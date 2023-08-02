You are here

Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden

A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Press Service shows Tunisian President Kais Saied chairing the National Security Council on March 30, 2022 at the Carthage Palace. (AFP file photo)
A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Press Service shows Tunisian President Kais Saied chairing the National Security Council on March 30, 2022 at the Carthage Palace. (AFP file photo)
Updated 02 August 2023
Reuters

  • Saied had appointed Bouden as prime minister about two years ago, after he sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and took control of almost all powers in July 2021 and dissolved Parliament in a move the opposition described as a coup
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Ahmed Hachani as new prime minister, replacing Najla Bouden, who ended her duties, the Tunisian presidency said early on Wednesday.
The appointment of Hachani, who served as human resources director at Tunisia’s central bank, comes amid a deepening economic and social crisis in the country.
In recent weeks, the president has repeatedly blamed officials and government, saying they must act to address problems and poor public services, including frequent water and electricity cuts.
“There are great challenges that we must raise ... to preserve our homeland, our state and civil peace,” Saied told Hachani after he took the constitutional oath.
“We will work to achieve the will of our people and the desired justice ... and to achieve national dignity,” Saied added.
Saied had appointed Bouden as prime minister about two years ago, after he sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and took control of almost all powers in July 2021 and dissolved Parliament in a move the opposition described as a coup.
Bouden’s government, however, failed to fix the economic and social crisis, amid fears that Tunisia would be unable to pay its foreign debts due to a severe financial crisis that caused a shortage of many commodities such as bread, farina, sugar, rice and coffee.
While Bouden’s government supported an economic reform program to obtain a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, Saeid rejected any reforms that would include cutting subsidies on food and energy, saying doing so could cause acute social tensions.

 

Topics: Tunisia Tunisian President Kais Saied

Still no answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion

Still no answers three years after Beirut mega-explosion
BEIRUT: One of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions rocked Beirut on August 4, 2020, destroying swathes of the Lebanese capital, killing more than 220 people and injuring at least 6,500.
Three years on, the probe into the traumatic disaster caused by a huge pile of poorly-stored fertilizer remains bogged down in legal and political wrangling, to the dismay of victims’ families.

The massive explosion, heard as far away as Cyprus, destroys much of Beirut port and entire districts of the city in scenes that shock the country and the world.
The blast leaves a 43-meter (141 foot) deep crater and registers as the equivalent of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake.
The disaster spreads fear and chaos, with mountains of broken glass littering roads and bloodied survivors flooding overwhelmed hospitals.
The blast was caused by a fire in a warehouse where a vast stockpile of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been haphazardly stored for years.
The tragedy strikes amid a deep economic crisis, almost a year after mass demonstrations erupted against a ruling class deemed inept and corrupt as living conditions worsen.
On August 10, Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigns under a barrage of pressure over the explosion.

In December 2020, the lead investigator examining the blast, Fadi Sawan, charges Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence.
Two of them file a complaint, the probe is suspended, and Sawan is removed from his post by court order.
In July 2021, the new investigating magistrate, Tarek Bitar, moves to interrogate four former ministers but parliament stalls on lifting their immunity.
He is forced to suspend the probe following a series of court challenges.

In October 2021, the powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah and its ally Amal call for demonstrations to demand Bitar’s dismissal.
Seven people are killed in gunbattles during the rally.
At the end of 2021, Bitar resumes his investigation but less than two weeks later is forced to suspend work for a fourth time following more legal challenges.

On August 4, 2022, several grain silos damaged in the explosion collapse in a cloud of dust, a traumatic reminder of the disaster that struck exactly two years before.
Days earlier, other parts of the silos crumbled after a fire broke out when remaining grain stocks fermented and ignited in the summer heat.

In January 2023, 13 months after his probe is suspended, Bitar resumes work and charges Prosecutor General Ghassan Oueidat and seven others with probable intent to murder, arson and other crimes.
Oueidat in turn charges Bitar with insubordination and “usurping power” but the investigator refuses to step down.
Oueidat also orders the release “of all those detained” over the port blast, leaving the investigation stalled and nobody yet held to account.
Victims’ families and rights groups urge the United Nations to create an independent fact-finding mission.

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon
Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Residents fearful as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon
  • Ain Al-Helweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees. It was created for Palestinians who were driven out during the 1948 war
AIN AL-HELWEH, Lebanon: Fruit and vegetable seller Ismail Akkawi had no choice but to brave days of intermittent but deadly fighting in Lebanon’s biggest Palestinian refugee camp in order to make ends meet.
The produce market at the heart of the restive Ain Al-Helweh camp — in the southern coastal city of Sidon — is usually bustling with vendors, but few have ventured out since clashes broke out in the camp late Saturday.
“I have to leave the house, despite the horrific circumstances for selling vegetables,” said Akkawi, who is in his sixties.
If the violence continues, “who will put food on the table for me and my family?” he asked.
Outbreaks of violence are common in the camp, but 11 people have been killed in the current flare-up — the worst in years, pitting members of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement and Islamist militants.
It is not yet known why the latest clashes broke out.
Ain Al-Helweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees. It was created for Palestinians who were driven out or fled during the 1948 war that coincided with Israel’s creation.
Thousands of Palestinians who sought refuge from Syria’s civil war have also joined the camp in recent years.
Palestinian factions said they had agreed on a truce on Sunday but it failed to hold, and fighting continued on Monday and Tuesday with automatic weapons and rockets being used.
Deserted buildings stand riddled with bullet holes on the front lines, while charred cars litter the camp’s southern district of Hittin, which witnessed clashes and shelling.
Bread vendor Mukhtar, 62, said panicked residents were stocking up on supplies.
“People are buying two bags of bread, fearing shortages due to the security situation,” he said, declining to give his surname.
The fighting has prompted the United Nations to suspend its activities in Ain Al-Helweh, while shops and public institutions have also closed in Sidon, the largest city in southern Lebanon.
“Arrangements are under way to establish a serious cease-fire,” senior Fatah official Mounir Makdah told AFP on Tuesday.
Palestinian security forces are working “to remove the gunmen from the streets and form an investigation committee” to identify those responsible for the violence, he added.
“All factions have collectively decided to hold perpetrators of breaches and security incidents to account,” Makdah said.
Tiny Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 Palestinian refugees, according to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
Most live in one of Lebanon’s 12 official camps, and face a variety of legal restrictions, including on employment.
By long-standing convention, the Lebanese army does not enter Palestinian refugee camps, leaving the factions themselves to handle security.

Topics: Palestinian refugee camp Lebanon Ain Al-Helweh camp Islamist militants sidon

Iraq says in touch with US over paying for Iranian gas

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (AP)
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (AP)
Iraq says in touch with US over paying for Iranian gas

  • Work is continuing with the US side concerning unpaid bills, which have fallen to 9.2 billion” euros ($10 billion), Sudani told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, recalling that Baghdad in the last few months paid Iran around $1.9 billion it owed
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister said on Tuesday Baghdad is in contact with the United States on settling outstanding debts of $10 billion the country owes Iran for gas imports.
Iranian gas is crucial for Iraq’s electricity generation, but US sanctions on Iranian oil and gas impose restrictions on how Baghdad can pay for its imports.
Iraq cannot directly hand over cash to Iran, but payments must be held in a bank account and be used by Tehran to fund imports of food and medicines.
On July 11, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that Iraq would start paying for Iranian gas with oil, as a way of circumventing the complicated mechanism.
“Work is continuing with the American side concerning unpaid bills, which have fallen to 9.2 billion” euros ($10 billion), Sudani told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, recalling that Baghdad in the last few months paid Iran around $1.9 billion it owed.
He said a delegation from Iraq’s central bank and the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) went to Oman on Tuesday “to agree on a formula for transferring these funds to the Sultanate of Oman, in agreement with the US Treasury.”
On July 24, United States State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said some funds could be transferred via Oman, which has often acted as an intermediary between the West and Iran.
“We thought it was important to get this money out of Iraq, because it is a source of leverage that Iran uses against its neighbor,” Miller told reporters.
Ravaged by decades of conflict and international sanctions, oil-rich Iraq relies on Iranian gas imports for a third of its energy needs. It is also beset by rampant corruption, and suffers from dilapidated infrastructure.
Miller told the July 24 briefing that Oman would still be subject to “the same restrictions as when the money was held in accounts in Iraq, meaning that the money can only be used for non-sanctionable activities such as humanitarian assistance.”
All the transactions also will need to be approved by the US Treasury Department in advance, he added.
 

 

Topics: Iran Iraq oil and gas

UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide

UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide
UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide

UK formally declares Daesh atrocities against Iraq’s Yazidi minority as genocide
  • Tuesday’s decision was announced ahead of events in Baghdad marking nine years since the Daesh group began atrocities targeting the Yazidi minority, considered heretics by the militant group
LONDON: Britain’s government on Tuesday formally declared that atrocities committed by the Daesh group against the Yazidi people in Iraq were acts of genocide.
The UK Foreign Office said the government’s official acknowledgement came after a recent landmark ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice, which found a former member of Daesh, also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh, guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity.
Britain previously gave official acknowledgement of four other instances in which genocide occurred, including the Holocaust; in Cambodia during the 1970s under the Khmer Rouge, the 1994 mass ethnic killings in Rwanda; and the 1995 massacre of men and boys in and near the Bosnian town of Srebrenica.
“The Yazidi population suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago, and the repercussions are still felt to this day,” Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations. “Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated,“
Tuesday’s decision was announced ahead of events in Baghdad marking nine years since the Daesh group began atrocities targeting the Yazidi minority, considered heretics by the militant group.
The Daesh declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. The extremist group attacked the heartland of the Yazidi community at the foot of Sinjar Mountain that year, killing hundreds of Yazidis and abducting thousands, more than half of them women and girls.
A regional court in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2021 sentenced Taha Al-J., whose full name wasn’t released because of privacy rules, to life imprisonment over the death of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl he had purchased as a slave and then chained up in the hot sun to die.
In January, Germany’s Federal Court upheld the sentence and rejected the defendant’s appeal. The case was the first conviction of an Daesh member for genocide.
Others including the United Nations and the European Parliament have also pronounced the Daesh assault on the Yazidis a genocide.

Topics: Iraqi Yazidi Daesh Daesh atrocities UK genocide

Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit

Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit
Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit

Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit
  • In a written statement, one of the plaintiffs who says he was tortured at Abu Ghraib also expressed optimism
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: A federal judge has again refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former Abu Ghraib inmates against a military contractor they accuse of being complicit in torture at the infamous Iraqi prison.
The horrific mistreatment of prisoners there two decades ago sparked international outrage when photos became public of smiling US soldiers posing in front of abused prisoners.
Virginia-based CACI, which supplied interrogators at the prison, has long denied that it engaged in torture, and has tried more than a dozen times to have the lawsuit dismissed. The case was originally filed in 2008 and still has not gone to trial.
The most recent effort to dismiss the case focused on a 2021 Supreme Court case that restricted companies’ international liability. In that case, the high court tossed out a lawsuit against a subsidiary of chocolate maker Nestle after it was accused of complicity in child slavery on African cocoa farms.
CACI argued that the Nestle case is one of several in recent years in which the Supreme Court has narrowed the scope of the Alien Tort Statute, an 18th-century law under which the plaintiffs filed their lawsuit.
The opinion Monday by US Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, is currently under seal; only her order rejecting CACI’s motion is public. But at an earlier hearing, the judge told CACI’s lawyers that she believed they were overstating the significance of the Nestle case.
Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights, the law firm representing the Abu Ghraib plaintiffs, declined to discuss the opinion in detail because it was under seal. But he said Brinkema reiterated her view that “the law didn’t change as radically as CACI suggests.”
In a previous hearing, Brinkema said there is evidence implicating CACI in the torture regime at Abu Ghraib, including an email from a CACI employee assigned to Abu Ghraib that she described as a potential “smoking gun.”
The email, according to Brinkema, was sent by a CACI employee to his boss outlining abuses he had witnessed. The employee apparently resigned in protest, the judge said.
Brinkema said she was “amazed” that no one at CACI seemed to follow up on the employee’s concerns.
CACI lawyers have disputed that the email, which is not publicly available, is incriminating.
CACI has denied that any of its employees engaged in or sanctioned torture. And the three inmates who filed the suit acknowledge that they were never directly assaulted or tortured by any CACI employees.
But the lawsuit alleges that CACI was complicit and aided and abetted the torture by setting up the conditions under which soldiers brutalized inmates.
CACI’s legal arguments are just the most recent in a string of challenges to the lawsuit.
Earlier, CACI argued that because it was working at the US government’s behest, it had immunity from a lawsuit just as the government would enjoy immunity. But Brinkema ruled that when it comes to fundamental violations of international norms like those depicted at Abu Ghraib, the government enjoys no immunity, and neither does a government contractor.
A status hearing is now set for September. Azmy said he is confident the case will go to trial, even after 15 years of delay.
In a written statement, one of the plaintiffs who says he was tortured at Abu Ghraib also expressed optimism.
“I have stayed patient and hopeful during the two years we have waited for this decision — and throughout the nearly two decades since I was abused at Abu Ghraib — that one day I would achieve justice and accountability in a US court,” said plaintiff Salah Al-Ejaili, who now lives in Sweden.
In the lawsuit, Al-Ejaili alleges that he was beaten, left naked for extended periods of time, threatened with dogs and forced to wear women’s underwear, among other abuses.
A CACI spokeswoman, Lorraine Corcoran, declined to comment Monday.
In 2013, a different contractor agreed to pay $5.28 million to 71 former Abu Ghraib inmates.

 

Topics: Iraq Abu Ghraib torture

