Luberef’s profit soars 21.68% to $240m in H1

RIYADH: Driven by higher base oil crack margins, the net profit of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef, surged 21.68 percent to SR900.52 million ($240 million) in the first half of 2023 compared with SR740.10 million in the same period last year.
In a statement to Tadawul, the company revealed that the rise in profit was also due to the lower zakat and income tax expenses, as the firm is subject to pay only zakat.
“Net income increased in the current period (first half) compared to the previous period due to a decrease in zakat and income tax expenses due to Luberef being subjected to zakat only after its listing, in addition to an increase in base oil crack margins despite lower base oil volumes sold,” said Luberef in the statement.
The filing further noted that Luberef’s net profit for the second quarter went up 3.97 percent to SR454.85 million, compared to SR437.47 million reported in the year-ago period.
In a separate statement, Luberef revealed that its board of directors approved implementing a performance-linked dividend policy that targets the distribution of 60 percent to 80 percent of the company’s annual free cash flow.
According to the statement, the company is planning to pay these performance-linked dividends on a semiannual basis.
Luberef was listed on Tadawul All Share Index in December 2022, as the company sold shares owned by private equity company Jadwa Investment, which held 30 percent of this Saudi Arabian Oil Co. subsidiary after acquiring the stake from Exxon Mobil Corp. in 2007.
Saudi Aramco currently owns the remaining 70 percent of Luberef, as the energy giant did not sell any of its shares during the offering.
After the listing, Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, senior vice president of downstream, Saudi Aramco, told Arab News that Luberef’s listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange was an important milestone.
“As an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s supply chain and a driving force in the Kingdom’s industrialization ambitions, Luberef’s listing will provide an important strategic dimension to propel the company’s growth strategy and help realize its vision to be the leading supplier of premium base oils and specialty products,” said Al-Qahtani.
He added that Luberef’s listing will help fuel the company’s “growth trajectory and unlock new opportunities for all stakeholders.”
Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil rigs for 8th month in a row
RIYADH:
RIYADH: US energy firms in July cut the number of oil rigs for an eighth straight month while adding natural gas rigs for the first time in three months, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report.
Last week, drillers cut the number of oil and gas rigs operating for a third week in a row.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 664 in the week to July 28, the lowest since March 2022.
Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count down 103, or 13 percent, below this time last year.
US oil rigs fell by one to 529 this week, their lowest since March 2022, while gas rigs decreased by three to 128.
For the month, drillers cut 10 total oil and gas rigs in July, the smallest decline in three months.
Oil rigs dropped by 16 rigs in July. That put the oil count down for an eighth month in a row for the first time since drillers cut oil rigs for a record 12 consecutive months through November 2019.
Gas rigs, meanwhile, rose by four rigs in July, their first increase in three months.
Despite lower prices, especially for gas, US crude production was on track to rise from 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022 to 12.6 million bpd in 2023 and 12.9 million bpd in 2024, according to projections from the US Energy Information Administration in July.
US gas production was on track to rise from a record 98.13 billion cubic feet per day in 2022 to 102.35 bcfd in 2023 and 102.40 bcfd in 2024, according to EIA’s projection.
Calcasieu Pass 2 project gets final US environmental nod
Venture Global LNG’s proposed Calcasieu Pass 2 project in Louisiana received the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s environmental approval, clearing the way for a final vote by the commission on expanding the company’s natural gas liquefaction facility.
CP2 was the first US liquefied natural gas project in 2023 to receive a final investment decision as the country seeks to expand exports of the super-chilled gas to meet growing global demand.
FERC said the potential impacts of the project would not significantly affect local resources, adding that the commission had developed specific mitigation measures for the construction and operation of the project.
Implementation of mitigation measures would avoid or reduce the impact of CP2 and CP Express, of a proposed connecting natural gas pipeline from Texas to the LNG facility, the regulator said in its environmental impact statement.
The construction and operation of the project would increase the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases, but the FERC said it would not classify it as “significant or insignificant” and instead would made several recommendations to reduce its effects.
Venture Global said the decision puts the company on track for a commission vote and commencement of construction later this year.
About 9.25 million tons per annum of CP2’s 20 mtpa nameplate capacity have been sold under 20-year sales and purchase agreements, with discussions ongoing for the remaining capacity, the company said in its statement.
CP2’s LNG customers include oil majors ExxonMobil, Chevron and Japan’s top liquefied natural gas buyer JERA among others, the company added.
Brazil’s Petrobras to trim dividends under new policy
Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras’ board of directors approved a new shareholder remuneration policy that will trim its hefty dividend and allow share buybacks, according to a securities filing.
Under the new policy, Petrobras’ quarterly dividend will have to be at least 45 percent of its free cash flow, down from the current 60 percent, when the firm’s gross debt is below $65 billion.
It will also allow the company to repurchase shares.
The move is part of a broader strategy switch for the firm led by CEO Jean Paul Prates, who told Reuters earlier this month that investors should not get used to the blockbuster dividends they enjoyed last year, adding the new policy would be “adjusted” to the reality of a company investing in the future.
The change in policy marks a shift from a period in which the company was a major cash cow to its investors, at times paying far more than any of the biggest international oil producers.
In 2022, Petrobras paid a total of 215.8 billion reais ($45.6 billion) to its shareholders, including the Brazilian government, which holds a controlling stake in the firm.
Petrobras will announce its second-quarter dividends and earnings on Aug. 3 after the market closes.
Moroccan economy grew 1.3% in 2022, against 8% in 2021: central bank
RIYADH:
RIYADH: The Moroccan economy registered growth of 1.3 percent in 2022, slowing down from the 8 percent growth registered in 2021, the central bank said late on Saturday.
Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib presented the figures to King Mohammed VI during a reception at the Royal Palace of Tetouan, according to a bank press release.
The Moroccan economy has suffered from a challenging global context and a particularly severe drought, Jouahri explained.
“Despite this adverse economic context and the effort made to ease the impact of price hikes on households and enterprises, the public finance situation continued to recover, with the budget deficit falling to 5.2 percent of GDP,” he added.
Morocco’s economic growth is forecast to increase to 3.6 percent in 2024 after an expected 3.3 percent growth this year assuming an average cereals harvest and an increase in exports, the country’s statistics agency HCP said earlier this month.
Saudi Arabia heading to the next level thanks to esports gamble
Investment is part of Vision 2030 and plans to transform the Kingdom into a global hub for games and esports
Updated 29 July 2023
RIYADH:
RIYADH: With marquee football signings and a shake-up of the international golf tour, Saudi Arabia is making waves in the sporting world at an unprecedented rate.
Yet it is not just on the pitch or the green where the Kingdom is looking to become a global leader, it is on the console screen.
In September 2022, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund earmarked nearly $40 billion for a new conglomerate aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a global hub for games and esports by 2030 — and the move is already starting to pay off.
According to Vlad Belyanin, co-founder of True Gamers, a worldwide network of esports clubs that is launching in the Kingdom in early September, “everyone in the industry is looking at Saudi Arabia.”
Speaking to Arab News, he said: “After Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nasr and Al-Hilals €600 million ($662.06 million) offer to Lionel Messi we can expect Saudi Arabia to increase the integration of esports elements into traditional sports.
“I do not exclude that someone will assemble the best mixed team in the world, taking notable esports and traditional sports players.”
The Middle East is a key player in the global gaming industry, with an impressive penetration rate and a strong commitment from governments to invest in the sector.
Alexander Schudey, managing director and partner at BCG
The investment by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is part of the Kingdom’s Saudi National Gaming and Esports Strategy aimed at increasing the quality of life for egamers by improving players’ experience, providing new entertainment opportunities, and achieving an economic impact by contributing around SR50 billion ($13.33 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030.
The strategy is expected to lead to the creation of 39,000 new job opportunities by 2030.
Over $3 billion was invested in the industry by PIF last year, as part of the $38 billion commitment to be used by its company Savvy Games Group.
About a third of the announced amount will be spent on the purchase of a major game publisher, and the remaining funds will be used to acquire minority stakes in other gaming companies.
Acquisitions so far have included ESL and FACEIT for $1.5 billion in January 2022, Embracer Group for $1 billion in June 2022; VSPO for $265 million in March 2023, as well as Scopely for $4.9 billion in April 2023.
Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group told Arab News how the acquisition and merger of ESL FACEIT Group has enabled the creation of a force able to set the gold standard for esports competitions and gaming industry events.
“Saudi Arabia is very important for Savvy,” Ward said, adding: “It is a very exciting and rapidly growing market — the 19th biggest market globally. There are over 21 million gamers in KSA, 70 percent of the population — over 40 percent of whom are women.”
Ward stressed how Savvy’s aim is to make Saudi a global gaming hub. The company intends to do this by building capabilities and leading international and local gaming investments.
“We believe Savvy will have a significant beneficial economic impact in Saudi Arabia, both through its direct and indirect contribution to GDP, job creation and skills development,” he added.
The growth in esport is not confined to Saudi Arabia or the Middle East. Last year PwC predicted that in 2026 the global gaming industry would be a $320-billion industry, twice as much as in 2019.
Yet despite its global size, the Middle East is being seen as one of the hotspots for this growing industry.
According to a report from Boston Consulting Group released in June, more than 60 percent of the Middle East population are gaming enthusiasts, resulting in one of the highest shares of gaming mobile app downloads — 50 percent compared to the global average of 40 percent.
“The Middle East is a key player in the global gaming industry, with an impressive penetration rate and a strong commitment from governments to invest in the sector,” Alexander Schudey, managing director and partner at BCG in a statement.
Record investments are generating high expectations. Entrepreneurs who want to make money are now thinking about entering the Saudi-Arabian market.
Vlad Belyanin, co-founder of True Gamers
He added: “The region’s focus on gaming and the establishment of dedicated gaming hubs makes it an attractive destination for global gaming companies.
“The young and digitally savvy population, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where 70 percent of the population is below the age of 30, combined with higher disposable incomes and a preference for indoor activities due to the hot weather, further contribute to the region’s thriving gaming ecosystem.”
BCG’s latest report identified four major trends that will likely leave the biggest impact on the industry’s future.
These include audience growth and demographic shifts, whereby the gaming industry growth is broadening its demographic reach, appealing not just to Gen Y, who grew up playing video games, but also those entering their 30s, with an average gamer age of 31.
Another trend is innovation from players, with consumer communities playing a significant role in driving change in the industry, while mergers and acquisitions activity is leading the gaming industry to witness a surge in consolidation as major publishers, media companies and technology firms purchase studios and gaming-related assets globally.
The final trend identified by the BCG report is new use cases, whereby the gaming industry is witnessing the emergence of the metaverse as a concept that is revolutionizing digital experiences.
The Kingdom is quickly becoming a global hub for gaming through investment and the launch of new products and technologies reflective of the above trends.
It is not just participants driving the growth of the sector, but those who wish to watch esports.
According to the Consumer Technology Association, the audience for cybersports will be 519 million viewers by 2024.
Technology and innovation play a major role in the esports industry and entrepreneurs, especially in Saudi Arabia, are capitalizing on these advancements to spur growth in the sector.
We believe Savvy will have a significant beneficial economic impact in Saudi Arabia, both through its direct and indirect contribution to GDP, job creation and skills development.
Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group
“Cybersport is becoming an experimentation ground for artificial intelligence, chips, visualization, and big data technologies,” Belyanin told Arab News.
He added: “Games are becoming more accessible. The growing popularity of games on smartphones and tablets compared to PC gaming systems is driving game makers to release games on different platforms.
“Cross-platform and cloud-based gaming solutions promote hardware-independent games, and artificial intelligence ensures fair gameplay. Social gaming and cyber sports provide a platform for developers and players to build healthy gaming communities and improve brand reach.”
Sponsoring and hosting esports events and competitions further allows developers to build brand awareness and attract new players, he states, noting how True Gamers is developing and implementing new technologies in the user experience at its cybersports centers.
For example, True Gamers is the first in the world to use robotic dogs as waiters in clubs. Three mechanical assistants will appear in different clubs in Dubai, and by the end of 2024 their number will increase to around 20. Production of the test technology cost $100k, as well as an average $10k a month on updates and modifications of robots.
Saudi Arabia, stresses Belyanin, is attracting worldwide attention in the sector through its investments and acquisitions in cybersports.
“Record investments are generating high expectations,” he adds. “Entrepreneurs who want to make money are now thinking about entering the Saudi-Arabian market.
“They are thinking: ‘There is a lot of investment, so there is a lot of profit, and therefore I need to enter the market.’”
Belyanin added: “My point of view is different. If there are a lot of investments, the new gaming culture starts to grow there and therefore, it is interesting to work with it.
“This is huge long-term work, which will bring much more than a quick profit. We are not afraid of large-scale tasks; we are keen to create the future of gaming with our own hands.”
Germany’s Delivery Hero raises stakes in Saudi Arabia
Healthy venture capital ecosystem boosts startup funding in the region
Updated 29 July 2023
CAIRO:
CAIRO: With strong economic fundamentals and rising investor confidence, the Middle East and North Africa region has become a hot spot for business consolidation and fundraising startups.
The growing presence of a well-developed venture capital ecosystem has also significantly improved startup funding in the region, disrupting traditional markets.
For instance, German food-ordering giant Delivery Hero has left no stone unturned in entering the region.
On July 24, the company acquired the remaining 37 percent stake in HungerStation, a leading food-ordering platform in Saudi Arabia.
The acquisition pushes the Saudi company toward the unicorn status of $1 billion, with the deal’s $297 million closure elevating its total value to $802.7 million.
Last year, HungerStation experienced a substantial 36 percent surge in revenue, accumulating €609 million ($678 million) and concluding the year with profits exceeding €50 million.
“We believe in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision, ambition and potential and are committed to contributing to its ongoing success through HungerStation. I look forward to continuing to build great products and delivering an amazing experience for our Saudi customers,” said Niklas Ostberg, CEO and co-founder of Delivery Hero, in a statement.
Taking sole ownership will allow Delivery Hero to build stronger ties between HungerStation and the rest of its ecosystem, leading to better knowledge sharing and tech integration.
Founded in 2012 by Ebrahim Al-Jassim and Hossein Bukhamseen, HungerStation is a food delivery app in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Delivery Hero has a presence in over 70 countries and generated over €11.4 billion in gross merchandise value in the first quarter of 2023. It is also the parent company of regional companies Talabat and InstaShop.
UAE’s Wellx raises $2m to fuel expansion
The UAE-based insurance technology startup Wellx announced it closed a $2 million seed funding round.
Launched in 2022, the wellness company plans to use the capital to drive growth in the region, stimulate technological innovation, and push its mission of nurturing healthier and more resilient communities.
Dubai Future District Fund led the seed funding round in the presence of a diversified group of investors.
These included DASH Ventures, Annex Investments and Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator from Saudi Arabia.
International venture capitals such as Aditum Investments from Luxembourg, Toronto’s Loyal VC and Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play Ventures were also party to the deal.
Founded by Vaibhav Kashyap, Javed Akberali and Anushka Patchava, Wellx leverages behavioral science and gamification, incentivizing healthier lifestyle choices for its users via personalized rewards.
The startup intends to allocate this capital toward refining its product design and investing in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence coaching, to enhance the user experience in the insurance industry.
Wellx CEO Kashyap said: “This investment enables us to expand our global customer base and accelerate our growth.”
Akberali reflected on the high growth potential of digital health insurance and wellness in the backdrop of UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, disrupting several traditional business models and creating sunrise industries.
The funding will also support Wellx’s expansion plans, including recruiting global talent.
DESAISIV secures $2m for tech disruption
Saudi Arabia’s insurance technology startup DESAISIV has secured $2 million in a pre-seed funding round.
The company, co-founded by Saed Khawaldeh and Mohamad Nabhan, focuses on disrupting the health insurance sector with an innovative, artificial intelligence-powered insurance customization platform.
DESAISIV is working with top machine learning scientists from the University of Oxford to develop AI solutions that drive insurance decisions.
“Our mission is to revolutionize the insurance sector by leveraging the limitless potential of artificial intelligence,” said Khawaldeh.
I look forward to continuing to build great products and delivering an amazing experience for our Saudi customers.
Niklas Ostberg, CEO and co-founder of Delivery Hero
With access to a vast database of hundreds of millions of patient records, DESAISIV has achieved a prediction accuracy of over 95 percent using its technology.
These insights fuel its AI-powered products, which optimize various aspects of health insurance, including automating underwriting procedures, tailoring policies, predicting emerging diseases, identifying high-risk behaviors and reducing customer attrition.
“By fusing AI-driven innovations with the insurance industry, we are on a mission to transform the entire global landscape, bringing forth a new era of unparalleled efficiency and customer-centricity,” said Nabhan.
The pre-seed funding round included investment from 500 Global, Terra VC, Oqal and influential figures from leading insurance firms in the MENA region, the UK and the US.
The funds will be used to expand operations and teams, develop additional AI products and explore new markets.
“By harnessing the power of AI, we are reshaping the insurance industry worldwide, empowering insurers and clients with unprecedented capabilities and paving the way for a brighter future,” said Khawaldeh while sharing his global ambitions.
“With this strategic funding, DESAISIV is poised to transform the insurance sector at its core,” added Nabhan.
SNB Capital approved for market making activities on Saudi Aramco
Updated 28 July 2023
RIYADH:
RIYADH: SNB Capital has been given the go-ahead by Saudi Exchange Co. to conduct market-making activities related to oil giant Saudi Aramco.
According to the firm, market makers are exchange members who ensure the availability of liquidity for a listed security by continuously quoting buy and sell orders while a market is open.
This helps boost trading activity and combats dramatic price changes.
In a release, the exchange said the market maker obligations on Aramco are an 80 percent minimum presence of orders, with a minimum size of SR500k ($133,353). The minimum spread is 0.3 percent.
The activity will begin on Aug. 1.
SNB Capital joined Saudi Exchange’s market-making framework in February, and in an interview with Arab News that same month, the firm’s Head of Securities Loai Bafaqeeh said such a move was a crucial step to ensure a good level of liquidity in the Kingdom’s stock exchange.
“At SNB Capital, we believe that we need to be ahead of the game. Market making is extremely important to ensure a good level of liquidity when it comes to equity or derivatives,” said Bafeeqah at the time.
He added: “I believe we were one of the few who signed (a market-making deal with Saudi Exchange) and the only one who will be offering both the equity part and the derivatives. And, we believe the opportunity, when it comes to securing this type of liquidity on derivatives will be even more important.”
Apart from SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital and Riyad Capital also joined the market-making framework, an initiative that was launched in December 2022 to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.
During the same interview with Arab News in February, Bafaqeeh described SNB Capital as being unique as it offers “market making on your terms.”
“If you want us to do market making for you, we will be able to do that. If you want to manage how you are going to put the orders, we can enable it for you. Also, we can work with a third party that we can assign for market making, in case the client prefers,” he said.