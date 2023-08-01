You are here

Saudi Arabia swings into action against monopolistic practices

Saudi Arabia swings into action against monopolistic practices
The decision demonstrate the GAC’s commitment to improving the business environment in the Kingdom (File)
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to enhance Saudi Arabia’s market performance, the General Authority for Competition imposed a SR10 million ($2.66 million) fine on Al-Moknaz Fodder Trading Co. for abusing its dominant position in the market.    

Responsible for combating illegal monopolistic practices in Saudi Arabia, the authority’s move is part of its strategy to promote competition-stimulating policies and improve market performance to support consumer and business sector confidence. 

On receiving complaints about the commercial company, the GAC decided to investigate which led to its decision to penalize the firm for violating Paragraph 3 of Article 6 of the Competition Law. 

The law says: “It is prohibited for the establishment or establishments that enjoy a dominant position in the market or an important part of it to abuse exploiting this situation to prejudice or limit competition or to reduce or increase the available quantities of products in order to control prices and fabricate an unreal abundance or deficit (of goods).”   

With a desire to promote the business sector’s competition environment, the authority also called on all establishments to abide by the Competition Law as well as its executive regulations.  

Aimed at contributing to investment flow and enhancing sustainable development, such decisions demonstrate the GAC’s commitment to improving the business environment in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030. 

Topics: General Authority for Competition Al-Moknaz Fodder Trading Co

Pakistan hosts summit to attract foreign investors for development of mining sector

Pakistan hosts summit to attract foreign investors for development of mining sector
Updated 01 August 2023

Pakistan hosts summit to attract foreign investors for development of mining sector

Pakistan hosts summit to attract foreign investors for development of mining sector
  • PM stresses the need to emulate the example of Middle Eastern countries in developing mineral resources
Updated 01 August 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said foreign investors will play an “integral part” in helping the country tap its vast mineral riches estimated at $6 trillion while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for following in the footsteps of countries in the Middle East in developing mineral wealth.

The two leaders were addressing Pakistan’s first summit on minerals in Islamabad. The event was attended by foreign investors, diplomats, and other notable figures.

The summit was organized by the Special Investment Facilitation Council which was established in June to attract foreign investment. The Pakistan military has been given a key role in the body and will be involved in all projects under the new framework.

“Our vision for the mining industry goes beyond financial gains,” the army chief said, assuring foreign investors that the federal and provincial governments and the country’s security forces were on the “same page” to provide secure investment opportunities.

“Foreign investors will be an integral part of the mines and mineral projects and their investment will be secure under the Special Investment Facilitation Council. We will establish an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary complications and provides favorable conditions.”

“There are vast opportunities for exploration in our country, and we will make sure that these opportunities are realized through joint efforts,” the army chief added.

In the past, a joint venture was blocked by Pakistan’s Supreme Court from developing Reko Diq — one of the world’s biggest untapped deposits of copper and gold — following a court case over how the contract was awarded. Islamabad was later ordered by a global arbitration body to pay $5.8 billion in damages after Tethyan Copper took it to court. The dispute was only resolved after Barrick Gold ended the conflict last year and said it would start developing gold and copper mining projects under a new agreement.

Let us unite our efforts to harness the full potential of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the region’s mineral sector.

Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer

Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for mining affairs

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said Pakistan should learn from its “bitter experiences” of the past and follow the example of Middle Eastern states who had built and strengthened their economies by tapping their mineral wealth.

Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE had set an example for other countries, including Pakistan, by building on oil and gas resources, Sharif said.

“If sand dunes could be converted into great models of progress and prosperity by our brothers, why can’t we convert our dust into gold,” he asked.

Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, who was also present at the summit, said the Kingdom wants to enable the development of a responsible mineral value chain in Pakistan.

“Let us unite our efforts to harness the full potential of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the region’s mineral sector,” the top official said.

“Together, we can pave the way from dust to development, transforming our nations into thriving hubs of mineral resources, economic prosperity, and sustainable growth. I look forward to celebrating soon the eminent success of Pakistan’s mining sector.”

Topics: Pakistan minerals Saudi Arabia

Updated 01 August 2023
RIYADH: The number of Saudis signing up to health insurance schemes hit 11.46 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 5 percent on the same period last year, according to the latest figures. 

The Council of Health Insurance’s quarterly bulletin showed the volume of beneficiaries is expected to reach 90 percent of people this year, up from 73 percent in 2021 and 85 percent in 2022, reported the industry regulator’s spokesperson Nasser Al-Juhani. 

Higher growth is set to be driven by robust tourism and an inflow of pilgrims and Umrah performers, Al-Juhani said in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya TV channel on Monday.   

The spokesman highlighted that digital transformation is central to the changeover in Saudi Arabia’s medical aid, exemplified by implementation of the National Platform for Healthcare Information Exchange Services. 

Launched in April 2022, the platform is designed to unify patient care records for healthcare providers and optimize insurance services.   

Al-Juhani noted that the number of transactions on the platform has reached around 150 million since its initiation.   

The insurance sector witnessed a 26.9 percent growth in 2022 compared to a rise of 8.4 percent in 2021, reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts toward developing the industry.     

The total written premium in 2022 stood at SR53 billion ($14.1 billion), up from SR42 billion the year prior, according to the 16th annual report on the insurance market released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, in May.

At the forefront of the sector’s development were health insurance, protection and savings insurance and motor insurance, reported the bank.     

Health insurance, which is still the largest line of business, witnessed a growth rate of 26.8 percent. On the other hand, protection and saving insurance, the smallest line of business, fell from 4.1 percent in 2021 to 3.5 percent last year.     

The industry’s positive trend showcases SAMA’s efforts to improve the sector’s efficiency and economic impact through major regulatory developments throughout the year.   

Topics: health insurance Council of Health Insurance

Updated 01 August 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the third day in a row, as it shed 56.16 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 11,636.07.  

The total trading turnover on Tuesday was recorded at SR5.41 billion ($1.44 billion) as 89 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 121 advanced.   

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu gained 214.51 points to close at 24,715.15.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped by 0.63 percent to 1,525.14.  

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. emerged as the top performer, as its share price soared by 6.24 percent to close at SR23.84.  

Other top gainers included Saudi Ground Services Co. and Arabian Drilling Co. whose share prices surged by 3.79 percent and 3.40 percent respectively.  

The worst performer was East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, as its share price dropped by 3.46 percent to SR61.40.  

On the announcements front, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. announced that its net profit narrowed by 70.53 percent to SR1.16 billion in the first half of 2023, from SR5.53 billion in the same period a year ago.  

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the fall in net profit to the decrease in average selling prices which dropped by 47 percent in the first half.  

In the second quarter of 2023, its net profit fell 78.48 percent to SR651 million, compared to SR3.02 billion in the same period a year ago. Driven by the decline in profit, the company’s share price dropped by 1.39 percent to SR142.20. 

Retal Urban Development Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company reported a net profit of SR112.54 million in the first half, up 20.45 percent compared to SR93.43 million in the first half of 2022.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the rise in profit was driven by a 42.43 percent growth in revenue to SR582.98 million compared to SR409.31 million a year ago. Retal’s share price edged up by 1.33 percent to SR9.15.  

Meanwhile, Middle East Paper Co. announced that it signed a subscription agreement with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.  

The subscription agreement will help MEPCO raise its capital to SR866.67 million from SR666.67 million, along with suspending the rights shares by issuing 19.9 million new ordinary shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s existing capital, at a nominal value of SR10 per share. 

“The new shares will be fully subscribed by PIF so that PIF’s ownership in MEPCO’s share capital will be 23.08 percent after the capital increase, subject to the Capital Market Authority’s approval,” said MEPCO in a Tadawul statement.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul NOMU stocks

Updated 01 August 2023
RIYADH: As part of its drive to meet growing demand, the Kingdom’s national carrier Saudia plans to add 20 fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet by 2026. 

The aircraft carry 180 to 220 passengers in a conventional two-class interior configuration, and is part of the A320 family — the world’s most widely used single-aisle aircraft family. 

Entering global services in 2016, the A320 family has saved 20 million tons of carbon dioxide by incorporating new fuel-efficient engines, cabin innovations, and wing tips known as Sharklets which reduce drag caused by lift.  

It was this ability to run on significantly less fuel that attracted the aircraft to Saudia.

“Our priority is to offer the best guest experience possible and to bring the world to Saudi Arabia, and we will continue to purchase state-of-the-art aircraft from the world’s top manufacturers to deliver on that promise,” CEO of Saudia Ibrahim Koshy said.  

He added: “We commend Airbus for continuously looking to improve the performance of their aircraft, which goes in line with Saudia’s ambition to provide the best guests experience possible while contributing to make aviation more sustainable.”  

The A320neo operate with a 20 percent decrease in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to prior generation aircraft, as well as a 50 percent decline in noise footprint, a 5 percent drop in airframe maintenance costs, and a 14 percent cutback in cash operating expenses per sea.

The partnership between Saudia and Airbus aligns with the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives, which aims to establish the Kingdom as a market leader in the sector by promoting customer satisfaction, boosting safety and fostering environmental sustainability.  

The strategy also supports Saudia’s plans for growth as the airline strives to welcome 330 million tourists to the Kingdom by 2030.  

The airline’s fleet, which includes models from Boeing and Airbus, has grown to a total of 140 aircraft in the first half of 2023.  

Furthermore, Saudia was placed 23rd in Skytrax’s list of the world’s top airlines for 2023, owing to the rapid expansion of its international network. 

The full-service airline rose 11 spots from last year’s ranking of 34, making it one of the region’s fastest-growing carriers. 

According to Saudia’s performance report released in July, over 13.7 million guests were transported on both domestic and international routes, recording a 24 percent growth in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year. 

The increase came through 85,400 flights, representing 6 percent growth, in addition to a 22 percent rise in flying hours to a total of 261,600 hours. 

International transported guests reached a total of 7.4 million in the first half of 2023, representing a 52 percent increase. 

Furthermore, the airline conducted 37,600 intenational flights, indicating a 30 percent expansion. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia Airbus aviation fleet expansion

Updated 01 August 2023
SAO PAULO: Green energy and food security are two of the main sectors in which Saudi Arabia is interested in investing in Brazil, the Kingdom’s investment minister said on Monday.

Khalid Al-Falih, who was speaking at the Brazil-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum at the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, also cited the financial, automotive, agricultural, transport and logistics, infrastructure, ecotourism and entertainment sectors as other areas of interest.

“With the evolution of the Global South coupled with shared values between Brazil and Saudi Arabia, aligned strategic interests and strong private sectors, which we have so much respect for, why couldn’t we become a top-five investor in each other’s economy?” he said.

“I believe that we can and should, and that it’s possible. This is the objective of each member of our delegation, both the public and private sectors.

“This was the guidance we received from our leadership with this historic mission that we’re carrying out.”

The Saudi delegation, comprising around 100 people, will visit six other Latin American countries until Aug. 9: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Costa Rica and Panama.

Al-Falih said Brazil and Saudi Arabia have many commonalities despite geographic distance.

“We’re two proud G20 members and major energy producers. We’re well positioned to be strategic partners, being the economic leaders of our respective regions,” he added.

When speaking about climate change, he said both countries’ goals of net zero carbon emissions are also closely aligned.

“Brazil’s long-term goal is to have zero emissions by 2050 and to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030, and the Kingdom intends to reach zero emissions by 2060, which will be quite challenging for Saudi Arabia considering that we’re a large producer of hydrocarbons and a very industrialized country,” Al-Falih added.

“We don’t have the blessings of the Amazon to absorb our carbon emissions, but we’re looking for ways to do it.”

He mentioned a Saudi green hydrogen project that has more than $10 billion in investments, and that the Kingdom wants to replicate in Brazil.

“We also launched green initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to increase renewable energy and the circular economy, in addition to the project to plant 50 billion trees, 10 billion of them in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The Kingdom has also been advancing in the automotive sector, and aims to produce half a million electric cars per year, for which investments will be needed in batteries and other materials, Al-Falih said.

Saudi Arabia is also seeking to become a hub for food security in the region, and wants to invest in Brazilian agricultural production and continue to be a major supplier of fertilizers, he added.

“In order to do this, we need a strong transport and logistics sector, considering Brazil's vast territory and economic scale,” he said.

“This is necessary to ensure that everything runs smoothly, especially in the global supply chain, for commodities and imported products. An improvement in infrastructure will lower Brazil’s logistics costs.”

Saudi Arabia intends to attract 100 million tourists by 2030, and for that it has been investing in ecotourism and entertainment, and sees Brazil as a reference in these sectors, Al-Falih said.

He added that Hotel Fasano, a high-end Brazilian hotel chain, has signed a memorandum of understanding to invest in one or two projects in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom also wants to invest in Brazilian biofuels and biochemicals, and Al-Falih said it sees great potential in this market in Latin America.

“What I’ve mentioned here are just a few of the many sectors that we’ve found great potential in, but our interest and support are extended to all opportunities for large, medium and small companies, as well as innovative startups,” he added.

Al-Falih also mentioned Saudi interest in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrotechnology and aerospace industries, and said he will visit the headquarters of Brazilian plane manufacturer Embraer.

Geraldo Alckmin, Brazil’s vice president and minister of development, industry and commerce, also spoke at the event.

He recalled that Arabs have a strong presence in Brazilian culture and in the state of Sao Paulo, and said his name might have an Arab origin.

He added that there are great opportunities for partnerships and investments between the two countries in the petrochemicals, energy, automotive, ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel and infrastructure sectors.

Alckmin said Brazil has important lithium reserves, and has just exported it for the first time.

“Now we have the challenge of taking the most important step, which is the production of batteries for electric cars,” he added.

Brazil has been developing itself with stability and predictability, Alckmin said. “Brazil is growing, its GDP (gross domestic product) has grown, unemployment has dropped, the real (the country’s currency) has appreciated, the stock market has risen, but this should spur us on to make even more reforms and pursue more economic efficiency,” he said, adding that tax reform will stimulate Brazilian industry.

On the subject of deforestation, Alckmin said: “We can proudly record that deforestation fell by more than 50 percent in this first half (of this year). Brazil is committed to the Amazon rainforest and to combating climate change.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Khalid Al-Falih Geraldo Alckmin

