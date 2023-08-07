You are here

  • Home
  • Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Raja in the King Salman Cup quarterfinals. (Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bs632

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
  • Portuguese superstar scores the opener in 3-1 win, his third of the season so far
  • Al-Nassr’s other goals come from Sultan Al-Ghannam and Seko Fofana
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years as he steered Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Raja Casablanca on Sunday and into the semifinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian side in spectacular style, his third strike in successive games in the 16-team tournament formerly known as the Arab Club Champions Cup. The result also keeps alive the prospect of a potential final against bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal.

In this form, it could be a blockbuster, as Al-Nassr were just too good for the Moroccan powerhouse in the crucial period when they scored three in 20 minutes following Ronaldo’s special after 19 minutes.

 

 

Soon after, Sultan Al-Ghannam added a second and Seko Fofana headed a third, his first since arriving from Lens this summer.

An Abdullah Madu own goal before the break gave Casablanca, who won all three of their group games, hope. But it was not enough, as they could not match the Saudi Arabian side’s ruthlessness in front of goal 

This may come as little surprise as Al-Nassr’s starting 11 was a formidable one. As well as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Sadio Mane made his first start for the club since signing from Bayern Munich, and there was Marcelo Brozkovic and Fofana in midfield.

Add domestic stars, such as Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal, and it was always going to be a tough ask for the North Africans and defending champions. 

Yet it was last season’s stars who made the opener after 19 minutes. Anderson Talisca was causing problems on the right side of the area and pulled the ball back for Ronaldo, who fired a beautiful shot home from the edge of the box. 

The second came soon after and was another fine effort. Al-Ghannam ran onto a long ball out of defense, beat the offside trap and then shot home from the right side of the area.

Six minutes later, it was 3-0 and the delighted yellow-clad fans were working out which was the best of the three. Ronaldo laid off the ball down the left side for Alex Telles. The former Manchester United defender then sent over the perfect cross for Fofana to arrive at exactly the right time to head his new team further into the lead.

The Moroccans, three-time continental champions who won all three of their group games, were being blown away by such attacking talent, but were then handed a lifeline four minutes before the break as Madu put into his own net when trying to clear a cross.

Raja started the second half brightly and spent the first 15 minutes in almost total control, moving to three at the back and pushing men forward. While they kept Al-Nassr’s attacking talent quiet until Mane went on a dribble on the hour, they were unable to get that all-important second strike to reduce the arrears.

Roger Aholou had the best chance when through on goal, but he was denied by Al-Aqidi who had another solid game in goal. There was still time for Ronaldo to shoot against the post with just a few minutes remaining, but by then the result had been all but settled and the flares already lit.

In the end, the game was decided by a 20 minute first-half spell that was started by a piece of magic from Ronaldo. The Portuguese star looks to be finding his form, and as he is surrounded by more and more talent, Al-Nassr will take some stopping.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup King Salman Club Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Raja Casablanca

Related

Update Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Saudi Sport
Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Sport
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad
Updated 06 August 2023
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s Classico win over Al-Ittihad
  • The 3-1 win in quarterfinals of King Salman Cup shows former champions are ready to fight for SPL title once again
Updated 06 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the King Salman Cup on Saturday, just days before the start of the Roshn Saudi League. The result could have serious implications for the former and current Saudi Pro League champions in the campaign ahead.

Here are five things we learned from the first Classico of the season.

1. Al-Hilal will be greatly encouraged by the result and performance

Every observation should obviously be tempered by the fact that this was not a league game, merely a prestigious pre-season clash, but Al-Hilal will be delighted with the outcome. Last season, Al-Ittihad won the title and conceded just 13 goals in 30 games along the way. Yet in Abha, the team conceded three against an energetic Al-Hilal team.

New coach Jorge Jesus and his men won the midfield battle thanks to the discipline, energy and intelligence of Mohamed Kanno while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves are genuine top-class players and have taken Hilal’s midfield to a new level.

They combined for the first goal, and it was an effort that will please coach Jesus with Savic heading home a Neves corner. The Portuguese star offers much and was coveted by the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United, but his set pieces are going to be a real threat for opponents this season.

With Malcom, another new signing, taking his goal well to put the game beyond Ittihad, it was a fine offensive performance and a deserved win and means that Al-Hilal get another game at least to prepare for the new season.

2. It could be a useful defeat for Al-Ittihad

Fans of the Tigers may come to be happy about this loss once the real action starts. After being deserved champions last season, coach Nuno Santo now has a much-strengthened squad, but any thoughts that the arrival of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and others would mean a stroll to a second successive title will be buried a little deeper today.

Benzema, who saw his penalty hit the post with 12 minutes left, looked a little isolated in attack and was not the threat of previous games. The injury to Omar Hawsawi left the central defense struggling, especially as Ahmed Hegazi is not yet due to return from a serious injury.

So, for coach Santo, there is plenty to ponder, but better it happens now than when the serious action starts.

3. The next Classico is now even more eagerly awaited

The result means that Al-Ittihad have not beaten Al-Hilal since 2021 in a run that now stretches to six games.

Santo has now played the Riyadh giants four times since arriving in Jeddah and has failed to record a single win. As well as the King’s Cup semifinal loss, the Blues took four points from the Tigers.

It is a run that has not yet reached worrying proportions, but this season is likely to be closer than the last when Al-Ittihad pulled away at the end. Being able to beat Al-Hilal when the pressure is on could be the difference between a successful title defense and missing out.

Fortunately, or not, for Santo, there is an early meeting this season, and victory in the league could really set the tone for the rest of the campaign. It will be a massive encounter.

4. Hamdallah issue could become a distraction

Abderrazak Hamdallah was absent, and his cutting edge was missed in attack. Yet the Moroccan marksman, top scorer in the league last season, was not injured, with Santo saying that it was due to an internal matter.

There are rumors that Hamdallah, who is a strong character on and off the pitch, is unhappy with the coach and his preference for Benzema, the most recent recipient of FIFA’s Ballon d’Or, as a single striker.

Whatever the truth may be, it is an issue that the coach will need to deal with and not allow to fester. For the big clubs that will challenge on a number of fronts in the coming weeks and months — and Ittihad have the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup to deal with as well as domestic issues — this is a squad game. It is a challenge to keep talented players happy, but this is modern football.

5. It sets the scene beautifully for the new season

There is no doubt that once the new campaign starts, this game will not be remembered for too long, but this was an appetizer that really got the juices flowing in anticipation. In recent weeks, there has been so much international attention on the Saudi Arabian clubs and their signing of big-name foreign stars that it was a relief to watch two of the biggest go toe-to-toe where it counts.

It was a very entertaining clash, and those who tuned in for the first time will surely have enjoyed the experience and been impressed with the standard of the game and the attacking nature of Saudi Arabian football. They will surely be returning for the start of the new season.

As Al-Hilal’s new defensive star Kalidou Koulibaly said after the game: “A magical night. But we need to stay focused and work harder and harder. Let’s keep it up!”

It was a memorable occasion but just a delicious starter for the months-long main course that it set to follow.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Roshn Saudi League

Related

Update Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Saudi Sport
Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Updated 06 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
  • Quarter-finals matches end Sunday, pitting Raja versus Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab against Al-Wahda
Updated 06 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Iraqi Al-Shorta and Saudi Al-Hilal teams qualified for the semifinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, in the start of the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Al-Shorta beat Qatar’s Al-Sadd 4-2 in Abha, while Al-Hilal beat the Saudi Al-Ittihad team 3-1 in Taif.

In the first match, Aso Rostom scored (two goals), Amir Sabah and Ahmed Farhan scored one goal each for Al-Shorta, while Akram Afif scored the double for Al-Sadd.

In the second match, Al-Hilal’s goals were scored by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip, while Al-Ittihad’s goal was scored by Romario da Silva.

Al-Shorta will play the winner of the match between Moroccan Raja team and the Saudi Al-Nassr team, while Al-Hilal will face the winner of the Saudi Al-Shabab and Emirati Al-Wehda game in the last day of the quarter-final competitions.

The quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 will be completed with two matches on Sunday, when Raja will play Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab will face Al-Wahda.

Topics: King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Al-Hilal Al-Shorta Aso Rostom Amir aba football

Related

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Sport
Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi football’s Pro League is being televised in more than 170 territories since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr and it has “clearly caught the imagination of broadcasters worldwide,” a senior league executive said on Thursday.

Clubs have persuaded global stars to play in the Kingdom, with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane among those following in the Portuguese international’s footsteps.

Last month Al-Hilal made a $328 million bid for Kylian Mbappe, arguably the world’s best player, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker turned down a move.

Nevertheless, British director Peter Hutton, a member of the league’s board, told the BBC: “I think the budgets are in place for a number of years — you know, I don’t see this slowing down.

“I’ve worked in sport for 40 years and I’ve never seen a project as big, as ambitious and as determined to be a success.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Saudi League had “completely changed the market” and he expected more high-profile players to move to the Kingdom. But Hutton said it was “not necessarily a bad thing” if European football lost a little of its power.

Saudi clubs had only spent a quarter of what Premier League clubs had during the current transfer window, he said.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean that Europe isn’t going to be as strong in world football going forward, but I would say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s good that football has strength around the world.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

Related

Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game
Sport
Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game
Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal speaking at the press conference on Monday. (Twitter/@GSA_KSA)
Sport
Winds of change blowing through Saudi football as elite clubs ponder privatization

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
  • The quarterfinals get started on Saturday
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr on Thursday reached the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

In Group C, an Ever Banega goal was enough for Al-Shabab in their 1-0 victory over Union Monastirienne of Tunisia, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored late to rescue a point for Al-Nassr in a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The results meant that Al-Shabab topped the group with seven points, followed by their fellow Saudis Al-Nassr on five.

In Group D, Shabab Belouizdad of Algeria drew with Kuwait SC, while Emirati side Al-Wahda went down 1-0 to Morocco’s Raja.

The Emirati and Moroccan clubs were already assured of a spot in the last eight of the competition.

The quarterfinals get started on Saturday with an all-Saudi clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, while Qataris Al-Sadd take on Iraqi club Al-Shorta.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab will take on Al-Wahda from the UAE, while Raja’s reward for their win is a battle with Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in Abha.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs historic goal as Al-Nassr defeat Tunisia’s Union Monastirienne in King Salman Club Cup
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo grabs historic goal as Al-Nassr defeat Tunisia’s Union Monastirienne in King Salman Club Cup
Update Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
  • Al-Ittihad defeated Iraq’s Al-Shorta 2-1 to top Group A with a maximum 9 points, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wydad of Morocco 2-1 to claim second place in Group B with 4 points
  • Al-Sadd beat Lybya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli 1-0 to top Group B with 7 points, and despite their defeat, Al-Shorta took the runner-up spot in Group A with 4 points
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup, alongside Al-Sadd of Qatar and Iraqi side Al-Shorta.

In Group B, Paolo Ottavio scored for Al-Sadd in their 1-0 victory over Lybya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli. The Qataris topped the group with 7 points.

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wydad of Morocco 2-1 to claim second place with 4 points. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves scored Al-Hilal’s brace, while Saif Al-Din Bohra netted for Al-Wydad.

In Group A, the game between Tunisian sides Esperance and Sfaxien ended goalless, while Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Shorta, 2-1. Ahmed Bamasoud and Karim Benzema were the scorers for the Saudis, while Boubaker Abdel Majeed grabbed the Iraqi side’s goal.

The results meant that Al-Ittihad topped the group with a maximum 9 points, followed by Al-Shorta on 4.

The group stage of the competition, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, will conclude on Thursday.

In Group C, two Saudi clubs will be in action: Al-Nassr face Egyptian side Al-Zamalek in Taif, while Al-Shabab take on Al-Ittihad Monastir of Tunisia, in Al-Baha. Kick-off time for both games is 6 p.m. KSA time. Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab currently top the group with 4 points each, followed by Al-Zamalek on 3, while Al-Ittihad Monastir are out of the running.

In Group D, Shabab Belouizdad of Algeria will play Al-Kuwait in Khamis Mushait, while Emirati side Al-Wahda take on Morocco’s Al-Raja in Abha. Kick-off time for both games is 4 p.m. KSA time. Al-Wahda and Al-Raja top the group table with the maximum 6 points each after two games and have already qualified.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Al-Hilal Al-ittihad King Salman Club Cup

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo grabs historic goal as Al-Nassr defeat Tunisia’s Union Monastirienne in King Salman Club Cup
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo grabs historic goal as Al-Nassr defeat Tunisia’s Union Monastirienne in King Salman Club Cup
Update Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema leads club into King Salman Cup quarterfinals

follow us

Latest updates

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Review: Caballo Equestrian Club - certified horse riding courses
Photo/Instagram @caballo.217
Saudi woman goes back to school at 110
Nawda Al-Qahtani thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their efforts to eradicate illiteracy. (Supplied)
Baha’s magnah bread grows in popularity among visitors
The leaves of dodonaea tree are used as firewood and the resulting smoke adds flavor to magnah bread while it cooks. (SPA)
Saudi ministry scheme gives graduates gateway to career in human resources
The Jadeer program aims to enhance the skills of Saudi youth and promote investment in human resources. (Twitter @HRSD_SA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.