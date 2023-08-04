You are here

Investment forum in Uruguay sees 60-strong Saudi delegation
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih led a 60-member delegation that took part in an investment forum in Uruguay’s capital. (AFP filephoto)
Updated 04 August 2023
Lucien Chauvin

  • Led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, it is the third high-level Saudi visit in 18 months
  • Uruguay ‘offers stability and location. We’re a gateway,’ investment manager of country’s promotion agency tells Arab News
Lucien Chauvin

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih led a 60-member delegation that took part in an investment forum in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo on Thursday.

It was the third high-level Saudi visit in 18 months, including one in May by Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

Uruguayan authorities and business leaders are confident that the country can serve as Saudi Arabia’s point of entry for South America.

“Uruguay offers economic, legal and social stability for companies looking to do business and invest here,” Alfredo Ferrari, investment manager of the country’s promotion agency Uruguay XXI, told Arab News on the sidelines of the forum.

Ammar M. Altaf, assistant deputy of services sectors in the Saudi Investment Ministry, stressed the similarities between Uruguay and the Kingdom.

“We believe there’s complementarity. Uruguay has competitive sectors and offers an opening for investment opportunities,” said Altaf, spokesperson for the delegation that included representatives of the agriculture, real estate, sports and technology sectors. “It’s not surprising to see the opportunities here given the economic and policy indicators.”

Uruguay, a country of just 3.5 million people sandwiched between giants Argentina and Brazil, is promoting investment options in a number of areas, with emphasis on agribusiness and renewable energy, and its capacity to be a new breadbasket for the Middle East and North Africa.

Lisandro Bril, head of Oikos Innovation Capital, said: “Saudi Arabia and Uruguay are creating a new roadmap for development and investment. When you make a connection you create a vision, but when you invest you’re setting the stage for the future.”

He added that Saudi Arabia understands the importance of Uruguay for food security, and that the latter not only has land and ranks high in agriculture productivity, but also guarantees stability for production and logistics chains.

The issue of food security, while always a critical topic, has gained even more attention because of the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A meeting of Asia-Pacific countries on Thursday in the US reported that 735 million people face hunger around the globe. That is 122 million more than prior to the pandemic in 2019.

“Uruguay is absolutely essential for the world’s food security, and if you consider the MENA region, we’re talking about a population topping more than 300 million people this decade,” said Bril.

Despite its size, Uruguay is the world’s ninth-largest exporter of rice, according to the US Department of Agriculture. It is the 17th-largest beef-producing country and the fourth-largest dairy exporter.

Susana Pecoy, Uruguay’s national director of industry, said the country has the capacity to produce enough food to feed 50 million people.

Ferrari said Uruguay has “a strong agribusiness chain in place, from the farm to manufacturing. We’re competitive, and products are traceable throughout the chain.”

While beef is certainly among Uruguay’s list of potential products, dairy could be the game-changer of the country’s trade relations with Saudi Arabia.

Pablo Coll, general manager of Granja Pocha-La Colonial, hopes the country’s stability and his products will be a winning combination for his company’s dairy. He was in Saudi Arabia in February, and is planning a second trip in September.

He met with contacts at the investment forum to talk about cheeses and dulce de leche, the caramelized milk dessert that is wildly popular throughout Latin America.

“I never imagined that Saudi Arabia would be an option for us, but it could be a reality soon. We’re hoping to start exports in the final quarter of this year,” said Coll.

His company was founded in the 1980s and began exporting in 2009. Its exports go to countries in South America and, most recently, Lebanon. Saudi Arabia would be its newest market.

The visit to Uruguay was not only about Saudi investment, but also looking to get Uruguayans and others in Latin America to think about investing in the Kingdom.

One area is sports. Naif Al-Dossary, an advisor in the Saudi Sports Ministry, said his sector is growing fast and would like international investment.

“We’re here to talk about investment. Saudi Arabia has a very young population and they love sports. We think there are opportunities,” he added.

According to the World Bank, 26 percent of the Saudi population is under the age of 15, and 71 percent between the ages of 15 and 64.

The Saudi delegation is visiting several Latin American countries. Though Uruguay will have to compete for Saudi investment, Ferrari is not concerned, saying his country “offers stability and location. We’re a gateway.”

Topics: Uruguay Saudi

Capital market institutions post record revenues and net profit, CMA official reveals

Capital market institutions post record revenues and net profit, CMA official reveals
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Companies authorized by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority posted record profits in 2022, with a cumulative total of SR60.34 billion ($16.08 billion) – a 39.17 percent increase on the previous year.

Figures released by the CMA’s Deputy of Market Institutions, Bander Sulaiman Al-Ayed, showed that this figure came off the back of a 29.8 percent year-on-year rise in income.

According to a press release, the profits of capital market institutions boomed due to a 26 percent-rise in revenue in 2022, reaching more than SR12 billion – the highest in the CMA’s history.

Al-Ayed said the figures were a clear indication of the effective role the capital market institutions play in the Saudi financial sector, on which the Kingdom places great importance within the framework of the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy away from oil.

He went on to say that the number of portfolios managed by capital market institutions hit a record high of 37,021 portfolios by the end of 2022 – an increase of about 1,204 percent compared to the end of 2021.

Asset management revenues represented the biggest ratio of the capital market institutions' aggregate revenues at 33.64 percent, followed by dealing activity at 19.67 percent, investment at 16.45 percent, and investment banking at 9.71 percent. 

The remaining ratios were divided among other revenues, advice, and custody.

In addition, Al-Ayed reported that the local shares category acquired the biggest stake of asset values managed by the authorized capital market institutions in the discretionary portfolio management tranche at 45.61 percent with SR20.97 billion by the end of 2022.

This was followed by the investment funds category at 23.48 percent. 

The stake in international shares, debt instruments, and other investment categories reached 30.91 percent.

In May, the CMA released a report showing that Saudi Arabia’s financial market led its counterparts in other G20 countries in 2022 in terms of shareholders’ rights and stock market capitalization as a percentage of gross domestic product.

In its annual report, the authority stated that the rate of public offerings in the Saudi capital market advanced to a new high, with a portion of 37 businesses’ shares offered for sale in the main and parallel markets for a total of SR40 billion. 

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA)

OPEC+ panel keeps policy unchanged against backdrop of stronger oil market

OPEC+ panel keeps policy unchanged against backdrop of stronger oil market
Reuters

Reuters

DUBAI/LONDON: The ministerial panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+  which met on Friday made no changes to the group’s current oil output policy after a Saudi decision to extend its voluntary production cut into September helped oil prices rally further, according to Reuters.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, can call for a full meeting of OPEC+ if warranted.

Oil prices rose more than 14 percent in July compared with June, the biggest monthly percentage increase since January last year, as tighter supply and rising demand outweighed concern that interest rate hikes and stubborn inflation could hit economic growth.

“The committee will continue to closely assess market conditions,” an OPEC statement issued after the online meeting said, adding that the panel urged members to achieve full compliance with output cut pledges.

On Thursday, OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said it will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month to include September, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened. Oil prices on Friday traded at nearly $86 a barrel, close to their highest since mid-April.

Russia will also cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said shortly after the Saudi announcement.

OPEC member Algeria, which announced an additional voluntary cut of 20,000 bpd for August, is yet to decide whether to extend the cut into September, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 at its last policy meeting in June, and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it extended to include August.

The group’s output cuts, excluding the additional voluntary reductions from the three producers, amount to 3.66 million bpd, roughly 3.6 percent of global demand.

The JMMC will hold its next meeting on Oct. 4. 

Topics: OPEC+ Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

China, Saudi in talks for ETF cross-listings to bolster financial ties, sources tell Reuters

China, Saudi in talks for ETF cross-listings to bolster financial ties, sources tell Reuters
Reuters

Reuters

HONG KONG : China and Saudi Arabia’s stock exchanges are in talks to allow exchange-traded funds to list on each other’s bourses, three sources familiar with the matter said, as the countries look to deepen financial ties amid warming diplomatic relations, according to Reuters.

The talks are in the early stages, said the sources, and could mark a major first step by Beijing and Riyadh toward broadening cooperation beyond energy, security, and sensitive technology sectors.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, one of the two major bourses in the Chinese mainland, is in negotiations with the Saudi Tadawul Group, operator of Saudi Stock Exchange, for ETF Connect, as the program is called, two of the sources said.

For China, an ‘ETF Connect’ tie-up with Saudi Arabia will be the first such beyond East Asia and affirm a commitment to open up its trillions of dollars worth of financial markets to international investors.

Some of China’s biggest ETF operators have been notified in recent months about the possibility of a cross-listing agreement with Saudi Arabia and some are considering the option, one of the sources said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Tadawul Group did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The cross-listing of ETFs will allow investors in China and Saudi Arabia to trade funds tracking specific stocks or bond indexes listed on each other’s stock exchanges.

China has launched ‘ETF Connect’ projects in recent years with offshore stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Industry insiders said trading volumes for these programs have not yet taken off, although some products have proved popular.

The ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF, launched by China’s CSOP Asset Management in 2020 under the ‘ETF Connect’ scheme with Singapore, is one of the largest ETFs domiciled in the city-state.

Niche offerings

At the end of June, a total of 886 ETFs worth $256.8 billion were listed on the Chinese and Hong Kong bourses, according to Morningstar’s data.

Saudi Arabia’s ETF market is relatively nascent with only eight products listed on the exchange, although it is one of the biggest stock markets in emerging markets with a $2.7 trillion capitalization.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. is also in separate talks with its Saudi counterpart for a similar program, said one of the sources and two people familiar with the matter.

HKEX signed an agreement with the Tadawul Group in February this year to explore cooperation in a number of areas, including cross-listings, for mutual benefit to the financial markets of both organizations, the Hong Kong bourse said at that time.

“We will update the market should there be any material developments in our cooperation,” it said this week in response to a Reuters query.

Jackie Choy, director of passive investment ratings for Morningstar Asia, said the Saudi ETFs would offer “a very niche and small offering” for China and Hong Kong investors with their exposures in Arabic equity, bonds, gold and US equity.

“The local investors’ knowledge of the market under the scheme will also be key” before any investment, he said.

Beijing, frustrated by what it sees as Washington’s weaponization of economic policies, has sought to expand ties with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 

Its diplomatic push to court others include US ally Saudi Arabia.

While economic cooperation between Beijing and Riyadh remain anchored on energy interests, ties in trade, investment and security have been expanding. China is Saudi Arabia’s top trading partner with trade worth $87.3 billion in 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed a $5.6 billion deal with Chinese electric car maker Human Horizons to collaborate on the development, manufacture and sale of vehicles, the Saudi state news agency said in June.

In March, oil giant Saudi Aramco increased its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalizing and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group.

Topics: saudi-china Stock Market Shenzhen Stock Exchange Tadawul

ADNOC secures 30% stake in Azerbaijan gas field

ADNOC secures 30% stake in Azerbaijan gas field
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has bought a 30 percent stake in Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas and condensate field in a further extension of bilateral energy partnership between the UAE and the Asian country.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, known as SOCAR, and TotalEnergies both have 35 percent shares in the field.

The investment is part of ADNOC’s growth strategy to meet growing global demand for lower-carbon energy, and the first gas from Absheron was successfully delivered in early July 2023, according to press release from the firm.

As part of their expanding partnership, ADNOC and SOCAR also signed a memorandum of understanding that will see both companies evaluate potential areas of collaboration across renewable energy, low carbon solutions and upstream projects in the UAE, Azerbaijan and internationally.

Musabbeh Al-Kaabi, executive director of low carbon solutions and international growth at ADNOC, said: “We believe this strategic partnership with SOCAR and TotalEnergies, unlocks the potential of the Caspian region for decades to come, and complements a broader energy collaboration between the UAE and Azerbaijan that will accelerate the growth of the global renewable energy sector, as both countries take bold steps to transition towards a lower-carbon future.”

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf praised Azerbaijan’s “favorable investment climate” for attracting foreign investors in the energy sector.

He added: “This particular deal underscores our commitment to strengthening the relations with our partners and reaffirms Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable partner in the energy sector. We are excited to embark on this journey with ADNOC along with TotalEnergies, building upon our shared vision and complementary strengths.”

In March, ADNOC offered with BP to jointly acquire 50 percent of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed Energy for about $2 billion, marking their entry into Israel’s growing energy sector.

The firm has sharpened its focus on the gas market as competition for liquefied natural gas has ramped up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Europe in particular needing large amounts to help replace gas piped from Russia.

ADNOC listed its gas business in March after raising $2.5 billion from an initial public offering, which was the world’s biggest in the first quarter.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) SOCAR TotalEnergies

Oil Updates —prices set for sixth weekly gain on pledged output cuts

Oil Updates —prices set for sixth weekly gain on pledged output cuts
Reuters

Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday, set for their sixth week of gains, after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s second- and third-largest crude producers, pledged to cut output through next month, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for October rose 31 cents to $85.45 a barrel by 1:59 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for September were up 32 cents to $81.87.

Both benchmarks were on track for a sixth week of gains, their longest streak of weekly gains this year. Brent has risen 15.4 percent and WTI by 18.2 percent during the last six weeks.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day to the end of September.

Russia will also slash its oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September, its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, is unlikely to tweak its overall oil output cuts at its meeting on Friday, sources have said. 

But the extension of Saudi Arabia’s reductions and comments by Russia ahead of the OPEC+ meeting have raised supply concerns, supporting prices.

However, the latest batch of US data showing tight labor markets and a slowing service sector has triggered some worries that an economic slowdown would curb demand for oil and pressure prices lower, even with the supply cuts.

“A strong dollar has weighed on crude prices and everyone wants to know if a hot labor market will force the Fed to tighten policy even further,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, referring to the US Federal Reserve potentially raising interest rates.

Additionally, the downturn in eurozone business activity worsened more than initially thought in July and the Bank of England raised its interest rate to a 15-year peak on Thursday. 

Higher borrowing costs for businesses and consumers could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

However, an improved demand outlook and tighter supply could continue to buoy the oil markets, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC markets.

“The upcoming US non-farm payroll (data) will be in focus, and steer market sentiment tonight,” Teng said, referring to data on US employment.

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

