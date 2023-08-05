You are here

Dubai's Emirates Golf Club named among world's most desired golf courses

Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club named among world’s most desired golf courses
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot during the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. (AFP Filephoto)
Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club named among world’s most desired golf courses

Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club named among world’s most desired golf courses
  • Augusta, Sawgrass and St. Andrews revealed as the courses fans want to experience the most
Augusta National is the most popular golf course in the world among golfing fans, according to a new study conducted by golf apparel brand Galvin Green, with Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club coming in fourth.

At a time when interest in golf has reached record levels across the world, Google Keyword Planner and Instagram data were analyzed to determine which courses and prestigious clubs have attracted the most golfers to their landing pages and social following over the past year. The study combined 12 common search terms related to golf clubs to reveal the global average monthly search volume for every course and the number of hashtags for each location.  

The courses that golf fans dream of playing at were then ranked from highest to lowest.   

Augusta National takes the top spot with the highest combined golf index score of 98.62 out of 100. This is due to the highest combination of Instagram hashtags and search volume. Augusta National is searched 54,050 times on average each month globally and has more than 100,000 posts (107,199) on Instagram under the hashtag #AugustaNational. Based in Georgia, the site is famous for hosting The Masters.  

Home of The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass is the second most popular course among golfing fans. Each month, there an average of 73,717 searches from across the world for visiting and playing at TPC Sawgrass — the highest number of any course analyzed. There are also 56,552 Instagram posts using the hashtag #TPCSawgrass, the second highest amount, leading TPC Sawgrass to have a golf index score of 95.26 out of 100. 

St. Andrews Old Course ranked third with more than 55,317 monthly searches. Often hailed as the “Home of Golf,” pictures of St. Andrews Old Course have also been posted on Instagram 45,658 times, resulting in a golf index score of 92.39. 

With more than 10,000 average monthly searches (10,650), Emirates Golf Club is the fourth most-searched-for golf course in the world. The 36-hole golf course in Dubai has a golfing index score of 81.02 out of 100, due to its combination of high search volume and 26,650 Instagram posts under the hashtag #EmiratesGolfClub.  

In fifth place is Pebble Beach Golf Links. The Californian course is searched 18,325 times on average each month and has been posted 12,015 times on Instagram. This volume of interest gives the famous Pacific coast course an index score of 79.01 out of 100. 

The sixth most popular golf course among golfing fans is Bandon Dunes with an index score of 76.78 out of 100. This score is based on an average monthly search volume of 25,625 a month and 5,352 Instagram posts for the respected Oregon facility that boasts six courses designed to reflect the spirit of Scotland’s ancient links. 

Abu Dhabi Golf Course and Turnberry (Ailsa course) rank seventh and eighth respectively. The Abu Dhabi Golf Course has a golf index score of 74.56 out of 100 with 8.675 Instagram posts and an average search volume for the course of 5,200. There are 9,514 Instagram posts under the Turnberry (Ailsa) hashtag, as well as 3,700 average monthly searches for the course, giving the course in Scotland an index score of 70.83. 

Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football's golden era

Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football’s golden era
Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football’s golden era

Atlas Lionesses secure their legacy in Moroccan football’s golden era
  • Qualification to knockout stages of Women’s World Cup compares with men’s semifinal appearance at Qatar 2022
  • Morocco’s 1-0 win over Colombia on Thursday means they now face France in Round of 16
They all went in different directions. Some hugged those nearest, some fell to their knees in prayer and disbelief, and some just ran around not knowing what to do with themselves.
The reaction of the Moroccan players as it all ended was surely matched by fans back home after the stunning 1-0 win over Colombia in Perth, Australia, on Thursday.
Less than eight months after the men reached the semifinals of Qatar 2022, the women’s team, unbelievably, reached the knockout stages of their first ever Women’s World Cup.
This is truly a golden era for Moroccan football.
It could be argued that this latest achievement matches the first, but either way, this is simply stunning.
When the Atlas Lionesses lost their first ever World Cup game 6-0 to Germany on July 24 in Melbourne, the reaction was that the team needed time and experience to compete at this level. After all, this was a game between the two-time world champions, a team ranked second in the world, and a North African debutant, a full 70 places lower.
As the full-time whistle sounded in that game, nobody would have imagined that just a few days later Morocco would be going through to the last 16 and that the mighty Germans would be going home.
Nobody could have conceived that, on Thursday, it would be the Europeans wandering around tearful and shell-shocked in Brisbane at the end of their 1-1 draw with South Korea while the Moroccans would be running around the Perth pitch, thousands of kilometers to the west, celebrating after beating the Group H leaders to take second place and become not just the first Arab team to appear at the competition, but also to progress past the group stage.
Here is what happened in between. After the first game thrashing, Morocco bounced back by beating South Korea 1-0. That gave Reynald Pedros’ team a little hope. Germany lost their second game to Colombia. That meant that the last win over the South Americans was enough to progress, as Germany just could not find the all-important second goal to defeat the Koreans.
For those watching back home in Rabat, Fez, Marrakesh and everywhere else in the Arab world, there was much more to it than that. It was a double agony. First they had to wait for the final whistle to ensure that the three points came against Colombia. The lead had been taken just before the break due to what was a fairly soft penalty as Ibtissam Jraidi was brought down in the area. The legendary Ghizlane Chebbak stepped up only to see her kick saved, before Anissa Lahmani came in to shoot home the rebound.
Of course, there was plenty of Colombian pressure in the second half and while Morocco defended resolutely and Khadija Er-Rmichi made some top-class saves, this was no mere backs-to-the-wall performance full of desperate defending, but one of a team that looked to get forward whenever possible, and it was only in the final few minutes that they started to look tired.
When the whistle came, there were celebrations from the players, but the atmosphere soon went quiet as the realization set it that the group’s other game had yet to finish. Indeed, there were 16 minutes of injury time in Brisbane.
So, then came the second agonizing wait, to see if Korea — by this time aware that they were heading home and out of the competition — could hold on in the face of serious pressure from Germany, the team that reached the final of the European Championships last year. This time, the Moroccan players shared the pain, helplessness but growing excitement with those back home and gathered in a huddle on the pitch, along with coaching staff, to watch the game on their phones. Then the second whistle sounded, the impossible had happened and women’s football in Morocco will never be the same again.
Now they go on to face France in Adelaide on Aug. 8 in a chance to avenge the men’s defeat in the last four last December.
Whatever happens, this has already been a success and it could be argued that it ranks alongside what the men managed in Qatar. Morocco had already appeared at five World Cups before 2022, reaching the knockout stage in 1986 and performing well in a very tough group in 2018. With the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech playing at the top levels of European football, they won a tough group, finishing above Croatia and Belgium, and going on to eliminate Spain and then Portugal before coming up against the defending world champions and giving France a tough game.
That was truly heroic, and the side became the darlings of the tournament, but the women have come a long way in such a short period of time. Before 2022, they had only ever appeared at two Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, winning just a single game in total. It could have in no way been said that this side was a powerhouse of the continental football scene. Reaching the continental final on home soil last year electrified the nation, but it was the first taste of international success that the team had ever managed.
Coming into the World Cup, they were ranked 31 out of the 32 participants with only Zambia placed lower. Then came that 6-0 loss. After that, it would have been easy to just focus on not losing face and avoiding embarrassment, but the players picked themselves up and conjured up two very famous wins against teams with more pedigree.
Now, just as when players went off in every direction when the big moment came on Thursday, nobody knows where or how far this Moroccan team can go.

UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships
UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships

UAE MMA fighters claim 7 more medals on day 2 of Youth World Championships
  • Sisters Ghala and Zamzam Al-Hammadi win gold for hosts as they sit in second place
  • UAE team have already outperformed last year’s results of 4 medals, bringing their tally to 11
ABU DHABI: In a strong showing on the second day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Thursday, the UAE’s national team added seven more medals, to take their overall tally to 11.

The UAE were second in the medal table at the end of the day.

Athletes aged 14 to 15 years took the octagon on Thursday, with Ghala Al-Hammadi securing the first gold for the hosts in the female 40 kg division. In her last bout of the day, she defeated Uzbekistan’s Marva Rid Kamilova in a record 13 seconds by an armbar submission.

She was soon joined on the podium by her sister, Zamzam Al-Hammadi, who added a second gold for the hosts, defeating Ukraine’s Kira Voliashchenko in an exciting final in the 52 kg division.

Meanwhile, Saeed Alnuaimi (57 kg) and Salem Alhamoud (77.1 kg) both won silver medals. In addition, Omar Al-Raeesi (57 kg), Hamdan Al-Najjar (48 kg), and Saif Al-Hammadi (48 kg) added bronze medals to the UAE’s collection.

Halfway through the championships, the UAE team have already done better than last year when they won four medals.

Organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship is set to run until Aug. 5.

Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said he was “thrilled beyond words” to see the level of interest and participation. “It underscores not only the growing popularity of MMA in the UAE, but also on the international level. It’s a festive atmosphere out there, and the crowd is very encouraging.”

Al-Shamsi praised the national team and the Al-Hammadi sisters. “The championship provides a platform for global MMA talents to gather and supports the development of future MMA athletes, enabling them to showcase their skills and prepare for professional careers in the sport.

“The UAE team is performing incredibly well, and they have been preparing well. The results are not surprising, given their commitment and training and we are really proud of them.”

After securing gold, Ghala Al-Hammadi said: “I prepared for the championship by training four hours per day, morning and evening, with two hours for MMA and the same for jiu-jitsu, and sometimes cardio exercises such as running to maintain weight and make this honorable appearance in the MMA Youth World Championships. I dedicate the victory and my achievement today to the UAE leadership, to my family, and to everyone who stood with me during the preparations.”

Zamzam Al-Hammadi also dedicated her gold medal to the UAE’s leadership and people. “The Emirati women are characterized by strength and a strong desire to achieve success in all fields,” she said. “Our wise leadership supports us in every way, which further boosts our motivation to strive for more. I want to dedicate this achievement to everyone who stood by me throughout this journey.”

Over 600 athletes from 45 countries are taking part in five octagons at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Owen Roddy, the long-time striking coach of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, is part of an 11-strong coaching team supporting Ireland’s 36 young fighters.

“The Irish team is doing amazing — it’s a phenomenal show here and what an experience for our young lads,” said Roddy, who was in McGregor’s corner in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257 in 2021. “It’s an amazing country, beautiful hospitality, beautiful people and culture.

“It’s my first time experiencing the MMA Youth World Championships as a coach and I can see it’s an unbelievable competition — so many athletes coming over and representing their country. We’re still in the mix, so its exciting times and we hope to take a few more golds to climb those rankings.”

Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises

Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises
Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises

Baseball United announces Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons as its latest two franchises
  • UAE teams will join Mumbai Cobras and Karachi Monarchs at Baseball United’s Dubai Showcase event this November
DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional league of the sport focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, on Thursday revealed the names and branding of its Dubai and Abu Dhabi franchises.

The Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons are the first professional baseball franchises in the history of the GCC region, and will compete against the Mumbai Cobras and Karachi Monarchs in the league’s Dubai Showcase later this year.

The four-game event will take place at Dubai International Stadium from Nov. 10 to 12, and will kick off with a matchup between the Indian and Pakistani teams, while the UAE franchises will close out the showcase.

The Dubai Wolves’ brand pays homage to the Arabian Wolf that once roamed the Liwa Desert in vast numbers, and honors Dubai’s transformation into a thriving, urban metropolis, the organization stated.

The Abu Dhabi logo includes a stylized “AD” monogram, as well as the profile view of a peregrine falcon, the national bird of the UAE. The Falcons’ name speaks to the compelling history and heritage of the nation’s capital.

“This is a historic day for our organization, for baseball, and for the UAE,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO, board chairman and majority owner of Baseball United. “We are so grateful and proud of these two milestone franchises that we now get to share with our fans across the UAE. The Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons will be iconic brands that inspire millions of people here in this great nation, and all across the world.”

The announcement of the two new franchises comes shortly after Baseball United’s historic partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board, which awarded Shaikh’s organization a 15-year term to host its league in the UAE, and the rights to the Dubai and Abu Dhabi franchises.

Baseball United will be working with the ECB to bring bat-and-ball sports together in two of the world’s most sports-focused cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The partnerships that we continue to forge here in the UAE have given us the momentum and support necessary to build this league the right way,” said John Miedreich, executive vice president of operations, vice chairman of the board, and co-owner of Baseball United. “We are grateful to all the people and organizations who have joined us on this pursuit, and we’re looking forward to even more partners teaming with us in the future.”

Baseball United partnered with US-based creative agency, BSB International, on the brand development and design for each franchise.

The Dubai colors will be red, white and black while Abu Dhabi’s colors are white, gray and teal.

Those who attended the press event at Dubai International Stadium included representatives from the US’ Dubai consulate, embassy of Dominica, the ECB, and Dubai Sports City.

“We started this journey nearly two years ago,” said Shaikh. “The barriers to entry were incredibly challenging. The difficulty level is high. And this dream of ours will most definitely not be easy. But today was one of those magical reminders that if we keep believing, keep building, and keep our focus on our current and future fans, we can help make baseball the region’s next great sport.”

Jordan 'proud' of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

Jordan ‘proud’ of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized
Jordan ‘proud’ of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

Jordan ‘proud’ of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized
  • Jordan, who retained a minority stake in the franchise, said in a statement he was grateful to have the chance to guide the team for more than a decade
  • Plotkin and Schnall said they would serve as co-chairmen of Hornets Sports and Entertainment “and will rotate the team’s governorship every five years, beginning with Schnall”
WASHINGTON: NBA legend Michael Jordan’s tenure as a majority owner in the league officially ended Thursday as the sale of his stake of the Charlotte Hornets was approved by league governors.

The purchasing group is led by Gabe Plotkin, chief investment officer at Tallwoods Capital LLC, and Rick Schnall, co-president of private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

“The sale, which has been approved by the NBA Board of Governors, immediately gives Plotkin and Schnall the controlling interest in the franchise,” the Hornets said in a statement.

Plotkin and Schnall said they would serve as co-chairmen of Hornets Sports and Entertainment “and will rotate the team’s governorship every five years, beginning with Schnall.”

The deal, first announced in June, reportedly valued the Hornets at $3 billion.

Jordan acquired a controlling investment in the Hornets in 2010 for $275 million. The franchise had been the league’s sole team with Black-majority ownership.

Jordan, who retained a minority stake in the franchise, said in a statement he was grateful to have the chance to guide the team for more than a decade.

“The opportunity to be the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in my home state of North Carolina for the last 13 years has been a tremendous honor,” Jordan said.

“I’m proud of all that the organization accomplished: the exciting on-court moments, the return of the Hornets name, Charlotte hosting the 2019 NBA All-Star Game and HSE becoming a true pillar of this Community.

“Through the years, the unwavering commitment, passion and loyalty of our Hornets fans has been incredible. As I transition into a minority ownership role, I’m thrilled to be able to pass the reins to two successful, innovative and strategic leaders in Gabe and Rick.”

Often considered the greatest-ever basketball player, Jordan led teams to six NBA titles, won the league’s Most Valuable Player award five times and garnered two Olympic gold medals. He played his last game professionally in 2003.

However, Jordan’s tenure as an owner was less successful.

During his 13-year reign, Charlotte reached the playoffs just three times, losing in the first round on all three occasions.

Last season, Charlotte finished one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 27-55.

Schnall and Plotkin said in their joint statement that they hope to build on the “stability” that Jordan brought to the franchise.

“We’re excited about the organization’s future,” they said. “Our vision is to take the Hornets to the next level both on and off the court.”

'Twisting again' Biles prepares gymnastics comeback

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
  • The 26-year-old superstar has not taken part in elite competition since her tumultuous campaign at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics two years ago
  • Biles: But I’m fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good
CHICAGO: Simone Biles makes her long-awaited return to gymnastics in Chicago on Saturday, with the dreaded “twisties” firmly behind her in what could be the first step on the road toward next year’s Olympic games.

The 26-year-old superstar has not taken part in elite competition since her tumultuous campaign at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Championships gold medallist arrived in Japan as one of the stars of Olympic sport, widely expected to crown her legacy with a successful defense of her 2016 Olympics all-around title.

But in what became one of the most gripping dramas of the Tokyo Games, Biles’s challenge unraveled dramatically, with the American making a series of uncharacteristic stumbles during early qualification rounds.

Biles later confided that she felt she had the “weight of the world on my shoulders” and after struggling in the early rounds of the team competition, she withdrew citing mental health issues.

Those same issues prompted her withdrawal from the all-around competition as well as the vault, uneven bars and floor disciplines.

She eventually returned for the balance beam final, opting for a safer-than-usual routine that earned a bronze medal.

Biles attributed her problems to an attack of the “twisties” — a phenomenon in gymnastics where athletes become disoriented and lose their sense of where they are in the air at a given moment, potentially leaving them at risk of injury when they land.

“It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body,” Biles explained in 2021.

“What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have no idea how I am going to land. Or what I am going to land on.”

Biles’ decision to withdraw from competition was widely hailed as a watershed moment for the issue of mental health in elite sports, with the gymnast applauded for prioritizing her own well-being before competition.

After confirming her return to competition last month, Biles said she is still undergoing therapy to help her “handle the mental side” of her craft.

“Lots of therapy, I go once a week for almost two hours,” she said on Instagram. “I’ve had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas and work on healing is a blessing,” added Biles, one of dozens of elite gymnasts who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of jailed USA team doctor Larry Nassar.

In a Q+A with fans on Instagram last weekend, Biles said her fear of the “twisties” had been put squarely behind her, even if she admitted to nervousness when returning to the gym.

“When the twisties happen, you go right into the gym and work on it. I took over a year off and THEN came back ... So I was petrified,” she said.

“But I’m fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good,” Biles wrote.

What the future holds for Biles beyond this weekend remains uncertain.

She has not yet confirmed whether she plans to participate in the Paris Olympics next year.

“For Paris, as of now, I would say, I’ll be there regardless,” Biles said in a September 2022 interview.

“I just don’t know if it will be as an athlete or as an audience member.”

This weekend’s US Classic has been a happy hunting ground for Biles in the past. In 2018 she used the event as her comeback meet after taking a lengthy break following her gold-medal winning campaign at the Rio Olympics.

She followed that return with two world championship all around gold medals in 2018 and 2019.

This weekend’s event in Chicago will also mark a return to competition for reigning Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee, who has battled a kidney-related health issue this year.

