You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  

Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  

Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  
Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46fad

Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  

Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi shipping services can soon expect better operational efficiency as the Kingdom’s transport authority has launched a project to localize and develop offices for land freight brokers.   

The Transport General Authority, which oversees land, railway and maritime transport in Saudi Arabia, launched the second phase of localizing freight activities on Monday.  

The initiative aims to enhance national capabilities and provide individuals with opportunities in a range of transportation-related services and activities, in accordance with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the Kingdom’s economy. 

It was launched in collaboration with the Saudi Logistics Academy as well as a number of other relevant authorities in both the government and private sectors. 

Topics: Saudi Transport General Authority shipping

Related

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi’s digital transformation  

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi’s digital transformation  
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi’s digital transformation  

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi’s digital transformation  
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: To facilitate the ease of doing business, Saudi Arabia’s transport and logistics activities will be unified under the digital platform Logisti. 

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics signed an agreement with the Digital Government Authority to enable this software, which will offer consultations, services, and support for the digital transformation plan, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Monday.   

In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the agreement aims to accelerate the Kingdom’s journey to become a leading industrial powerhouse and global logistics hub.  

The deal was inked by Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Rumaih Al-Rumaih and the governor of the Digital Government Authority, Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan.

Through providing all the services of the transport sector through a single window, Logisti aims to enhance the efficiency, increase access, and improve operations. 

As per agreement, platforms will be unified to enable the work of beneficiaries of numerous transport and logistics activities, which provides digital services through Logisti. 

Al-Rumaih said earlier in July that Saudi Arabia aims to rank among the top 10 countries on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index by 2030.

The LPI is, according to the World Bank’s website, an “interactive benchmarking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics.”

Al-Rumaih was speaking at an exhibition organized by the PTA in London to showcase the Kingdom’s maritime initiatives and achievements. Several diplomats and members of the International Maritime Organization attended the event.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan said that the Kingdom’s progress in the maritime sector — including its close cooperation with the IMO and its support for the maritime environment — reflects the “firm and deep commitment of the Kingdom toward achieving the sustainable development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Al-Rumaih said that the national strategy for transport and logistic services has set “clear goals in all aspects of maritime development.”

The Kingdom’s efforts to rank among the top 10 countries in the LPI by 2030 include establishing 59 logistic zones and increasing the capacity of its ports to over 40 million containers, he added.

“We are pleased to vigorously pursue tracks of cooperation with the IMO and member states on initiatives promoting climate, cooperation, and seafarers,” Al-Rumaih said. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Transport and logistics Digital Government Authority (DGA) logistics

Related

Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  
Business & Economy
Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  
Updated 19 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  
Updated 19 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Latin American countries, the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih is heading a high-level delegation for an official tour of seven nations between July 31 and August 9. 

The tour comes as an extension of previous visits organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment to a number of Caribbean and Latin and South American nations with the aim of building bridges of communication, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

The delegation which includes several government agencies, national firms and representatives of the private sector is expected to highlight the growing opportunities between the Kingdom and Latin American countries across all fields of common interest.  

The Saudi delegation is also set to pay a visit to the Federal Republic of Brazil, Chile and Costa Rica.  

The officials are also expected to make a stopover at the Republic of Argentina, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.  

The minister is scheduled to open the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum which aims to enhance investment relations between the two countries across fields.  

The forum will see the participation of several officials and CEOs of major companies as well as representatives of the private sector from the two countries. 

Moreover, the forum will tackle issues related to investment and environment in the Kingdom and Brazil, in addition to a number of discussion sessions on opportunities in mining, food processing, agriculture and transport.  

The sessions will also tap into opportunities in various other sectors including logistics, healthcare, entertainment and pharmaceuticals.  

Furthermore, the forum will shed light on potential collaboration between investors in the two countries.  

During his tour to the six remaining nations, Al-Falih is scheduled to hold numerous meetings and roundtables with firms to explore new opportunities and further deepen investment partnerships. 

Topics: Saudi Latin America investment minister

Related

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement for the second consecutive day as it shed 97.05 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 11,692.33 on Monday.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.91 billion ($1.58 billion) as 73 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 143 advanced.    

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also witnessed a downward trend as it slipped by 555.54 points to 24,500.64.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 1.33 percent to close at 1,534.80.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Drilling. The company’s share price soared by 7.17 percent to SR176.40.  

Other top performers of the day were Maharah Human Resources Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. whose share prices edged up by 4.75 percent and 4.32 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Takween Advanced Industries Co. as its share price dropped by 6.75 percent to SR17.12. 

On the announcements front, First Milling Co. reported its interim financial results for the first half of this year. In a Tadawul statement, the company revealed that its net profit narrowed in the first half of 2023 to SR108.7 million, down 19 percent, compared to SR133.7 million in the same period of the previous year.  

The firm’s net profit for the second quarter dipped by 43 percent to SR34.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.  

“While we acknowledge the challenges to net profit in the second quarter of 2023, we believe we have the suitable strategy and execution plan in place to deliver on our key projects — such as the PESA Mill, the Pre-Mix Plant, Durum Mill, and Mill C expansion in the Jeddah Plant — which we collectively expect to increase our capacity, boost our product variety, and have a positive long term financial impact,” said Abdullah Ababtain, CEO of First Milling Co., also known as First Mills.  

Driven by the decline in net profit, First Milling Co.’s share price fell by 2.84 percent to SR88.90. 

Another company which announced its financial results was Leejam Sports Co. The firm reported a 64.76 percent rise in net profit to SR135.1 million, compared to SR82 million in the same period a year ago.  

In a Tadawul statement, it attributed the rise to an increase in subscriptions and membership revenues, which soared by 26 percent in the first half of the year. The company’s share price edged up by 2.36 percent to SR147.40.  

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. reported a decline in net profit in the first half to SR29.69 million, down 13.59 percent compared to SR34.36 million in the same period of 2022. On Monday, the firm’s share prices dropped by 0.91 percent to SR32.50.  

Another company which announced its financial results was Methanol Chemicals Co., also known as Chemanol. The company reported a net loss of SR59.03 million in the first half against a net profit of SR194.83 million in the same period of the previous year.  

In a Tadawul statement, Chemanol said that it turned into loss during the first half of 2022 due to a decline in the average selling prices of the company’s products, along with the slowdown in demand for certain products during the current period. The company’s share price edged down by 1.21 percent to SR24.48.  

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years
Updated 47 min 47 sec ago

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years
  • Market closed 957.60 points, or 2.03 percent, up at 48,034.59 points
  • Pakistan has raised key policy rate by 12.25 percent points since April 2022
Updated 47 min 47 sec ago
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 48,000 mark on Monday for the first time in almost two years after gaining over 900 points, experts said, while Pakistan’s central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 22 percent.

According to the PSX website, the index had recorded an increase of 1010.93 points at 11:10am, from the previous close of 47,076.99 points. The market eventually closed 957.60 points, or 2.03 percent, up at 48,034.59 points.

“KSE100 crossed 48k level after 24 months,” Arif Habib Limites said. “KSE-100 index went up by 977 points (48,054 pts, +2.07 percent, on intraday basis) DoD; the 48k level crossed after ~24 months (last seen on Aug 23, 2021).”

Since Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund last month, the market has gained 6,601 points (+15.9 percent).

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan kept its key rate unchanged at 22 percent after a scheduled meeting of its monetary policy committee, the bank’s governor said at a press conference on Monday. SBP has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, to curb soaring inflation.

The meeting was the first since the new bailout was approved by the IMF on June 30 for an ailing economy that was teetering on the brink of a global debt default.

The IMF said in its country report following the bailout that the bank must continue with its monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation.

Topics: monetary policy Pakistan IMF Talks Pakistan China trade

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rises by 8.06%  

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rises by 8.06%  
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rises by 8.06%  

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rises by 8.06%  
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to become a global logistics hub, the ship traffic in the Kingdom’s ports rose by 8.06 percent to 14,266 vessels in 2022 compared to the year before, according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.  

GASTAT noted that Jeddah Islamic Port had the largest share in ship traffic with 3,907 vessels, followed by the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu with 2,228 carriers and King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with 2,167 freighters.  

The total volume of goods unloaded at Saudi Arabia’s ports amounted to more than 359 million tons in 2022, representing liquid bulk as the highest type of goods to 49.36 percent, followed by containers with 31.94 percent.  

King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu had the highest volume capacity at 210 million tons of the total Saudi ports.  

According to the report, the aggregate number of stations amounted to 31 in Saudi ports.  

Additionally, King Fahad Industrial Port recorded the highest number in terms of exports reaching 99.04 million tons in 2022.  

Jeddah Islamic Port recorded the highest figure for imports last year, reaching 33.19 million tons.  

The total number of passengers traveling through ports in Saudi Arabia increased by 56.09 percent to more than 1 million passengers, up from 652,000 in 2021.  

Jazan Port had the highest number of arriving and departing passengers reaching 516,793 in 2022.  

The figures came as the Kingdom’s transport authority announced a project to localize and develop offices for land freight brokers in a further boost to the logistics sector.

The Transport General Authority, which oversees land, railway and maritime transport in Saudi Arabia, launched the second phase of localizing freight activities on Monday.  

The initiative aims to enhance national capabilities and provide individuals with opportunities in a range of transportation-related services and activities, in accordance with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the Kingdom’s economy. 

It was launched in collaboration with the Saudi Logistics Academy as well as a number of other relevant authorities in both the government and private sectors. 

According to a report from London-based maritime journal Lloyd’s List on July 25, Saudi Arabia jumped eight spots to be at the 16th position in the international ranking for container handling quantities.  

Lloyd’s List noted in its report for the world’s 100 largest ports that Saudi Arabia’s elevation in worldwide raking was due to handling over 10.43 million containers at its ports in 2022, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

 

Topics: logistics shipping

Related

Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  
Business & Economy
Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  

Latest updates

Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency
Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency
Saudi FM calls on OIC states to take practical steps to confront Qur’an desecration incidents
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (File/SPA)
4 children die in house fire in Al-Ahsa
4 children die in house fire in Al-Ahsa
Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation  
Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.