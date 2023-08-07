PIF’s Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 

RIYADH: As part of its expansion plans, Saudi Investment Recycling Co. has joined a leading network and knowledge exchange hub for the global petrochemical community.

Wholly owned firm by the Public Investment Fund, SIRC has announced that it has joined the European Petrochemical Association, which includes more than 650 companies from all over the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move falls in line with the firm’s commitment to achieving the objectives of one of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2023 toward shifting away from landfills and reducing carbon emissions.

“EPCA is one of the most important organizations in the petrochemical sector in the world, which will help us achieve our strategic goals and strengthen cooperation with international companies in the recycling sector,” SIRC CEO Ziyad Al-Shiha said.

He added: “We expect this membership to contribute significantly to SIRC’s mission and allow it to benefit from ideas and studies related to developing a chemicals management program to create a sustainable and safe environment.”

Furthermore, this move will also help SIRC to strengthen cooperation with international firms operating in the recycling sector.

Founded in 2017, SIRC is a Saudi company specialized in the recycling sector. It owns a number of partnerships specialized in recycling waste of all kinds and is currently working on developing new projects in the Kingdom.

The firm’s vision is to be the national waste management champion, driving the circular economy for a sustainable society.

In 2021, the PIF-owned firm announced that it is seeking to do away with waste landfills by 2035.

SIRC’s overall recycling strategy is targeted at 12 separate elements of waste, including raw sewage, construction/demolition debris, solid municipal waste and agricultural sludge.

These also include industrial effluent, end-of-life vehicles and batteries, old tires as well as automotive lubricants, disused electronic equipment and cooking oil.

Launched in 1967, EPCA is a place to share ideas, gain knowledge and discover cooperation opportunities as well as learn from global challenges faced by key industry players.