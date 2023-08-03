Saudi Red Sea Authority joins with Monaco entities to promote marine activities   

RIYADH: In a move to further promote tourism and marine recreational activities in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia has roped in two of the leading yachting entities from Monaco, which is known for offering international cursing experiences.

The Saudi Red Sea Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, with the aim to promote cooperation in developing human capital and future leaders.

The deal will also look at hosting joint events, exchanging knowledge and experiences in areas of mutual interest.

The other MoU was signed between the authority and Monaco Yacht Club as both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in organizing joint events while promoting environmental initiatives and sustainable practices in the Red Sea.

As part of the agreement, two sides will work toward maximizing the use of marine professionals to offer courses in navigation, safety, and environmental stewardship.

The joint efforts will also include research projects related to the marine environment and sustainable development while promoting Red Sea tourism development.

The two MoUs were signed between the Acting CEO of SRSA Mohammed Al-Asiri and Olivier Wenden representing the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and Bernard D'Alessandri on behalf of Monaco Yacht Club.

The agreements were inked at Monaco Yacht Club’s headquarters in the presence of the Saudi Minister of Tourism, also chairman of the board of directors at Saudi Red Sea Authority, Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

Through these agreements, SRSA, which is responsible for regulating marine tourism activities in the Kingdom, seeks to expand its strategic ties with relevant international bodies in order to promote tourism in the Red Sea and apply international best practices to its activities.

Describing the MoUs “strategic partnerships”, Al-Asiri said that they are hopeful that such cooperation with global maritime entities would help SRSA achieve its maritime and environmental development goals.

He further added that the deals also aim to encourage coastal tourism in the Kingdom and even take it to higher economic horizons.

SRSA works as an enabler of recreational activities in the Kingdom, with a focus on creating a prosperous local tourism economy along the Red Sea coastline, while preserving and protecting the marine environment.