Sri Lanka to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was looking to explore new areas of cooperation with Egypt as the countries sought to take bilateral relations to ‘the next level,’ a top foreign ministry official said on Thursday.
To prepare the ground for revisiting existing agreements and consolidating ties, the two nations held consultations in Colombo last week, with Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Egypt’s Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs Ayman Kamel co-chairing the sessions.
Mohammed Jauhar, additional secretary for Africa at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News there were “many unexplored areas of cooperation” between the countries and those discussed during the consultations included judicial and legal matters, maritime transport, youth and sports, defense, and cooperation in the apparel industry.
“We have a longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, and we could take them to new heights if we are able to implement the proposals made at the recent bilateral talks in Colombo,” he said.
“Relations are to be elevated to the next level in all areas, including in economic and trade cooperation.”
Sri Lanka and Egypt have also discussed working together on global issues such as climate change, food security, and debt restructuring.
“State minister Balasuriya emphasized the importance of deepening the engagement in political and economic cooperation and in the cultural sphere,” the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Egypt was the first Arab country to open an embassy in Sri Lanka in 1957, and relations between the two nations flourished in the 1950s and 1960s, when both were involved in the Non-Aligned Movement.
Hundreds displaced by monsoon floods in Pakistan’s Punjab
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
LAHORE: Hundreds of people were displaced when at least 50 villages were inundated after the Chenab River burst its banks in Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said Thursday.
Authorities evacuated more than 14,000 people from villages elsewhere in the province earlier this month because of flooding caused by monsoon rains.
“You can say the seasonal rains are the cause of the rising water levels,” said Aurong Zaib, an official at the Chiniot Flood Control Room.
“Due to river erosion, the low-lying villages have been affected by flooding,” he told AFP.
River levels have also been affected by neighboring India opening sluice gates to release pent-up water into the Indus tributary.
Officials have announced plans to build protective embankments along the Chenab but warned more flooding is expected in coming days.
The summer monsoon delivers 70-80 percent of South Asia’s annual rainfall between June and September.
It is vital for the livelihoods of millions of farmers in a region of around 2 billion people but also brings landslides and floods.
Scientists say climate change is making seasonal rains heavier and more unpredictable.
Pakistan is one of the countries most vulnerable to long-term climate risk.
It is struggling to recover from the devastating floods that inundated nearly a third of the country in 2022, affecting more than 33 million people.
Presidents of Indonesia and China meet to discuss joint projects and regional politics
Joko Widodo met Xi Jinping in southwestern China for talks about joint projects that include Indonesia’s development of a new capital
Indonesia plans to move its capital from the congested and polluted city of Jakarta on its main island of Java to Nusantara on Borneo island
Updated 27 July 2023
AP
BEIJING: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in southwestern China for talks about joint projects that include Indonesia’s development of a new capital.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the governments of China and Indonesia signed several agreements, including to exchange knowledge and experience for the capital project. Indonesia plans to move its capital from the congested and polluted city of Jakarta on its main island of Java to Nusantara on Borneo island next year.
During their meeting in Chengdu, the two leaders also discussed investments, cooperation in areas such as health, research and technology, and regional issues, including China’s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to a statement from Widodo.
“The Indo-Pacific is a strategic area that we must protect as a peaceful and stable area,” said Indonesia’s president, whose country holds the chairmanship of ASEAN this year.
Widodo is on a three-day visit to China and also plans to meet with Chinese businesspeople to discuss possible investments in Indonesia, especially in the petrochemical, renewable energy and health sectors, the statement added.
He also is scheduled to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.
Indonesia and China are members of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies. China is Indonesia’s largest trade and investment partner.
Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China’s fast-growing electric car brands.
Event will promote the gastronomy, folklore, culture and art of Kuwait
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News
KUWAIT: The city of Marbella announced on Thursday that it will host the second Kuwaiti-Spanish festival, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
The event will run from July 30 until Aug. 1 in the Garden of Europe in Puerto Banus.
“This event seeks to strengthen the close and long relations between Marbella and Kuwait since the late 1970s of the last century,” said Marbella Municipality representative, Remedios Bocanegra.
Bocanegra said that the event would promote the gastronomy, folklore, culture and art of Kuwait, while emphasizing the significance of the Kuwaiti community in the city.
Abrar Al-Masoud, chairman of the event’s organizing company, Future International Group, said that the event would highlight Kuwaiti-Spanish relations in the political, economic and cultural spheres.
Al-Masoud thanked the municipality of Marbella for their cooperation in hosting the festival, which ran its first event in 2016. She also thanked the sponsors of the event, Al-Anba newspaper, Kuwait Petroleum Company, Kuwait Airways and Bani Hafeth Real Estates Company.
Kuwaiti Ambassador to Spain Khalifa Al-Kharafi, Spanish Ambassador to Kuwait Miguel Aguillar and several senior officials from both countries will attend the opening ceremony.
July 2023 set to be world’s hottest month on record – scientists
This month’s mean global temperature is projected to be roughly 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial mean
Climate records gathered from things like ice cores and tree rings suggest the Earth has not been this hot in 120,000 years
Updated 27 July 2023
Reuters
As thousands of tourists fled wildfires this week on the Greek island of Rhodes, and many more suffered baking heat across the US Southwest, they were doing so during what scientists now say is the world’s hottest month on record.
An analysis by Germany’s Leipzig University released on Thursday found that July 2023 will shatter heat records, with this month’s mean global temperature projected to be roughly 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial mean.
This would be at least 0.2C (0.4F) warmer than July 2019, the former front-runner in the 174-year observational record, according to European Union data.
The margin of difference between now and July 2019 is “so substantial that we can already say with absolute certainty that it is going to be the warmest July,” Leipzig climate scientist Karsten Haustein said.
Michael Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said it was clear by mid-July that it was going to be a record warm month, and provided an “indicator of a planet that will continue to warm as long as we burn fossil fuels.”
Normally, the global mean temperature for July is around 16C (61F), inclusive of the Southern Hemisphere winter. But this July it has surged to near 17C (63F).
What’s more, “we may have to go back thousands if not tens of thousands of years to find similarly warm conditions on our planet,” Haustein said. Early, less fine-tuned climate records — gathered from things like ice cores and tree rings — suggest the Earth has not been this hot in 120,000 years.
Haustein’s analysis is based on preliminary temperature data and weather models, including forecast temperatures through the end of this month, but validated by unaffiliated scientists.
The UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) also said on Thursday it was “extremely likely” July 2023 would break the record, but would not call it outright, instead waiting until the availability of all finalized data.
“July is almost certainly the hottest month in the instrumental record,” said Piers Forster, a climate scientist at Leeds University in Britain. “The result is confirmed by several independent datasets combining measurements in the ocean and over land. It is statistically robust.”
HOTHOUSE PLANET Sweltering temperatures have affected considerable swathes of the planet. While night-time is typically cooler in the desert, Death Valley in the US state of California saw the hottest night ever recorded globally this month. Temperatures in a northwest China township soared as high as 52.2C (126F), breaking the national record.
Canadian wildfires burned at an unprecedented pace. And France, Spain, Germany and Poland sizzled under a major heatwave, with the mercury climbing into the mid-40s on the Italian island of Sicily, part of which is engulfed in flames.
This is “the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
The ocean, too, is in hot water. Marine heatwaves have unfolded along coastlines from Florida to Australia, raising concerns about coral reef die-off. Even one of the coldest places on Earth — Antarctica — is feeling the heat. Sea ice is currently at a record low in the Southern Hemisphere’s winter — the time when ice should soon be reaching its maximum extent. Meanwhile, record rainfall and floods have deluged South Korea, Japan, India and Pakistan.
“Global mean temperature (itself) doesn’t kill anyone,” said Friederike Otto, a scientist with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change in London. “But a ‘hottest July ever’ manifests in extreme weather events around the globe.” The planet is in the early stages of an El Nino event, borne of unusually warm waters in the eastern Pacific. El Nino typically delivers warmer temperatures around the world, doubling down on the warming driven by human-caused climate change, which scientists said this week had played an “absolutely overwhelming” role in July’s extreme heatwaves.
While El Nino’s impacts are expected to peak later this year and into 2024, it “has already started to help boost the temperatures”, said Haustein. Scientists expect 2023 or 2024 will end up as the hottest year in the record books, surpassing 2016. (Reporting by Gloria Dickie in London,
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation”
“The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” Bazoum tweeted early Thursday morning
Updated 27 July 2023
AP
NIAMEY: Niger’s president defiantly declared Thursday that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.
While many people in the capital of Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country and which side the majority might support. A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” It was not possible to confirm that the statement was genuine.
Meanwhile, President Mohamed Bazoum — who was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France and is a key ally of the West — appeared to have the backing of several political parties.
“The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” Bazoum tweeted early Thursday morning.
Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou issued a similar call on news network France 24, asking “all Nigerien democratic patriots to stand up as one to say no to this factious action.”
He demanded the president’s unconditional release and said talks were ongoing. The Economic Community of West African States regional grouping sent Benin President Patrice Talon to lead mediation efforts.
Bazoum is a key ally in the West’s efforts to battle militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region. Extremists in Niger have carried out attacks on civilians and military personnel, but the overall security situation is not as dire as in neighboring nations.
The fight against extremism in the region has become a major arena in which the West and Russia have vied for influence.
Bazoum was seen by many as the West’s last hope for partnership in the Sahel after Mali turned away from former colonial power France and instead sought support from the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Wagner appears to be making inroads in Burkina Faso as well.
Western countries have poured aid into Niger, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited in March, seeking to strengthen ties. American, French and Italian troops are currently stationed in the country to train its soldiers, while France also conducts joint operations.
But the threat to Bazoum has raised concerns that Niger could also turn away from the West.
On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital and chanted support for Wagner while waving Russian flags. Later, they began throwing rocks at a passing politician’s car.
A day earlier, protesters had voiced support for Bazoum.
Underscoring the importance of Niger to the West, Blinken said Thursday that he had spoken with the president, saying that he “made clear that we strongly support him as the democratically elected president of the country.”
Blinken, who was in New Zealand, repeated the US condemnation of the mutiny and said his team was in close contact with officials in France and Africa.
On Wednesday morning, members of the presidential guard surrounded Bazoum’s house and detained him.
The mutinous soldiers, who call themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, took to state television and announced they had seized control because of deteriorating security and poor economic and social governance in the nation of 25 million people. They said they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed all the borders.
The attempted coup was reportedly led by the head of the presidential guard, General Tchiani, who the president had planned to relieve from his position, Niger analysts say.
According to someone close to the president who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the situation, the president has not and will not resign and is safe in his residence.
In a statement Wednesday, several political parties expressed their support for him, calling the coup attempt “suicidal and anti-republican madness.”
The “country, faced with insecurity, terrorism and the challenges of underdevelopment, cannot afford to be distracted,” they said.
In an interview with the Associated Press in December, Bazoum said that while there’s always the possibility of a coup in the face of the extremist threat, Niger had the situation under control. “We are doing well in managing our own situation,” he said.
The international community strongly condemned the attempted takeover.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted that France is concerned about the events in Niger and following the situation closely. France “firmly condemns any attempt to take power by force,” the minister said.
UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk called for Bazoum’s release and said “all efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law.”
Russia also called for the president’s release and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the country wants to see “a speedy resolution of this internal political crisis.”