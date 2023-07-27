You are here

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo expects 'difficult' opening game in King Salman Club Cup

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo expects ‘difficult’ opening game in King Salman Club Cup
Al-Ittihad Portuguese head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that his team’s confrontation against the Tunisian Esperance Sports Club on Thursday in the Arab Club Championship “King Salman Cup 2023”, will be difficult. (Supplied)
Updated 27 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo expects ‘difficult’ opening game in King Salman Club Cup

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo expects ‘difficult’ opening game in King Salman Club Cup
  • In their first match since winning the Saudi Pro League in May, the Jeddah side face Esperance de Tunis in Taif on Thursday in their opening game at the King Salman Club Cup
  • Striker Romarino said: ‘With the presence of the new players, we will have a great squad to compete for the valuable cup’
Updated 27 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad will return to competitive action on Thursday, for the first time since winning the Saudi Pro League title in May, when they face Esperance de Tunis in their opening Group A clash at the 2023 King Salman Club Cup in Taif.

On Wednesday night, Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo said he expects it to be a difficult game.

“So far, the squad of Al-Ittihad have not been completely completed, and we are awaiting the arrival of other players to the roaster of the team,” he said.

“I know that the Al-Ittihad fans are very enthusiastic about this tournament and they are looking for victories and titles, especially after winning the Saudi Professional League. We will work with our full force in this tournament to make them happy.

“Our team has been in training camp for the past few weeks in Taif and we are looking forward to bringing glory to this club.”

He said he has been informed by the club’s owners that recently signed international stars, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanti and Jota, are available for selection.

Regarding the opposition, Santo said: “I followed the last four matches of Esperance and I know what they lack and what are the strengths of this team. The confrontation will be difficult.”

Al-Ittihad’s striker Romarino said: “With the presence of the new players, we will have a great squad to compete for the valuable cup.”

The Tunisian side’s head coach, Moine Chaabani, said the timing of the competition, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, is less than ideal for his team, which is going through a transitional period after the departure of key players and as the signing of new players continues during the summer transfer window.

“The Arab championship may be a favorable opportunity for the team to start again and return to the right path, and the opportunity is suitable for contact with great stars,” he said.

He noted that Esperance have the best record in the tournament, having won it three times and finished runners-up twice, and said this offers an incentive for new and younger players to step up, along with an opportunity to gain experience.

“We are facing a very strong team, which includes great names such as Benzema and Kanti, but we will play to defeat them,” Chaabani added.

The game will kick off at King Fahd Stadium in Taif at 10 p.m. local time. Al-Ittihad finished runners-up to Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic of Casablanca in the previous Arab Club Champions Cup, in 2020. The Saudis lost 4-3 on penalties in the final, after the game ended 4-4.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup King Salman Club Cup Al-ittihad Nuno Espírito Santo

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami
Updated 27 July 2023
AFP

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami
  • Adding to the sudden change inside the team, Messi joined the club this month along with another former Barcelona star and World Cup winner, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets
  • Nineteen-year-old full-back Noah Allen, who grew up just down the road from Inter’s DRV PNK Stadium in Pembroke Pines, says Messi is a joy to play with
Updated 27 July 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Lionel Messi’s impact for Inter Miami has been clear to see, with three goals and an assist in 120 minutes on the field, but his teammates say his influence behind the scenes may be just as vital.

The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner and recently crowned World Cup-winning Argentine captain, faced a number of potential pitfalls when he joined the last-placed club in Major League Soccer.

Having spent his entire career alongside world-class players at Barcelona, Messi left behind star teammates such as Brazilian Neymar and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain and walked into a locker room full of mostly unrecognizable faces.

Earning millions more than his teammates, enjoying a lifestyle and football resume they could only dream of it was by no means sure that he would bond with the rest of the squad.

Adding to the sudden change inside the team, Messi joined the club this month along with another former Barcelona star and World Cup winner, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

But speak to anyone connected with Inter Miami and they quickly tell you how the pair have parked their egos and gone out of their way to fit in with their new teammates.

“To be honest, I think that boils down to their character,” says American fullback DeAndre Yedlin.

“They’ve come in and they haven’t boasted or been like, oh, we’re the big guys here or anything like that. They’ve tried to meld right into the group,” said the defender, who gave up his captain’s armband to Messi.

There has been no special treatment at the training ground for the pair, says Yedlin, even though they know that their every wish would surely be agreed to.

“They eat the same things we eat and train the same way we train and use the same trainers that we use. There’s nothing different.

“So we really feel like they’re a part of the group, one of us. And I think that helps us,” added Yedlin, who played in England’s Premier League with Newcastle United.

Leaving the stadium after Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Atlanta, their second straight win with their new teammates, Yedlin was sporting new headphones, in the team’s pink and black colors, which he said Messi had gifted to the entire team.

If there had been any concerns about an ‘us and them’ divide forming at the club, Yedlin says they have vanished since the pair arrived in South Florida.

“Nobody really knew what to expect. But, they’ve been an incredibly pleasant surprise to work with and to learn from and to play with,” he said.

The transformation of Miami, in two games, from a struggling side lacking confidence into a team playing with swagger and some style, isn’t just down to Messi and Busquets’ technical ability.

The duo are clearly committed to helping the rest of the team improve.

Messi has responded to any mistakes by his teammates with suggestions and support rather than the frustrated gestures that some star players in MLS have displayed.

Nineteen-year-old full-back Noah Allen, who grew up just down the road from Inter’s DRV PNK Stadium in Pembroke Pines, says Messi is a joy to play with.

“He really makes us all enjoy the game and he gives us extra space. So we also have more time on the ball and we have to make better decisions,” he said.

“We’re playing with the best in the world, so we have to sharpen up as well. And he’s really helping us with that,” he said.

No one has benefited more from Messi’s arrival than Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who has matched the Argentine with three goals in the last two games and has also reciprocated with an assist for his teammate.

“It’s a dream come true to play with him,” said Taylor, who struggled to get a starting place before Martino took over.

Busquets draws less attention than Messi but he pulls the strings in midfield and says the pair’s experience of playing under Martino in the past is helping them to guide their new team-mates in the change of style.

Knowledge transfer is clearly taking place — frequently during games, Busquets can be seen talking to teammates and pointing out passing options that may have been missed.

“I know Tata, his philosophy, what he wants and on a tactical level I think I can help all the players a lot, not just the young ones,” said the Spaniard.

“We are trying to improve and yes, we have that communication, so that it can be seen in the matches,” he said.

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami Major League Soccer Sergio Busquets

Moussa Dembélé and Jack Hendry join Al-Ettifaq

Moussa Dembélé and Jack Hendry join Al-Ettifaq
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Moussa Dembélé and Jack Hendry join Al-Ettifaq

Moussa Dembélé and Jack Hendry join Al-Ettifaq
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ettifaq bolstered their squad with the double signing of Moussa Dembélé and Jack Hendry on Wednesday.

French striker Dembélé has scored 25 goals since his returned to Olympique Lyonnais in 2021 after a loan spell in Madrid.

Scottish defender Hendry joins Ettifaq from Club Brugge.

New manager Steven Gerrard is beefing up the Dammam-based club’s team as he attempts to challenge the Saudi Pro League’s top four.

Guardiola says City’s ‘new generation is coming’

Guardiola says City’s ‘new generation is coming’
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

Guardiola says City's 'new generation is coming'

Guardiola says City’s ‘new generation is coming’
  • Rico Lewis was the standout performer though, constantly causing Bayern problems going forward and not shying away from his defensive duties
  • Guardiola said 18-year-old Lewis was "so smart, so intelligent"
Updated 26 July 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Pep Guardiola declared Manchester City’s “new generation is coming” after a trio of academy graduates shone in the European champions’ second win of a pre-season tour in Japan against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
James McAtee — who spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, making 37 appearances and scoring nine times to help the club secure promotion to the Premier League — opened the scoring for City in the 21st minute in Tokyo.
Fellow tyro Oscar Bobb also showed flashes of his quality after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 victory.
Rico Lewis was the standout performer though, constantly causing Bayern problems going forward and not shying away from his defensive duties in the middle of the park.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Guardiola said 18-year-old Lewis was “so smart, so intelligent.”
“He understands everything and is reliable in many, many things,” he said of the player who made 14 appearances in the Premier League last season.
“We are really, really pleased a player from the academy came up and is playing the way he is playing.”
Guardiola — himself a graduate of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy — expressed his pride at the quality of players City were now producing, declaring “the new generation is coming.”
Guardiola also praised the way in which the academy was benefiting City’s finances, pointing out that “we sell a lot, with a buy-back (clause) normally.”
“So just for the academy in two transfer windows here 80 million pounds ($103.3 million), or 85 millions pounds, is just unbelievable,” he said.
“I’m pretty sure one or some of them maybe in the future will be back here with us. So yeah, really pleased.”
Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel responded to more questions about his club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, saying “I have nothing to hide.”
“I’m looking for a player because we have a lot of injured players, and we have a difficult situation,” Tuchel said.
“However, having said that, we made a lot of opportunities today and in terms of how to build the match I think we did well.”
Aymeric Laporte wrapped up the win for City in the 86th minute after Mathys Tel levelled for Bayern five minutes earlier.
Next up for City is a clash with Atletico Madrid in Seoul on Sunday, before they return to England to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.
Bayern have one more game in Tokyo against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday and then travel to Singapore to take on Liverpool.

Topics: Pep Guardiola Manchester city Bayern Munich

Saudi clubs look to shine at 2023 King Salman Club Cup in Abha

Saudi clubs look to shine at 2023 King Salman Club Cup in Abha
Updated 26 July 2023
John Duerden

Saudi clubs look to shine at 2023 King Salman Club Cup in Abha

Saudi clubs look to shine at 2023 King Salman Club Cup in Abha
  • Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be among the favorites in the competition, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup
  • Al-Shabab have yet to sign any big names and so have been watching from the sidelines while some of their domestic rivals added world-class talents to their squads
Updated 26 July 2023
John Duerden

The start of a new football season moves a lot closer this week as the King Salman Club Cup, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, kicks off in the Saudi city of Abha on Thursday.

This year’s event is perhaps the most eagerly awaited in the tournament’s history, as it will give fans across the region a first look at some very famous international players in competitive action.

The group stage features four groups of four teams, with the top two from each progressing to the knockout phase. Among the 16 teams gathering in the southwest of the Kingdom are three that have been busy recently strengthening their squads and making headlines.

On the opening day, the eyes of many will be on Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, who won this tournament in 2005, when they were all-conquering in Asia, and reached the final in 2020.

The Tigers have been busy since lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy on the final day of the season at the end of May. Most notable was their early capture of reigning FIFA Ballon D’Or holder, Karim Benzema, as the French striker said goodbye to Real Madrid and hello to Jeddah and coach Nuno Santo.

There have been concerns about the fitness of N’Golo Kante in midfield but the former Chelsea star looks set to start on Thursday. Then there is Portuguese winger Jota, who arrives in Jeddah after a spell with Scottish champions Celtic.

Al-Ittihad’s opponents in their opening game are Esperance Sportive de Tunis, and the game should be a fine test for the Tunisian side. They are no strangers to big international tournaments, and have won this one three times and finished second twice, a record unequaled by any other team.

Rounding out Group A we have Club Sportif Sfaxien, also from Tunisia, and Iraq’s Al-Shorta, who will also be looking forward to taking on the Jeddah giants. It would be a surprise, however, if Santo and his talented team do not make it into the last eight of the competition.

Also in action on the opening day are Al-Hilal and this is an important competition for the 18-time Saudi Arabian champions, who have lifted this trophy twice though not yet in this century.

After finishing third in the league last season, the Riyadh giants have strengthened their squad in the past few weeks. In came Kalidou Koulibaly, from English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, and Ruben Neves, from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Portuguese midfielder had been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United, who were also interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Ultimately, the Serbian also opted to join Al-Hilal.

Those new signings are three very talented players who will be looking to help take the Saudi club to the next level — and surely into the knockout phase of this tournament.

The Blues kick off with a clash against Al-Ahli Tripoli and it would be a major shock if the Libyans manage to get a result against Al-Hilal, who have Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus back in charge. Fans will be expecting three points from the opener but also aware of tougher tests to come in the subsequent group games against Moroccan powerhouses Wydad AC and Al-Sadd of Qatar. Jesus knows the importance of getting fans on side early and a good showing here could be the perfect way to do it.

Group C is fascinating as it contains two Saudi teams. Al-Nassr finished second in the league last season but their first-choice squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, are currently in Japan, where they drew 0-0 with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and will take on Inter Milan on Thursday.

The King Salman Club Cup will therefore give some of the fringe and younger players a really useful chance to gain experience. Their opener is against Al-Shabab, and their Riyadh rivals might have a point to prove.

Al-Shabab, who finished fourth in the league last season, have yet to sign any big names and so have been watching from the sidelines while some of their domestic rivals added world-class talents to their squads.

Still, they will be expected to beat this second-string version of Al-Nassr, and if they can go all the way it would be perfect preparation for the season ahead — as well as a reminder that they are one of the giants of Saudi Arabian football.

Indeed, it could be said that Al-Shabab have more motivation to get their hands of this trophy than any of the 16 who will battle it out.

But then again, there are huge incentives for clubs from elsewhere, too. Proud clubs such as Wydad, Tunis and Egyptian side Zamalek, for example, who have big fan bases, have won African titles and are no strangers to competing on a global stage. In recent months and weeks however, they have had to sit back and watch rivals from Riyadh and Jeddah become the focus of the regional football scene. A few wins over Saudi opposition would therefore be considered very satisfactory results in Egypt, Morocco and elsewhere in the Arab world.

Everyone is aware, however, that while the spotlight will largely be on Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the coming days, lifting the trophy will not define any team’s season and will not protect coaches from criticism, or worse, if league results go badly.

By the same token, falling at the first hurdle will be quickly forgotten if wins are racked up in the league. Still, early silverware would be a great start for the Saudi-based stars, old and new.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Al-Shabab Al-Nassr Abha

Al- Hilal complete signing of Malcom from Zenit

Al- Hilal complete signing of Malcom from Zenit
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Al- Hilal complete signing of Malcom from Zenit

Al- Hilal complete signing of Malcom from Zenit
  • The Brazilian signs a four-year contract with the Riyadh team
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal announced the signing of Brazilian attacker Malcom Filipe Silva from Russia’s Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday.

The winger will join the Riyadh side on a contract that will keep him at the club at least until 2027.

The signing, for an undisclosed fee, was confirmed at an event in Paris and was attended by the player and club chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel.

The 26-year-old attacker has been especially potent for the Russian side last season, scoring 23 goals from just 27 games.

He joins a long list of big signings in the Saudi Pro League this summer, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino, as the competition aims to become one of the top leagues in world football.

Topics: Al-Hilal Malcom Filipe Silva

