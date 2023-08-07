Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years as he steered Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Raja Casablanca on Sunday and into the semifinals of the King Salman Club Cup.
The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian side in spectacular style, his third strike in successive games in the 16-team tournament formerly known as the Arab Club Champions Cup. The result also keeps alive the prospect of a potential final against bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal.
In this form, it could be a blockbuster, as Al-Nassr were just too good for the Moroccan powerhouse in the crucial period when they scored three in 20 minutes following Ronaldo’s special after 19 minutes.
Soon after, Sultan Al-Ghannam added a second and Seko Fofana headed a third, his first since arriving from Lens this summer.
An Abdullah Madu own goal before the break gave Casablanca, who won all three of their group games, hope. But it was not enough, as they could not match the Saudi Arabian side’s ruthlessness in front of goal
This may come as little surprise as Al-Nassr’s starting 11 was a formidable one. As well as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Sadio Mane made his first start for the club since signing from Bayern Munich, and there was Marcelo Brozkovic and Fofana in midfield.
Add domestic stars, such as Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal, and it was always going to be a tough ask for the North Africans and defending champions.
Yet it was last season’s stars who made the opener after 19 minutes. Anderson Talisca was causing problems on the right side of the area and pulled the ball back for Ronaldo, who fired a beautiful shot home from the edge of the box.
The second came soon after and was another fine effort. Al-Ghannam ran onto a long ball out of defense, beat the offside trap and then shot home from the right side of the area.
Six minutes later, it was 3-0 and the delighted yellow-clad fans were working out which was the best of the three. Ronaldo laid off the ball down the left side for Alex Telles. The former Manchester United defender then sent over the perfect cross for Fofana to arrive at exactly the right time to head his new team further into the lead.
The Moroccans, three-time continental champions who won all three of their group games, were being blown away by such attacking talent, but were then handed a lifeline four minutes before the break as Madu put into his own net when trying to clear a cross.
Raja started the second half brightly and spent the first 15 minutes in almost total control, moving to three at the back and pushing men forward. While they kept Al-Nassr’s attacking talent quiet until Mane went on a dribble on the hour, they were unable to get that all-important second strike to reduce the arrears.
Roger Aholou had the best chance when through on goal, but he was denied by Al-Aqidi who had another solid game in goal. There was still time for Ronaldo to shoot against the post with just a few minutes remaining, but by then the result had been all but settled and the flares already lit.
In the end, the game was decided by a 20 minute first-half spell that was started by a piece of magic from Ronaldo. The Portuguese star looks to be finding his form, and as he is surrounded by more and more talent, Al-Nassr will take some stopping.