UAE's Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 
Al Ansari Exchange currently has 231 branches in the UAE (Al Ansari Exchange)
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to tap Oman’s booming economy, UAE-based currency exchange company Al Ansari Financial Services has made a formal proposal to acquire a majority stake in an Omani exchange company. 

According to a statement to Dubai Financial Market, the proposal is aligned with the company’s plans to expand its market share in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.  

The statement, however, did not reveal the name of the Omani company or the financial terms of the potential transaction.  

“The Omani market is very attractive and one that we believe will support our goal of expanding our footprint in countries with a significant expat population and a resilient economy,” said Rashed Al-Ansari, group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services.  

He added: “We are confident that this expansion will contribute to further broadening our customer base. The planned acquisition of a prominent exchange in Oman will provide us with the opportunity to bring the best of Al Ansari Financial Services to a new and exciting market given our deep expertise and market experience.”  

The statement added that the acquisition is still in its early stages and is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.  

The schedule for the acquisition is set for the first quarter of 2024, said the exchange house. 

“We are committed to delivering on our strategic roadmap designed to unlock shareholder value by exploring various growth and expansion opportunities, including inorganic growth through acquiring businesses to gain access to new markets,” added the group CEO.  

The decision to acquire the Omani entity is Al Ansari Group’s second expansion in the region following Kuwait.  

Al Ansari Exchange was set up in 1966. It currently has 231 branches in the UAE, offering exchange services, remittances and savings plans. 

The firm made its debut on the DFM in April 2023. It drew $3.45 billion in bids for its initial public offering that raised $210 million by selling a 10 percent stake. 

Topics: Al Ansari Financial Services

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices edged down on Monday, but were still near their highest levels since mid-April after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to keep supplies down for another month to tighten global markets further and support prices.

Brent crude futures slipped 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $86.09 a barrel by 9:40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.67 a barrel, down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Both contracts notched their sixth consecutive weekly gains last week, the longest winning streak from December 2021 to January 2022.

“The bullishness is in line with our expectations of a stronger second half for oil compared to the first half,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

“But we think further upside may be limited, and oil prices could consolidate around the $85 a barrel level (Brent) for a while, capped by ongoing concerns about the pace of China’s recovery and doubts about how long Saudi and Russia will continue to curb production and exports, respectively, given the spare capacity on hand.”

Oil prices have in recent weeks been underpinned by expectations of US interest rate hikes tapering off, a reduction in supplies of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and hopes of stimulus boosting oil demand recovery in the world’s top crude importer China after a dismal second quarter.

The world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day to the end of September, adding that it could be extended beyond then or deepened. The Kingdom’s production for September will be around 9 million bpd.

Russia said on Thursday would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September. In addition, a Russian warship was last week seriously damaged in a Ukrainian naval drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk. The port that handles 2 percent of the world’s oil supply has resumed operations.

In line with production cuts, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. raised on Saturday the official selling prices for most grades it sells to Asia for a third month in September.

OPEC+’s output cuts, China’s stimulus measures, and an improved US economic outlook are supporting crude prices, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a note. However, she said prices were approaching near-term resistance of their April highs.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said a sustained break for WTI above $84.00 a barrel would open a move toward $93.50.

Investors will watch for Chinese economic data this week to gauge Beijing’s appetite for more stimulus measures to support the world’s second-largest economy.

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs fell by four to 525 last week, dropping for an eighth week in a row to their lowest since March 2022, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.

Topics: Oil Updates 

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has posted a net profit of SR112.81 billion ($30.07 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, the company said in a bourse filing.   

In a statement to Tadawul, Saudi Aramco noted that the profit of the three months to the end of June was down 5.67 percent compared to the previous quarter when the company clocked a gain of SR119.54 billion.   

According to the statement, the drop in profit was due to lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins.   

Saudi Aramco’s net profit for the first half also dropped 29.52 percent to SR232.35 billion, compared to SR329.67 billion in the same period a year ago, the statement added.   

“Our strong results reflect our resilience and ability to adapt through market cycles. We continue to demonstrate our long-standing ability to meet the needs of customers around the world with high levels of reliability. For our shareholders, we intend to start distributing our first performance-linked dividend in the third quarter,” said Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser in the statement.   

The bourse filing further noted that Saudi Aramco witnessed a 38 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago when the firm amassed a profit of SR181.64. 

After announcing the results, Saudi Aramco also declared a base dividend of $19.51 billion for the second quarter, roughly in line with its payout for the first three months of the year.

In the press statement, Nasser added that the market will witness an economic recovery in the coming months of this year. 

“At Aramco, our mid to long-term view remains unchanged. With a recovery anticipated in the broader global economy and increased activity in the aviation sector, ongoing investments in energy projects will be necessary to safeguard energy security,” said Nasser. 

He added: “We are maintaining the largest capital spending program in our history, with the aim of increasing our oil and gas production capacity and expanding our downstream business — with petrochemicals projects, such as our $11 billion expansion of the SATORP refinery with TotalEnergies, essential to meet future demand.” 

Nasser also reiterated Saudi Aramco’s commitment toward sustainable goals and added that the company would work on future fuels like blue ammonia to meet net-zero goals. 

“We remain optimistic about the potential for new technologies to reduce our operational emissions, and our recent blue ammonia shipments to Asia highlight the growing market interest in the potential of alternative, lower-carbon energy solutions,” added Nasser. 

Saudi Aramco had set its net-zero target for 2050, 10 years earlier than Saudi Arabia’s 2060 goal to stop carbon emissions. 

In the statement, Aramco further noted that it would begin paying performance-linked dividends for six quarters, starting with a $9.9 billion payout in the third quarter. 

As supply and demand issues elevated last year during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices peaked and even touched $113 per barrel. However, this year, driven by an economic slowdown, oil prices started declining and top producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to reduce the output to stabilize the market. 

In April, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced plans to reduce oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day. In those cuts, Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce production by 500,000 bpd.   

In June, Saudi Arabia also announced an additional cut of 1 million bpd for July and later to August.   

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million bpd to the end of September, adding that it could be extended beyond then or deepened. 

Topics: Aramco Oil Tadawul Profit stocks

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa
Updated 06 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa
  • Niger’s resources lures foreign interests, armed groups, experts say
  • The junta to solidify hold on power by leveraging resource trade for survival
Updated 06 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

JUBA, South Sudan: Last week’s coup in Niger ushered in a state of diplomatic and security confusion in the West African region that surpassed previous coups.

The unexpected move by the Economic Community of West African States to consider the use of force to remove the junta from Niamey added a new dimension to the crisis.

Despite negotiations, the junta remains steadfast in its resolve to stay in power, further complicating the situation. Adding to the complexity, neighboring juntas in Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso have pledged to support the Nigerien junta, making the situation potentially explosive.

The junta-controlled states possess other valuable resources, further enhancing their bargaining position. As a result, the region finds itself at the epicenter of geopolitical interests, with major powers keen on securing access to these precious materials for their economic and strategic pursuits.

The coup in Niamey has brought attention to Niger’s rich resource capacity, particularly its critical role in fulfilling Europe’s energy needs, especially for France. The country stands as the seventh-largest producer of uranium globally, a resource that France has heavily relied upon for decades.

“France, however, has been gradually reducing its reliance on Niger’s uranium in the last 20 years,” Beatrice Bianchi, a Senegal-based consultant and Sahel expert with Med-Or Leonardo, an Italian think-tank, told Arab News. “Importantly, Niger’s diversification strategy in trade partnerships and France’s focus on more stable countries contributed to this shift.”

Niger is not the only junta-controlled state in the region with valuable strategic resources.

A “crescent” of military-ruled states, starting from the Atlantic coast, includes the Republic of Guinea, which experienced a successful coup in 2021. Guinea holds the distinction of being the world’s second-largest producer of bauxite in 2022, with abundant reserves. Bauxite, an essential mineral in alumina production for industrialized economies, contributes significantly to the global price of the mineral.

Mali and Burkina Faso, often overlooked in the discussions surrounding the resource dynamics of the coup resurgence, hold immense importance in this scenario. In 2021, Mali was ranked the fourth-largest producer of gold in Africa, producing 63.4 tons, while Burkina Faso followed closely as the fifth-largest producer with 45 tons. “The allure of gold attracts not only foreign interests but also foreign armed groups seeking to exploit the resource-rich regions,” Fidel Amakye Owusu, a security analyst from Ghana, told Arab News.

“Wagner has been known to take advantage of these resources by providing ‘security’ to the country. In Burkina Faso, the abundance of the resource has attracted extremists to it,” he added.

At the same time, the claim of Wagner’s meddling in Niger’s affairs cannot be supported by available evidence. “The coup in Niger appears to have internal origins without external backing,” Bianchi said.

“The fragility of President (Mohamed) Bazoum’s presidency, divisions within the ruling party, and tensions within the army all contributed to the unfolding events.”

Nevertheless, the possession of significant strategic resources grants the juntas across the region a sense of security, despite facing opposition from neighboring countries and regional blocs. “Their willingness to trade these resources for survival cements their grip on power, presenting a challenging dilemma for the international community,” Owusu commented.

This is why the response from ECOWAS, a regional political and economic union of 15 countries located in West Africa, and the Western partners seems to be of utmost importance. “Depending on its outcome, there might be the possibility of implementing sanctions and potential impacts on trade agreements,” Bianchi said.

One of the ventures hailed as “transformational” for Niger’s economy, and also at significant risk of being affected by sanctions, is the Niger-Benin pipeline. Owned and contracted by China National Petroleum Corp., this project represents a promising development for the country.

Currently, the pipeline is more than 75 percent complete, and it is slated to commence commercial oil transportation in the fourth quarter of 2023. According to Kai Xue, a finance lawyer based in Beijing, this project holds immense potential for Niger. Projected oil sales were expected to boost the country’s gross domestic product by 24 percent and increase exports by an impressive 68 percent by 2025.

“The sanctions in Mali disrupted fuel and supplies, leading to precarious living conditions for millions of people, and making new financing to the region less attractive. So fortunately I doubt ECOWAS would risk the same measures that backfired in Mali,” Kai told Arab News.

Topics: Niger minerals tensions energy Europe West Africa

Saudia takes off to Beijing, opening new chapter in bilateral ties

Saudia takes off to Beijing, opening new chapter in bilateral ties
Updated 06 August 2023
Mohammad Al-Kinani

Saudia takes off to Beijing, opening new chapter in bilateral ties

Saudia takes off to Beijing, opening new chapter in bilateral ties
Updated 06 August 2023
Mohammad Al-Kinani

BEIJING: In another major step toward strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and China, the Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia launched its first direct flight between Jeddah and Beijing last week.    

This move falls in line with Saudi Aviation Strategy, which recognizes the need to increase air connectivity with key markets such as China while accommodating increasing demand from international tourists seeking to discover the Kingdom. 

The southern city of Guangzhou was the only destination for passengers visiting China from Saudi Arabia until now.    

Over the last seven months, Saudia has introduced as many as 25 new destinations, with the latest launch being the first air route between Saudi Arabia and the Chinese capital.   

The company will operate two flights from Jeddah to Beijing every Monday and Friday. While passengers from Riyadh can also directly travel to the Chinese capital every Sunday and Wednesday.  

Calling the inauguration of the new route to China a major milestone, Saudia Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar said this is part of the company’s continuous efforts to expand its global network, which now comprises over 100 destinations.   

“This affirms Saudia’s commitment to contribute to the National Aviation Strategy, which aims to reach 250 destinations by 2030,” Al-Omar said.   

HIGHLIGHTS

The inaugural flight SV886 took off at around 01:15 a.m. on Friday from Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport for the Chinese capital with over 290 passengers onboard.

Most of the passengers were Chinese, Brazilians, and Saudis, in addition to travelers from various other countries.  

After nearly 10 hours, Saudia’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft made its historic touchdown at Beijing Daxing International Airport, also known as Beijing New Airport.

Upon its arrival, the Saudi plane was given a water cannon salute.    

For nearly an hour, another ceremony was held at the Beijing airport celebrating the inauguration of the Beijing-Jeddah route.    

Saudia has been in a race to increase its presence globally ever since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in 2021.  

With the introduction of its direct flight to the capital city of China, Saudia aims to tap into a market of more than 1.4 billion people who can explore the Kingdom’s historical sites, tourist and entertainment attractions, international sports events, and cultural diversity.  
Commenting on the inauguration, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing told Arab News that the new flights will push communications between the two friendly countries forward.    

“China and Saudi Arabia have played and will continue to play a pivotal role in regional and global economic development. We have increasing common interests. We also have common cultural and social values,” Weiqing said.   

He added: “I’m very optimistic that these ties will even become stronger. In this regard, I would like to thank Saudia for its efforts in facilitating connections between the two peoples.”   

Historic touchdown  

The inaugural flight SV886 took off at around 01:15 a.m. on Friday from Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport for the Chinese capital with over 290 passengers onboard. Most of the passengers were Chinese, Brazilians, and Saudis, in addition to travelers from various other countries.   

After nearly 10 hours, Saudia’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft made its historic touchdown at Beijing Daxing International Airport, also known as Beijing New Airport. Upon its arrival, the Saudi plane was given a water cannon salute.    

For nearly an hour, another ceremony was held at the Beijing airport celebrating the inauguration of the Beijing-Jeddah route.   
Speaking to Arab News, the airport’s Deputy General Manager Kong Yue stressed that the routes between Saudi Arabia and China are very important and that the two countries are very strong partners.   

“In December 2022, our president, Xi Jinping, visited Saudi Arabia, and that was another strength element between the two countries. We believe these routes will help us have more communication in business and travel, and that is important to us,” he said.   

Global connectivity   

Saudia’s inaugural flight was made possible through a strategic collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program, which seeks to promote growth and development within the tourism and aviation sectors. This demonstrates Saudia’s commitment to leveraging partnerships to enhance global connectivity.   

“This new route reinforces Saudi Arabia’s bilateral ties with China, not only in the aviation industry but also in vital sectors like trade, business, tourism, education, and culture,” the company said in a press release.   

Saudia aims to help the Kingdom meet its target of welcoming over 100 million international visitors and pilgrims by 2030.

The national carrier, which rose by 11 spots in Skytrax’s World Best Airlines ranking for 2023, also aims to develop human capital by creating quality jobs, nurturing local talent, and enhancing workplace diversity. It wants to increase the number of corporate, leisure, and religious travelers who hold huge potential for passenger and cargo growth.   

Inauguration ceremony 

Diplomats and dignitaries from different countries attended on Saturday the inauguration ceremony for connecting Saudi Arabia with the Chinese capital at the Four Seasons hotel in Beijing.   
Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to China, said in his speech that these routes will pave the way for more economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China.  
“As a leading company, Saudia is steadily working to contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, especially in the tourism sector, in which Saudi Arabia is planning to attract 1 million visitors by 2030, including guests from China,” he said, adding that one of the main tasks of Saudia is to introduce Saudi Arabia to the world.  

Al-Omar, on the other hand, said that the first air route between Saudi Arabia and China through Guangzhou was announced on March 27, 2011.  

“Today, we are celebrating the second destination, and this is a chance to underscore the strong mutual ties between the two countries, with all the strategic and commercial partnerships. These routes will also reinforce the two nations' communications and cultural exchange, along with other vital sectors, such as trade, business, investment, tourism, and education,” he said.  

Al-Omar further said that the operational rates of his company during 2022 affirm a growth in the air traffic between the two countries, as “1.5 million guests have traveled.”

“The increasing investments between Saudi Arabia and China are an indicator of the development and prosperity of their relations,” he said.  

The air carrier has announced the launch of a new service that provides guests with even easier access to the Kingdom through a digital integration system that links transit visas with flight tickets.  

He also noted that the “Your Ticket, Your Visa” service will allow guests to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, during which they can travel around the Kingdom and perform Umrah.  

Official carrier of PowerChina 

On the other hand, a memorandum of understanding was inked between Saudia and Power Construction Corporation of China. The agreement stipulates Saudia be the official transporter of the power giant's workers between the two countries. 

According to its website, the company has four brands operating in Saudi Arabia, which are PowerChina, Sinohydro, SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corp., and SEPCO III.  

Topics: Saudia China Beijing first flight ceremony aviation

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index begins week in red

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index begins week in red
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index begins week in red

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index begins week in red
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, as it shed 24.30 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 11,351.48.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.78 billion ($1.01 billion) as 50 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 162 advanced.   

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also dipped on Sunday, as it dropped 52.08 points to 24,582.78. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index, too, shed 0.05 percent to close at 1,483.44. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co., whose share price soared 6.53 percent to SR30.20.

Other top performers included Leejam Sports Co. and Saudi Awwal Bank, whose share prices edged up by 5.17 percent and 3.59 percent, respectively. 

National Agricultural Development Co. was the worst performer of the day. The company’s share price dropped 10 percent to SR43.20.

On the announcements front, Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. reported that its net profit narrowed to SR43.46 million in the first half of 2023, down 47.14 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

In a statement to Tadawul, the company attributed the fall in profit to lower prices of copper and zinc, along with a decrease in copper and gold sales volumes.

Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia also announced its financial results for the first half of this year. The company, also known as Zain KSA, reported a net profit of SR687 million in the first half of 2023, up 221 percent from SR214 million in the same half of last year. 

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the company reported that the profit surge resulted from its net revenue hitting SR4.81 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to SR4.38 billion in the same period of the previous year. 

Meanwhile, Elm Co. announced that its net profit soared 56.53 percent to SR695 million in the first half of 2023 from SR444 million in the first six months of 2022. The company’s share price surged 4.18 percent to SR673.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index nomu-parallel

