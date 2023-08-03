You are here

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens
The ministry said on its social media that the step comes to facilitate procedures for those wishing to visit the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens
  • The decision allows UK citizens to enter the Kingdom for tourism, business, study or medical treatment and stay for a period of up to 6 months on a single entry
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry launched on Wednesday the Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) for citizens of the United Kingdom.

The decision allows UK citizens to enter the Kingdom for tourism, business, study or medical treatment and stay for a period of up to 6 months on a single entry.

The ministry said on its social media that the step comes to facilitate procedures for those wishing to visit the Kingdom.

UK travelers can apply through the ministry’s visas portal at visa.mofa.gov.sa.

They can send the waiver requests between 90 days and 48 hours prior to the date of travel.

Approvals will be sent to beneficiaries’ email within 24 hours of submitting their requests.

The UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme was made available to Saudi citizens last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Saudi Electronic Visa Waiver

Updated 03 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Sleysla — a commitment to Saudi heritage and women's empowerment at its center

Sleysla — a commitment to Saudi heritage and women’s empowerment at its center
Updated 03 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Sleysla’s handmade products are made with eco-friendly and sustainable materials, reviving Saudi cultural heritage while making a fashion statement with bold colors and designs.

More than just a brand for cultural goods, the Sleysla Center for Developing Saudi Heritage is one of the most prominent cultural initiatives, founded in 2008 under Saudi Arabia’s Al-Faisalya Women Welfare Society. The center’s chairman of the board and president is Princess Fahda bint Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

Sleysla was opened with the aim of training and empowering women from families with limited income, or those with special needs, and teaching them new skills to support themselves. It is also focused on the development of traditional handicrafts, including ones made using palm-tree fronds and wool-based Sadu patterns, to encourage the use of local products representing Saudi culture and heritage.

Reda Gazawy, a member of the board of directors of the Craft Cooperative Society and spokesperson for Sleysla, told Arab News that Princess Fahda’s goal through Sleysla was to provide products and handicrafts by Saudi craftswomen inspired by Saudi heritage. Sleysla’s trained artisans use raw materials and elements taken from Saudi heritage from different regions of the Kingdom.

Gazawy said: “Sleysla was keen to make its products a continuation of the traditional crafts and develop them to keep their products in line with every era. For example, we are very famous for our bags that are made of palm-tree fronds.

“We are training a large number of Saudi craftswomen, and these products are all made by them.”

Sustainability is at the heart of Sleysla, which emphasizes recycling Saudi raw materials to design traditional and contemporary accessories.

Sleysla aims to expand its training center to accommodate more craftswomen, enabling them to increase the availability of the items inspired by Saudi heritage around the Kingdom, and also expand their showcase at international exhibitions.

Within the Kingdom, the center has participated in the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission’s 100 Saudi Brands exhibition in Riyadh, which highlighted a variety of fashion and culture brands from all over the Kingdom. (Note: will update the year when reporter provides the information).

The center has participated in international exhibitions affiliated with the commission, including in New York and in Milan, which coincided with Milan Fashion Week last year.

Sleysla offers a range of products including handbags, abayas, decor items and clothing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi heritage

Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival

Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival
Updated 03 August 2023
SPA

Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival

Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival
  • Al-Muftaha Village is an established cultural, artistic, and historical landmark in the Aseer region
Updated 03 August 2023
SPA

ABHA: Thousands of tourists have been soaking up an array of art and cultural events and activities at this year’s Aseer Season.

And the festival’s major attractions — Art Street and Al-Muftaha Village — have been proving big hits among trippers.

The Art Street attractions include sculptures, and artistic displays incorporating trees, flowers, and special lighting effects.

Al-Muftaha Village is an established cultural, artistic, and historical landmark in the Aseer region.

It includes a mosque decorated with calligraphy designs, and exhibitions showcasing a blend of architectural authenticity and contemporary art.

An art museum, that contains contributions from leading artists and photographers, has become a popular meeting place for visual and auditory art enthusiasts and artists.

The season also features other activities, such as visual art ceremonies, pottery making, and coloring for children and women, a calligraphy zone, silversmiths’ section, local honey and ghee corner, an Aseeri fashion area, and souvenir gifts.

Visitors can also have their photograph taken while wearing Aseeri costumes, or they can head to a theater area hosting special seminars on art and painting with the participation of Saudi artists, and music and folk groups.

Topics: Aseer Season Art Street Al-Muftaha village tourists ASEER

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday
Updated 03 August 2023
SPA

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday
Updated 03 August 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The third international auction for falcon farms is set to take place from Aug. 5.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the 21-day auction is drawing the attention of falconry enthusiasts from around the world.

The auction recorded total sales exceeding SR10 million ($3.65 million) during its previous two editions, through the sale of more than 800 falcons. About 25 leading falcon farms took part.

The upcoming auction will include six auction stages as part of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival.

Falconer Bargash Al-Mansouri said that the new stages will result in a flurry of auction activity.

Bargash, a leading Saudi falcon farmer, said that he is ready to auction off 30 exceptional falcons at the event. He added that falcons he sold in the past two years achieved top three positions in local production rankings as well as top positions in qualifying stages.

He praised the efforts of the Saudi Falcons Club to serve falconry and wished everyone success at the auction.

The first edition of the international auction witnessed the sale of a free-range saker falcon for SR270,000 ($72,000), making it the most expensive of its kind in the Middle East.

The event also involved the sale of a Garmousha Gear falcon by a US farm for SR1.75 million ($466,000).

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club Falcon Saudi international falcon auction Falconry

Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat

Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat

Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat
  • Masam has cleared more than 400,000 mines and other explosive devices since it was launched in 2018
  • Masam chief says Houthi’s land-mine planting activities ignored international humanitarian law
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear land mines in Yemen, has cleared more than 400,000 mines, explosive devices and unexploded ordnance since it was launched in 2018, the project’s director said. 

However, the threat still looms large, with no clear end in sight, Osama Al-Gosaibi added.

“Yemen is facing a major crisis regarding the issue of mines, which requires more serious and rigorous action to be taken by the international community. There are no promising prospects when it comes to putting an end to this tragedy,” he said.

Al-Gosaibi highlighted the scale of the threat, saying the Houthi’s insistence on targeting Yemenis by planting different types of mines in several regions ignored international humanitarian law.

Explosive devices cleared by Masam included a large number of camouflage mines, he said.

“They make explosive devices that look like rocks, and they also created mines that were actually traps. Therefore, it can be said that they are not only targeting civilians, but also the people who will come and try to clear these mines. They are targeting the teams working on the ground. 

“Today, we can say that the anti-personnel mines made by Houthis in Yemen have become deadly, as they do not only aim to cause injuries, but also death.”

Al-Gosaibi said that Yemeni teams have been reorganized and equipped to take part in the National Mine Action Program.

“We are mainly working on guiding and supervising these teams because the Yemenis themselves will remain in Yemen to carry on with the mission in the long run,” he said.

Referring to the likely end of the mine crisis in Yemen, Al-Gosaibi said that “if enough funding, teams and information are made available to us, I believe that it will require another 10 years.”

Topics: MASAM land mines Yemen

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time
Updated 02 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time

Saudi artist takes airport travellers on Jeddah journey through time
  • Ibrahim Bugis’ 36-meter mural at King Abdulaziz International Airport pays colorful homage to city
Updated 02 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Ibrahim Bugis is a prolific Saudi artist whose most recent exhibition took place in March at the Abstract Art Gallery, in Riyadh.

Many of his paintings include traditional cultural motifs and Arabic calligraphy in abstract forms.

He told Arab News: “I naturally find myself in manual arts more so than in digital ones. My artistic practice began with manual works that touched the thoughts in my mind from which I produced creative images that I then translated, so that the artistic income was believable and original.

“I use a visual and intellectual inventory of what I do in order to use and retrieve the experience I have accumulated over the course of my artistic career and to crystallize it into a creative work of art distinctive in my own style."

Passengers traveling through Jeddah airport are taken on a cultural journey through his artwork.

Bugis' 36-meter-long mural covers the wall of a pedestrian walkway inside King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The colorful artwork has been designed to provide trippers with a vibrant visual insight into the historic Red Sea port city.

Bugis explained: “I was chosen out of a bunch of talented artists representing various styles. They wanted to add artistic and aesthetic touches that are appropriate for the airport’s role as a gateway that welcomes pilgrims, tourists, and visitors.

“The mural’s purpose is to give visitors an aesthetic, cultural, progressive image that represents and emphasizes the artistic and cultural value of the Kingdom,” he added.

The collage, Bugis noted, was his own interpretation of Jeddah and its identity, with shades of blue and red symbolizing the Red Sea, and recurring Islamic and arabesque motifs and elements blended in among distinctive buildings, mosques, and palm trees.

He has participated in more than 50 exhibitions inside and outside the Kingdom, including the Association of Space Explorers’ exhibition in Riyadh in 1991, the 1998 Saudi Cultural Week in Spain, and the Saudi Fine Art and Heritage exhibition in the Czech Republic in 1999.

In 1992, he was awarded a Jeddah City Medal, and won the Coca-Cola logo award accompanying the Saudi national team matches in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, hosted by South Korea and Japan.

Born in Makkah in 1953, he enjoyed art as a child.

He said: “In my childhood, as I remember, I used to scribble and draw on any available space such as a white page or a wall.

“I enjoyed drawing, and even at school I saw admiration from my colleagues and teachers, especially the art teacher who directed me and gave me the opportunity to participate in school exhibitions.”

In 1979, Bugis was encouraged to enter a competition run by the Culture and Arts Association, and although he did not study art at university, he continued to develop his talent, following the art scene around the world. During his travels, he visited international art galleries and museums to gain knowledge and inspiration. 

Bugis said: “The current period presents a good opportunity for artists to showcase their skills in light of the Kingdom’s support through the Saudi Society for Fine Arts, and Misk cultural and arts foundation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Art

