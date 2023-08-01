You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem

Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem

Special Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem
Saudi India Venture Studio CEO Mansour Al-Sanooni, left, signs an agreement with Pravaig Dynamics CEO Siddhartha Bagri in the presence of Prince Fahad bin Mansour, at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi, July 16, 2023. (Pravaig Dynamics)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmv96

Updated 9 sec ago

Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem

Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem
  • Deals were signed during G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in Delhi
  • Saudi delegation was led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour
Updated 9 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi and Indian tech startups and investors who entered partnerships at the recent G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit have started working on their joint projects as they seek to develop an ecosystem of innovation in the Kingdom.

The YEA Summit took place in New Delhi in mid-July to promote young entrepreneurs from G20 countries as drivers of economic renewal and social change.

Led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance, the Saudi delegation entered several partnerships with other participants, especially the host, India.

One of them was with Pravaig Dynamics, an electric vehicle equipment producer from Bengaluru — India’s main tech hub — which signed a memorandum of understanding with investment firm Saudi India Venture Studio.

The companies said in a joint statement after the signing ceremony on July 16 that their cooperation aimed to “to revolutionize the automotive industry” and “propel technological evolution in the EV, battery, and AI sectors.”

Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig, told Arab News that the partnership presented a possibility to shape the global technology landscape.

“The MoUs is to do manufacturing across the next few years and we hope to establish first an ecosystem of brains over there,” he said.

“This MoU marks an intent for both of us to invest lots in technology, talent and move a lot of resources to Saudi Arabia make an ecosystem around it.”

He expected a roadmap for establishing an EV manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to be ready by the year’s end and have the capacity to produce at least 1 million vehicles, catering not only to demand in the Kingdom, but also other Gulf countries, Europe and the US.

The potential Bagri saw for Indian innovators was huge in terms of developing their ideas and technologies, especially with the megaprojects such as the Kingdom’s flagship $500 billion smart city NEOM.

“It is an opportunity for the world’s minds to possibly look at a new destination especially with NEOM, the new city, to have very interesting creative outlays, where almost anything is possible,” he said.

That option applied also to women entrepreneurs as another agreement signed during the G20 YEA summit aimed to connect female-led businesses, especially startups, and help them to thrive in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Huda Al-Fardus, CEO of Riyadh-based HealthGena, signed the agreement with The Circle Work, a Gurgaon-based business accelerator to help scale startups.

“(At) the Saudi-led entrepreneur ecosystem incubator and accelerator in Riyadh that I run, we are looking to collaborate with female-led initiatives and programs and startups from India,” Al-Fardus told Arab News.

“We will help them directly, as my team is also 80 percent female, so basically we would be helping them to grow here in the Kingdom and access opportunities for the market itself, for the investment, for the talents.”

Cooperation with The Circle and the swiftness of exploring the possibilities and reaching the agreement during the New Delhi summit made her optimistic about future partnerships with India as well.

“We did everything within three days. We met them on day one, which was the first time we met, and heard of their ecosystem. Then very quickly we learned about what they do, how it aligns with the stuff that we want to see in the ecosystem, and we came up with our collaboration plan. And on the third day we signed our MoU endorsed by the entire delegation,” she said.

“I think India is a great country to collaborate with in terms of developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem at the global level.”

Nemesisa Ujjain, innovation director at The Circle, was also enthusiastic about the collaboration.

“In the Saudi delegation we found really strong women and it was a great feeling that they also want to empower women and support women entrepreneurs as much as we do. I think that is a cool synergy and we want to do this a lot more,” she told Arab News.

“We will do exchange programs where we will have delegations coming and exploring, discovering the economy, the opportunity in the market, the investment, because currently you know Saudi Arabia is becoming one of the biggest investors of technology and startups across the globe.”

Ujjain also saw the partnership as helpful in changing the startup environment in Asia, where she estimated that only 2 percent of women-led initiatives were getting funding.

“That is the statistic that we want to change,” she said. “I think if we can do something together, if we can give an extra push to this, I think that would be a great milestone to achieve.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia India G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit Prince Fahad bin Mansour

Related

Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi, Indian healthcare professionals join hands
Corporate News
Saudi, Indian healthcare professionals join hands

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border
  • State news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko on Tuesday as saying that the Poles "should pray that we're holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them”
  • On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of 100 Wagner fighters had moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

WARSAW: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday taunted Poland over the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries near the NATO country's border, saying Warsaw should thank him for keeping them in check.
An unspecified number of the Wagner fighters who staged a brief mutiny in Russia in June have since moved to Belarus and have begun training Lukashenko's army, prompting Poland to start moving more than 1,000 of its own troops closer to the border.
Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, joked at a meeting with him last month that some of the fighters were keen to press into Poland and "go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow".
State news agency Belta quoted him on Tuesday as saying that the Poles "should pray that we're holding onto (the Wagner fighters) and providing for them. Otherwise, without us, they would have seeped through and smashed up Rzeszow and Warsaw in no small way. So they shouldn't reproach me, they should say thank you."
Rzeszow is a city in southeast Poland near the Ukrainian border.
On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a group of 100 Wagner fighters had moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border, describing the situation as "increasingly dangerous".
Lukashenko, in his latest comments, appeared at first to deny that, then immediately to row back on the denial.
"Suddenly, I hear recently, Poland went berserk that allegedly some detachment is coming here, as many as 100 people," he said.
"No Wagner detachments of 100 people moved here. And if they did, then only to transfer their military experience to (Belarusian) brigades concentrated in Brest and Grodno."
Lukashenko has helped Putin in the Ukraine war by letting him launch it in part from Belarusian territory and allowing the use of his bases to train Russian troops.
He has not committed his own troops to the war but has said they will benefit from training by Wagner, which took part in some of the fiercest battles of the conflict.
"I have to teach my military, because an army that does not fight is half an army," he said. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict belarus Alexander Lukashenko Poland

Related

Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
World
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’
World
Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
  • The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries
Updated 01 August 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The Spanish government is preparing to evacuate more than 70 Spaniards in Niger by air after the military seized power in West African country, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details about the operation, such as whether Spain would send its own aircraft, citing security concerns.
The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries after Niger closed its airspace and canceled all commercial flights. Italy also said on Tuesday it would send a special flight to repatriate its nationals from the capital Niamey.
The Spanish foreign ministry said embassy staff in Niamey have contacted Spanish residents and visitors there to coordinate the operation.

Topics: Niger Spain France

Related

Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests
World
Nigerian leader has announced economic measures to ease hardship as labor unions threaten protests
Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup
World
Niger junta arrests senior politicians after coup

Sweden to intensify border controls following Qur’an burnings

Sweden to intensify border controls following Qur’an burnings
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

Sweden to intensify border controls following Qur’an burnings

Sweden to intensify border controls following Qur’an burnings
  • Tensions have flared between Sweden and Muslim countries following several protests involving public desecrations of the Qur’an
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s government said Tuesday it intended to “intensify” border controls due to a worsened security situation in the wake of several protests involving desecrations of the Qur’an.
Tensions have flared between Sweden and Muslim countries following several protests involving public desecrations of the Qur’an — including setting pages alight.
“People with very weak ties to Sweden should not be able to come to Sweden to commit crimes,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference, adding an official decision to step up border controls was expected Thursday.
On Monday, two Iraqi men — Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem — burned the Muslim holy text at a protest in front of Sweden’s parliament.
The duo had previously staged similar protests outside Stockholm’s main mosque and Iraq’s embassy in the Swedish capital, leading to widespread outrage and condemnations.
Those protests prompted Iraqi protesters to storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.
Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.
Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said the intensified border checks referred to so-called inner border controls — meaning border checks for people traveling into Sweden from other Schengen nations.
“The inner border controls enable us to identify incoming travelers that can threaten our security,” Strommer told reporters.
Sweden reintroduced inner border controls in May 2022 citing a worsened security situation, a decision made in line with common EU legislation.
Strommer also noted that new Swedish legislation came into force Tuesday, giving police wider powers to conduct controls within Swedish borders, including vehicle and body searches.
“The purpose is to strengthen police work and prevent threats to domestic security,” Strommer said.
On Monday, the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced “disappointment” with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.
Sweden’s government has condemned the desecrations, while stressing the country’s constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and assembly.
Kristersson reiterated however Tuesday that the government was evaluating Sweden’s legal system to explore a potential change.
“It would be about widening the process for handling permits for public gatherings so that one can look at a wider security perspective,” the head of government said.
Over the weekend, Denmark also announced it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances.

Topics: Sweden Qur'an burning

Related

Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’
World
Sweden police grant permit for ‘Qur’an burning protest’
Sweden re-examining residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burned Qur’an copy
World
Sweden re-examining residency permit of Iraqi refugee who burned Qur’an copy

‘Desert monkeys’: Finnish minister in racism scandal after texts leaked

‘Desert monkeys’: Finnish minister in racism scandal after texts leaked
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

‘Desert monkeys’: Finnish minister in racism scandal after texts leaked

‘Desert monkeys’: Finnish minister in racism scandal after texts leaked
  • Wille Rydman described Somalis as ‘spreading like weeds,’ encouraged banning of hijab wearers
  • PM Petteri Orpo: ‘We cannot accept this kind of language under any circumstances’
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

London: A Finnish minister has become embroiled in a racism row after a newspaper published leaked text messages in which he described Somalis as “spreading like weeds” and called Middle Easterners “desert monkeys.”

The messages were sent by Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman, who is a member of the right-wing Finns Party in the government coalition that took power in June.

Rydman sent the messages to his then-girlfriend Amanda Blick in 2016, when he was a 30-year-old MP.

Blick shared the material with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat after accusing Rydman of violence and harassment during their relationship.

In the leaked texts, he repeatedly uses Islamophobic language and denigrates Middle Easterners.

In one message, he sends a song to Blick, suggesting that it be used for student parties. The lyrics refer to a Muslim who travels to Europe and rapes a woman.

Rydman also suggested banning people who wear veils in Finland, rather than a ban on the religious item itself.

In response to Helsingin Sanomat’s publication of the messages, he claimed that Blick had attempted to defame him, threatening to launch legal action.

However, his party’s leader Riikka Purra said the messages were “inappropriate.”

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said: “Even though they were private messages, we cannot accept this kind of language under any circumstances. No minister can tolerate racism in any form.”

He added that the country should send a message “to Finns and to the outside world that racism will not be tolerated in Finland.”

Topics: Finland

Related

Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
World
Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
Human Rights Watch urges France to tackle racism in policing after fatal teen shooting
World
Human Rights Watch urges France to tackle racism in policing after fatal teen shooting

US delegation presses Taliban at Doha meeting on women’s rights

US delegation presses Taliban at Doha meeting on women’s rights
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

US delegation presses Taliban at Doha meeting on women’s rights

US delegation presses Taliban at Doha meeting on women’s rights
  • The closed-door meeting was one of the highest-level known gatherings of US and Afghan government officials in months
  • Afghan foreign ministry statement says the issue of ending banking restrictions and sanctions also came up for discussion
Updated 01 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US officials denounced the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan — particularly for women and girls — during a meeting with Afghan Taliban representatives in Doha, the State Department said Monday.

The American delegation also expressed “deep concern” regarding the humanitarian crisis and the need to continue supporting aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance, a State Department statement said.

The closed-door meeting was one of the highest-level known gatherings of US and Afghan government officials in months, with the Washington team headed by Special Representative Thomas West and Kabul’s by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The US statement did not, however, identify the Afghan representatives — describing them only as “senior” and as “technocratic professionals.”

A separate Afghan foreign ministry statement issued late Monday did name Muttaqi, and said his team included finance ministry and central bank representatives.

It noted human rights were discussed, without elaborating, and said the meeting underscored discussions between the sides on ending banking restrictions and sanctions.

Women’s rights have been a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition since the Taliban swept back to power in August 2021.

The Taliban government has barred girls and women from high schools and universities, banned them from parks, funfairs and gyms, and ordered them to cover up in public.

Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, who attended the meeting, said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that she had been urged to “directly engage the Taliban.”

“We called for the removal of restrictions on women & girls, including access to education & work; release of detainees; & end to corporal punishment, & crackdowns on media & freedom of expression,” she wrote.

The Afghan statement said Kabul “emphasized once again that to build trust, it is important to remove blacklists and release the bank reserves so Afghans can develop their economy without foreign aid.”

The State Department said it would be open to “a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon.”

The Afghan foreign ministry said the delegation also reiterated calls to restore consular services for its nationals globally.

A handful of Afghan embassies are operating under Taliban authority — including in Pakistan, Turkiye and China — but many are occupied by diplomats associated with the previous government which is still, officially, represented at the United Nations.

The State Department statement said it acknowledged Kabul’s “continuing commitment” not to allow Afghanistan to be used as a platform for attacks on the United States and its allies, noting “a decrease in large-scale terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians.”

It also said it recognized a “significant decrease in cultivation” of poppies this growing season.

Since taking over, Taliban authorities have banned cultivation of the crop, which is used to make opium.

Topics: Taliban Afghan women womens rights

Latest updates

AlUla Design Award announces 10 finalists for upcoming second edition
AlUla Design Award announces 10 finalists for upcoming second edition
Review: Netflix sci-fi comedy ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ is no carbon copy
Review: Netflix sci-fi comedy ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ is no carbon copy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 56 points to close at 11,636 
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 56 points to close at 11,636 
Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers
Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers
Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem
Saudi, Indian techpreneurs join hands to develop innovation ecosystem

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.