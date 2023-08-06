Fire at Egypt’s Endowments Ministry started in computer server room

CAIRO: The Egyptian Public Prosecution Office has revealed more details about the fire that broke out on Saturday at the Ministry of Religious Endowments in Cairo.
Following an investigation, which included questioning security personnel in the building, the representative for legal affairs and the ministry’s general manager for infrastructure, the prosecutors concluded that the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit in an air-conditioning unit in the computer server room on the first floor.
The fire then spread to offices on higher floors where it damaged some documents, all of which had earlier been converted into a digital format. Other documents that would have been held in the 21 offices affected were last month moved to ministry’s building in the New Administrative Capital.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The prosecution office has assigned the criminal lab to conduct further investigations into the cause of the fire and ordered the creation of an engineering committee from the Cairo governorate to determine the structural integrity of the damaged building.
After firefighters brought the blaze under control on Saturday, the site was visited by Minister of Endowments Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa and Cairo Gov. Khaled Abdel Aal.
RABAT: One of Morocco's worst-ever road accidents left 24 people dead Sunday in the central province of Azilal, officials said.
They were killed when a minibus carrying passengers to a weekly market in the town of Demnate overturned on a bend, officials in the province said.
They added that an investigation has begun.
Accidents are frequent on the roads of Morocco and other North African countries.
In March 11 people, mostly agricultural workers, died when their minibus slammed into a tree after the driver lost control in the rural town of Brachoua, local officials said at the time.
Many poorer citizens use coaches and minibuses to travel in rural areas.
In August last year, 23 people were killed and 36 injured when their bus overturned on a bend east of Morocco's economic capital Casablanca.
An average of 3,500 road deaths and 12,000 injuries are recorded annually in Morocco, according to the National Road Safety Agency, with an average of 10 deaths per day.
The figure last year was around 3,200.
Authorities have set out to halve the mortality rate by 2026 ever since the worst bus accident in the country's history left 42 dead in 2012.
Libya’s High State Council votes to replace leader
Updated 06 August 2023
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Libya’s High State Council (HSC) consultative body replaced its leader in a televised vote on Sunday, adding new uncertainty to a political standoff over control of government and the path to elections.
The Tripoli-based HSC has a say in major political matters under the terms of a 2015 political agreement and has been negotiating with Libya’s main parliament, the House of Representatives, which is based in the country’s east.
HSC members chose Mohammed Takala in a run-off by 67 votes to 62, ousting Khaled Al-Meshri who had led the Tripoli-based body since 2018. Meshri congratulated Takala on his win.
The HSC and the HoR have been negotiating a path to elections under UN pressure, but they have both sought to replace the interim government in Tripoli before any national vote.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, seen as a political rival of both Meshri and the HoR speaker Aguila Saleh, has said he will not cede office until after an election and last year he fought off brief armed efforts to unseat him.
It was not immediately clear how the election of Takala would impact the HSC’s talks with the HoR over electoral rules, or the two bodies’ push to replace Dbeibah.
International diplomacy has long focused on presidential and parliamentary elections as a critical element of any lasting solution to Libya’s conflict, with both the HoR and the HSC now facing big questions over their legitimacy.
The HoR was elected to a four-year term in 2014, but the previous parliament, which had been elected in 2012, and the supreme court rejected the legitimacy of the vote as eastern and western factions split in a new round of civil war.
Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, but major fighting has paused since a cease-fire in 2020 when a UN-backed process pushed for new elections under Dbeibah’s interim Government of National Unity.
Both the HSC and HoR initially endorsed Dbeibah, but they could not agree rules for an election and the planned vote was canceled shortly before it was due to be held in late 2021. They have since rejected Dbeibah’s mandate, pushing for a new interim government.
UN diplomatic efforts have continued to push the bodies to agree rules for an election, but many Libyans believe the HoR and HSC have little interest in holding a vote that would push them both from office.
Israelis take to streets again to protest judicial overhaul
The government views the reform, which would give politicians more power over the courts, as a necessary step to curb overreach by unelected judges
Updated 06 August 2023
AFP
TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday in Tel Aviv and other cities against the hard-right government’s judicial overhaul opponents see as a threat to democracy.
The reform package has split the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history since being unveiled in January by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, which includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.
Demonstrators have kept up pressure on the Netanyahu government with weekly protests across the country.
Several thousand protesters gathered on Saturday in the commercial hub Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported. Some were waving Israeli flags and chanting “Democracy, democracy.”
The government views the reform, which would give politicians more power over the courts, as a necessary step to curb overreach by unelected judges.
Opponents of the overhaul fear it may lead to more authoritarian government.
Parliament last month passed the first key component of the reform package, which limits judicial oversight of some government decisions.
Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, has said he would be willing to negotiate with the opposition though previous mediation efforts have failed.
In any case, the legislation will not move forward before parliament returns from summer recess in October.
Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family
The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, followed by multiple aftershocks
Updated 06 August 2023
AP
JINDERIS, Syria: A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria six months ago is in good health, loves her adopted family and likes to smile even to strangers.
The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother.
Her story captivated the world at the time, and people from all over offered to adopt her.
After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband, who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons. Afraa was handed over to her aunt’s family days after a DNA test was conducted to make sure the girl and her aunt are biologically related, her adopted father, Khalil Al-Sawadi, said.
On Saturday, baby Afraa was enjoying herself, swinging on a red swing hanging from the ceiling while Al-Sawadi pushed her back and forth.
“This girl is my daughter. She is exactly the same as my children,” said Al-Sawadi, sitting cross-legged with Afraa on his lap.
Al-Sawadi said he spends the day at an apartment he rented but at night the family goes to a tent settlement to spend the night, as his children are still traumatized by the earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 4,500 deaths and 10,400 injuries were reported in northwest Syria due to the earthquakes. It estimated that 43 percent of the injured are women and girls while 20 percent of the injured are children aged five to 14 years old.
The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, followed by multiple aftershocks. Among the hardest hit areas was rebel-held northwestern Syria that is home to some 4.5 million people, many of whom have been displaced by the country’s 12-year conflict that has killed half a million.
When Afraa grows up, Al-Sawadi says, he will tell her the story of how she was rescued and how her parents and siblings were killed in the devastating earthquake. He said that if he doesn’t tell her, his wife or children will.
A day after the baby arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” After her aunt’s family adopted her, she was given a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.
Days after Afraa was born, her adopted mother gave birth to a daughter, Attaa. Since then she has been breast-feeding both babies, Al-Sawadi said.
“Afraa drinks milk and sleeps most of the day,” Al-Sawadi said.
Al-Sawadi said he has received several offers to live abroad, but he said he refused because he wants to stay in Syria, where Afraa’s parents lived and were killed.
Afraa’s biological father, Abdullah Turki Mleihan, was originally from Khsham, a village in eastern Deir Ezzor province, but left in 2014 after the Daesh group captured the village, Saleh Al-Badran, an uncle of Afraa’s father, said earlier this month.
“We are very happy with her, because she reminds us of her parents and siblings,” Al-Sawadi said. “She looks very much like her father and her sister Nawara.”
How Feb. 6 earthquake compounded the misery of northwest Syria’s children
Scale of suffering of separated or orphaned children in impoverished region called “multifaceted and concerning”
NGOs say humanitarian situation is complicated by loss of documentation during both conflict and earthquake
Updated 06 August 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Rescued from under rubble six months ago, Hiba, who has not yet turned six, lost her entire family and part of her foot in Syria’s deadly earthquakes in February. In need of constant care, she now lives with distant relatives in an overcrowded displacement camp.
Hiba, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, is one of thousands of children orphaned by two temblors that struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6, which upended the lives of at least 2.5 million children in Syria alone, according to UNICEF.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake near the Turkiye-Syria border in the early hours of the morning was followed by another one almost as strong, resulting in one of the biggest humanitarian disasters to strike the region in recent times.
Tens of thousands of people were killed and many more injured. Innumerable buildings, including homes, schools and hospitals, collapsed, leaving large swathes of the local population exposed to harsh winter conditions.
Children who lost all adult family members in the earthquakes either moved in with distant relatives, many of whom had themselves been displaced by the devastation, or had to fend for themselves.
The repercussions of the natural and humanitarian disasters in northwest Syria have been especially harmful to orphaned children with no adult relatives in the area. They are vulnerable to various forms of abuse, trafficking and mental-health disorders.
The scale of the suffering being endured by separated or orphaned children in northwest Syria “is vast, multifaceted and deeply concerning,” said Hamzah Barhameyeh, advocacy and communication manager at World Vision, an international child-focused charity.
“The situation was already dire owing to the conflict, but the earthquakes have significantly compounded the hardship faced by these children, affecting various aspects of their well-being and development.”
The challenges, according to Barhameyeh, include “trauma and psychosomatic problems” as well as “physical injuries and disabilities, inadequate health support and disrupted education.”
Additionally, there are concerns over heightened risks of child marriage and child labor, not to mention recruitment by armed groups in a war-torn region.
“(Boys) are at higher risk of becoming separated, unaccompanied, or ending up living on the streets,” Barhameyeh told Arab News. “Adolescent boys face the substantial danger of being recruited into armed groups.
“There is also a noticeable trend of child labor and violent behavior, increase in substance abuse and run-ins with the law. These experiences are predominantly common in the case of boys.”
Diana Al-Ali, founder of a local nongovernmental organization (NGO) called Suriana, says that during her encounters with children in displacement camps, many rush forward to hold her hand, seeking comfort and safety.
Apparently, even children who have not been orphaned often endure beatings by parents who themselves are under a lot of stress.
“Many children are in urgent need of emotional support,” Al-Ali told Arab News, citing cases of young people attempting suicide owing to untreated trauma-related mental illness.
Among the children she regularly supports is a girl who refuses to step on the ground and is terrified of ants, convinced that, just as in children’s cartoons, the crawling creatures shake the ground when they move.
Similarly, Hiba, who needs regular medication and trips to the hospital, is terrified of walls and ceilings; the shock she suffered during the earthquake was so severe that she still shows no reaction when spoken to.
Al-Ali says her charity has been providing children and their guardians with cash, foodstuffs, medicines, diapers and even entertainment activities, but she describes the unmet humanitarian needs in the quake-hit region as enormous.
The UN Security Council failed in July to renew authorization for UN humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing, cutting off a vital lifeline for more than four million aid-dependent people.
On July 11, a day after Resolution 2672 expired, two rival resolutions to allow the continuation of UN aid flow from Turkiye were vetoed by Russia on the one hand, and the US, the UK and France on the other.
Compounding the suffering in Syria’s northwest is a searing summer heatwave, which has seen temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius and fires break out in displacement camps in Idlib and northern Aleppo, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
INNUMBERS
58,000 Deaths in southern Turkiye and northwest Syria in Feb. 6 earthquakes.
200,000 Buildings damaged or destroyed, including schools and hospitals.
2.5 million Children impacted by earthquakes in Syria alone (UNICEF).
Mental health support remains inaccessible for most, said Al-Ali, recounting the plight of a child battling epilepsy while living in a tent. “He needs costly medication every month, and his father was killed in the conflict,” she said.
Al-Ali added that many of the tents in question are so cramped that there is no space to lie down, forcing individuals to remain seated in one spot for long periods of time.
“Organizations operating in the region did not provide mental health support when the quake struck,” she said, adding that the humanitarian focus on the two cities of A’zaz and Jindires meant that other areas failed to receive adequate attention.
“There were not many organizations (operating) here when the quakes struck, so we relied on personal efforts alongside the NGOs Violet and Shafak, which provided bread.
“There is not enough funding dedicated to children’s well-being. We are the only ones providing recreational activities for children, and mental health support sessions.
“We have programs dedicated to helping minors feel safe and each child is assessed to identify their needs.”
Among the many factors militating against the protection of orphaned and separated children, according to World Vision’s Barhameyeh, is the loss of civil documentation during the conflict and the earthquakes.
Describing the situation as “highly complex and challenging,” he said that the absence of the documents poses “a significant barrier” to the achievement of a normal life by these children.
Elaborating on the issue, Barhameyeh added that while there are nongovernmental organizations providing protection against trafficking and other threats, “these services are not fully integrated or collaborative with local councils,” with the “absence of formal child-protection mechanisms” also playing a role.
A lack of proof of legal identity “severely hinders” children’s “ability to exercise their rights,” he said, adding that the documentation problem is becoming alarmingly “multi-generational” as more children are born in displacement to parents “who themselves lack proper documents.
“An additional layer of complexity is being introduced by various authorities issuing their own documents, leading to a proliferation of documentation.”
According to Barhameyeh, there may be short-term benefits for the holders of the documents in areas under the control of the issuing authorities, but they could cause serious security problems in the long run, “including arbitrary arrest and detention by the government of Syria, particularly outside northwest Syria.”
With limited funding allocated for child protection and the risks greatly outweighing the resources available, millions of children remain not only vulnerable, but also in a state of politico-bureaucratic limbo.
The broad consensus of NGOs and charities active in the region is that unless efforts to protect children are intensified, what awaits them is a grim and uncertain fate.