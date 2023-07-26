Saudi, Gulf central banks raise key interest rates by 25 bps, mirroring Fed

You are here

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi central bank, known as SAMA, increased key rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, it said in a statement, following the Federal Reserve’s move to raise US interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.
The repo rate was increased to 6 percent and the reverse repo rate was raised to 5.5 percent, the central bank statement said.
Most Gulf central banks also increased their key interest rates on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s decision, citing still-elevated inflation as a rationale for the latest hike.
The Fed raised its rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday and left the door open to another increase.
Oil and gas exporters in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed’s lead on rate moves as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar; only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar.
However, regional economies have been largely shielded from stubbornly high inflation, and a Reuters poll in April showed that inflation in the region was expected to be between 2.1 percent and 3.3 percent this year and fall lower in 2024.
The UAE central bank also mirrored the Fed move, as did Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, although the latter left two rates out of four unchanged.
“The Central Bank of the UAE has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility by 25 basis points – from 5.15 to 5.40 percent, effective from Thursday,” it said in a statement issued by state news agency WAM.
The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate, it added.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s Interest on Reserve Balances, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE, the statement also said.
Qatar also increased its main rates by 25 bps, taking the lending interest rate to 6.25 percent, the deposit interest rate to 5.75 percent and the repo rate to 6 percent, while Bahrain raised the one-week deposit rate to 6.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate to 6 percent.
The Central Bank of Kuwait increased its discount rate by 25 bps to 4.25 percent from 4 percent, and said in a statement it wants to remain supportive of economic growth, particularly in non-oil sectors. 
(With Reuters)

Updated 26 July 2023
REUTERS 

Updated 26 July 2023
REUTERS 

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, citing still elevated inflation as a rationale for what is now the highest US central bank policy rate in 16 years.

The rate hike, the Fed’s 11th in its last 12 meetings, set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 percent-5.50 percent range, and the accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase.
“The (Federal Open Market) Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” the Fed said in language that was little changed from its June statement and left the central bank’s policy options open as it searches for a stopping point to the current tightening cycle.
As it stated in June, the Fed said it would watch incoming data and study the impact of its rate hikes on the economy “in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate” to reach its 2 percent inflation target.
Though inflation data since the Fed’s meeting in June has been weaker than expected, policymakers have been reluctant to alter their hawkish stance until there is more progress in reducing price pressures.
“The forward guidance remains unchanged as the committee leaves the door open to further rate hikes if inflation does not continue to trend lower,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide. “Our view is the Fed is likely done with rate hikes for this cycle since continued easing of inflation will passively lead to tighter policy as the Fed holds the nominal fed funds rate steady into 2024.”
Yields on both the two- and 10-year Treasury notes moved down modestly before ticking back up toward their levels right before the release of the Fed’s policy statement. US stocks slightly pared earlier losses. Futures markets showed bets on the path of Fed rate increases over the remainder of the year were little changed, seeing small odds of a rate rise in September.

‘moderate’ growth
Key measures of inflation remain more than double the Fed’s target, and the economy by many measures, including a low 3.6 percent unemployment rate, continues to outperform expectations given the rapid increase in interest rates.
Job gains remain “robust,” the Fed said, while it described the economy as growing at a “moderate” pace, a slight upgrade from the “modest” pace seen as of the June meeting. The US government on Thursday is expected to report the economy grew at a 1.8 percent annual pace in the second quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters.
However, with about eight weeks until the next Fed meeting, a longer-than-usual interlude, continued moderation in the pace of price increases could make this the last rate hike in a process that began with a cautious quarter-percentage-point increase in March of 2022 before accelerating into the most rapid monetary tightening since the 1980s.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) to elaborate on the decision and policy statement, and perhaps provide more details on what may push the central bank toward another rate increase or away from one.
In the most recent economic projections from Fed policymakers, 12 of 18 officials expected at least one more quarter-percentage-point increase would be needed by the end of this year.

Updated 26 July 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

  • Systems Limited chief Asif Peer says his firm is focused on markets in Gulf countries and is in the process of acquiring more companies
  • Peer’s IT firm generates over 80 percent of its revenue from the export of services to various geographies and below 20 percent from domestic market
Updated 26 July 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s diversification of its economy under the Vision 2030 offers “tons of opportunities” for information technology-based companies, CEO of a Pakistani tech giant said on Tuesday, stressing on “diversification and specialization” as the key to benefit from these opportunities. 

Saudi Arabia is consolidating its economy on modern lines under the Vision 2030, which is a strategic development framework intended to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil. It is aimed at developing public service sectors in the Kingdom such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. 

In an interview with Arab News, Pakistani IT magnate, Asif Peer, was a “big market” for players across all sectors, particularly the IT sector. Peer’s Systems Limited boast of being Pakistan’s first IT company, established in 1977, with a market capitalization of Rs128 billion ($444 million) and revenue generation of Rs20.64 billion ($69 million) in fiscal year 2022. 

“I would say the money that is being spend by the Saudi conglomerates, the corporate enterprises and most importantly the public sector, the government that is taking lot of initiatives, all is mostly toward technology,” Peer said. 

“If everybody is aware of what’s happening... there will be tons of opportunities for everyone,” he said, adding, “diversification and specialization is the key.” 

Peer’s firm generates over 80 percent of its revenue from the export of services to various countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and less than 20 percent from the domestic market. It already has a sizeable presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Singapore, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands. 

Peer, however, said that Pakistani companies must be aware of the opportunities coming as part of the Vision 2030 to benefit from them. Vision 2030 has many facets, including infrastructure development but technology, business and digital transformation, and gender diversity, he said. 

“They all will need technology at the backbone or at the back. We just need to know about these projects and just need to be registered with all these companies, with all these big consulting partners,” he said. “So we know that which projects are coming and we try to position ourselves.” 

Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited speaks to Arab News during an interview on July 25, 2023 in Karachi, Pakistan. (AN Photo) 

Last year, Systems Limited incorporated a company, Systems Arabia, in the Kingdom, which has secured sizeable contracts in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to the CEO. 

The healthy pipeline will help with the momentum in the Kingdom as the company is currently targeting customer acquisition in both public and private sectors. 

“They are all in expansion, they all are focused on technology and digitization, AI. So we have ample opportunities to double down, triple down our investment in these markets,” Peer said. 

“Our Egypt center is not only a market for us, but it is also a supply center for us,” he said, adding the company employed hundreds of people at the center that supported GCC clients, mostly because of the language and much-needed cultural mix. 

Using Egypt as a spring board, Peer’s firm is also focused on other regional markets for acquisitions. 

“We are really focused right now on those markets, acquiring more companies, either in those markets or those domains which are relevant and pertinent, because I believe in organic and inorganic growth both will yield better results,” he told Arab News. 

To a question about the challenges faced by his firm in the Gulf region, Peer said there were no major challenges in the Middle East. 

About his growth plans at home and abroad, the Systems Limited CEO said his company was in hypergrowth mode to beat its own expectations. 

“When you are scaling and growing there are two sides of it, one is demand and one is supply, so in supply side we are scaling robustly not just by hiring people, but we have lots of training programs that we run in every competency in every area,” he said. 

Peer informed his firm recently won ‘Microsoft Partner of the Year’ award in recognition of development and delivery of outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. 

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey is expected to get a further push, as Red Sea Global opened its first mangrove nursery which aims to plant 50 million trees by 2030.

According to a press release, this nursery has been launched in partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Cover on the occasion of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26. 

RSG is the developer behind the Red Sea giga-project, which will be home to 50 resorts by 2030, with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas.   

“The successful opening of our Mangrove Nursery is a testament to that unyielding dedication to the preservation and rejuvenation of the Red Sea coastline,” said John Pagano, CEO of RSG. 

He added: “We hold the utmost respect for the environment in which we operate and recognize it as our most valuable asset. It is our shared obligation to not only safeguard it, but also proactively enhance it wherever possible.” 

Saudi Arabia, which is currently on a path of economic diversification, considers environmental protection as a core part of the agenda outlined in the Vision 2030 plan. 

The Kingdom is also spearheading the Saudi Green Initiative and the wider Middle East Green initiative to ensure a sustainable future. 

“The power of mangrove forests to store carbon, to manage flooding and stabilize coastlines, and to provide shelter for fish and other organisms, makes them one of nature’s super ecosystems. Our Mangrove Nursery will increase numbers of mangroves and boost biodiversity, ensuring we reach the environmental ambitions we have set ourselves,” added Pagano. 

According to the press release, the seedlings will be cared for in the nursery for approximately eight months until they grow to 80cm, at which point they will be carefully transplanted in designated mangrove parks within the destination. 

“These trees are among the most efficient tools we have for carbon sequestration, with the capacity to absorb up to five to 10 times more carbon than other plants. Coupled with the positive impact on biodiversity, the successful cultivation of seedlings forms a central pillar in our ambition to achieve a 30 percent net conservation benefit across our destination,” said Raed Albasseet, group chief environment and sustainability officer at RSG.

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

  • Flynas will begin operating direct flights from Aug. 3
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi budget airline flynas announced the launch of direct weekly flights between Jeddah and Casablanca, Morocco, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Starting Aug. 3, flynas will begin operating three direct flights on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between King Abdulaziz International Airport and Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

The flights are part of a strategic partnership between flynas and the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, which aims to boost tourism and establish the Kingdom as a global aviation leader.

Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030.

Established in 2007, flynas operates more than 1,500 weekly flights to over 70 local and international destinations. Since its launch, the budget airline has transported more than 60 million passengers. 

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has invested $3.9 billion in research and development since 2021 and established innovative biotech clusters in its bid to become a global research leader, revealed an industry report. 

According to Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, the Kingdom’s vision of economic diversification has enabled it to become an international hub for the biotech industry and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. 

Flagship institutions, such as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, have made extensive investments in infrastructure. 

Advanced labs and innovation initiatives like the Saudi Human Genome Program and the Saudi Network for Clinical Trials are also helping clinician-researchers and commercializing potential technologies. 

Similarly, the National Biotechnology Strategy has helped streamline the Kingdom’s regulatory framework for trials, testing and bioethics. 

“Biotechnologies, with their ability to develop groundbreaking technologies and medical products, can revolutionize not just the national non-oil economy but everything from the chemicals industry to agriculture, food security and human health,” said Walid Tohme, partner with Strategy& Middle East, in the report. 

The report further pointed out that the scale of investment and regulatory development already implemented in the Kingdom is already helping to streamline the country’s capacity for trials, testing and bioethics.  

Claudia Palme, a senior executive advisor with Strategy& Middle East, said that the next step on the value curve involved establishing a more nuanced, targeted approach that brings government and private sector stakeholders together with shared objectives and strong investment incentives. 

The report also added that increasing public and private funding, expanding human capital, developing a robust infrastructure and creating a solid regulatory framework could elevate the domestic biotechnology sector to a global stage. 

“Furthermore, a nationwide ecosystem of biotech infrastructures from Neom to KAUST and clusters in Riyadh will yield a successful sector that creates economic diversification, skilled jobs, and many health, social and economic benefits,” said Irfan Merali, a principal with Strategy& Middle East. 

