Tabby enters into Saudi fintech scene with green light from Saudi Central Bank

Tabby’s strategies perfectly align with the Kingdom’s aspirations to drive financial inclusion and literacy as a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth. (SPA)
Nour El-Shaeri

  • Leading buy now, pay later platform outlines ambitious strategies to reinforce its standing in the Saudi market
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is fast becoming an attractive destination for regional fintech heavyweights thanks to the Kingdom’s carefully regulated operations to ensure ease of doing business in an environment conducive to investments.

Tabby, a leading buy now, pay later platform based in the UAE, is one of the key fintech players to have obtained a permit from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to expand its operations to the Kingdom.

In an interview with Arab News, Tabby CEO Hossam Arab described it as a crucial step that would help solidify the company’s presence in the Kingdom and help boost its growth. 

“Millions of people in Saudi Arabia rely on Tabby today, so it’s an incredibly important step to crystalize our foundations in the Kingdom and continue building toward financial freedom for our community,” Arab said. 

Tabby has outlined ambitious strategies to reinforce its standing in the Saudi market. 

“Having obtained the permit, we are even more excited about the opportunities it presents and our potential for further growth in the Saudi market as we work closely with the regulator in order to further enhance and diversify our offering by introducing new features and flexible payment options that cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” the official told Arab News. 

Noting the unique opportunities available in the Saudi market, he said that Tabby can play a critical role in advancing the concept of financial inclusion in the country. 

“By providing credit to individuals who might otherwise not qualify for traditional credit cards, Tabby can empower a broader segment of the population to participate in the digital economy,” Arab explained. 

Tabby’s strategies perfectly align with the Kingdom’s aspirations to drive financial inclusion and literacy as a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth. 

Arab also lauded the Saudi government’s measures to help boost the fintech sector. The CEO said the encouraging regulatory landscape will help instill confidence in Tabby to introduce innovative services in the Kingdom. 

“The Saudi government has been taking initiatives to support the growth of the fintech sector, including the BNPL industry. With a supportive regulatory environment, Tabby can operate with confidence and explore innovative ways to expand its services,” he said. 

With Tabby’s permit, the Kingdom now has five authorized companies offering BNPL solutions, boosting its plans to become a regional fintech hub.  

FASTFACTS

$660 million Currently operational in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, Tabby holds a valuation of $660 million following its latest funding round from investors including Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst.

15K The company has over 15,000 worldwide brands and small enterprises, encompassing H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale’s, that utilize its technology to stimulate growth and build a faithful customer base by offering flexible payment options both online and in-store.

Under the Kingdom’s national fintech strategy, the number of firms in the sector is expected to increase from 82 in 2022 to 230 by 2025. 

The plan also seeks to increase the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025, besides increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings.  

As the Kingdom plans to strengthen its financial sector through Vision 2030, Arab sees Tabby as a key player in supporting that plan. 

He emphasized that Tabby’s extensive experience in the BNPL space would greatly benefit the Kingdom’s financial industry. 

“Tabby is now one of the largest BNPL providers globally, which means the challenges we face as we scale, whether regulatory or organizational, help pave the way for the next generation of fintech startups in their growth journey,” he stated. 

Despite the competitive landscape, with now five companies offering BNPL solutions in the Kingdom, Arab is confident about Tabby’s distinctive market position. 

The company has over 15,000 worldwide brands and small enterprises, encompassing H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale’s, that utilize its technology to stimulate growth and build a faithful customer base by offering flexible payment options both online and in-store. 

Additionally, Tabby has over 4 million users on its platform and more than 280,000 Tabby Cards have been issued in the UAE alone. 

Currently operational in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, Tabby holds a valuation of $660 million following its latest funding round from investors including Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst. 

The company also expanded its operations to Egypt in 2022 but reversed its decision six months after the launch. 

With Saudi Arabia being a crucial part of Tabby’s regional strategy and making up over 80 percent of its customer base, Arab underscored the importance of the license as an outcome of years of work with partners, consumers, and regulators in the market. 

“Tabby is the largest BNPL provider in the Middle East, so the sellers and shoppers that use Tabby benefit from the network effects of the largest shopper base and acceptance network,” the official said. 

“We take this even further with Tabby Shop, now featuring hundreds of thousands of products from our seller network, letting our shoppers discover and track the best products, brands, and deals in one place. We’re also on track to launch innovative solutions like Tabby Card and other financial and shopping services,” Arab added. 

Speaking about the increasing regulatory scrutiny around the BNPL business model, Arab said Tabby is committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance in the Saudi market. 

“As we have always done, we will continue to proactively collaborate with the regulators to ensure adherence to all relevant laws and guidelines. Implementing robust risk assessment models and transparent disclosure practices will be key to building trust with customers and ensuring a sustainable and responsible BNPL business model,” he stated. 

The issuance of the permit also highlights SAMA’s commitment to boosting the sector through enhanced operational efficiency. 

SAMA anticipates attracting a novel cohort of investors and firms to the Kingdom that can provide extra value to both the sector and the wider economy. 

Moreover, the central bank is leveraging technology in financial services to underpin Saudi Arabia’s overarching objectives as it vigorously pursues the Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy. 

In May 2023, Tabby upsized its debt facility to $350 million in a new financing round led by US-based Partners for Growth along with Atalaya Capital Management and CoVenture. 

The additional financing will help boost Tabby’s customer and business acquisition efforts.  

Topics: Tabby Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Hossam Arab fintech BNPL

MENA region funding in July in reaches $95 million largely driven by the UAE startups 

MENA region funding in July in reaches $95 million largely driven by the UAE startups 
Updated 04 August 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

MENA region funding in July in reaches $95 million largely driven by the UAE startups 

MENA region funding in July in reaches $95 million largely driven by the UAE startups 
  • Egypt and Morocco held third and fourth places, securing $7 million and $2 million in funding, respectively
  • Saudi Arabia came in second with $18 million raised via five deals
Updated 04 August 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Startups across the Middle East and North Africa accrued a solid $95 million across 31 deals in July 2023, marking a slight decrease from last year’s $105 million for the same month, yet demonstrating a robust 167 percent month-on-month surge from June’s $35.6 million.  

While the deal volume decreased by 31 percent, the numbers yield a different perspective when factoring out the UAE’s electric vehicle startup One Moto’s $40 million lease financing round. 

Excluding that, the total equity investment for July recalibrates to $55 million, reflecting a 55 percent growth from the preceding month.  

Moreover, UAE startups led the month with $64.7 million raised, thanks to One Moto’s round.  

Saudi Arabia came in second with $18 million raised via five deals. The highest funding for the month was clinched by Riyadh-based foodtech Kaso, amassing $10.5 million in a seed round. 

Egypt and Morocco held the third and fourth positions, securing $7 million and $2 million in funding, respectively. 

Founded in 2021 by Manar Alkassar and Ahmed Soliman, Kaso isaB2BF&B marketplace for restaurants. (Supplied)

Seed and pre-seed stage startups took the lion’s share with 15 deals. However, late and growth-stage startups witnessed a funding contraction, contributing to the slowdown in venture capital activities in July. 

The mobility sector emerged as the top-funded sector in July, driven by One Moto's significant round.  

The food technology industry cornered $17 million across five deals, propelled by a burgeoning adoption of enterprise software solutions in the sector. 

When dissected gender-wise, funding remains limited for female-founded startups, with most capital funneled through accelerators and incubators. Only one deal, with Jordanian proptech Nomad, went to a female-led startup in July. 

Mixed-gender founding teams fared better, drawing $12 million across six deals. All-male-led startups amassed 87 percent of total funds, raking in $84 million.  

US-based investors proved the most active foreign participants, with ten deals. Regionally, investors from Egypt and the UAE participated in eight deals each, with Saudi investors partaking in seven. 

Beyond pure funding, July witnessed several notable acquisitions, including Saudi Arabia’s HyperPay take over of Riyadh-based Sanad Cash and the UAE’s EDGE Group's acquisition of Abu Dhabi’s OrxyLabs.  

In a significant transaction, Germany’s Delivery Hero procured the remaining shares of Saudi Arabia’s HungerStation for $297 million. 

Other highlights include the introduction of a $54 million foodtech-focused fund by Agthia Group, and a novel accelerator program targeting Egypt-based accelerator and incubator managers, launched by 500 Global. 

UAE’s LVL Wellbeing secures $10m in a series A funding round, eyes Saudi expansion 

LVL Wellbeing, a corporate platform based in the UAE, has closed its series A funding round at $10 million led by MG Wellness Holding, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based Multiply Group. 

The newly acquired funding will be used to bolster the growth of LVL Wellbeing, enabling it to become a leading wellness platform within the workplace environment. 

This will include the addition of exciting new features, such as an Arabic language version of the app, expected to launch in the second half of 2023. 

“This investment will allow us to prioritize creating unique, immersive experiences in corporate spaces. Our members will have the opportunity to focus on their well-being whether at home, in the office, or while traveling,” Gary Blowers, CEO of LVL Wellbeing, said. 

The infusion of funds will also facilitate the integration of HealthierU into LVL Wellbeing’s operations. Supplied

Blowers also revealed plans to expand into Saudi Arabia as part of the company’s organic regional growth strategy. 

The infusion of funds will also facilitate the integration of HealthierU, a Multiply Group subsidiary, into LVL Wellbeing’s operations.  

HealthierU, a marketplace platform connecting individuals with wellness consultants worldwide, has demonstrated impressive results in reducing chronic disease risks among predisposed individuals. 

“The integration of HealthierU into the LVL Wellbeing ecosystem will enable us to combine forces to offer the most comprehensive preventative health and wellbeing services to our members and clients,” Blowers added.  

The LVL Wellbeing app offers a host of engagement features designed to support members on their wellbeing journey and provide real-time data to corporate clients. 

Moreover, LVL Wellbeing has developed a digital wellbeing studio to deliver content directly to corporate spaces, with studios in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Palm Jumeirah, and further locations in the pipeline. 

UAE’s UDENZ raises $5m in a series A round as it aims to digitize dental healthcare 

UDENZ, a digital dental health platform headquartered in Dubai, has secured a $5 million series A funding round from Hakim Capital Holding, Techcelerate Investments LLC, Inspira Management, and Dubai Business Corporation. 

Launched in 2016 by Hisham Safadi, UDENZ is a digital healthcare platform that integrates 26 services into one platform and has catered to over 100,000 dentist search requests and confirmed more than 5,000 bookings. Its database boasts nearly 8,000 dentists from across the MENA region.   

UDENZ plans to utilize the funding to expedite a free platform service for over 50,000 dentists across the region. 

“This significant investment will empower us to build on our vision to revolutionize dental services, making them more accessible and effective for both practitioners and patients. It’s a validation of our efforts and a catalyst for our future growth,” Safadi said.

Capital market institutions post record revenues and net profit, CMA official reveals

Capital market institutions post record revenues and net profit, CMA official reveals
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Capital market institutions post record revenues and net profit, CMA official reveals

Capital market institutions post record revenues and net profit, CMA official reveals
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Companies authorized by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority posted record profits in 2022, with a cumulative total of SR60.34 billion ($16.08 billion) – a 39.17 percent increase on the previous year.

Figures released by the CMA’s Deputy of Market Institutions, Bander Sulaiman Al-Ayed, showed that this figure came off the back of a 29.8 percent year-on-year rise in income.

According to a press release, the profits of capital market institutions boomed due to a 26 percent-rise in revenue in 2022, reaching more than SR12 billion – the highest in the CMA’s history.

Al-Ayed said the figures were a clear indication of the effective role the capital market institutions play in the Saudi financial sector, on which the Kingdom places great importance within the framework of the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy away from oil.

He went on to say that the number of portfolios managed by capital market institutions hit a record high of 37,021 portfolios by the end of 2022 – an increase of about 1,204 percent compared to the end of 2021.

Asset management revenues represented the biggest ratio of the capital market institutions' aggregate revenues at 33.64 percent, followed by dealing activity at 19.67 percent, investment at 16.45 percent, and investment banking at 9.71 percent. 

The remaining ratios were divided among other revenues, advice, and custody.

In addition, Al-Ayed reported that the local shares category acquired the biggest stake of asset values managed by the authorized capital market institutions in the discretionary portfolio management tranche at 45.61 percent with SR20.97 billion by the end of 2022.

This was followed by the investment funds category at 23.48 percent. 

The stake in international shares, debt instruments, and other investment categories reached 30.91 percent.

In May, the CMA released a report showing that Saudi Arabia’s financial market led its counterparts in other G20 countries in 2022 in terms of shareholders’ rights and stock market capitalization as a percentage of gross domestic product.

In its annual report, the authority stated that the rate of public offerings in the Saudi capital market advanced to a new high, with a portion of 37 businesses’ shares offered for sale in the main and parallel markets for a total of SR40 billion. 

OPEC+ panel keeps policy unchanged against backdrop of stronger oil market

OPEC+ panel keeps policy unchanged against backdrop of stronger oil market
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

OPEC+ panel keeps policy unchanged against backdrop of stronger oil market

OPEC+ panel keeps policy unchanged against backdrop of stronger oil market
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI/LONDON: The ministerial panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+  which met on Friday made no changes to the group’s current oil output policy after a Saudi decision to extend its voluntary production cut into September helped oil prices rally further, according to Reuters.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, can call for a full meeting of OPEC+ if warranted.

Oil prices rose more than 14 percent in July compared with June, the biggest monthly percentage increase since January last year, as tighter supply and rising demand outweighed concern that interest rate hikes and stubborn inflation could hit economic growth.

“The committee will continue to closely assess market conditions,” an OPEC statement issued after the online meeting said, adding that the panel urged members to achieve full compliance with output cut pledges.

On Thursday, OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said it will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day for another month to include September, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened. Oil prices on Friday traded at nearly $86 a barrel, close to their highest since mid-April.

Russia will also cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said shortly after the Saudi announcement.

OPEC member Algeria, which announced an additional voluntary cut of 20,000 bpd for August, is yet to decide whether to extend the cut into September, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 at its last policy meeting in June, and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it extended to include August.

The group’s output cuts, excluding the additional voluntary reductions from the three producers, amount to 3.66 million bpd, roughly 3.6 percent of global demand.

The JMMC will hold its next meeting on Oct. 4. 

China, Saudi in talks for ETF cross-listings to bolster financial ties, sources tell Reuters

China, Saudi in talks for ETF cross-listings to bolster financial ties, sources tell Reuters
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

China, Saudi in talks for ETF cross-listings to bolster financial ties, sources tell Reuters

China, Saudi in talks for ETF cross-listings to bolster financial ties, sources tell Reuters
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

HONG KONG : China and Saudi Arabia’s stock exchanges are in talks to allow exchange-traded funds to list on each other’s bourses, three sources familiar with the matter said, as the countries look to deepen financial ties amid warming diplomatic relations, according to Reuters.

The talks are in the early stages, said the sources, and could mark a major first step by Beijing and Riyadh toward broadening cooperation beyond energy, security, and sensitive technology sectors.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, one of the two major bourses in the Chinese mainland, is in negotiations with the Saudi Tadawul Group, operator of Saudi Stock Exchange, for ETF Connect, as the program is called, two of the sources said.

For China, an ‘ETF Connect’ tie-up with Saudi Arabia will be the first such beyond East Asia and affirm a commitment to open up its trillions of dollars worth of financial markets to international investors.

Some of China’s biggest ETF operators have been notified in recent months about the possibility of a cross-listing agreement with Saudi Arabia and some are considering the option, one of the sources said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Tadawul Group did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The cross-listing of ETFs will allow investors in China and Saudi Arabia to trade funds tracking specific stocks or bond indexes listed on each other’s stock exchanges.

China has launched ‘ETF Connect’ projects in recent years with offshore stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Industry insiders said trading volumes for these programs have not yet taken off, although some products have proved popular.

The ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF, launched by China’s CSOP Asset Management in 2020 under the ‘ETF Connect’ scheme with Singapore, is one of the largest ETFs domiciled in the city-state.

Niche offerings

At the end of June, a total of 886 ETFs worth $256.8 billion were listed on the Chinese and Hong Kong bourses, according to Morningstar’s data.

Saudi Arabia’s ETF market is relatively nascent with only eight products listed on the exchange, although it is one of the biggest stock markets in emerging markets with a $2.7 trillion capitalization.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. is also in separate talks with its Saudi counterpart for a similar program, said one of the sources and two people familiar with the matter.

HKEX signed an agreement with the Tadawul Group in February this year to explore cooperation in a number of areas, including cross-listings, for mutual benefit to the financial markets of both organizations, the Hong Kong bourse said at that time.

“We will update the market should there be any material developments in our cooperation,” it said this week in response to a Reuters query.

Jackie Choy, director of passive investment ratings for Morningstar Asia, said the Saudi ETFs would offer “a very niche and small offering” for China and Hong Kong investors with their exposures in Arabic equity, bonds, gold and US equity.

“The local investors’ knowledge of the market under the scheme will also be key” before any investment, he said.

Beijing, frustrated by what it sees as Washington’s weaponization of economic policies, has sought to expand ties with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 

Its diplomatic push to court others include US ally Saudi Arabia.

While economic cooperation between Beijing and Riyadh remain anchored on energy interests, ties in trade, investment and security have been expanding. China is Saudi Arabia’s top trading partner with trade worth $87.3 billion in 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed a $5.6 billion deal with Chinese electric car maker Human Horizons to collaborate on the development, manufacture and sale of vehicles, the Saudi state news agency said in June.

In March, oil giant Saudi Aramco increased its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalizing and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group.

Investment forum in Uruguay sees 60-strong Saudi delegation

Investment forum in Uruguay sees 60-strong Saudi delegation
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih led a 60-member delegation that took part in an investment forum in Uruguay’s capital.
Updated 04 August 2023
Lucien Chauvin

Investment forum in Uruguay sees 60-strong Saudi delegation

Investment forum in Uruguay sees 60-strong Saudi delegation
  • Led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, it is the third high-level Saudi visit in 18 months
  • Uruguay ‘offers stability and location. We’re a gateway,’ investment manager of country’s promotion agency tells Arab News
Updated 04 August 2023
Lucien Chauvin

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih led a 60-member delegation that took part in an investment forum in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo on Thursday.

It was the third high-level Saudi visit in 18 months, including one in May by Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

Uruguayan authorities and business leaders are confident that the country can serve as Saudi Arabia’s point of entry for South America.

“Uruguay offers economic, legal and social stability for companies looking to do business and invest here,” Alfredo Ferrari, investment manager of the country’s promotion agency Uruguay XXI, told Arab News on the sidelines of the forum.

Ammar M. Altaf, assistant deputy of services sectors in the Saudi Investment Ministry, stressed the similarities between Uruguay and the Kingdom.

“We believe there’s complementarity. Uruguay has competitive sectors and offers an opening for investment opportunities,” said Altaf, spokesperson for the delegation that included representatives of the agriculture, real estate, sports and technology sectors. “It’s not surprising to see the opportunities here given the economic and policy indicators.”

Uruguay, a country of just 3.5 million people sandwiched between giants Argentina and Brazil, is promoting investment options in a number of areas, with emphasis on agribusiness and renewable energy, and its capacity to be a new breadbasket for the Middle East and North Africa.

Lisandro Bril, head of Oikos Innovation Capital, said: “Saudi Arabia and Uruguay are creating a new roadmap for development and investment. When you make a connection you create a vision, but when you invest you’re setting the stage for the future.”

He added that Saudi Arabia understands the importance of Uruguay for food security, and that the latter not only has land and ranks high in agriculture productivity, but also guarantees stability for production and logistics chains.

The issue of food security, while always a critical topic, has gained even more attention because of the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A meeting of Asia-Pacific countries on Thursday in the US reported that 735 million people face hunger around the globe. That is 122 million more than prior to the pandemic in 2019.

“Uruguay is absolutely essential for the world’s food security, and if you consider the MENA region, we’re talking about a population topping more than 300 million people this decade,” said Bril.

Despite its size, Uruguay is the world’s ninth-largest exporter of rice, according to the US Department of Agriculture. It is the 17th-largest beef-producing country and the fourth-largest dairy exporter.

Susana Pecoy, Uruguay’s national director of industry, said the country has the capacity to produce enough food to feed 50 million people.

Ferrari said Uruguay has “a strong agribusiness chain in place, from the farm to manufacturing. We’re competitive, and products are traceable throughout the chain.”

While beef is certainly among Uruguay’s list of potential products, dairy could be the game-changer of the country’s trade relations with Saudi Arabia.

Pablo Coll, general manager of Granja Pocha-La Colonial, hopes the country’s stability and his products will be a winning combination for his company’s dairy. He was in Saudi Arabia in February, and is planning a second trip in September.

He met with contacts at the investment forum to talk about cheeses and dulce de leche, the caramelized milk dessert that is wildly popular throughout Latin America.

“I never imagined that Saudi Arabia would be an option for us, but it could be a reality soon. We’re hoping to start exports in the final quarter of this year,” said Coll.

His company was founded in the 1980s and began exporting in 2009. Its exports go to countries in South America and, most recently, Lebanon. Saudi Arabia would be its newest market.

The visit to Uruguay was not only about Saudi investment, but also looking to get Uruguayans and others in Latin America to think about investing in the Kingdom.

One area is sports. Naif Al-Dossary, an advisor in the Saudi Sports Ministry, said his sector is growing fast and would like international investment.

“We’re here to talk about investment. Saudi Arabia has a very young population and they love sports. We think there are opportunities,” he added.

According to the World Bank, 26 percent of the Saudi population is under the age of 15, and 71 percent between the ages of 15 and 64.

The Saudi delegation is visiting several Latin American countries. Though Uruguay will have to compete for Saudi investment, Ferrari is not concerned, saying his country “offers stability and location. We’re a gateway.”

