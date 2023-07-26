You are here

Jockey Pat Cosgrave looks forward to first test of new challenge in Saudi Arabia

Jockey Pat Cosgrave looks forward to first test of new challenge in Saudi Arabia
Pat Cosgrave rode Gifts Of Gold to victory in the 2021 Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia. (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia/Douglas DeFelice)
  • The 41-year-old jockey has been retained by 2022 Saudi Cup-winning owner Prince Saud Bin Salman
  • After arriving in Taif on Tuesday, his first ride of the Taif Season will be on Thursday aboard Mutantather
RIYADH: Northern Irish jockey Pat Cosgrave, who has been based in England since 2004, has moved from the UK to continue his horse racing career in Saudi Arabia.
He was aboard Gifts of Gold when the pair landed the $2.5m Red Sea Turf Handicap at the Saudi Cup meeting in 2021, and has won several Group 1 races in the UK, Germany and Australia.
The 41-year-old jockey, who was crowned Irish champion apprentice in 2003, has been retained by 2022 Saudi Cup-winning owner Prince Saud bin Salman, and his first ride of the Taif Season is due on Thursday aboard Mutantather.
“I’d only been back from Dubai for a couple of weeks and was approached (in March) by (Prince Saud’s) team about the opportunity,” said Cosgrave, who has ridden 16 winners in the UK this year.
“I knew how successful their operation was over there, particularly given they won the Saudi Cup back in 2022 with Emblem Road, but it was a tricky time to make a decision as racing was just getting going again in the UK.”
After mulling over the offer for a while he decided it was a good move, according to a media statement released on Wednesday.
“The racing, as well as other sports in Saudi, seem to be getting bigger and better every year and it’s an exciting time to be getting involved,” said Cosgrave.
“I have been going along OK in the UK. There were a couple of silly incidents that put me on the sidelines for a bit but, overall, I was doing well, winning some decent handicaps and operating at a good strike rate.
“I was riding winners for the likes of George Boughey, Richard Hughes, George Baker and Jim Boyle, so things were going OK and they were looking after me well, but it feels like the racing in Saudi is really progressing and I think it’s a great opportunity to take.”
Cosgrave has victory in one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest races under his belt but has yet to ride in Taif, the track used in Saudi Arabia during the hotter months because of its higher altitude.
“I arrived at Taif for the first time on Tuesday and was then out on the track, riding work on six horses this morning (Wednesday),” he said.
“It’s a very different environment but I feel like I can adapt to it pretty quickly. I’ve ridden plenty of unusual and undulating tracks in the UK, which are more difficult to ride than somewhere like Taif, which is a pretty flat oval-shaped track, so it should be fine.
“I’ve also ridden plenty of winners on the dirt in Dubai, so I’m confident I can take well to riding in Taif.”
Cosgrave’s first ride will be aboard the Hisham Abdulwahed-trained Mutantather, a three-year-old son of Hawkbill.
“I went to the yard to see him and he looked good on the track this morning,” he said. “He’s got an obvious chance but it looks a pretty competitive race. Fingers crossed we can get off to a nice start.
“I’ll be trying to ride as many winners as I can in Taif over the next couple of months but things will probably get busier when racing returns to Riyadh in October.
“It should be an exciting winter with Prince Saud’s team, who have lots of nice horses for the big races, and I’ll just be focused on doing my job the best I can. Do that and hopefully I’ll be on some nice horses and the winners will come.”

Cristiano Ronaldo won hearts in Japan before kick-off and then helped Al-Nassr to a creditable 0-0 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Osaka in a Tuesday exhibition.

In the lead-up to the clash at the Nagai Stadium, the 38-year-old had spoken a little of the language and played with local kids, creating two assists along the way.

The French champions provided tougher opposition but it was still an enjoyable occasion for all involved. Fans got a look at one of the legends of the game who showed off some of his skills, while Al-Nassr confirmed that they are a club of international stature as they moved their pre-season preparations up another level.

It was not just about the five-time Ballon D’or winner, though. Neymar was sat on the bench while Kylian Mbappe — the French star linked with Al-Nassr’s Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal — was left in France.

There was a new-look midfield for Al-Nassr, literally, as the team were sporting their new Nike kits, with Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic lining up together, with recently appointed coach Luis Castro on the sidelines. The two players impressed.

The first to make an impact was, however, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, who in the opening moments got across his line well to save a fine free-kick from Carlos Soler that was creeping into the top corner.

It was an important save given that Al-Nassr were coming off heavy defeats to Benfica and Celta Vigo in a Portuguese training camp.

PSG continued to have the best of the opening exchanges but it was striking that Al-Nassr, even when under pressure, looked to build up play calmly from the back, and they were soon starting to make inroads into the French half even if the final ball was lacking.

The final shot was also lacking for PSG as teenage forward Noha Lemina shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat midway through the first half.

It was then time for the Ronaldo show as the Portuguese star had attempts on goal with a shot on the turn and then a clever flick in the box that had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma having to make a smart save, and then trying a bicycle kick that did not quite come off.

At the break it was goalless and so it stayed. As is common in such matches, there were a raft of second-half substitutions that robbed the game of its rhythm and slowed the tempo down. It seemed to suit the French team a little better.

Both teams pushed forward, with Al-Nassr’s new fullback Alex Telles coming off the bench, as they tried to give fans a goal to celebrate. It did not quite happen but there were plenty of positives for coach Castro to take.

After two heavy defeats, Al-Nassr gave a strong European team a good game. The defence was organized and looked fairly comfortable in possession, Ronaldo enjoyed himself and the new midfielders Fofana and Brozovic looked very settled and composed.

Brozovic will be looking forward to Thursday when the Yellows conclude their Japan visit with a game against Italian powerhouse — and his former club — Inter Milan in the same stadium.

RIYADH: Saudi racing driver Dania Akeel successfully finished the fourth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas in Aragon, northern Spain, accompanied by her German navigator Tay Berry.

Competing in the T3 category, the two-day race covered around 847 km including 546 special stages and took place in temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Akeel started the round in the show stage against strong competition, but on day two dropped down the positions after her car experienced mechanical problems and got a flat tire.

However, she battled on to finish in 12th position and score five additional points.

She said: “I am happy with this result despite the strong competition and technical problems we always expect in the stages, especially on the first day.

“However, the car ran smoothly on the second day, and I, alongside Berry, managed to reduce the time differential and head to the finish line.

“My navigator Berry played a significant role in this rally and proved her experience, which helped me achieve this good result and score more points in the championship.

“There are four remaining rounds in this season, and we are determined to stay in the competition,” she added.

Akeel is sponsored by Abdul Latif Jameel Co., Saudi Tamer Group, and Hertz, as well as Toyota Oils, BFGoodrich Tires, Magrabi Hospitals and Centers, and Red Bull energy drinks.

The fifth round of the championship will take place in Poland between Aug. 24 and 27.

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s pre-season preparations step up a level on Tuesday with a prestigious friendly against Paris Saint-Germain that should not only show how far they have come in recent months, but also how far there is still left to go.

Just being invited to face the French powerhouse in the Japanese city of Osaka shows that the Riyadh club now have a global profile.

The recent signings made by the club, runners-up to Al-Ittihad in last season’s Rohsn Saudi League, show that they are increasingly the match of such esteemed European opposition when it comes to affairs in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest names in the world, arrived in the winter but the club’s ambitions have been confirmed with summer signings, the latest being Alex Telles from Manchester United.

The signing of the Brazilian shows that Al-Nassr, and indeed other top Saudi clubs, now can pick up players from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Marcelo Brozovic was last seen captaining Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City, just last month.

Now the Croatian, regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, is lining up for the Yellows who hope that he will prove to be a significant upgrade as the club look to return to the top of Saudi Arabian football as well as go all the way in the Asian Champions League later this year. Few, if any, continental rivals will have a player to match the 30-year-old.

From the European runners-up to the French runners-up, Al-Nassr then knocked on the door of Lens who finished second to PSG last season.

Seko Fofana knows all about Tuesday’s opposition and the Ivory Coast international has been regarded as one of the best and most consistent performers in midfield in France in recent years.

Now the 28-year-old brings his energy, physicality, and goalscoring potential to Riyadh at a time when he had many options in Europe. This is another player who is, or should be, at the peak of his powers and has much to offer.

And so, from northern France to Old Trafford with Telles.

The Brazilian international full-back arrived at Manchester United in 2020 but found himself loaned out to Sevilla last season. Now the former Inter Milan and Porto man becomes another exciting capture for Al-Nassr and will be training with his new team in Japan over the coming days.

There is never any guarantee of success when it comes to any new player but the fact that Al-Nassr have signed players from Inter Milan, Lens, and Manchester United this summer shows that the quality of import that is now heading to Riyadh is at a different level to before.

They are now dining at the top table in the frantic buffet that is the international transfer market. All that remains now is for coach Luis Castro to meld all this new talent – and there may even be more to come before the new season kicks off next month – into a team that can become champions.

In some ways, Castro, who was appointed earlier this month, is the least high-profile of all the new additions as he replaces Rudi Garcia who was let go before the end of last season. The 61-year-old has plenty of international experience with the likes of Porto, in his native Portugal, as well as Brazil’s Botafogo and Al-Duhail in Qatar. Yet this is now his most prominent international job, and the pressure will be on.

Against PSG, it is about putting on a show but also showing that Al-Nassr can match the best. In the absence of Kylian Mbappe – who looks to be on his way out and has already been linked with Al-Hilal –and already departed Lionel Messi, who was on Al-Hilal’s list before he chose Inter Miami, there is not the same star power at the French club. Coach Luis Enrique still has Neymar to call upon, but for most of the fans who head to Nagai Stadium, Ronaldo will be the main attraction.

It is unusual indeed to see an Asian team head to another Asian nation for a pre-season tour but that is where Al-Nassr are now at. It remains to be seen if their new signings and coach can help lift the team to produce performances that are worthy of such international status. For Al-Nassr, it all starts here.

Riyadh: Sports and fitness center operator Leejam Sports Co. on Monday announced the establishment of Padel X Sports Co. in Saudi Arabia, with a capital of SR50,000 ($13,300). The new firm has been set up in partnership with Swedish sports accessories wholesaler World Wide Padel to invest in the racket sport in the Kingdom by building and operating padel courts, a Tadawul statement said. Leejam Sports will own 51 percent of the new company’s shares, with World Wide Padel owning the remainder.
RIYADH: Al-Hilal on Sunday night defeated Kuwait SC 4-2 at King Fahd International Stadium in a friendly match that introduced several of the club’s new signings, as well as coach Jorge Jesus, to fans ahead of the start of the new Saudi Pro League season next month.

The Riyadh club took the lead only two minutes into the match when new Serbian addition Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed home from Saud Abdulhamid’s cross.

The Kuwait team quickly equalized on five minutes through a solo effort from Yasin Al-Omari.

Even after that frantic start, the pace did not relent, with Salem Al-Dawsari giving Al-Hilal the lead once again on nine minutes from the penalty spot. The former Saudi champions took control of the first half from that point, and Brazilian Michael Delgado made it 3-1 two minutes into stoppage time. However there was still enough time before the break for Kuwait SC to reduce the deficit to one goal.

Only six minutes into the second half, Al-Hilal were awarded another penalty which was converted by new Portuguese signing Ruben Neves.

The Kuwaitis managed to miss two penalties in the 84th and 93rd minutes to see Al-Hilal run out 4-2 winners.

