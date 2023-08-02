Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+; Treasury calls it ‘arbitrary’

You are here

Fitch has downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA (Shutterstock)
NEW YORK: Rating agency Fitch has downgraded the US government’s top credit rating, a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, coming despite the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis two months ago, according to Reuters.

Fitch downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.

Fitch had first flagged the possibility of a downgrade in May, then maintained that position in June after the debt ceiling crisis was resolved, saying it intended to finalize the review in the third quarter of this year.

With the downgrade, it becomes the second major rating agency after Standard & Poor’s to strip the US of its triple-A rating.

The dollar fell across a range of currencies, stock futures ticked down and Treasury futures rose after the announcement. But several investors and analysts said they expected the impact of the downgrade to be limited.

Fitch’s move came two months after Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reached a debt ceiling agreement that lifted the government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, ending months of political brinkmanship.

“In Fitch’s view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025,” the rating agency said in a statement.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen disagreed with Fitch’s downgrade, in a statement that called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data.”

The White House had a similar view, saying it “strongly disagrees with this decision.”

“It defies reality to downgrade the United States at a moment when President Biden has delivered the strongest recovery of any major economy in the world,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Reputational dent 

Analysts said the move shows the depth of harm caused to the US by repeated rounds of contentious debate over the debt ceiling, which pushed the nation to the brink of default in May.

“This basically tells you the US government’s spending is a problem,” said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA.

Fitch said repeated political standoffs and last-minute resolutions over the debt limit have eroded confidence in fiscal management.

Michael Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisers said the “US overall will be seen as strong but I think it’s a little chink in our armor.”

He added: “It is a dent against the US reputation and standing.” 

Others expressed surprise at the timing, even though Fitch had flagged the possibility.

“I don’t understand how they (Fitch) have worse information now than before the debt ceiling crisis was resolved,” said Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project At The Brookings Institution in Washington D.C.

Still, investors saw limited long-term impact.

“I don’t think you are going to see too many investors, especially those with a long-term investment strategy saying ‘I should sell stocks because Fitch took us from AAA to AA+,’” said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group.

Investors use credit ratings to assess the risk profile of companies and governments when they raise financing in debt capital markets. Generally, the lower a borrower’s rating, the higher its financing costs.

“This was unexpected, kind of came from left field,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta. 

“As far as the market impact, it’s uncertain right now. The market is at a point where it’s somewhat vulnerable to bad news.”

Limited impact

In a previous debt ceiling crisis in 2011, Standard & Poor’s cut the top “AAA” rating by one notch a few days after a debt ceiling deal, citing political polarization and insufficient steps to right the nation’s fiscal outlook. Its rating is still “AA-plus” — its second highest.

After that downgrade, US stocks tumbled and the impact of the rating cut was felt across global stock markets, which were at the time already in the throes of the eurozone financial meltdown. 

Paradoxically, US Treasuries prices rose because of a flight to quality from equities.

In May, Fitch had placed its “AAA” rating of US sovereign debt on watch for a possible downgrade, citing downside risks, including political brinkmanship and a growing debt burden.

A Moody’s Analytics report from May said a downgrade of Treasury debt would set off a cascade of credit implications and downgrades on the debt of many other institutions.

Other analysts had pointed to risks that another downgrade by a major rating agency could affect investment portfolios that hold top-rated securities.

Raymond James analyst Ed Mills, however, said he did not anticipate markets to react significantly to the news.

“My understanding has been that after the S&P downgrade a lot of these contracts were reworked to say ‘triple-A’ or ‘government-guaranteed’, and so the government guarantee is more important than the Fitch rating,” he said.

Others echoed that view.

“Overall, this announcement is much more likely to be dismissed than have a lasting disruptive impact on the US economy and markets,” Mohamed El-Erian, president at Queens’ College, said in a LinkedIn post.

SINGAPORE: Oil prices surged by almost 1 percent on Wednesday, trading near their highest since April, as crude and fuel products inventory data showing robust demand from the world’s biggest fuel consumer, the US, offset demand concerns elsewhere, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for October rose 76 cents, or 0.90 percent, to $85.67 a barrel at 7:07 a.m. Saudi time. Likewise, US West Texas Intermediate crude for September climbed 76 cents, or 0.93 percent, to $82.13 a barrel.

US oil inventories fell by 15.4 million barrels in the week ended July 28, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures, compared with analysts’ estimates for a drop of 1.37 million barrels.

If the US government figures, due later on Wednesday, matches the industry drawdown number, it would mark the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982.

Gasoline inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels, the API data showed, compared with estimates for a 1.3 million barrel drop. Distillate stocks fell by 510,000 barrels, compared with analysts estimates for a build of 112,000 barrels. Both are indicators of robust prompt fuel demand in the US

“The seasonal peak demand period (for transportation fuels) and supply cuts by oil producing countries have caused oil prices to rise,” said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

Crude oil inventories have also begun to drop in other regions as demand outpaces supply, which has been constrained by deep production cuts from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, that has provided price support.

Analysts expect Saudi Arabia to extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include September in a meeting of producers on Friday.

Oil prices may continue to rise, but they may not exceed $90 a barrel given recessionary pressures in some regions such as Europe, said Li. Furthermore, after the summer demand peak passes, “oil prices have entered the end of this round of upward trend,” he said.

Concerns that oil buying in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, may slow as prices rise and weak PMI data released this week indicate fuel demand may be weaker than expected limited the session’s price gains.

“Chinese crude buying has been opportunistic rather than due to higher demand. (The) market continues to be driven purely by supply constraints, which are always subject to potential political volatility,” said Sparta Commodities’ Philip Jones-Lux.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said foreign investors will play an “integral part” in helping the country tap its vast mineral riches estimated at $6 trillion while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for following in the footsteps of countries in the Middle East in developing mineral wealth.

The two leaders were addressing Pakistan’s first summit on minerals in Islamabad. The event was attended by foreign investors, diplomats, and other notable figures.

The summit was organized by the Special Investment Facilitation Council which was established in June to attract foreign investment. The Pakistan military has been given a key role in the body and will be involved in all projects under the new framework.

“Our vision for the mining industry goes beyond financial gains,” the army chief said, assuring foreign investors that the federal and provincial governments and the country’s security forces were on the “same page” to provide secure investment opportunities.

“Foreign investors will be an integral part of the mines and mineral projects and their investment will be secure under the Special Investment Facilitation Council. We will establish an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary complications and provides favorable conditions.”

“There are vast opportunities for exploration in our country, and we will make sure that these opportunities are realized through joint efforts,” the army chief added.

In the past, a joint venture was blocked by Pakistan’s Supreme Court from developing Reko Diq — one of the world’s biggest untapped deposits of copper and gold — following a court case over how the contract was awarded. Islamabad was later ordered by a global arbitration body to pay $5.8 billion in damages after Tethyan Copper took it to court. The dispute was only resolved after Barrick Gold ended the conflict last year and said it would start developing gold and copper mining projects under a new agreement.

Let us unite our efforts to harness the full potential of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the region’s mineral sector.

Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer

Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for mining affairs

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said Pakistan should learn from its “bitter experiences” of the past and follow the example of Middle Eastern states who had built and strengthened their economies by tapping their mineral wealth.

Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE had set an example for other countries, including Pakistan, by building on oil and gas resources, Sharif said.

“If sand dunes could be converted into great models of progress and prosperity by our brothers, why can’t we convert our dust into gold,” he asked.

Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, who was also present at the summit, said the Kingdom wants to enable the development of a responsible mineral value chain in Pakistan.

“Let us unite our efforts to harness the full potential of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the region’s mineral sector,” the top official said.

“Together, we can pave the way from dust to development, transforming our nations into thriving hubs of mineral resources, economic prosperity, and sustainable growth. I look forward to celebrating soon the eminent success of Pakistan’s mining sector.”

RIYADH: The number of Saudis signing up to health insurance schemes hit 11.46 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 5 percent on the same period last year, according to the latest figures. 

The Council of Health Insurance’s quarterly bulletin showed the volume of beneficiaries is expected to reach 90 percent of people this year, up from 73 percent in 2021 and 85 percent in 2022, reported the industry regulator’s spokesperson Nasser Al-Juhani. 

Higher growth is set to be driven by robust tourism and an inflow of pilgrims and Umrah performers, Al-Juhani said in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya TV channel on Monday.   

The spokesman highlighted that digital transformation is central to the changeover in Saudi Arabia’s medical aid, exemplified by implementation of the National Platform for Healthcare Information Exchange Services. 

Launched in April 2022, the platform is designed to unify patient care records for healthcare providers and optimize insurance services.   

Al-Juhani noted that the number of transactions on the platform has reached around 150 million since its initiation.   

The insurance sector witnessed a 26.9 percent growth in 2022 compared to a rise of 8.4 percent in 2021, reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts toward developing the industry.     

The total written premium in 2022 stood at SR53 billion ($14.1 billion), up from SR42 billion the year prior, according to the 16th annual report on the insurance market released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, in May.

At the forefront of the sector’s development were health insurance, protection and savings insurance and motor insurance, reported the bank.     

Health insurance, which is still the largest line of business, witnessed a growth rate of 26.8 percent. On the other hand, protection and saving insurance, the smallest line of business, fell from 4.1 percent in 2021 to 3.5 percent last year.     

The industry’s positive trend showcases SAMA’s efforts to improve the sector’s efficiency and economic impact through major regulatory developments throughout the year.   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the third day in a row, as it shed 56.16 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 11,636.07.  

The total trading turnover on Tuesday was recorded at SR5.41 billion ($1.44 billion) as 89 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 121 advanced.   

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu gained 214.51 points to close at 24,715.15.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped by 0.63 percent to 1,525.14.  

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. emerged as the top performer, as its share price soared by 6.24 percent to close at SR23.84.  

Other top gainers included Saudi Ground Services Co. and Arabian Drilling Co. whose share prices surged by 3.79 percent and 3.40 percent respectively.  

The worst performer was East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, as its share price dropped by 3.46 percent to SR61.40.  

On the announcements front, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. announced that its net profit narrowed by 70.53 percent to SR1.16 billion in the first half of 2023, from SR5.53 billion in the same period a year ago.  

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the fall in net profit to the decrease in average selling prices which dropped by 47 percent in the first half.  

In the second quarter of 2023, its net profit fell 78.48 percent to SR651 million, compared to SR3.02 billion in the same period a year ago. Driven by the decline in profit, the company’s share price dropped by 1.39 percent to SR142.20. 

Retal Urban Development Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company reported a net profit of SR112.54 million in the first half, up 20.45 percent compared to SR93.43 million in the first half of 2022.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the rise in profit was driven by a 42.43 percent growth in revenue to SR582.98 million compared to SR409.31 million a year ago. Retal’s share price edged up by 1.33 percent to SR9.15.  

Meanwhile, Middle East Paper Co. announced that it signed a subscription agreement with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.  

The subscription agreement will help MEPCO raise its capital to SR866.67 million from SR666.67 million, along with suspending the rights shares by issuing 19.9 million new ordinary shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s existing capital, at a nominal value of SR10 per share. 

“The new shares will be fully subscribed by PIF so that PIF’s ownership in MEPCO’s share capital will be 23.08 percent after the capital increase, subject to the Capital Market Authority’s approval,” said MEPCO in a Tadawul statement.  

RIYADH: As part of its drive to meet growing demand, the Kingdom’s national carrier Saudia plans to add 20 fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet by 2026. 

The aircraft carry 180 to 220 passengers in a conventional two-class interior configuration, and is part of the A320 family — the world’s most widely used single-aisle aircraft family. 

Entering global services in 2016, the A320 family has saved 20 million tons of carbon dioxide by incorporating new fuel-efficient engines, cabin innovations, and wing tips known as Sharklets which reduce drag caused by lift.  

It was this ability to run on significantly less fuel that attracted the aircraft to Saudia.

“Our priority is to offer the best guest experience possible and to bring the world to Saudi Arabia, and we will continue to purchase state-of-the-art aircraft from the world’s top manufacturers to deliver on that promise,” CEO of Saudia Ibrahim Koshy said.  

He added: “We commend Airbus for continuously looking to improve the performance of their aircraft, which goes in line with Saudia’s ambition to provide the best guests experience possible while contributing to make aviation more sustainable.”  

The A320neo operate with a 20 percent decrease in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to prior generation aircraft, as well as a 50 percent decline in noise footprint, a 5 percent drop in airframe maintenance costs, and a 14 percent cutback in cash operating expenses per sea.

The partnership between Saudia and Airbus aligns with the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives, which aims to establish the Kingdom as a market leader in the sector by promoting customer satisfaction, boosting safety and fostering environmental sustainability.  

The strategy also supports Saudia’s plans for growth as the airline strives to welcome 330 million tourists to the Kingdom by 2030.  

The airline’s fleet, which includes models from Boeing and Airbus, has grown to a total of 140 aircraft in the first half of 2023.  

Furthermore, Saudia was placed 23rd in Skytrax’s list of the world’s top airlines for 2023, owing to the rapid expansion of its international network. 

The full-service airline rose 11 spots from last year’s ranking of 34, making it one of the region’s fastest-growing carriers. 

According to Saudia’s performance report released in July, over 13.7 million guests were transported on both domestic and international routes, recording a 24 percent growth in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year. 

The increase came through 85,400 flights, representing 6 percent growth, in addition to a 22 percent rise in flying hours to a total of 261,600 hours. 

International transported guests reached a total of 7.4 million in the first half of 2023, representing a 52 percent increase. 

Furthermore, the airline conducted 37,600 intenational flights, indicating a 30 percent expansion. 

