent surge in revenue compared to the previous year, pulling in 28.8 billion dinars over the course of 12 months.

Oil revenues, which made up nearly 93 percent of the government’s income during the year at 26.71 billion dinars, rose 64.7 percent from a year earlier. The average oil price for the fiscal year was $97.1 a barrel.

Total expenditure was 22.37 billion dinars, 2.6 percent lower than a year earlier, the ministry said.

“Kuwait enjoys a strong financial position, significant reserves, and monetary and financial stability, all of which shield us from the short-term effects of oil market fluctuations,” said Minister of Oil Saad Hamad Nasser Al-Barrak, speaking to Lebanese Broadcasting Corp. International. 

The minister's comments came just weeks after he pledged investment of more than $300 billion in the country’s energy sector by 2040.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, the emirate’s daily production rate touched 2.693 million barrels, accounting for approximately 7 percent of global reserves, showed the ministry’s data. 

Since the collapse of oil prices in 2014, its budget has constantly registered deficits. However, Kuwait saw an upturn with the increase in oil prices that followed the Ukraine war.   

The country’s draft budget for the next fiscal year estimated a deficit of 6.8 billion dinars hit by lower oil prices and volumes, a local paper reported earlier this month, citing a member of parliament.   

The draft budget for the year beginning April 1 estimated oil revenue of 17 billion dinars, down 19.5 percent from 2022-2023, according to an Al-Dustor report shared by parliament’s Twitter account, citing MP Osama Al-Zaid.   

The draft budget was based on an oil price of $70 a barrel, Al-Zaid told Al-Dustor.   

Kuwait has complied with production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia while making slow progress in diversifying revenue sources compared with its Gulf neighbors.   

Feuding between successive appointed governments and elected parliaments in the OPEC member state has hampered fiscal reform for years, including a debt law that would allow Kuwait to tap international markets and address its heavy reliance on oil, according to Reuters.

Kuwaiti FM, European Council chief discuss Schengen visa schemes
Middle-East
Kuwaiti FM, European Council chief discuss Schengen visa schemes
Saudi king invites Kuwait, Kazakh leaders to attend Gulf summits in Jeddah next week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king invites Kuwait, Kazakh leaders to attend Gulf summits in Jeddah next week

Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 

Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 

Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has invested $3.9 billion in research and development since 2021 and established innovative biotech clusters in its bid to become a global research leader, revealed an industry report. 

According to Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, the Kingdom’s vision of economic diversification has enabled it to become an international hub for the biotech industry and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. 

Flagship institutions, such as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, have made extensive investments in infrastructure. 

Advanced labs and innovation initiatives like the Saudi Human Genome Program and the Saudi Network for Clinical Trials are also helping clinician-researchers and commercializing potential technologies. 

Similarly, the National Biotechnology Strategy has helped streamline the Kingdom’s regulatory framework for trials, testing and bioethics. 

“Biotechnologies, with their ability to develop groundbreaking technologies and medical products, can revolutionize not just the national non-oil economy but everything from the chemicals industry to agriculture, food security and human health,” said Walid Tohme, partner with Strategy& Middle East, in the report. 

The report further pointed out that the scale of investment and regulatory development already implemented in the Kingdom is already helping to streamline the country’s capacity for trials, testing and bioethics.  

Claudia Palme, a senior executive advisor with Strategy& Middle East, said that the next step on the value curve involved establishing a more nuanced, targeted approach that brings government and private sector stakeholders together with shared objectives and strong investment incentives. 

The report also added that increasing public and private funding, expanding human capital, developing a robust infrastructure and creating a solid regulatory framework could elevate the domestic biotechnology sector to a global stage. 

“Furthermore, a nationwide ecosystem of biotech infrastructures from Neom to KAUST and clusters in Riyadh will yield a successful sector that creates economic diversification, skilled jobs, and many health, social and economic benefits,” said Irfan Merali, a principal with Strategy& Middle East. 

Biotech, biopharma and biomedical are a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Biotechnology helps determine quality of life, longevity, says expert

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,906 
Updated 33 min 42 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 23.45 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 11,906.13. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.58 billion ($1.75 billion) as 99 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 109 retreated.  

However, the parallel market Nomu slipped 523.57 points, or 2.08 percent, to close at 24,589.59. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. The company’s share price surged 9.59 percent to SR2.40. 

Other top performers included Tanmiah Food Co. as well as SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co., whose share prices surged 5.07 percent and 4.48 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price dropped 3.86 percent to SR11.96.  

On Nomu, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer with its share price rose 12.18 percent to SR3.50.  

Another best performer on Nomu was Horizon Food Co. The company’s share price soared 8.65 percent to SR62.80.  

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price declined 14.81 percent to SR23.  

The share price of Gas Arabian Services Co. also fell 8.50 percent to SR73.20.  

On the announcements front, shares of Professional Medical Expertise Co. began trading on Nomu. The company started trading today with an initial price of SR68 and surged 1.47 percent to close at SR69. 

On another note, the Saudi National Bank announced the board of directors’ resolution to distribute SR5.1 billion worth of cash dividends to the shareholders for the first six months of 2023. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 6 billion, with the dividend per share standing at SR0.85 after the zakat deduction. 

In addition to this, the statement also revealed that the percentage of dividend to the share par value stood at 8.5 percent. 

Meanwhile, an increase in total operating income by 26.39 percent partially offset by an increase in total operating expenses by 27.09 percent led to a 25.58 percent increase in Banque Saudi Fransi’s net income in the first half of 2023. 

This comes as the bank’s net profit hit SR2.15 billion, up from SR1.7 billion in the same period in 2022. 

A bourse filing revealed that the bank’s net income jumped 28.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to hit SR1.07 billion, up from the SR837 million recorded in the same quarter in 2022. 

In addition to this, the bank’s net income dropped 0.28 percent in the second quarter when compared to the SR1.07 billion recorded in the first quarter of the year. 

Another firm that announced its financial results was Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. Its net profit hit SR107.64 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a 91.26 percent surge when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit is 19.96 percent higher than the SR89.73 million recorded in the first quarter of the year. 

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  

FDI into Saudi Arabia grows 10.2% to $2.1bn: Economy Ministry  
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted SR8.1 billion ($2.1 billion) in foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2023, marking a 10.2 percent growth year on year, showed a government report. 

The figure for the first three months of 2023 also represented a  12.4 percent rise on the previous quarter, according to the latest bulletin from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Economy and Planning.

These developments align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification initiative, which aims to increase FDI’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product from 3.8 percent in 2016 to 5.7 percent by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia also has ambitions to become a global investment powerhouse, and the Kingdom plans to achieve it by stimulating the economy and diversifying its revenues. 

The June bulletin also disclosed that the Kingdom’s GDP grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. 

Additionally, non-oil activities saw an increase of 5.4 percent year on year, while oil sectors saw a growth of 1.4 percent. 

The bulletin further highlighted a 2.6 percent growth in consumer loans to SR448 billion in the first quarter compared to the year-ago period. 

Moreover, workforce participation of Saudi citizens stood at 52.4 percent, while unemployment touched 8.5 percent. 

According to the report, year-on-year imports also surged 27.8 percent in the first quarter to reach SR261 billion. 

The growing importance of Saudi Arabia as an investment destination comes from the government’s series of initiatives. 

According to the Finance Ministry, the Kingdom has enacted over 600 economic reforms since the launch of the Vision 2030 blueprint in 2016 in a bid to attract SR12.4 trillion of cumulative investment and SR1.8 trillion in FDI between 2021 and 2030. 

Saad Al-Shahrani, the acting deputy minister for investment promotion, told Arab News in August 2022 that the Kingdom achieved an 18 percent increase in FDI in 2020, despite the global FDI declining by 35 percent due to the pandemic.    

Similar sentiments were echoed by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, who announced in March that multinational companies relocating their headquarters to Saudi Arabia could get tax exemptions in a bid to woo lenders, making the Kingdom a destination to reckon with. 

FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  
Business & Economy
FDI in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector soars 363% in H1, reaches $227m  
Saudi Arabia among top five countries driving FDI growth in MEA region, says report  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia among top five countries driving FDI growth in MEA region, says report  

Egypt's e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    

Egypt’s e-payment firm Fawry plans to expand into Saudi market    
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s digital money transfer firm Fawry is in talks with Saudi Payments, the operator of the Kingdom’s national payment infrastructure, to explore licensing and certification opportunities in the market.    

The move is part of its regional expansion plans into the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Fawry said in a press release.  

The release stated that the discussions are likely to conclude by the end of the year.  

Operated and managed by the Saudi Central Bank, the payment network, also known as Mada, has been working toward encouraging innovation and strengthening the financial sector in the country.    

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a large and promising financial sector, characterized by strong competition in payments and high liquidity, which promotes competition and innovation among all market players,” said Fawry CEO Ashraf Sabry in the statement. 

Additionally, Fawry is considering entering the digital banking space in its home country after the Central Bank of Egypt issued new regulations allowing customers to access banking services only through digital channels and platforms.  

“The new regulations laid out by the CBE on digital banking are also a welcome change and potentially present an attractive opportunity for Fawry to expand its service offering in Egypt,” Sabry added.  

“As a leader in innovative e-payment solutions in Egypt, Fawry will be able to unlock potential value for the Saudi market and its consumers,” he continued.  

Kingdom’s fintech ambition  

Earlier this month, the Kingdom’s payment network provider granted a gateway certification to the Kuwait-based financial technology firm Tap Payments.     

With the new certifications, the company was positioned as a provider of payment gateways. It became one of the region’s first fintech companies to develop its proprietary gateway technology and win Mada certification.  

Under its development plan, Saudi Arabia wants to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525 while creating 18,000 jobs.    

By 2030, the Kingdom intends to increase venture capital investments to $3.2 billion and the sector’s direct contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion.     

These companies can extend their product offering and solutions by utilizing Mada’s technological stack, which includes numerous advanced payment features.    

SAMA licenses Fas Finance to operate in consumer spending space 
Business & Economy
SAMA licenses Fas Finance to operate in consumer spending space 
SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 
Business & Economy
SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 

Saudi housing market records 8% growth in apartment-linked mortgages: Knight Frank 

Saudi housing market records 8% growth in apartment-linked mortgages: Knight Frank 
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi housing market records 8% growth in apartment-linked mortgages: Knight Frank 

Saudi housing market records 8% growth in apartment-linked mortgages: Knight Frank 
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s housing sector has recorded an 8 percent increase in apartment-linked mortgages in the 12 months to the end of May, as buyers look for more affordable options to own a house in the Kingdom, the latest report by global consultancy firm Knight Frank revealed. 

While owning a villa remains the top goal among Saudis, apartments are fast emerging as a more realistic option from an affordability perspective, despite prices of such flats rising in key cities like Riyadh.   

The figures show that the capital city’s average apartment prices went up by 10 percent from January to June.    

With the cost of borrowing increasing, which jumped from 3 percent to 5 percent last year, buyers are seeing their purchasing power eroding, particularly in the villa segment, the report stated, adding that this led to the number of mortgages issued to such houses falling by 2 percent during the period.  

However, the villa segment continues to lead the number of mortgages issued with 68 percent, followed by apartments which held 27 percent, with the remaining allocated to residential land plots.  

With Riyadh witnessing a growing population that is expected to reach 15-20 million by 2030, the housing market in the city is likely to see increasing demand, especially for smaller homes, apartments and rental properties. This comes as the influx of domestic migrants and expatriates to the Saudi capital has started to create a different form of housing demand.   

With the market continuing to see limited supply, the Ministry of Housing is providing more options to meet the growing demand for affordable homes and achieve the government’s 70 percent homeownership target by 2030.

In terms of villa prices in Jeddah, the port city saw a 1 percent growth during the second quarter of this year while average apartment prices increased by 2 percent during the same period.   

The report noted that prices in the Dammam market were experiencing lopsided performance with the average apartment prices increasing by 5 percent during the second quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022.  

In contrast, villa prices decreased by 2 percent during the second quarter of this year compared to their prices in the same period in 2022.   

The report added that the demand in Dammam is centered around apartments for ready-built units, with little to no transactions recorded in the second quarter of 2023 for villas.

The report pointed out that this reluctance to buy villas was due to affordability factors and the limited availability of villas.   

Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate sector offers new job opportunities 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate sector offers new job opportunities 

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030
Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030
Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca
Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish
El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
El-Sisi to attend Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 
Saudi Arabia set to become a global leader in biotechnology: Strategy& 

