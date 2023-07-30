France condemns Niger embassy violence

PARIS: France on Sunday condemned violence that erupted around its embassy in Niger, where a junta seized power this week in a coup, and demanded that local authorities protect the building.
“Nigerien forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates as part of the Vienna convention,” the French foreign ministry said, condemning “all violence against diplomatic missions.”
“We call on them to immediately fullfil this obligation.” Thousands of junta supporters gathered outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey on Sunday after Paris suspended aid, with some trying to enter the building.
Denmark to look for ‘legal tool’ to prevent Qur'an burnings
“The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on,” Rasmussen said
COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s government said Sunday it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, citing security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of the Qur'an in Denmark and Sweden. Noting that such protests played into the hands of extremists, the government wants to “explore” intervening in situations where “other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security,” it said in a statement from the foreign ministry.
Frankly Speaking: What does Russia think it takes to end the war with Ukraine?
Russian diplomat Andrey Baklanov says a negotiated settlement is unlikely, insists Ukrainian government has to be annihilated
Thanks Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, for prisoner swap mediation, says bigger Chinese role in the Middle East serves Russia’s interests too
Updated 30 July 2023
KATIE JENSEN
DUBAI: There is no possibility of reaching a truce between Russia and Ukraine and normality can only be achieved after the “annihilation” of the present government in Kyiv, Andrey Baklanov, a Russian diplomat and former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has said.
Sharing his insights in the latest episode of “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly Arab News current-affairs talk show, Baklanov reckoned a negotiated settlement to the war was unlikely.
“I think that there is no opportunity for any kind of truce between the present-day government — the so-called government, these fascist people in Kyiv — and us,” he added, referring to the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“I’m absolutely sure that the only option we have is to, well, to annihilate this regime in Ukraine and to return Ukraine to normality.”
Besides the Ukraine conflict, the interview touched on issues ranging from the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal and the Wagner Group to Russia’s relations with Syria and the Chinese-brokered Saudi-Iran normalization deal.
Baklanov noted that Russia’s aims in Ukraine remained unchanged.
“The first, denazification; second, demilitarization; and third, the termination of the criminal activities of the criminal regime, which had a coup d’etat in 2014,” he said, referring to the protests that removed pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanukovych from power that year.
Although the Russian claim that Ukraine is controlled by a fascist clique has been vigorously contested, Baklanov drew on events of World War II to justify the “special military operation” launched against Ukraine 18 months ago.
“We regard what was going on in Ukraine as the prolongation of the Second World War,” he added.
In the present situation, he described Zelensky as a “traitor” who, together with “many other of the criminals, will be answering in our court for the criminal activities during the eight or even nine years against our people in Donbas. They will be caught and will be imprisoned.”
Baklanov also used the interview to defend Russia’s decision to scrap a UN- and Turkiye-brokered agreement that had allowed grain, foodstuffs, fertilizer, and other commodities to be shipped from Ukraine’s blockaded Black Sea ports to some of the world’s most food-insecure countries.
He contended that the Kremlin was forced to cancel the deal, signed in the Turkish city of Istanbul in July 2022, in order to safeguard Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports.
Dmitry Peskov, the Russian government spokesperson, announced on July 17 that Russia would leave the Black Sea Grain Initiative. He said: “When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal.”
The Kremlin has given the UN three months to agree to its terms.
Baklanov dismissed the deal as “fraudulent,” claiming that the majority of the grain had in fact been destined for Europe, not to food-insecure countries in Africa, and that Russian farmers were not benefiting from the arrangement.
“Only 3 percent of the grain went to the African continent and to the people that are suffering from hunger. The absolute majority of the grain went to prosperous countries of the West, especially European countries,” he added.
Claiming that only “half of the deal” was being recognized, he said no progress was visible on a related agreement designed to ease Russian food and agricultural exports amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to the Ukraine invasion.
On the Ukraine war, Baklanov noted that peace talks would not be on the table even though Russia was “very much thankful for the Arab countries and Saudi Arabia for their attempts to mediate.”
Close to 300 prisoners were exchanged between Ukraine and Russia in a deal brokered by Saudi and Turkiye in September. Both sides had captured hundreds of enemy fighters since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on Feb. 24, 2022, but only a few prisoner exchanges had occurred since.
Baklanov pointed out that mediation could be very helpful but only as far as some “humanitarian aspects” were concerned, such as exchange of prisoners of war.
“But the origin of the war is something which our colleagues in Arab and Africans countries should understand better. It’s necessary to feel the history — not just to know the history, but to feel the history.
“It’s only those people — like me and some others — who understand the origin, the source, of this conflict. For the external people, it’s rather difficult to understand this origin in due manner.
“So, we are very thankful for these attempts to mediate but I think that, in real terms, this mediation can be helpful only for the humanitarian part,” he added.
Baklanov said he regretted that Russia had not started to coordinate its policies with Saudi Arabia earlier, especially regarding oil.
“Unfortunately, I must admit, for many years we didn’t give a clear-cut answer for the proposals of Saudi Arabia to make a common deal on this front. It was a grave mistake of the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation.
“But now, fortunately enough, we have this formal OPEC+, and I will say again that the initiative was from Saudi Arabia, and we backed that, and it was, for a long period of time, a really good gesture from the Russian Federation. Also, we value very much the initiative of Saudi Arabia to sacrifice their own interests,” he added.
He pointed out that from his experience there was “a big difference” between Soviet-era and Russian Federation policies.
Baklanov said: “When I was for five years the ambassador in Saudi Arabia, I never asked the authorities of Saudi Arabia to make any (decisions) as far as their ties with the US were concerned. Never. We were speaking about our own interests. We had our bilateral interesting things to do.
“We do not (propagandize) against third countries. We criticize certain elements of policy when we see it, but we do not push these countries — the Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia — for anything against the interests of third countries.”
Praising the current state of relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, he added: “It’s easier to be in good relations with us, to be on equal footing with us, to be on friendly footing with the Russian Federation. And we do not urge other people to be on awkward (terms) with some other countries.
“That is the difference with the US, which is pressuring countries to participate in its sanctions against us. The approaches from our side and that from the Western countries are absolutely different.
“I think that the people of the Middle East know this difference, and they are more friendly toward us for knowing these facts.”
Given that Russia has welcomed the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran achieved through a Chinese-brokered deal, the question naturally arises why Moscow did not play the role of honest broker itself considering its own close ties with Riyadh and Tehran.
Baklanov claimed that Russia was indeed ready to undertake mediation, admitting that he, as a specialist in Arab and Middle East countries, was “a little bit disillusioned that our Chinese friends turned out to be successful.”
Nevertheless, he said Russia was mainly interested in the result.
“If the good result of this mediation is the start of the returning to normal relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, we are interested in that. If the Chinese attained this political diplomatic victory, we (simply) congratulate them (on this achievement).
“But, also, we are ready to go on the same path, so we are both in one boat. We are interested in (stabilization) and normalization of the situation in the whole region. And, recently, we again resumed our proposal for a regional security system arrangement,” he added.
Baklanov brushed aside the suggestion that China’s growing role in the Middle East was a threat to Russia’s influence as an alternative to a non-Western regional diplomatic power.
“We are seeing what is going on in the Middle East region from a different angle. We do not have disputes with China, and we are not striving for a monopolistic role there against the influence of China. No.”
He described Russia’s interest in the Middle East as a very simple one.
“We would like to have near our boundaries a good situation, tranquil (situation). And if we are (serving the cause of peace), it’s okay. If China is (serving the cause of peace), it’s also okay. The main aim for us is not to be the first in these diplomatic activities, but to have positive results,” he said.
PESHAWAR: At least 25 people were killed and several injured on Sunday when a blast targeted a political party’s rally in northwestern Pakistan, police and rescue officials confirmed.
The blast took place during a public rally organized by the right-wing Pakistani political party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) in Bajaur’s Khar town bordering Afghanistan, Bajaur Police spokesperson Muhammad Israr said.
“Twenty-five people have died in the blast,” Israr told Arab News. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi said at least 50 people were injured in the explosion, adding that the wounded were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.
Police said an investigation was underway to determine the nature and intensity of the blast.
Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged expressed deep shock and regret over the attack.
“Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands the prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister hold an inquiry into the regretful incident,” a statement from the party said on Twitter.
The JUI-F urged the party’s supporters to remain calm in the wake of the attack and called on provincial and federal authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “must not be allowed to bleed again.”
Tribal areas in northwestern Pakistan were long a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who have carried out some of the deadliest attacks against the country’s security forces.
Militancy in the district declined following the Pakistan Army’s operations there, but with the return of the Afghan Taliban to power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021, the South Asian country has seen an uptick in violence in border areas, particularly after a fragile truce between the TTP and the state broke down in November last year.
Islamabad: Vice Premier of China He Lifeng begins a three-day visit to Pakistan on Sunday to attend the 10-year celebrations of a joint corridor project launched by the two countries, and meet top leaders in Islamabad.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a significant infrastructure development and regional connectivity project, was launched by the neighboring countries to build a major trade route between the Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan and China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang.
While the two sides agreed to work on the multibillion-dollar CPEC projects in April 2015, they became central to China’s Belt and Road Initiative in September 2013, when President Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan.
The BRI aims to recreate the ancient Silk Route, though on a much larger level, to connect China with a number of countries in its immediate neighborhood, and extend to various areas in Europe and Africa.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday: “At the invitation of the government of Pakistan, H.E. He Lifeng, vice premier of China and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, will visit Pakistan from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2023.
“During the visit, Vice Premier He will attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of CPEC and call on the president and the prime minister. He will also be the chief guest at an event celebrating the decade of CPEC.”
The ministry added that the Chinese vice premier had played a prominent role in the implementation of the BRI, of which the CPEC was a flagship project.
It added: “As the chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.”
Coinciding with He’s visit, the administration in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad has announced the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, private firms, markets, and commercial banks on Monday and Tuesday.
The ministry added that the trip was part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between the two countries, which reflected the importance of China and its support of Islamabad’s core strategic interests.
China was also among the group of countries — including Saudi Arabia and the UAE — that rescued Pakistan’s economy by depositing significant amounts in its central bank while rolling over billions of dollars of loans.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the administration in Beijing for financially assisting Pakistan in a selfless manner during his recent visit to Gwadar.
KABUL: A small baked-brick structure in northwestern Afghanistan has for decades perplexed archaeologists, with some dating its origins to the 9th century and others even a hundred years earlier — making it one of the oldest monuments of Islam.
Known as Noh Gonbad, after nine domes that used to cover it, the structure is located 3 km from the modern city of Balkh. A mihrab found at the site — a niche indicating the direction of the Kaaba — is evidence that it had served as a mosque.
The distinctive stucco ornamentation of its columns combines motifs reminiscent of the styles dominant in the early decades of the Abbasid Caliphate and of the Samanid Empire.
“This mosque is one of the most beautiful and elegant examples of Samanid-era settlements,” Saleh Mohammad Khaliq, historian and former provincial culture director of Balkh, told Arab News.
“It was built completely in the style of the common architecture of the region, which was influenced by Sasanian, Buddhist and Gandhara art.” Measuring only 20 by 20 m, it stands alone.
The nine vaults collapsed long ago, with folk stories blaming their destruction on the Mongol invasion of Balkh in 1220.
Time and earthquakes dealt their blows too. Archaeologists first researched the mosque in the 1960s but little was done during the next four decades because of civil unrest and then war in Afghanistan.
In 2006, excavations began and conservation work in the past few years helped to stabilize the structure.
The mosque comprises a columned prayer hall and forecourt aligned with the direction of the Kaaba on its northeast-southwest axis.
Decoration on the columns and arches consists of vine leaves and geometrical figures, which have been compared with those used in Samarra, Iraq.
But other styles are present too, meaning that parts of the building were constructed or existed in different periods.
“It is the oldest remaining mosque from the first centuries of the Islamic era in Balkh and in Afghanistan, and the beauty of this building makes it special too,” Khaliq said.
“Ibn Battuta, the well-known traveler, compared the structure of the Balkh mosque with the Alhambra mosque in Granada, Spain, and the size of the columns with the mosques of Rabat in the Maghreb, but considered it more beautiful than them.”
Named after the nine domes that existed at the time of its glory, it is also known as the Hajj Piyada Mosque. The word “piyada” means “on foot.”
“On the day of Eid Al-Adha, in the early centuries of Islam, those who could not go for Hajj would come on foot to this mosque from far and near parts of Balkh. They came and prayed, paid alms and worshiped, and believed that they had received the reward of Hajj,” Khaliq said.
“After the destruction of this mosque, the tradition continued, and continues until now.”
For Balkh residents such as Hasibullah Hazim, 35, the mosque is a reminder of the region’s lost luster. “This mosque is special to all, this mosque was built in the 8th century, the kings of the time used this mosque,” he said.
“The Hajj Piyada Mosque is not only for the citizens of Balkh, but for everyone. This mosque was built during the Abbassid Caliphate, it is a historical place.”
Yaseen Wakilzada, 60, remembered how he would visit the site in childhood and how crowds of tourists from Balkh and other provinces would come to see the ruins too.
“Everything you see (there) is history,” he said. “It’s a special pride for Balkhi residents, recognized in the whole Muslim world.”