Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

 

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial and mining sectors will strengthen cooperation and enter potential partnerships with South Korean entities to further develop human capabilities, according to the state news agency.

These developments came after a delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources visited South Korea, where they held a series of meetings with officials from a number of government institutions and the private sector.

The visit aimed to review programs and initiatives in order to nurture human talent across the two sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The delegation met with officials from the Korean Ministry of Education to discuss the future of training methods with regards to the industrial and mining sectors.

During the visit, the delegation also learned about the most prominent programs, initiatives, and technologies used in the Hyundai Motor Group and the Hyundai Occupational Training College.

In addition to this, there was a meeting with the Korean Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups in order to review the human capital strategy of both parties.

Moreover, the delegation also held discussions with representatives of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry and talked about ways to further develop and propel human resources such as work-based learning programs.

Talent development strategies to be adopted by the two countries were also tackled thoroughly during the meeting.

The two countries also discussed talent development strategies that they need to adopt while exploring ways to facilitate the exchange of experiences. 

In April, South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Youngsam told Arab News: “With Saudi Arabia, we have common interest in many economic areas, including the construction field and cutting-edge technology area.”  

Talking on the sidelines of the World Journalists Conference 2023 in Seoul, the minister added: “We do hope that we can realize more detailed cooperative projects between our two nations.”  

In November 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Yoon agreed to develop bilateral relations into a “future-oriented strategic partnership,” and establish a special committee to promote cooperative projects.  

The November visit also coincided with the Korea-Saudi Investment Forum, which saw the signing of 26 agreements between Saudi companies and Korean counterparts across various sectors, including clean energy and construction in NEOM — the Saudi smart city giga-project.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Mining

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index sheds 80 points to close at 11,272

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds 80 points to close at 11,272
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement for the second day in a row as it shed 79.54 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 11,271.94 on Monday.

The benchmark index reported a total trading turnover of SR6.3 billion ($1.7 billion), an increase from SR3.7 billion on Sunday, as 56 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 161 declined.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also declined on Monday, dropping by 939.02 points to settle at 23,263.76.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 0.81 percent to close at 1,482.92.

Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. emerged as the top-performing stock of the day, with its share price surging 9.99 percent to close at SR18.94.

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hokair Group released its financial results for the first half of 2023. It reported SR364.9 million in revenue, a 5.95 percent rise from the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

However it netted a loss after zakat and tax of SR29.4 million in the first half of 2023, an uptick when compared with last year’s loss of SR67.65 million.

Arabian Cement Co., registered an annual decrease in revenue of 10.89 percent in its first half results to record a figure of SR436.9 million, a drop from SR490.3 million in the same period last year.

As a result, the company’s net profit also saw a year-on-year decrease of 11.16 percent to attain SR77.2 million in the first half of 2023, as opposed to SR86.9 million in the same period last year.

In a Tadawul filing, Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. also registered a yearly decrease in its financial results for the first half of the year with revenue down by 13.98 percent compared to the same period last year.

The real estate giant recorded SR748.4 million in revenue this year, down from SR870 million in the first half of last year, mainly attributed to a slowdown in revenues from land sales.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co. saw a year-on-year increase in its overall financial results with revenues increasing by 30.47 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. Profits also saw an increase by 12.29 percent. 

However, in the second quarter of 2023, the company saw a decrease in its revenue and profit on a quarterly basis, registering a decrease of 9.57 percent and a drop of 31.23 percent, respectively.

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

Saudi Arabia maintains 3rd rank in GlobalData Regional and Global Risk Index

Saudi Arabia maintains 3rd rank in GlobalData Regional and Global Risk Index
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has kept its position as one of the least risky places to do business in the Middle East and Africa despite a deterioration in the region, according to a new report. 

The GlobalData Country Risk Index revealed that Saudi Arabia has maintained its third ranking as the lowest-risk country in the region during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the final of 2022. 

Released by the London-based data and analytics firm GlobalData, the index is formulated to help firms prepare their global business strategies based on historical developments in an economy coupled with their future expectations as well.

By assessing various qualitative and quantitative factors, the index provides an analysis of the potential risks and threats that may impact firms or their investments in a particular country.  

The MEA region stands as the highest-risk region in the world, with a score of 54.4 out of 100 in the first quarter of 2023, against a global score of 44.9, due to various factors including oil production cuts and unstable geopolitical situation in some countries.  

The risk score for the MEA region as a whole stood at 54.3 out of 100 during the final quarter of 2022, the report highlighted.

The UAE retained its status as the lowest-risk country while Qatar and Kuwait claimed fourth and fifth regional ranks, respectively, in the list of top 10 nations in the MEA region. Of this, Bahrain maintained its ninth position on a regional level. 

The report said the GCRI risk score in the MEA region has been increasing for the last six quarters until the first quarter of 2023, due to factors such as unstable growth, subsidies, and state-owned companies operating at a loss.   

It added that there have also been some external challenges such as interest rate hikes and price surges – the factors that continue to put pressure on public finances in low and middle-income countries, except for the Gulf Cooperation Council. 

Established in 1999, GlobalData’s mission is to help its clients in decoding the future – by leveraging data, expert analysis, and top-notch solutions in an attempt to be more successful and innovative.

Topics: Saudi business ranking

Riyadh to host UN's Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence 

Riyadh to host UN’s Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence 
Updated 30 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

 

 

Arab News

RIYADH: In recognition of the Kingdom’s growing role in strengthening global partnerships, the UN Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management has selected the Saudi capital Riyadh to host the headquarters of its center of excellence. 

The UN’s Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence will undertake research and development in integrating geospatial data with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and the Internet of Things to ensure a sustainable geospatial ecosystem for the future, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

According to the UN, geospatial is defined as “the ‘data’ that is associated with a particular location, captured via varied technologies inclusive of earth observation (remote sensing, drones, aircraft), Global Positioning Systems, Global Navigation Satellite Systems, and scanning tools.”  

The excellence center will also host international forums aimed at developing the geospatial ecosystem locally, regionally, and globally, the SPA reported.  

Upon the achievement of this feat, Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, president of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support to build geospatial information in the Kingdom.  

He also added that the move to manage global geographic information and build geospatial information is aligned with the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to expand the scope of geographical information to support health, education, and other government services. 

The new center will also conduct training programs to increase the knowledge and expertise in the geospatial ecosystem, the SPA report further noted. 

During a high-level meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York last week, a Saudi delegation represented by GEOSA proposed ways to implement the strategic goals of the Arab Committee of UN Experts for Geospatial Information Management for the benefit of all countries. 

At the second meeting of the High-Level Group of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework on Aug. 1, the delegation highlighted the contributions of the Arab committee, which is chaired by the Kingdom through its geospatial authority. 

They discussed ways to enhance communication among member states to overcome challenges and achieve impactful results. 

In 2015, Saudi Arabia represented by GEOSA, was elected as chair of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts for Geospatial Information.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 UN ecosystem environment sustainability

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost
Updated 07 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 





ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In its ongoing efforts to support exporters in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia granted 34,926 certificates of origin in July, up from 32,250 in June, as per a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

These certificates are part of the ministry’s new scheme to make it easier for Saudi businesses to export, and it has now handed out over 230,000 documents since its launch at the beginning of the year.   

The internationally recognized certificates show in which country a commodity or good was manufactured, and enable smoother global commerce.   

The scheme is part of the Kingdom’s goal under the Vision 2030 economic transformation initiative to increase the share of non-oil exports contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product from 16 percent to 50 percent by the end of the decade.   

According to London-based broker Trade Finance Global, the certificates ultimately make a product more cost-efficient to buyers and easier to sell.    

The ministry stated that this service also aims to support the national industry and facilitates procedures that lead to the growth and development of Saudi exports.   

The ministry went on to explain that the certificates target industrial establishments, the commercial sector of companies and institutions, and individuals, including farmers, fishermen and others.    

The certificates come in four varieties: first is provided to local products of countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the second is dedicated to products of Arab countries.    

The third is a preferential type that is dedicated to Arab and GCC countries exporting to countries and economic federations with which they have free trade agreements.      

The ministry identified the fourth type as those offered in both Arabic and English, which is reserved for the remaining countries that are not granted preferential treatment.    

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is seeing unprecedented expansion, with investments in the Kingdom’s manufacturing environment exceeding SR495 billion ($132 billion) in the seven years since Vision 2030 was launched.    

To boost this further, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 99 new industrial licenses in May — a move that is expected to secure SR20.1 billion in new investments.   

Small enterprises acquired 89 percent of the new industrial licenses, followed by medium enterprises which bagged 10 percent of the permits, while micro-enterprises accounted for 1 percent.      

Topics: exports

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  
Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

  

  

Arab News

RIYADH: Ships entering Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port can expect reduced waiting times after the facility partnered with two marine fuel supply and services providers.

The alliance with Western Fuel Supply for Petroleum Products Co. Ltd. and Minerva Bunkering ushers in a new phase of the port’s services, emphasizing its commitment to providing fuel supply and bunkering services to every vessel that enters.

“The provision of bunker supplies at King Abdullah Port is not just an added service; it’s a significant stride in our continuous effort to enhance customers’ value,” said Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, in a statement.

“This move aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to expanding our maritime services spectrum and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers better each day,” New added.

In line with Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, the port continues to utilize its strategic location and expand its services, positioning itself as a key international logistics hub at the crossroads of three major continents.

Last month, the port’s container throughput increased by 2.3 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the year-ago period.

It also achieved a 98 percent increase in agri-bulk cargo handling, supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to sustain food security.

In June, the port signed a strategic partnership with the Saudi Co. for Electronic Information Exchange, known as Tabadul, to develop a digital system to boost the Kingdom’s logistics sector.

The partnership will merge the port’s intelligent gate system with Tabadul’s truck management platform, increasing the overall efficiency of the sector.

King Abdullah Port is vital for the growth of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, and it plays a critical part in achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

According to a 2022 report by the World Bank, the port is ranked the most efficient container facility in the world, in addition to being the first privately owned, developed, and operated maritime establishment in the Middle East.

In June, it recorded the highest handling volume on a single vessel in Saudi Arabia. It handled 20,152 twenty-foot equivalent units within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee.

Topics: King Abdullah Port

