Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 

Saudi Arabia accelerates drive toward digital sustainability: commission report

RIYADH: In line with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has accelerated its drive toward digital sustainability, according to the Communications, Space and Technology Commission.

The second edition of the commission’s report released on Sunday outlined key initiatives the Kingdom undertook in 2022, marking significant achievements in the economic, social and environmental aspects of digital sustainability.

Among these achievements was the world’s first trial of 5G transmitters 14 km above land at the Red Sea project site in March 2022.

The trial, carried out by the UK-based Stratospheric Platforms Ltd., which is a partner of German firm Deutsche Telekom, was the “world’s first demonstration of the High-Altitude Platform System using aircraft to extend a 5G service” covering an area of 450 sq. km.

Additionally, the report highlighted the achievements of the commission’s Emerging Technologies Sandbox, which aims to empower new technologies and create a safe environment for pilot testing.

In 2022, according to the report, the sandbox nurtured 87 local technology products and accepted 11 companies, five of which are international.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and IT and the National Center for Waste Management, the commission launched the Recycle Your Device Program as the first national initiative to recycle electronic devices.

The program had over 100,000 devices collected, accumulating more than SR30 million ($7.9 million) in market value.

The report also highlighted women’s participation as the percentage of their leadership in the information, communication and technology sectors reached 23.6 percent.

“The percentage of women participating in Saudi Arabia’s labor market has expanded to 33.41 percent as of 2022, exceeding the Kingdom’s goals for Vision 2030,” the report stated.

The International Forum on Connecting the World from the Skies in 2022 was also a significant milestone for the Kingdom and the commission, as 3,000 delegates from 130 countries participated in the event.

The report also highlighted the commission’s strategy for promoting digital sustainability. It detailed the role of the communications, space and technology sectors in harnessing digital infrastructure to benefit society.

The commission’s objectives aim to increase national digital coverage, invest in technology aligned with the UN’s 17 sustainability development goals and maximize recycling for electronic equipment.