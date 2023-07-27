Army fire kills 14-year-old Palestinian as Israeli minister visits flashpoint mosque

JERUSALEM: Israeli military fire killed a 14-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said Thursday, as an extremist Israeli Cabinet minister visited a sensitive Jerusalem holy site that has been a frequent flashpoint for violence between Israel and the Palestinians.
Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the disputed hilltop compound comes as Israel and the Palestinians are locked in a year-and-a-half long bout of fighting and could enflame already surging tensions. It was also likely to draw condemnation from Palestinians who view such visits as provocative. The site is revered by Jews and Muslims, and the competing claims lie at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Early Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 14-year-old Fares Sharhabil Abu Samra was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank town of Qalqilya. The Israeli military said Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at troops, who responded by firing into the air. It said the incident was being reviewed.
Ben-Gvir was joining what will likely to be hundreds of Jews visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av, a day of mourning and repentance when Jews reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, key events in Jewish history.
“This is the most important place for the people of Israel which we must return to and show our rule,” Ben-Gvir said in a video released by his office, with the golden Dome of the Rock in the background.
Ben-Gvir, a former West Bank settler leader and far-right activist who years ago was convicted of incitement and supporting a Jewish terror group, now serves as Israel’s national security minister, overseeing the country’s police force.
Thursday was Ben-Gvir’s third known visit to the contested site since becoming a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government. The site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is the holiest site in Judaism, where the biblical Temples once stood. Today, it is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.
His visit could enflame already surging tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, who have been engaged in months of fighting that have sparked the worst violence in nearly two decades in the West Bank.
Since early last year, Israel has been staging near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas which it says are meant to stamp out militancy and thwart future attacks. More than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
The military says most of those killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed. At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis since the start of 2023.
Under longstanding arrangements, Jews are permitted to visit the site, but not to pray there. But in recent years, a growing number of Jewish visitors have begun to quietly pray, raising fears among Palestinians that Israel is plotting to divide or take over the site. Ben-Gvir has long called for increased Jewish access.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, where the compound lies, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognized by most of the international community and considers the city its undivided, permanent capital.
Netanyahu’s government, consisting of ultranationalists and West Bank settlement supporters like Ben-Gvir, has intensified steps to solidify Israel’s hold on territories that Palestinians seek for a future state, angering Israel’s top ally, the United States, and dimming hopes for Palestinian statehood.
GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday called on Israel to heed those demonstrating for “the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms” in the face of controversial judicial reforms.
“I urge those in power to heed the calls of the people in this movement — people who have put their trust in the enduring value of an independent judiciary to effectively hold the other branches of government to fundamental legal standards and — ultimately — protect the rights of all people,” Turk said in a statement.
DUBAI: Three days of mourning have been declared in the UAE following the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the Abu Dhabi ruler’s representative, on Thursday.
The Presidential Court announced his death in an obituary notice published by state news agency WAM.
Flags will be flown at half-mast until Saturday, the Presidential Court ordered.
The Presidential Court previously announced the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative was undergoing ill health.
Rulers and senior officials from the region have offered their condolences with the death of Sheikh Saeed, with leaders from Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the seven emirates comprising the UAE mourning his passing.
Funeral prayers will be held after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Al-Bateen, Abu Dhabi while the funeral prayer in absentia will be performed in all mosques across the country after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer.
Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi would be open to receive offers of condolences until Saturday.
SANAA: Tucked amid shell-pocked buildings and roadside tributes to fallen fighters, a less obvious byproduct of wartime is spreading across Yemen’s capital: specialty coffee houses serving steaming cups of top-rated pour-over.
The Arabian Peninsula’s most impoverished country, locked in an eight-year conflict between Iran-backed Houthi militia and forces supporting the internationally recognized government, has deep ties to coffee.
Legend has it that Sufi mystics on Yemen’s western coast were the first people to brew coffee beans back in the 15th century.
Yet Yemeni entrepreneurs have until recently focused on exporting their best product to wealthy overseas markets.
The most famous among them is Mokhtar Alkhanshali, whose death-defying bid to ship a container full of specialty beans during the war’s early stages was chronicled in Dave Eggers’ 2018 best-selling book “The Monk of Mokha.”
For other Yemenis, however, blocked ports and related restrictions imposed during the war have inspired them to turn inward, giving rise to a cafe scene that today brings flashes of Brooklyn and Paris to Sanaa’s war-scarred streets.
“People started to feel like Yemeni coffee was costing a lot and they lost interest in buying it,” said Rashed Ahmed Shagea of Durar Coffee, recalling how the export market soured as fighting broke out in 2015.
In response, he opened a cozy shop in central Sanaa where customers can sample beans from all over the country, surrounded by Yemeni art and Yemeni-made wood furniture.
“We had to think of another way to support our farmers,” Shagea said.
“Everybody said it’s impossible to work in Yemen, that people had no purchasing power... But we insisted.”
In southern Sanaa’s Hadda neighborhood, Hussein Ahmed made a similar gamble in 2018, opening his Mocha Hunters cafe on a street dotted with million-dollar villas.
It was the culmination of a long personal journey with coffee that began when he and his Japanese wife founded a cafe in Tokyo more than a decade ago.
After the marriage ended, Ahmed also turned his attention to exporting, but wartime hurdles and a travel ban against Yemenis introduced by former US president Donald Trump spurred him to consider opportunities in his home country.
In the cafe’s early days, Ahmed could sometimes count on one hand the number of customers who dropped by.
Now the patio is full most afternoons, with Yemenis and foreigners drawn to the simple menu: 750 Yemeni rials (around $1.50) for pour-over drip and qishr, a traditional drink made from coffee husks, and 1,000 Yemeni rials (around $2) for cold brew.
“It’s like a wave,” Ahmed said, adding this was only natural for a country of coffee “pioneers” who transformed it “from seeds to a magical drink.”
The specialty offerings are a far cry from the commercial-grade coffee, often loaded with milk and sugar, that many Yemenis are used to consuming, Ahmed said.
“This movement, it reintroduces what is good taste,” he said, with a touch of the haughtiness required of any self-respecting trendsetter.
“We tell customers, ‘Your taste or preference doesn’t matter for us. We drink what we think is good.’“
Both Durar and Mocha Hunters still depend heavily on their export business, which became easier after a truce was announced in April last year.
Yemeni coffee is world-renowned: James Freeman, founder of Blue Bottle Coffee, once said of Alkhanshali’s Port of Mokha product that “this is what angels singing tastes like.”
Sales abroad have been boosted further by Yemeni diaspora communities wracked with nostalgia for their homeland but reluctant to return because of the fighting, Ahmed said.
“I think our expats, our people who live abroad, because of the hardness of travel, they become more emotional about their land. So they buy local products,” he said.
“It’s a global movement, specialty coffee, but in Yemen it’s more emotional.”
Back home, meanwhile, entrepreneurs are bullish on local consumption, especially if a durable cease-fire were to take hold and improve the economy.
More than two-thirds of the population currently depend on aid to survive.
“This place will grow in the future to become the largest coffee center in the Middle East,” predicted Ghaleb Yahya Alharazi, manager of Haraz, a coffee house that opened last year and can accommodate 1,000 people.
“We have a goal, which is a journey back to the glory, culture and authenticity of Yemeni coffee.”
DUBAI: On Monday, despite months of massive pro-democracy protests across the country, Israeli lawmakers voted to implement a key element of what proponents have long called “judicial overhaul.”
While the decision met with immediate backlash from various segments of Israeli society, political analysts say that these new limitations on judicial power may serve to eliminate the very few, and often painfully insufficient, means by which Arab citizens of Israel can pursue justice in the country.
Prominent opposition politicians have also warned Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel about the ramifications of what they view as the decay of democracy in the country. During a march commemorating Land Day in March this year, Knesset member Aida Touma-Suleiman, from the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality Party, said Arabs “are going to be hurt the most from these reforms.”
While any country’s Supreme Court is supposed to act as the blind enforcer of justice and strike down laws that are discriminatory or violate human rights, “this does not mean the Israeli courts have been fair to the Arabs,” Palestinian author and commentator Ramzy Baroud told Arab News.
“To the contrary, most of the discriminatory laws, passed by the Israeli Knesset for decades, have been challenged by Arab and pro-Arab civil society and legal organizations and litigated. Yet, every one of these laws (has) been validated by Israeli courts, including the Supreme Court itself.”
Baroud pointed out that the Supreme Court upheld Israel’s Nation-State Law of 2018 declaring Israel a Jewish nation by law, “degrading the rights of Arab and other minorities, including their culture, historical claims, and language.”
The latest changes, introduced in January by Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, are wide-reaching: The government will gain full control of the appointment of Supreme Court justice; courts will not be allowed to hear arguments against the country’s Basic Laws, which serve as Israel’s constitution; and Supreme Court decisions that nullify laws can be overridden by the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, after a reintroduction and majority vote for approval.
Though the reform process was paused in late March to allow for dialogue, the government and various opposition parties were unable to reach a compromise. On July 24, the section of the reform package that canceled the “reasonableness clause,” a mechanism which allowed the country’s Supreme Court to nullify government decisions that it felt were not reasonable or went against public interest, was passed.
In a country such as Israel, where the legislative and executive branches are ruled by the same governing coalition, the judiciary is one of the only powers able to stand against complete subjugation of the government by the former two branches.
“If you have three branches and two are close together, you’re left with the judicial to ensure that the government is not taking complete control and taking liberties. This is why Israelis understand, many Israelis understand, that what the government is trying to do is ensure that most of the power is in the hands of the government,” Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations and an associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House, told Arab News.
“It’s moving toward a very authoritarian type of government … if you look at the character, it’s Orthodox, it’s religious Zionism, you can envisage the direction that this will take.”
The reason for the massive outcry against the so-called judicial overhaul, according to Baroud, is that it has the potential to affect more than just minority groups in Israel.
“The current ‘crisis’ in Israel was instigated by the fact that the Israeli government is now manipulating Israeli laws to ensure its superiority over other Israeli Jewish groups — not just the country’s minorities. When this practice was used against Arabs for generations, it didn’t seem to bother most Israelis,” he said.
“When most Israelis become the victims of the misuse of political majority (in) the parliament, they are now protesting en masse.”
• After the 1947-1949 war, around 150,000 Palestinians remained inside of what became Israel’s borders.
• Today, there are approximately 1.6 million Palestinian citizens of Israel.
• Total Israeli population, including Jews and Arabs, stands at 9.18 million.
Baroud said that while Israel’s Supreme Court often upheld discriminatory laws, it did occasionally “strike down proposed Knesset laws as illegal, especially when they seemed outlandishly racist, for example.”
In 2006, the Supreme Court ruled Amendment No. 7, which granted the state immunity from compensation claims from Palestinians injured by Israel’s security forces, null and void.
Three years ago, it struck down the Judea and Samaria Settlement Regulation Law, which would essentially legitimize illegal settlements on Palestinian-owned land in the West Bank, and a year later, it froze an amendment which would see parents of Palestinian minors convicted of security-related offenses denied social benefits from the state.
While the future of Arabs in Israel was already far from bright, the extreme limitations on the Israeli judiciary may remove the final legal avenue Arabs have to fight for their rights.
“This will not be possible in the future, now that it is the Knesset itself that plays the role of the monitor of the courts, as opposed to the other way around. Palestinian rights advocates inside Israel are already warning against the worsening of an already bad situation in terms of Arab civil, legal and political rights in Israel as a result of the changes underway,” Baroud said.
“This does not mean that Palestinians have any illusions about the devastating role played by Israeli courts to validate Israel’s selective democracy. But they are aware that things can, and will, become even worse.”
Baroud’s concerns are shared by Osama Al-Sharif, an Amman-based journalist and political commentator, who believes “the outlook is pretty bleak for Israeli Arabs as the state becomes more ultra-nationalist and ultra religious.”
He mentioned that just a day after the cancellation of the reasonableness clause, the Knesset approved an expansion of the Admissions Committees Law, allowing small communities within Israel to practice discrimination when providing housing.
The law, passed in 2010 as a loophole to a Supreme Court ruling banning discrimination on the basis of race, religion, or nationality when selling land, allowed communities to reject applicants they found “unsuitable to the social and cultural makeup” of the community.
Initially only applied to communities of up to 400 families in certain regions, the expansion approved on Tuesday will henceforth empower admissions committees in many more regions, for communities of up to 700 families, and will allow the law’s application to even larger communities after five years.
“This is a discriminatory law and is aimed at keeping Arab citizens of Israel in ghettos that lack basic services and now suffer from lawlessness,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.
While there has been Arab participation in the Israeli protest movement, with 200 politicians, professionals, intellectuals, and artists signing a petition against the reforms in February, overall Arab participation had been low, according to an April report by the BBC.
Though many Arab citizens of Israel may see the government’s democratic backsliding as a solely Jewish issue, others warn that it will have severe consequences for minorities.
“If this trend continues, it will just make it worse,” Chatham House’s Mekelberg said. “The government will do whatever it likes. If in certain cases they back Palestinians, this will disappear. In the government we experience now, elements of that would like to annex the entire West Bank, or at least parts of the West Bank.”
WASHINGTON: Since it came to power in December, the latest Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accelerated its efforts, practical and legal, to annex the occupied West Bank, despite protests from the Palestinians and the international community, according to experts.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the Middle East Institute in Washington on Wednesday, they said the current government has transferred control of the West Bank from the defense ministry, or military control, to civilian authorities. This has effectively changed the nature of the Israeli occupation from a de facto situation to one that is considered de jure, or legally recognized, they added.
Many Israeli leaders contend that the military occupation is really more of a “territorial dispute,” in an attempt to obfuscate discussions about Israeli government policies and actions in the Occupied Territories, the experts noted.
Michael Sfard, an Israeli lawyer and human rights activist, said the term “disputed territory” that Israeli politicians and their defenders often invoke is a political phrase that fails to accurately describe the situation on the ground.
The term “occupation,” which reflects the reality, is a legal term defined under international law that accurately conveys certain concepts, rights and status for occupied territories and their residents, he added.
Almost all international legal scholars and institutions, including the Israeli Supreme Court, describe the Palestinian territories that Israel took control of in 1967 as “occupied territories.”
Sfard said: “Each and every housing unit in a settlement in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is illegal under international law; not just any international law but the most fundamental one.”
Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former senior US State Department official, said that Washington has contributed to the ongoing Israeli occupation as a result of its reluctance to apply its own formal policies to the conflict.
Successive US administrations have “catered to Israeli needs and requirements” and focused on direct negotiations and principles rather than dealing with the realities on the ground, he added. This direct-negotiation approach ultimately favors the Israeli side given the asymmetrical balance of power between the two sides, Miller said.
Wesam Ahmad of the Al-Haq Center for Applied International Law, an independent Palestinian nongovernmental human rights organization based in Ramallah in the West Bank, described the Israeli occupation as an “ongoing settler, colonialist project,” and said that the reality for Palestinians is “ongoing colonialism” that started as a “Zionist project.” They are deprived of access to their land as settlers take more of it and target them with violence, he added.
“This is serving to perpetuate the illegal settlement-building” in the Occupied Territories, Ahmad said. He added that Israel has come up with an “innovative approach” to annexing occupied land while relegating Palestinians to a lesser status, with limited autonomy.
Dahlia Scheindlin, a Tel Aviv-based policy fellow at the Century Foundation and an expert on public opinion, said the recent shift in control of the Occupied Territories was only partly administrative.
It would not have happened, she said, without amendment of the basic laws of Israeli government, something similar to a constitutional amendment, but most Israeli citizens choose to not to pay attention to such changes because many do not relate to the Palestinian situation.
Scheindlin said the changes mean the illegal occupation is now “baked into Israel’s basic laws and its constitutional-level laws,” but noted that many Jewish Israeli citizens choose not to see it that way, for many reasons.
She described right-wing Israeli politician Bezalel Smotrich, who is in charge of the government’s occupation policies and is minister of finance, as the “minister of annexation.”
Most Israelis do not consider the occupation or relations with Palestinians as a priority or as having any great connection to their daily lives, she added.