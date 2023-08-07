You are here

Dutch cycling star Van der Poel gets up from crash, goes on to win world road race title

Gold medalist Netherland's Mathieu van der Poel (C) Belgium's Wout van Aer (L) and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stand on the podium after the men's road race at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Aug. 6, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

  • Van der Pol: I almost completed my career, in my opinion, so for me it’s maybe the biggest victory on the road
  • The men’s road race Sunday was halted for about 45 minutes early in the 271-kilometer run from Edinburgh to Glasgow when a group of environmental protesters refused to leave the road
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND: Mathieu van der Poel crashed while leading the road race at the world championships, breaking his shoe and tearing his jersey, yet the Dutch cyclist maintained his poise, quickly remounted and pulled away for a remarkable victory Sunday.

Van der Poel had been riding with two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, one-day specialist Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen, a former world champion. They pulled back Alberto Bettiol’s solo breakaway, then van der Poel headed off on his own, flying through the rain and over the wet roads to victory in downtown Glasgow, Scotland.

“It was one of the biggest goals I had left, and to win it today is amazing,” he said. “I almost completed my career, in my opinion, so for me it’s maybe the biggest victory on the road. I cannot imagine yet riding in the rainbow (jersey) for the next year.”

That includes the Paris Olympics, where van der Poel will be among the favorites next summer.

Not even a mistake Sunday, when Van der Poel slid his bike into a barrier on a tight right-hand turn, could stop him. By the time he reached the finish line, the grandson of Raymond Poulidor had accomplished what the French icon never did — he finished on the podium four times at the world championships but never on the top step.

Van Aert, one of the pre-race favorites, pulled away down the final stretch to take the silver medal for Belgium, and Pogačar beat Pedersen in a head-to-head sprint by less than the length of his front tire to claim bronze for Slovenia.

It was an impressive performance by PogaCar, who won a series of one-day races early in the year before breaking a wrist in a crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He returned in time to make a run at a third Tour de France title, but despite winning two stages, he could not keep up with Jonas Vingegaard over the last week and finished second for the second straight year.

The men’s road race Sunday was halted for about 45 minutes early in the 271-kilometer run from Edinburgh to Glasgow when a group of environmental protesters refused to leave the road. Riders sat in team cars, and even chatted with UCI president David Lappartient, while officials near the Scottish town of Falkirk arrested five people.

The route took riders across the Firth of Forth and through some hills north of Glasgow, but there was never enough elevation to break apart the peloton. The early breakaway was brought back well before the riders reached Scotland’s largest city, setting up a dramatic 10 laps over a highly technical 14.3-kilometer circuit through the downtown area.

A select group of 16 riders, which included Neilson Powless of the US and defending champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium, began to fracture with about 30 kilometers to go. Ultimately, a quartet of the world’s best riders decided it was up to them to pull Bettiol back, and van der Poel joined Pedersen, Pogačar and van Aert on the attack.

On a short, steep ramp, van der Poel kicked free of the group, only for disaster to nearly strike.

The five-time cyclocross world champion was about 30 seconds ahead of the star-studded trio when he tried to navigate one of the 90-degree turns in the rain. Van der Poel’s bike slid out from under him, and the 28-year-old Tour de France and Giro d’Italia stage winner ended up against a metal barrier, his jersey torn and the buckle on his right shoe broken.

“I was not taking risks. Not at all, actually,” van der Poel said. “I don’t know. In this corner, all of a sudden I was on the ground. ... It’s not that I was taking risks, in my opinion. I just had to stay on the bike.”

Van der Poel quickly got back on it, losing just a handful of seconds, and began to pull away again — all while fidgeting with his right shoe, trying to get it tight enough to allow him to make a normal pedal stroke.

The winner of Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix simply kept going, though. He crossed the finish line more than a minute ahead of his closest pursuer, throwing his skinned arms in the air in celebration of the Netherlands’ first title in 38 years.

“When I saw that nobody was following,” van der Poel said with a smile, “it gave me wings.”

In other world championships Sunday:

• Italian endurance star Filippo Ganna narrowly defeated Daniel Bigham of Britain for the men’s individual pursuit title, and fellow Italian Jonathan Milan beat Ivo Oliveira in the bronze medal race.

• Henrique Avancini of Brazil won his second men’s mountain bike marathon title ahead of Martin Stosek of the Czech Republic and Lukas Baum of Germany, and Mona Mitterwallner of Austria regained her women’s title by holding off Candice Lill of South Africa and Adelheid Morath of Germany.

• Lotte Kopecky of Belgium won her second straight elimination race title ahead of silver medalist Valentine Fortin of France and bronze medalist Jennifer Valente, the new scratch race world champion from the US

• Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand held off fast-finishing Martha Bayona of Colombia to win the keirin title while defending champion Lea Friedrich of Germany took the bronze medal.

• IUri LeitAo of Portugal won the multidiscipline omnium thanks to victories in the scratch and tempo races and a second-place finish in the elimination race, while France’s Benjamin Thomas won the final sprint of the points race to take silver and Shunsuke Imamora of Japan edged Denmark’s Niklas Larsen by two points for bronze.

Topics: cycling World Championships Mathieu van der Poel

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

  • The Crushers GC captain set off a wild celebration on a rainy finish at The Old White course with an incredible round of 12-under 58, the lowest in LIV Golf’s young history and just the second in elite professional men’s golf
  • Torque GC were also special in the team competition, with Pereira, David Puig (66) and captain Joaquin Niemann (66) supplying the counting scores Sunday
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Virginia: Bryson DeChambeau stood over his 40-foot putt at the 18th hole Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier fully knowing the significance of the moment.

Two putts would break 60.
That’s why he had just one thought: “Don’t give myself a 3-footer.”
He left nothing to chance, holing the mammoth putt for birdie, then celebrating with a leap for the ages — and into the history books.

The Crushers GC captain set off a wild celebration on a rainy finish at The Old White course with an incredible round of 12-under 58, the lowest in LIV Golf’s young history and just the second in elite professional men’s golf.
The 58 not only proved to be the exclamation mark for his first LIV Golf individual victory, but he also considered it the “greatest moment of my career” that now includes 11 professional wins with one major.
“It’s beyond words,” said DeChambeau, who finished at 23 under to win by six strokes over a pesky Mito Pereira of Torque GC, who won theri fourth team title of the season. “I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point. I just didn’t know when.”

The day before, DeChambeau shot 61, tying the previous LIV-record low. Following a low round with another is always difficult, but DeChambeau simply built on the momentum, posting birdies on six of his first seven holes.
With Pereira supplying pressure after his own hot start – 5 under through his first eight holes, including an eagle hole-out from 159 yards on his opening hole ­– DeChambeau kept his foot on the gas.
“I was making birdie and he was making birdies, and then I think it was on 13 …  and [I] look at the leaderboard and he was already 19-under or something and I was 14,” Pereira said. “It was like, OK, I guess today is not my day.”
DeChambeau bounced back with birdies on three of his next four holes to increase his lead, then finished with a flourish ­with four consecutive birdies, even as the rain that prompted an earlier shotgun start time began to make an impact.
“To even back up a 61 is really difficult,” said DeChambeau, who became the third player to break 60 during a professional tournament at The Old White course. “I had something special going on today, and I just felt super comfortable over tee shots and was able to play the course the way it was designed.”

Torque GC were also special in the team competition, with Pereira, David Puig (66) and captain Joaquin Niemann (66) supplying the counting scores Sunday. Late in the round, the Spanish-speaking lineup reached 50 under as a team before finishing at 49 under to win by three strokes over DeChambeau’s Crushers GC. Stinger GC took the last podium spot at 40 under. The 49 under is the lowest counting score ever posted by a team champion.
The win moves Torque within seven points of league-leading 4Aces GC, who finished in last place in the team standings Sunday.
“We all knew that we’ve got enough golf to beat all the other teams, and we’re proving that, and we’ve been playing great golf all season,” Niemann said.
Meanwhile, DeChambeau played historic golf on Sunday. Not only did it leave him at a loss for words, but he wasn’t sure how to celebrate it.
 “Zero clue,” he said, “but I’m going to have a lot of fun.”

TEAM COUNTING SCORES

Here are the standings and counting scores for Sunday’s final round of the team competition at LIV Golf Greenbrier. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

1. TORQUE GC (-49): Mito Pereira 63, David Puig 66, Joaquin Niemann 66 (Rd. 3 score: -15)

2. CRUSHERS GC (-46): Bryson DeChambeau 58, Anirban Lahiri 65, Paul Casey 67 (Rd. 3 score: -20)

3. STINGER GC (-40): Dean Burmester 66, Branden Grace 67, Louis Oosthuizen 67 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

4. HYFLYERS GC (-39): Phil Mickelson 65, James Piot 66, Cameron Tringale 66 (Rd. 3 score: -13)

5. FIREBALLS GC (-38): Sergio Garcia 63, Carlos Ortiz 64, Eugenio Chacarra 64 (Rd. 3 score: -19)

6. RANGEGOATS GC (-36): Thomas Pieters 66, Harold Varner III 66, Bubba Watson 68 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

7. CLEEKS GC (-36): Richard Bland 65, Bernd Wiesberger 65, Graeme McDowell 67 (Rd. 3 score: -13)

8. MAJESTICKS GC (-34): Laurie Canter 65, Lee Westwood 65, Henrik Stenson 64 (Rd. 3 score: -14)

9. SMASH GC (-34): Matthew Wolff 66, Chase Koepka 68, Jason Kokrak 68 (Rd. 3 score: -8)

10. IRON HEADS GC (-20): Scott Vincent 65, Sihwan Kim 67, Danny Lee 69 (Rd. 3 score: -9)

11. RIPPER GC (-20): Marc Leishman 68, Jediah Morgan 69, Matt Jones 70 (Rd. 3 score: -3)

12. 4ACES GC (-19): Dustin Johnson 66, Pat Perez 68, Patrick Reed 69 (Rd. 3 score: -7)

Topics: LIV Golf Greenbrier LIV Golf Bryson Dechambeau Crushers GC Torque GC

Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer

Updated 07 August 2023
AP

Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer

  • The match serves as a traditional curtain-raiser to the season and is typically played between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup
  • City have now lost the Community Shield in three straight years, having been defeated by Leicester in 2021 and Liverpool in 2022
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Arsenal have started the English season how the team hope to end it — by getting the better of Manchester City.

Arsenal beat City 4-1 in a penalty shootout, after equalizing in the 101st minute in regulation time to draw 1-1, to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The match serves as a traditional curtain-raiser to the season and is typically played between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup. Because City won both as part of the title treble also containing the Champions League for the first time, Arsenal took part as the runners-up in the league and might have gained a psychological edge heading into the new campaign that starts on Friday.

“For us, it’s a statement,” Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said. “It’s a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters.”

Cole Palmer curled in a 78th-minute goal after coming off the bench to give City the lead, only for Leandro Trossard to score with a deflected shot in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, taking the game to penalties.

Games in English soccer are set to have more minutes added on in the upcoming season — like at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year — after statistics showed the ball was only in play on average around 55 minutes during Premier League matches last season. Sunday’s finish was a demonstration of the impact that more stoppage time could have.

“Now teams are going to have to think twice,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We have to prepare to play 100 minutes. It is going to happen every single week.”

In the shootout, Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar for City and Rodri had an effort saved by Ramsdale, giving Fabio Vieira the opportunity to win it for Arsenal. The Portuguese playmaker curled it high into the corner. Martin Odegaard, Trossard and Bukayo Saka earlier scored penalties for Arsenal.

In 2005, another Vieira — Patrick — scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal, which has won the Community Shield in five of the last 10 seasons, had the better of the chances in the 90 minutes, with offseason signing Kai Havertz — leading the line with Gabriel Jesus injured — having two close-range efforts saved in the first half and Saka shooting wide.

John Stones had a header from a corner tipped over from Ramsdale before Palmer’s goal.

City have now lost the Community Shield in three straight years, having been defeated by Leicester in 2021 and Liverpool in 2022. They went on to win the league in both those seasons.

“We came here to win it,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We were so close, but winning or losing, I know the position of the team.”

Aside from the painful finish to the match, Guardiola might also be slightly concerned that star striker Erling Haaland was quiet again, having ended last season with one goal in eight games in all competitions.

One positive for City, however, was the sight of De Bruyne coming on for the final half hour for his first minutes since the Champions League final in June, when he came off with a hamstring injury.

Another was Palmer, a 21-year-old winger who is expected to have more game time in the coming season following the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia last month.

The way he converted his opportunity — collecting a nod-down from De Bruyne, he cut inside onto his left foot and bent a finish into the far corner — showed he is more than capable of taking his chance under Guardiola.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, who joined City for 90 million pounds ($99.2 million) on Saturday, was not involved.

Arsenal has strengthened by signing Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice and versatile defender Jurrien Timber and is expected to be one of City’s biggest title rivals again in the Premier League this season. Arsenal finished second last season only after a late collapse.

“I’m not sure what it’ll be like this season,” Ramsdale said. “But that mental block is gone. We’re ready to push on now.”

The match also provided an early sign of what to expect from match officials in the coming season, with players and coaches having agreed to a so-called “Participant Charter” that means they will face stricter sanctions for bad behavior in matches.

Arteta was shown a yellow card in the first half for waving an imaginary yellow card after Rodri made a tactical foul to prevent a breakaway. Either side of that, two players — Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and City’s Julian Alvarez — were booked for kicking the ball away.

Topics: FA Community Shield Arsenal Man City

Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama

Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama

  • The Netherlands secured their spot in the quarterfinals by ending South Africa’s historic run
  • Their last-16 defeat was the US’ earliest exit in their Women’s World Cup history and leaves European champions England now the firm favorites
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: The US’ long reign as Women’s World Cup holders was brought to an end in the most dramatic fashion as they were dumped out on penalties by Sweden, who joined the Netherlands in reaching the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Sweden face Japan in the last eight as the drama and shocks just kept coming at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 and meet Spain.

Their last-16 defeat after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes was the US’ earliest exit in their Women’s World Cup history and leaves European champions England now the firm favorites.

“Just devastated, feels like a bad dream,” veteran striker Alex Morgan, for so many years one of the faces of the all-conquering Americans, told Fox Sports.

The USA have long been the dominant force in international women’s football: they have won the World Cup four times and were chasing an unprecedented third title in a row.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side were the better team against Sweden in Melbourne but they could not beat goalkeeper Zecira Musovic and then lost their nerve in the penalty shootout.

Megan Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner who was desperate to end her career with another title, missed her spot-kick before the Swedes sealed the deal 5-4 on sudden-death penalties.

Even then the end was excruciatingly tense. US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher thought she had saved Lina Hurtig’s kick but VAR ruled it had just crossed the line.

Cue belated pandemonium among the Sweden squad and tears for the Americans who, despite dominating large periods of the game, just never got going at this World Cup.

They were held 1-1 by the Netherlands in the group phase in a rerun of the 2019 final and likewise 0-0 by debutants Portugal, meaning they squeezed into the last 16.

“This team was a really special team, I just feel like everyone just got along really well,” added Morgan.

“It’s a tough one to swallow.”

Sweden next face a Japan team who have been the sensation of the tournament so far. The 2011 champions eased into the last eight with a 3-1 win over Norway on Saturday.

“We were facing a really tough opponent today and somehow we managed to get to the penalty shootout, where we showed a lot of courage,” said Musovic, who was named player of the match.

“I’m extremely proud of the girls that we could go there and win the game.

“It’s a huge win for us. I had a really good feeling before the game.”

England face Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday hoping to avoid another shock, before co-hosts Australia face Denmark in Sydney.

Earlier Sunday, the Netherlands secured their spot in the quarter-finals by ending South Africa’s historic run.

The Dutch, runners-up in 2019, suffered some anxious moments in front of 40,000 fans in Sydney and had goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to thank for making several big saves in the first half.

Jill Roord scored after nine minutes to put the Dutch on their way against a team that sits 45 places below them in the world rankings and was featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart then made a mess of an innocuous Lineth Beerensteyn shot midway through the second half to gift the Dutch a second.

The African champions will be kicking themselves after having numerous chances in the opening 45 minutes, almost all of them falling to their livewire captain Thembi Kgatlana.

“Daphne saved us a few times and I was happy to lead 1-0 at half-time,” said Dutch coach Andries Jonker.

“We did much better in the second half and had much more control of the game.

“We deserved to score again and in the end deserved to win.”

His team will now return to New Zealand for Friday’s last-eight game in Wellington against Spain, who outclassed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis was proud but felt her side should have won.

“We had a lot of chances, especially in the first half, to kill off the game,” she said.

“The chances we created should have put us out of sight.”

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Women's world cup Sweden US

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup

  • Portuguese superstar scores the opener in 3-1 win, his third of the season so far
  • Al-Nassr’s other goals come from Sultan Al-Ghannam and Seko Fofana
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years as he steered Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Raja Casablanca on Sunday and into the semifinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian side in spectacular style, his third strike in successive games in the 16-team tournament formerly known as the Arab Club Champions Cup. The result also keeps alive the prospect of a potential final against bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal.

In this form, it could be a blockbuster, as Al-Nassr were just too good for the Moroccan powerhouse in the crucial period when they scored three in 20 minutes following Ronaldo’s special after 19 minutes.

 

 

Soon after, Sultan Al-Ghannam added a second and Seko Fofana headed a third, his first since arriving from Lens this summer.

An Abdullah Madu own goal before the break gave Casablanca, who won all three of their group games, hope. But it was not enough, as they could not match the Saudi Arabian side’s ruthlessness in front of goal 

This may come as little surprise as Al-Nassr’s starting 11 was a formidable one. As well as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Sadio Mane made his first start for the club since signing from Bayern Munich, and there was Marcelo Brozkovic and Fofana in midfield.

Add domestic stars, such as Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal, and it was always going to be a tough ask for the North Africans and defending champions. 

Yet it was last season’s stars who made the opener after 19 minutes. Anderson Talisca was causing problems on the right side of the area and pulled the ball back for Ronaldo, who fired a beautiful shot home from the edge of the box. 

The second came soon after and was another fine effort. Al-Ghannam ran onto a long ball out of defense, beat the offside trap and then shot home from the right side of the area.

Six minutes later, it was 3-0 and the delighted yellow-clad fans were working out which was the best of the three. Ronaldo laid off the ball down the left side for Alex Telles. The former Manchester United defender then sent over the perfect cross for Fofana to arrive at exactly the right time to head his new team further into the lead.

The Moroccans, three-time continental champions who won all three of their group games, were being blown away by such attacking talent, but were then handed a lifeline four minutes before the break as Madu put into his own net when trying to clear a cross.

Raja started the second half brightly and spent the first 15 minutes in almost total control, moving to three at the back and pushing men forward. While they kept Al-Nassr’s attacking talent quiet until Mane went on a dribble on the hour, they were unable to get that all-important second strike to reduce the arrears.

Roger Aholou had the best chance when through on goal, but he was denied by Al-Aqidi who had another solid game in goal. There was still time for Ronaldo to shoot against the post with just a few minutes remaining, but by then the result had been all but settled and the flares already lit.

In the end, the game was decided by a 20 minute first-half spell that was started by a piece of magic from Ronaldo. The Portuguese star looks to be finding his form, and as he is surrounded by more and more talent, Al-Nassr will take some stopping.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup King Salman Club Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Raja Casablanca

Training in Dubai helps young Filipino footballer win contract in Spain

Updated 06 August 2023
Ellie Aben

Training in Dubai helps young Filipino footballer win contract in Spain

  • Shane Neil Clemente, 21, signs contract with Majorca-based Club Deportivo Llosetense
  • He moved from Malabon to Dubai last year to find better opportunities for training
Updated 06 August 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Shane Clemente left the Philippines with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. Little did he know that joining his brother in the UAE would catapult his career into playing for a club in Spain.

Clemente, now 21, moved to Dubai one year ago to find better opportunities for training than what was available back home, where the most popular sport has since time immemorial been basketball.

Brought up in Malabon, a city 10 km from the capital Manila, he started to play football on the streets.

“I got into football when I was 8 years old, with my brother who is an avid football fan,” Clemente told Arab News.

Being on the pitch, playing and making new friends through sports has meant everything for him ever since.

“It’s just simply that I’m a passionate person who really got into football,” he said. “I love every single moment of it.”

Last week, that passion was sealed with an offer to play for Majorca-based Club Deportivo Llosetense.

“They’re playing in the third division in the Spanish football league. And there’s a lot of good players here,” he said, right after signing the contract on Thursday evening.

“I had a flashback of all my sacrifices and commitment to football. For sure, this is my stepping stone to play in top leagues.”

His route to Llosetense from Malabon was not easy and consistently featured training to not give up.

“I had a lot of devastating lows, rejections after rejections from clubs, schools and national team selections. But I had that ‘Keep working, your time will come’ mindset,” he said.

“Football is a very demanding game. You need to be physically, mentally and tactically ready, and enjoy the journey, whatever failures and rejections come. Always keep your head up because every day is an opportunity to get better.”

The opportunity emerged in Dubai, where his brother settled to work in 2017.

Clemente was still underage, but he would keep pestering him to find an Emirati club where he could flourish.

“I always told my brother, ‘Can you find me a football club, can you find me opportunities to play football?’” he said. “I’ve heard the UAE is crazy about in football as well. There are a lot of clubs, fans and a lot of (football) academies.”

Last year, he eventually joined his brother, and the facilities he found in Dubai were a game-changer in the young player’s career.

“The opportunity that UAE has given me is to gain a lot of playing time. It means a lot to me because I rarely played 90 minutes in my country,” he said.

“They’ve given me programs that can help me as a player. They gave me proper programs.”

Everything that he experienced and learned throughout the recent months helped Clemente build momentum in his sports career, which has just begun with Llosetense.

“That helped me a lot as a player and as a person,” he said.

“I think I’m now around 70 percent into achieving my dream. That’s my own assessment. It’s still semi-professional, but it can lead to an opportunity to become a pro if I play really well.”

Topics: football Dubai UAE Philippines Spain

