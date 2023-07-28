Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg’s Jaissle as coach

Al-Nassr manager praises players’ ‘fighting spirit’ on Japan tour

TOKYO: Saudi team Al-Nassr drew 1-1 with Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly on Thursday at Yanmar Stadium in Osaka, with Ronaldo once again a huge attraction for the Japanese fans.

The Portuguese international played the first half, and delighted the crowd with his tricks, skills and powerful shooting.

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said that his side put on good displays against European Champions League finalists Inter Milan and Paris Saint-German.

“Al-Nassr is a team in the process of growth,” he said. “But I believe we showed strong fighting spirit. Both of our opponents in these matches were of higher caliber, and Inter Milan is a team that made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

“We were able to play at a high level against both these teams, and it was really beneficial in terms of both the mental and technical side of the game, so I think we really got something from (the Japan tour).”

Castro said that Saudi Arabia has high-quality players, and as globalization accelerates, the quality of the national team and Saudi league will improve.

“It’s a natural progression,” he said.

Ronaldo offered a message to J. League team Cerezo Osaka’s academy players, saying: “Have dreams. Believe in yourself. Be true to yourself.”