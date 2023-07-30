You are here

  Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 
Al-Durra gas field (File/Asharq Al-Awsat)
Updated 30 July 2023
REUTERS 

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 
Updated 30 July 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Iran will pursue its rights over the Durra/Arash field if other parties shun cooperation, the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday, according to the Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency. 

“If there is no willingness to cooperate, Iran will pursue its rights and benefits, including the exploitation and exploration of the Arash gas field, and will not tolerate any violation of its rights,” Owji said.  

Kuwait Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak told SkyNews Arabia on Thursday that his country will start drilling and begin production at the Durra gas field without waiting for border demarcation with Iran. 

Topics: dura gas field Iran Kuwait

Saudi Arabia accelerates drive toward digital sustainability: commission report

Saudi Arabia accelerates drive toward digital sustainability: commission report
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia accelerates drive toward digital sustainability: commission report

Saudi Arabia accelerates drive toward digital sustainability: commission report
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has accelerated its drive toward digital sustainability, according to the Communications, Space and Technology Commission.  

The second edition of the commission’s report released on Sunday outlined key initiatives the Kingdom undertook in 2022, marking significant achievements in the economic, social and environmental aspects of digital sustainability. 

Among these achievements was the world’s first trial of 5G transmitters 14 km above land at the Red Sea project site in March 2022. 

The trial, carried out by the UK-based Stratospheric Platforms Ltd., which is a partner of German firm Deutsche Telekom, was the “world’s first demonstration of the High-Altitude Platform System using aircraft to extend a 5G service” covering an area of 450 sq. km. 

Additionally, the report highlighted the achievements of the commission’s Emerging Technologies Sandbox, which aims to empower new technologies and create a safe environment for pilot testing. 

In 2022, according to the report, the sandbox nurtured 87 local technology products and accepted 11 companies, five of which are international. 

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and IT and the National Center for Waste Management, the commission launched the Recycle Your Device Program as the first national initiative to recycle electronic devices.

The program had over 100,000 devices collected, accumulating more than SR30 million ($7.9 million) in market value.

The report also highlighted women’s participation as the percentage of their leadership in the information, communication and technology sectors reached 23.6 percent. 

“The percentage of women participating in Saudi Arabia’s labor market has expanded to 33.41 percent as of 2022, exceeding the Kingdom’s goals for Vision 2030,” the report stated. 

The International Forum on Connecting the World from the Skies in 2022 was also a significant milestone for the Kingdom and the commission, as 3,000 delegates from 130 countries participated in the event. 

The report also highlighted the commission’s strategy for promoting digital sustainability. It detailed the role of the communications, space and technology sectors in harnessing digital infrastructure to benefit society.  

The commission’s objectives aim to increase national digital coverage, invest in technology aligned with the UN’s 17 sustainability development goals and maximize recycling for electronic equipment.

Topics: Communications Space and Technology Commission digital sustainability

Arab Monetary Fund extends $615.8m loan to Egypt for financial reforms 

Arab Monetary Fund extends $615.8m loan to Egypt for financial reforms 
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Arab Monetary Fund extends $615.8m loan to Egypt for financial reforms 

Arab Monetary Fund extends $615.8m loan to Egypt for financial reforms 
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s financial sector received a further boost after the Arab Monetary Fund agreed to extend a new loan of $615.8 million to the North African country to support its reforms in the banking sector. 

According to the AMF, the program focuses on improving the efficiency of the payment system, enhancing economic inclusion and strengthening the regulatory framework in the financial and banking sectors. 

By doing so, it aims to expand the scope of financial technologies and strengthen consumer protection.   

The agreement was signed on July 25 by Central Bank of Egypt Gov. Hassan Abdalla and AMF Director General Chairman Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy. 

Abdalla highlighted that the fund is strengthening Arab countries in maintaining economic and financial stability and facing sectoral challenges.    

Al-Hamidy acknowledged the Egyptian government’s efforts to implement economic and structural reforms. He said these reforms contributed to the development of the economy while helping it sustain itself in regional and global markets. 

He also stressed that the AMF is keen to continue the “fruitful partnership” with the Egyptian government to help the country address the different challenges effectively.   

The AMF, which includes 22 member states, is currently considering financing requests from other member countries, it said in a press release. It added that the fund is processing the requests through “expeditious procedures” to provide support as quickly as possible. 

The release added that the approach would help the borrowing member countries meet their financing needs and enhance their financial positions.   

The AMF added in its statement that it promotes policy dialogue among its member states and offers consultation on economic, financial and development issues. It also provides technical advice to the member states on monetary, fiscal and financial policies.   

Moreover, the statement added that the AMF holds training for government officials in member countries through its Institute for Training and Capacity Building.     

According to a report by Morgan Stanley released in March, Egypt’s external financing needs are standing in the way of its economic development and may hinder its medium-term growth.   

The report added that Egypt has favorable prospects for medium-term growth, but the large external financing needs to weigh on the macroeconomic outlook. 

Topics: Egypt banking Arab Monetary Fund

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Sunday, losing 58.44 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 11,789.28.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.86 billion ($1.3 billion) as 63 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 149 advanced.    

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 9.8 points to finish at 1,555.56, the parallel market Nomu rose 2.19 percent to close at 25,056.18. 

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia was the top gainer of the day, with a rise of 4.4 percent in its share price to SR23.  

The other gainers were Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., rising 3.83 percent to reach SR19, and Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rising 3.49 percent to hit SR124.6. 

The worst performer of the day was United International Transportation Co., which slid 5.29 percent to SR68.  

The other losers were Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., which fell 4.61 percent to a unit price of SR115.8, and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. which recorded a drop of 4.22 percent to SR46.5. 

The unit price of the Derayah REIT fund reached SR8.99, dropping 18 percent in 52 weeks, whereas the Al Rajhi REIT fund stood at SR8.91, recording a fall of 8 percent during that period. 

On the announcements front, Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw its profits soar 41.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023.  Mobily recorded a net profit of SR497 million, up from SR360 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.    

Primarily driven by growth in the business segment, the company said its revenues totaled SR4.25 billion, registering a growth of 9 percent from SR3.9 billion recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. Due to the revenue growth, the company’s gross profit increased by 4.4 percent to reach SR2.4 million.   

The Kingdom’s National Agricultural Development Co. recorded a 136.9 percent surge in profits during the second quarter of 2023, helped by a surge in sales of dairy and food processing products, the company said in a bourse filing.   

It reported a profit of SR65.13 million in the second quarter of the year from SR27.49 million in the same period last year.  The company attributed the result to a 12.67 percent growth in sales of dairy and food processing products, leading to an 11 percent revenue increase.   

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, also saw its profit surge 287 percent during the second quarter of 2023, following a revenue jump to SR2.35 billion.   

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR495.38 million, up from SR128 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed.   

The strong profit was bolstered by higher revenue from multiple sectors, with oil transportation sales rising by SR255 million and chemicals transportation by SR209 million.   

Additionally, Saudi Telecom Co. reported a 6 percent increase in its net profit to SR3 billion in the second quarter of 2023.    

In the first half of 2023, the telecommunications firm reported a 4 percent rise to SR6.1 billion.   

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stocks

SNB, Real Estate Development Fund partner to boost housing projects

SNB, Real Estate Development Fund partner to boost housing projects
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

SNB, Real Estate Development Fund partner to boost housing projects

SNB, Real Estate Development Fund partner to boost housing projects
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi families seeking to own their first home are set to receive further funding support thanks to a new agreement. 

The Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund and Saudi National Bank have signed a framework agreement to finance housing support programs, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This move is aimed at supporting beneficiaries, elevating affordability and raising the efficiency of the market in line with the Kingdom’s objectives for housing, one of the critical initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030.  

“We look forward to achieving more complementarity in partnership with all financing agencies to provide financing solutions for the updated housing support program packages, as part of the fund’s continuous efforts to facilitate the journey of beneficiaries owning suitable housing,” Mansour bin Madi, the Fund’s CEO and deputy chairman of the board, said. 

The deal comes after a series of agreements concluded by the Fund with financing agencies with the aim of diversifying housing support options for Sakani beneficiaries. 

Launched in 2017 by the Fund, Sakani is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting as well as enabling Saudi citizens to own their first home.   

There are currently five approved agencies that provide financing solutions to support the housing program packages, bin Madi explained. 

Saudi residents have been benefiting from the availability of more housing options as the number of residential rental deals surged 137 percent in June compared to the same month in 2022, the SPA reported last week.   

The rental index revealed that more than 240,000 deals were recorded, reflecting 190,000 more agreements than those posted in the same month a year earlier.  

The index aims to achieve transparency and stimulate investment in the Kingdom’s rental real estate sector. 

The government’s ongoing initiatives including access to finance are driving the Kingdom’s housing market while improving home ownership among the Saudi families, according to a report released by PwC Middle East in December 2022.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and was expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030, the report stated. 

Topics: Saudi National Bank Real Estate Development Fund

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global recognition of Saudi Arabia’s renewable plans and green initiative has led the Kingdom to advance 24 ranks in the Energy Transition Index since 2021, according to a sustainability report. 

The World Economic Forum’s annual Energy Index Report revealed that the Kingdom is leading the Middle East region, moving from ranking 81 in 2021 to 57 in 2023.

The 2021 study was based on 115 countries, and the current one on 120.

The results align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the country’s economy and help it become more sustainable. 

“The country has long been a dominant player in the oil market, and in recent years has undergone a significant energy transition, recognizing the need to shift toward renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint,” the report highlighted.

According to the report, the jump in ranking could be attributed to several green initiatives the Kingdom took, such as establishing the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., the first of its kind initiative in the region.

Despite the progress in terms of substantiality, Saudi Arabia still has room to reduce energy and carbon intensity, the report stressed.

The report also noted that the Kingdom could expand renewable resources and implement carbon capture technologies.

Moreover, the report also pointed out that by 2030 the Kingdom has promised that 50 percent of its energy will come from renewable sources. The Saudi Green Initiative is also leading several ambitious efforts to lower emissions and change the domestic power mix.

Some of the initiatives undertaken by SGI include creating a program for carbon capture and storage, boosting energy efficiency and investing in new energy sources.

SGI is taking a strategic approach to restoring natural greenery with a target of planting 10 billion trees. In 2022 alone, the project planted around 18 million trees and rehabilitated 60,000 hectares of degraded land, restoring vital ecological parameters, improving air quality and reducing sandstorms.

“The country’s shift toward renewables, with 11.4 GW capacity under development, represents a significant departure from the traditional economic model and may have geopolitical implications,” the report said.

The report further indicated that the Kingdom could become a robust leader in the energy transition by developing joint investments, research programs, training and education.

Topics: World Economic Forum Energy Index Report Saudi Green Initiative

