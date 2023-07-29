Daesh claims attack near Damascus Shiite shrine

BEIRUT: The Daesh group said Friday it was behind a bombing south of the Syrian capital Damascus the day before that killed at least six people and wounded 20.
Thursday’s explosion was near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum in Damascus, Syria’s most visited Shiite pilgrimage site, and came on the eve of the annual Shiite Ashura commemoration.
In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the jihadist group said some of its fighters breached tight security imposed by the Syrian regime and militias guarding the mausoleum area.
It said “they were able to park and detonate a motorcycle bomb ... during a gathering of Shia pilgrims.”
The authorities had tightened security measures around the mausoleum for the 10-day Ashura commemoration, among the most important in Shiite Islam.
In the same message on Friday, IS claimed “another bomb attack” it said had targeted “a bus transporting Shiite pilgrims in the same area, wounding at least two and destroying the vehicle.”
On Tuesday, an explosion in a car in the same area of the Syrian capital had wounded two civilians, official media cited a security official as saying.
Shiite shrines are a frequent target of attacks by Sunni Muslim extremists of the IS group, not only in Syria but also in neighboring Iraq.
Sudan’s official death toll described as ‘tip of iceberg’
Dagalo seeks army chief’s replacement
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH:A tally of death figures recorded by local activists and volunteer groups indicates that the civilian death toll in Khartoum State may be more than double the official count, underscoring the devastating impact of the more than 100-day long war on the Sudanese people.
In early May, a loud explosion rocked Shambat, a neighborhood to the north of Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Locals rushed to douse the flames devouring a makeshift dwelling that they say was ignited in an airstrike.
They were too late. Amid the smoldering debris, according to five witnesses, were the charred bodies of a pregnant woman, a man and five children. Following the May 7 attack, the woman and children were buried at the site and the man at a nearby cemetery, two of the witnesses said.
The seven victims of the Shambat strike share something in common with many of the fatalities in the war that has ravaged Sudan since mid-April: They are not included in the official death count in Khartoum State, which has seen most of the fighting between the Sudanese Army and the country’s main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.
With the conflict having shattered local health and government services, the entities that would usually register fatalities are largely disabled.
A Health Ministry report circulated to aid agencies and put the death toll in Khartoum State at 234 people as of July 5. The report specifies that the data is collected only from civilian hospitals. But across Khartoum State, which includes the capital and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri, activist and volunteer groups have recorded at least 580 civilian deaths through July 26 as a result of airstrikes, artillery and gunfire.
The disparity in the figures for Khartoum State suggests that the official nationwide death toll, which the Health Ministry puts at 1,136 people as of July 5, may also be an undercount.
A ministry official said the official figure was “the tip of the iceberg.”
That’s because many civilians have died in their neighborhoods or at home — not in hospital — so their deaths wouldn’t have been recorded, he said.
Sudanese paramilitary leader Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, called for the replacement of army leadership in his first on-camera appearance since fighting broke out.
The video of Hemedti was posted to the paramilitary group’s Facebook page showing him surrounded by cheering members of the RSF, as he apologized to the Sudanese people for the impact of the ongoing conflict.
“We tell our brothers in the armed forces, if you want a quick solution … change your leadership and we’ll come to an agreement in 72 hours.”
Kurdish groups: Turkish strikes in Syria, Iraq kill eight fighters
A press release by the SDF said Friday’s drone attack targeted a village in the Amuda region, “making martyrs of four fighters in a self-defense group”
Updated 29 July 2023
AP
BAGHDAD: Kurdish-led armed groups in Iraq and Syria alleged that Turkish airstrikes killed a total of eight of their fighters Friday.
The counterterrorism service of the regional government in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq said in a statement that four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were killed and another wounded in a Turkish drone strike in Sharbazher district in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdish region of Iraq.
The drone targeted a vehicle carrying PKK fighters near the village of Rangina, it said.
Also Friday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which controls much of northeast Syria, said in a statement that four of its fighters were killed by a Turkish drone attack on the village of Khirbet Khwei in the Amuda region.
The statement accused Turkiye of “aiming at undermining security and stability in the region.”
There was no immediate comment from Turkiye on the strikes.
The violence was the latest in a monthslong escalation between Turkiye and Turkish-backed groups and Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq.
Turkiye has spent years fighting Kurdish militants in its east and large Kurdish communities live in neighboring Iraq and Syria, where they have a degree of self-rule. Turkiye considers the main Kurdish militia in northeast Syria an ally of the outlawed PKK. The PKK has for decades waged an insurgency within Turkiye.
Turkish strikes in northern Iraq have been a sore point with the Iraqi government, which has condemned them as a violation of its sovereignty.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Iraq in the near future, where the PKK activities and Turkish strikes in the Kurdish region are likely to be points of discussion.
Earlier this year, West African nations including Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal repatriated hundreds of citizens from Tunisia amid a wave of racist attacks there
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP
BANJUL, Gambia: The Gambia has repatriated 40 of its citizens from Tunisia overnight, a day after bringing home another group from Libya, a foreign ministry spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.
The group, who returned to The Gambia voluntarily, left Tunisia Thursday evening and arrived in the capital Banjul around 2:00 am (0200 GMT), the spokeswoman said.
The flight had been organized by the government in collaboration with the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).
On Wednesday, the West African nation had repatriated 87 of its citizens from Libya, the spokeswoman said.
In early July, Human Rights Watch accused Tunisia of expelling hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans to a desert area near the Libyan border following violence against migrants in the city of Sfax.
In a statement several days later, the Gambian government said it was working to evacuate citizens from the North African country.
Earlier this year, West African nations including Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal repatriated hundreds of citizens from Tunisia amid a wave of racist attacks there.
It followed a tirade by the Tunisian president in February blaming “hordes of illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa” for crime and alleging a “criminal plot” to change the country’s demographic make-up.
The Gambia said in early July it had repatriated nearly 300 migrants between June 21 and July 4, over half of whom had been stranded in Libya.
The rest had been intercepted on boats in Senegalese, Mauritanian and Moroccan waters.
Neighbouring Senegal on Wednesday repatriated about 50 migrants from Morocco.
Fire kills four in Iraq shrine city as pilgrims gather
“According to preliminary reports, the fire was sparked by a gas bottle in the kitchen” of a refreshment tent set up for pilgrims and then spread into an adjacent market, an emergency services statement said
Updated 29 July 2023
AFP
BAGHDAD: A fire killed four people in the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala Friday as hundreds of thousands of Shiite pilgrims began gathering to mark Ashura, emergency services said.
The blaze erupted in an alleyway near the mausoleum of Imam Hussein, the focal point of commemorations for one of the holiest dates in the Shiite calendar.
“According to preliminary reports, the fire was sparked by a gas bottle in the kitchen” of a refreshment tent set up for pilgrims and then spread into an adjacent market, an emergency services statement said.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and put out the blaze “in record time, despite the difficulty of moving fire trucks through the crowds of pilgrims,” it added.
Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of the Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in a seventh century battle.
How unloading of oil from FSO Safer is defusing Red Sea’s ticking ecological time bomb
A UN team is siphoning crude out of the Safer into another vessel for the salvage mission
Disputes still expected over who owns the oil and the vessel into which it is being pumped
Updated 29 July 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
JEDDAH: The risks of an ecological and humanitarian catastrophe happening off the coast of Yemen are receding as a UN-led operation to pump more than a million barrels of crude oil out of an abandoned storage vessel and into a replacement tanker makes steady progress.
The three-week, $143 million operation got underway on Tuesday to defuse what experts have dubbed a ticking time bomb. Had the condition of the stricken FSO Safer been allowed to deteriorate further, huge quantities of oil could have spilled into the sea, causing incalculable environmental and economic damage.
“It’s a great relief to see the start of the long awaited UN-led salvage operation of the decaying FSO Safer anchored off the coast of Yemen with 1.14 million barrels of oil,” Ghiwa Nakat, executive director of Greenpeace MENA, told Arab News on Friday.
“We are on day three and there’s steady progress.”
An international team is siphoning crude out of the Safer to another vessel — the Nautica, since renamed the Yemen — bought by the UN for the salvage mission. The operation follows months of on-site preparatory work. According to the UN, it will be completed in less than three weeks.
“Reaching this pivotal moment in the UN plan to stop a Red Sea spill is an outstanding example of the power of international cooperation and diplomacy,” Achim Steiner, administrator of the UN Development Program, said in a tweet this week.
In comments to the media on Sunday, Steiner said that on completion of the process, the Yemen would be connected to an undersea pipeline that brings crude oil from the fields.
Efforts to establish the recovery mission initially faced delay as the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which controls the maritime territory, denied UN teams access to the site. Months of diplomacy eventually allowed work to get underway.
Disputes are still expected over who owns the oil and the replacement vessel into which it is being pumped. Nevertheless, many Yemenis view progress on the Safer issue as a positive sign.
“I hope it will be the beginning of the peace process,” Fathi Fahem, the Yemeni business leader who proposed a replacement vessel for the Safer two years ago, was quoted as telling the media.
On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement: “The ship-to-ship transfer of oil which has started today is the critical next step in avoiding an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe on a colossal scale.
“The UN has begun an operation to defuse what might be the world’s largest ticking time bomb. This is an all-hands-on-deck mission and the culmination of nearly two years of political groundwork, fundraising and project development.”
Guterres called for an additional $20 million to finish the project that would include the scrapping of the Safer and the removal of any remaining ecological threats to the Red Sea.
INNUMBERS
• 30 Years that FSO Safer has been moored off Yemen’s coast.
• $143 m Cost of operation to pump out the oil from Safer.
• 1.1 m Barrels of oil stored in the decaying Safer.
The Safer, a 47-year-old floating oil storage and offloading vessel, is moored in the Red Sea north of the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and Ras Issa — a strategic area controlled by the Houthis.
The ship was built in the 1970s and later sold to the Yemeni government to hold up to 3 million barrels of crude oil pumped from the fields of Marib, a province in eastern Yemen.
The Safer, which is 1,181 feet long with 34 storage tanks, held more than 1.14 million barrels of oil before the UN operation commenced. However, with only minimal maintenance since Yemen’s civil war began in 2015, the vessel’s structural integrity has been corroded, raising the probability of leaks.
According to the UN, a leak would cause massive damage to vulnerable marine ecosystems and to the livelihoods of coastal communities in a key area for global shipping, including the vital Suez Canal and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
Sarah Bel, a spokesperson for UNDP, said a spill would likely “wipe out 200,000 livelihoods instantly” and “fish stock would take 25 years to recover.”
In a statement, she called the present operation an “emergency phase” and that everything was being done to “secure success” of the operation.
For years, the UN, regional governments and environmental groups warned that an explosion or oil spill would not only disrupt global shipping routes but also have devastating impacts on the global economy and marine environment.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia welcomed the start of the recovery operation. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcoming of the UN’s implementation of its operational plan to solve the problem of the FSO Safer to start unloading its cargo of crude oil, which is estimated at 1.14 million barrels,” an official statement said.
It added that it appreciated the international efforts and UN endeavors in recent years that had culminated in the start of the unloading of FSO Safer and averted a marine environmental disaster that would have threatened maritime security and the global economy in the Red Sea.
“The Kingdom values the work of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN working team to harness all efforts to address the issue of FSO Safer. The Kingdom also appreciates the generous financial support from donor countries to end the threat of FSO Safer,” it said.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was one of the first donor countries to provide financial grants through (aid agency) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to support the international community in solving the issue of FSO Safer.”
According to the UNDP, an oil spill could result in the closing of all ports in the area, which would cut off deliveries of food, fuel and lifesaving medical supplies to Yemen, where 80 percent of the population relies on aid.
Moreover, such a catastrophe could inflict irreparable damage on the ecosystems of the Red Sea and coastal communities, already wracked by war, and humanitarian and climate crises.
To give an indication of the scale of the potential disaster, the Safer contains four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska, one of the world’s worst ecological crises, according to the UN.
“The hazardous operation is expected to last around three crucial weeks,” Nakat said. “It has its own risks. Given the conditions of the Safer, one scenario is that this moment triggers the massive oil spill it is trying to avert, or an explosion.
“Yet these risks are less than leaving the oil on a rusting supertanker that has been deserted without maintenance since 2015.
“We are confident that the UN and SMIT Boskalis, the salvage operator, have taken all necessary safety and security precautions and mitigation plans. We wish the crew’s safety and a successful operation.”
She added: “Even after the successful completion of phase one and the transfer of oil, the environmental risk remains due to the viscous oil that will remain in the decaying tanker. Therefore, the UN should move into the next phase and that is the green recycling of the Safer and safe storage of oil. This second phase requires additional urgent funding.”
Acknowledging the unfinished nature of the mission in a statement on Monday, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly said: “The transfer of the oil to the Yemen will prevent the worst-case scenario of a catastrophic spill in the Red Sea, but it is not the end of the operation.”
In the final stage, according to UNDP’s Steiner, the Safer would be towed away to a scrapyard to be recycled.