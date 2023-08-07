You are here

  Riyadh to host UN's Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence 

Riyadh to host UN's Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence 

The excellence center will also host international forums aimed at developing the geospatial ecosystem locally, regionally, and globally. Reuters/File
The excellence center will also host international forums aimed at developing the geospatial ecosystem locally, regionally, and globally. Reuters/File
Riyadh to host UN's Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence 

Riyadh to host UN’s Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence 
RIYADH: In recognition of the Kingdom’s growing role in strengthening global partnerships, the UN Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management has selected the Saudi capital Riyadh to host the headquarters of its center of excellence. 

The UN’s Global Geospatial Ecosystem Center of Excellence will undertake research and development in integrating geospatial data with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and the Internet of Things to ensure a sustainable geospatial ecosystem for the future, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

According to the UN, geospatial is defined as “the ‘data’ that is associated with a particular location, captured via varied technologies inclusive of earth observation (remote sensing, drones, aircraft), Global Positioning Systems, Global Navigation Satellite Systems, and scanning tools.”  

The excellence center will also host international forums aimed at developing the geospatial ecosystem locally, regionally, and globally, the SPA reported.  

Upon the achievement of this feat, Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, president of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support to build geospatial information in the Kingdom.  

He also added that the move to manage global geographic information and build geospatial information is aligned with the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to expand the scope of geographical information to support health, education, and other government services. 

The new center will also conduct training programs to increase the knowledge and expertise in the geospatial ecosystem, the SPA report further noted. 

During a high-level meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York last week, a Saudi delegation represented by GEOSA proposed ways to implement the strategic goals of the Arab Committee of UN Experts for Geospatial Information Management for the benefit of all countries. 

At the second meeting of the High-Level Group of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework on Aug. 1, the delegation highlighted the contributions of the Arab committee, which is chaired by the Kingdom through its geospatial authority. 

They discussed ways to enhance communication among member states to overcome challenges and achieve impactful results. 

In 2015, Saudi Arabia represented by GEOSA, was elected as chair of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts for Geospatial Information.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030 UN ecosystem environment sustainability

Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 

Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 
Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 

Riyadh to partner with Seoul to develop human capabilities in industrial, mining sectors 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial and mining sectors will strengthen cooperation and enter potential partnerships with South Korean entities to further develop human capabilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This comes as a delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources visited South Korea, where they held a series of meetings with officials from a number of government institutions and the private sector.  

The visit aimed to review programs and initiatives in order to nurture human talent across the two sectors. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Mining

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost
Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost

Saudi certificates of origin issuance rises in July in export boost
RIYADH: In its ongoing efforts to support exporters in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia granted 34,926 certificates of origin in July, up from 32,250 in June, as per a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

These certificates are part of the ministry’s new scheme to make it easier for Saudi businesses to export, and it has now handed out over 230,000 documents since its launch at the beginning of the year.   

The internationally recognized certificates show in which country a commodity or good was manufactured, and enable smoother global commerce.   

The scheme is part of the Kingdom’s goal under the Vision 2030 economic transformation initiative to increase the share of non-oil exports contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product from 16 percent to 50 percent by the end of the decade.   

According to London-based broker Trade Finance Global, the certificates ultimately make a product more cost-efficient to buyers and easier to sell.    

The ministry stated that this service also aims to support the national industry and facilitates procedures that lead to the growth and development of Saudi exports.   

The ministry went on to explain that the certificates target industrial establishments, the commercial sector of companies and institutions, and individuals, including farmers, fishermen and others.    

The certificates come in four varieties: first is provided to local products of countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the second is dedicated to products of Arab countries.    

The third is a preferential type that is dedicated to Arab and GCC countries exporting to countries and economic federations with which they have free trade agreements.      

The ministry identified the fourth type as those offered in both Arabic and English, which is reserved for the remaining countries that are not granted preferential treatment.    

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is seeing unprecedented expansion, with investments in the Kingdom’s manufacturing environment exceeding SR495 billion ($132 billion) in the seven years since Vision 2030 was launched.    

To boost this further, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 99 new industrial licenses in May — a move that is expected to secure SR20.1 billion in new investments.   

Small enterprises acquired 89 percent of the new industrial licenses, followed by medium enterprises which bagged 10 percent of the permits, while micro-enterprises accounted for 1 percent.      

Topics: exports

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port partners with 2 marine fuel suppliers  
RIYADH: Ships entering Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port can expect reduced waiting times after the facility partnered with two marine fuel supply and services providers. 

The alliance with Western Fuel Supply for Petroleum Products Co. Ltd. and Minerva Bunkering ushers in a new phase of the port’s maritime services, emphasizing the port’s commitment to provide fuel supply and bunkering services to every vessel that enters. 

“The provision of bunker supplies at King Abdullah Port is not just an added service; it’s a significant stride in our continuous effort to enhance customers’ value,” said Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, in a statement. 

“This move aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to expanding our maritime services spectrum and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers better each day,” New added.

Topics: King Abdullah Port

PIF's Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 

PIF’s Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 
PIF's Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 

PIF’s Saudi Investment Recycling Co. joins European Petrochemical Association 
RIYADH: As part of its expansion plans, Saudi Investment Recycling Co. has joined a leading network and knowledge exchange hub for the global petrochemical community.  

Wholly owned firm by the Public Investment Fund, SIRC has announced that it has joined the European Petrochemical Association, which includes more than 650 companies from all over the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This move falls in line with the firm’s commitment to achieving the objectives of one of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2023 toward shifting away from landfills and reducing carbon emissions. 

“EPCA is one of the most important organizations in the petrochemical sector in the world, which will help us achieve our strategic goals and strengthen cooperation with international companies in the recycling sector,” SIRC CEO Ziyad Al-Shiha said. 

He added: “We expect this membership to contribute significantly to SIRC’s mission and allow it to benefit from ideas and studies related to developing a chemicals management program to create a sustainable and safe environment.” 

Furthermore, this move will also help SIRC to strengthen cooperation with international firms operating in the recycling sector. 

Founded in 2017, SIRC is a Saudi company specialized in the recycling sector. It owns a number of partnerships specialized in recycling waste of all kinds and is currently working on developing new projects in the Kingdom. 

The firm’s vision is to be the national waste management champion, driving the circular economy for a sustainable society.   

In 2021, the PIF-owned firm announced that it is seeking to do away with waste landfills by 2035.   

SIRC’s overall recycling strategy is targeted at 12 separate elements of waste, including raw sewage, construction/demolition debris, solid municipal waste and agricultural sludge.    

These also include industrial effluent, end-of-life vehicles and batteries, old tires as well as automotive lubricants, disused electronic equipment and cooking oil. 

Launched in 1967, EPCA is a place to share ideas, gain knowledge and discover cooperation opportunities as well as learn from global challenges faced by key industry players. 

Topics: Saudi Investment Recycling Co. European Petrochemical Association  Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi Arabia's PIF launches Kayanee to promote women's lifestyle 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 
RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation toward female empowerment under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund has established an integrated company to promote quality of life for women. 

Kayanee will focus on future generations’ health and lifestyle through fitness, sportswear, and personal and therapeutic care, as well as nutrition, diagnostics and wellness education. 

The PIF-owned company, chaired by Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, aims to address topics linked to women, such as mental, social and physical health. 

The company also aims to reach over 1 million beneficiaries, to help create a thriving society in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

“Kayanee will serve to expand Saudi Arabia’s SR16 billion ($4.27 billion) fitness and well-being industry. It is a very exciting time for PIF to venture into women’s fitness, wellness, and well-being, and Kayanee is well-positioned to enable the industry through its integrated offering, which will see the company partner with the growing private sector to create a vibrant society,” said Raid Ismail, head of Middle East direct investments at PIF.  

In line with Vision 2030, the launch of Kayanee is part of PIF’s goal to unlock the abilities of the emerging sectors, localize technology and enable the private sector.  

Additionally, part of the sovereign wealth fund’s strategy is to stimulate the diversification of the local economy and contribute to improving the quality of life.  

Kayanee’s customers will be directed to a digital platform that will provide a connection between in-person and online services, in an effort to ensure mass participation.  

The company will serve as a catalyst for the rapid growth of health, well-being and fitness in Saudi Arabia, boosting the industry's development through participation with the private sector and across the value chain.  

Furthermore, PIF has also established a new sports investment firm on Sunday named SRJ Sports Investments Co. to accelerate the growth of the sector in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.  

“The company will complement other PIF investments in the sports sector, all of which are contributing to a more vibrant society, in line with PIF’s strategy and Saudi Vision 2030,” Ismail said.  

SRJ Sports Investments Co. focuses on acquiring and developing new events and intellectual property, commercializing notable competitions, and organizing major global events in Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Vision 2030

