France’s Boutier closes in on home major at Evian Championship

EVIAN, France: France’s Celine Boutier tightened her grip on the Evian Championship on Saturday with a third round 67 to move three shots clear in her bid to become a major winner on home soil.

With heavy rain forecast for the afternoon, tee times were moved to early morning and Boutier, one ahead at halfway, made the most of the ideal conditions to bag five birdies and just one bogey.

The highlight — and vital nerve settler — was chipping in for a birdie two after a pulled tee shot at the short second.

On 11 under par, the 29-year-old French player was three better than Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and four ahead of the past two winners, Brooke Henderson (67) and Minjee Lee (66).

“I’m very satisfied with my round, but it was a hard grind,” said Boutier, a three time LPGA Tour winner.

“I got a great break with the chip in at the second.

“I feel good this week because I’m staying with my family in a house about 20 minutes away so it helps keep me relaxed and my mind off the golf.

“The first three rounds have given me a lot of confidence. It’s been very different conditions every day and I have coped so I’ll just go out and focus hard tomorrow.”

Hataoka shot 68 and the Japanese 24-year-old has an impressive major record. She finished second in the 2018 LPGA Championship and was runner-up again in the 2021 US Women’s Open.

Earlier this month, she played in the final group on the final day in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, eventually finishing fourth behind Allizen Corpuz.

“I was dialled in on the front nine but, unfortunately, couldn’t make so many birdies on the back nine,” said the six time LPGA winner.

“I’m three behind, but just going to go out tomorrow and make as many birdies as possible.”

Canada’s Henderson, the defending champion, looked set to be even better placed when she reached the turn in five under par 30.

But she hit her tee shot out of bounds at the 12th for a double-bogey and lost a little momentum.

“Yes, the front nine was real fun,” said the two-time major champion.

“But I was a bit unfortunate on the back nine and dropped some shots. But that’s major golf. Tomorrow I’ll just go out and try and make a bunch of birdies.”

Nelly Korda, the world No.2, moved into contention on six under with a best of day 64. The flawless seven birdie round was the lowest round of the season for the American who has been troubled by back problems.

“It was super nice to see all the hard work pay off,” said Korda who celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday.

“Still 18 holes to go, but I made a push on moving day which I am really happy about.”

Korda won a European Tour event in London last week, and it has been the perfect boost on confidence in the injury-blighted season.

“The win was really big,” she continued.

“I’ve been practicing a lot on my swing, but golf is really crazy. One day you’re counting top tens, then the next you don’t know how to make a cut.

“You can have it, then lose it really fast. But that’s why I appreciate the game.”