Reviva inks deal with Enrestec, Hama Holding to recycle waste tires

RIYADH: In a move to achieve its sustainability goals, Saudi Arabia’s environmental management services company Reviva signed an agreement with Taiwanese recycling firm Enrestec and the Kingdom’s Hama Holding Co. to recycle waste tires at the regional level.

The new collaboration aims to minimize environmental pollution, promote recycling and save and use resources.

Additionally, this initiative marks an advanced step in tire waste management at the local level in the Kingdom.

“We aim to reduce waste and environmental pollution and strive to achieve a circular economy and promote a more sustainable future,” said Reviva CEO Khalid bin Saad Al-Rashed.

Reviva is an affiliate of Saudi Investment Recycling Co. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund.

Al-Rashed continued by saying that the collaboration will result in the creation and application of sophisticated recycling techniques that can turn old tires into useful materials.

He added that valuable resources including pyrolysis oil, carbon black, and steel can later be applied to a variety of industries like building, paving, and even fuel.

Saudi Arabia has achieved progress in more than 50 percent of its sustainable development goals, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the Kingdom’s minister of economy and planning, told the UN at a crucial summit held last week reviewing the world’s environmental pledges.

Speaking at the organization’s High-Level Political Forum in New York, Al-Ibrahim also presented the Kingdom’s second Voluntary National Review which highlights the progress achieved in sustainable development goals.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Economy and Planning last week, the minister had told the UN that the Kingdom is elevating the living standards of the country’s population and is “unleashing a spectacular wave of innovation” through its SDG initiatives.

“The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind,” he told the forum.

Saudi Arabia is on a path of economic diversification but is also placing a focus on sustainability programs, including the Saudi Green Initiative, as it aims to hit its net-zero emissions target in 2060.