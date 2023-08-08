Daesh attack kills 10 Syrian army soldiers

You are here

Syria's northern city of Raqqa (AFP)
Updated 08 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Daesh group militants killed 10 Syrian troops and pro-government fighters in the former extremist stronghold of Raqqa province, a war monitor said Tuesday.
“Daesh attacked positions and checkpoints belonging to the regime... setting fire to military vehicles and prefabricated houses,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Six soldiers were also wounded in the Monday evening attack, with some in critical condition, said the British-based monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Government troops control rural areas in the south and east of Raqqa province, while Kurdish fighters control the rest.
The city of Raqqa was the center of the Daesh group’s brutal “caliphate” until their ouster in 2017.
Last week, Daesh announced the death of its leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria.
In March 2019, Daesh lost the last territory it held in Syria to a Kurdish-led counteroffensive backed by a US-led coalition, but extremist remnants continue to carry out deadly attacks from hideouts in the vast Syrian desert.
Targets have included civilians as well as government troops and pro-Iranian and Kurdish-led fighters.

Topics: Syria Daesh

President El-Sisi inaugurates Sayyida Nafisa Mosque in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurates Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a restoration project.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurates Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a restoration project.
Updated 08 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • Holy site was restored as part of redevelopment plan for city’s historical sites
  • Egyptian leader joined by head of Bohra community in India
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday inaugurated Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a major restoration project.

The president said the renovations were carried out as part of the country’s ongoing work to restore the historic shrines of Al-Bayt (the Prophet Muhammad’s family).

“Work is underway to inaugurate development works at Al-Sayyida Zainab Mosque, within the framework of the state’s plan to develop Historic Cairo,” he said.

El-Sisi was joined at the inauguration by the head of the Bohra community in India, Mufaddal Saifuddin, whom he thanked for his contribution to and participation in the development of the Al-Bayt shrines.

Saifuddin returned the gratitude and said he was happy to have been able to take part in the inauguration of the mosque.

Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque is located in El-Khalifa district and is one of the oldest in the Cairo governorate.

It contains the shrine of Sayyida Nafisa, the great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Born in 762 in Makkah and raised in Madinah, she was known for her spiritual and religious knowledge.

In her 40s she traveled with her family to Egypt, where she was warmly welcomed.

El-Sisi met Saifuddin ahead of the inauguration, on Monday, during which the two men lauded the historical relations between Egypt and the Bohra community.

The president also awarded Saifuddin the Nile Sash, in recognition of his cultural, charitable and community work across Egypt.

Saifuddin was accompanied by his sons, Prince Ja’far El-Sadiq Imadduddin, Prince Taha Najmuddin and Prince Husain Burhanuddin.

Topics: Egypt Sayyida Nafisa Mosque Cairo

Israeli finance minister suspends funds to Arab towns, East Jerusalem

Israeli finance minister suspends funds to Arab towns, East Jerusalem
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

  • Funds were meant to narrow socio-economic gaps
  • Lawmakers, colleges criticize decision as racist
JERUSALEM, Aug 8 : Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has frozen funds for Arab towns and Palestinian education programs in East Jerusalem, citing crime and safety fears and prompting accusations of racism.
Smotrich, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious government, said on Monday some of the budget funds meant for Arab local councils were a political pay-off by the previous cabinet that could end up in the hands of “criminals and terrorists.”
“The priorities of our national government... are different from those of the previous leftist government and we should not apologize for that,” said Smotrich, head of the pro-settler Religious Zionism party whose past comments about the Palestinians have drawn international condemnation.
Israel’s public broadcaster Kan first reported the freeze on Sunday when it published a letter from Interior Minister Moshe Arbel to Smotrich, urging him to release 200 million shekels ($54 million) of the funds at stake that are intended for administration and another 100 million for economic development.
Lawmaker Mansour Abbas who heads the United Arab List accused Smotrich of racism.
“Arab citizens are entitled to those funds, which were meant to close the gaps between Arab and Jewish communities,” he told Reuters.
Arab citizens, most of whom are descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the new Israeli state after the 1948 war surrounding its creation, make up about a fifth of Israel’s population.
Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment, while opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid also accused Smotrich of racism, “abusing Arab citizens simply because they are Arab.”
Israel’s Arab minority has for decades faced social and economic disparities compared with Jewish citizens, including high poverty rates, overcrowded towns lacking in infrastructure and poorly-funded schools.
The extra funds, designated in 2022 for 67 Arab councils, were the state’s acknowledgement of years of insufficient resource allocation to Arab localities, said Ameer Bisharat, head of the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.
The freeze could mean that councils are unable to provide basic services such as garbage collection or reopening schools after the summer holiday, he said.
’HATRED AND RACISM’
Smotrich said a separate 200 million shekels for encouraging academic studies among Palestinians from East Jerusalem would also be frozen until what he described as “extremist Islamic activity” on campus was eradicated.
In May, the government extended a 2018 2.1 billion shekel five-year plan meant to improve education, employment, health and infrastructure in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed in a move unrecognized internationally.
It includes programs to help Palestinians — who make up almost 40 percent of Jerusalem’s population, with almost two thirds below the poverty line — integrate into Israeli academic institutions.
Smotrich said the new East Jerusalem plan would have a total increased budget but that although encouraging academic studies among the city’s Palestinians was a worthy cause, this also had unwelcome consequences.
“In recent years, radical Islamic cells have developed in Israeli universities and colleges, over and over again they express solidarity with Israel’s enemies,” he said on Facebook, responding to Kan’s report.
It was unclear on what data or research Smotrich had based his radicalization claim, though he cited pro-Palestinian student protests during the 2021 Israel-Gaza war. The academic institutions involved rejected his claim.
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, along with three other institutions, expressed shock at Smotrich’s funding decision, which will affect hundreds of Palestinian students, and urged Netanyahu not to let “voices that promote hatred and racism” prevail.
Security chiefs have made clear that Smotrich’s decision will be counterproductive, the university added.

Topics: Israel Palestine Jerusalem

Medical charity slams UN failure to renew Syria aid route

Medical charity slams UN failure to renew Syria aid route
Updated 08 August 2023
AFP

  • More than four million people live in rebel-held areas of northern and northwestern Syria where they are in desperate need of aid
AMMAN: A medical charity on Tuesday deplored the UN’s failure to renew a cross-border mechanism that allowed international aid to reach rebel-held northwestern Syria from Turkiye and demanded an urgent solution.
“The resolution expired a month ago and there is no solution currently in sight. This is simply deplorable,” said Sebastien Gay, head of mission for Doctors Without Border (MSF) in Syria.
The UN Security Council’s inability to renew “a resolution safeguarding access to vital humanitarian aid for northwestern Syria is inexcusable,” the aid group said.
More than four million people live in rebel-held areas of northern and northwestern Syria, many of them in overcrowded camps, where they are in desperate need of aid.
Through an arrangement that began in 2014, the UN delivered relief to the areas directly through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkiye.
But last month, the UN Security Council failed to reach consensus on extending the key aid route.
Russia vetoed a nine-month extension then failed to muster enough votes to adopt a six-month extension.
“Humanitarian aid has been used as a tool in a political dispute and struggling people in northwestern Syria will pay the price for this failure,” Gay said.
The Syrian government has said it will allow humanitarian aid to pass through the crossing for another six months but set conditions the UN called “unacceptable.”
Following a February 6 earthquake that struck both Turkiye and Syria, Damascus agreed to temporarily open two other crossings on the border until August 13.
But several international organizations have expressed concern that allowing Damascus control over the flow of aid to rebel-held areas could limit access to those most in need.
“The bottom line is that the needs of over four million people have been overlooked, as political negotiations were priorities,” Gay added.
“MSF urges the member countries of the UN Security Council to find a solution with the utmost urgency that guarantees impartial, non-politicized and sustainable humanitarian access.”
Civil war broke out in Syria after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011.
The conflict has killed nearly half a million people and driven half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Syria

Iraqi builders face growing risks on frontline of climate change

Iraqi builders face growing risks on frontline of climate change
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

  • More than a dozen workers between Basra and Baghdad said they had regularly seen colleagues faint on building sites, and even fall from buildings when the temperature got too high
  • Iraq recorded around 4,000 work-related injuries in 2022
BASRA: With temperatures that can go above 50C, Iraqi building sites have long been a hazardous place to work in summer. Laborers grapple with bricks that are too hot to touch and tiles that can burn. Some faint and fall from buildings.
The risks are growing in a country which the United Nations has identified as the fifth-most vulnerable to climate change, prompting calls for a rethink of work practices and better safeguards — in construction and more widely.
“When the temperature gets high, at 9 a.m. or onwards, you see a worker here fall, a worker there get sick, another collapse — all because of the temperature,” said Sajad Al-Zami, a middle-aged man wearing a sun-hat as he labored on a sprawling residential complex in the southern city of Basra.
“If we don’t work, we don’t live,” he said as he sought protection under a makeshift sunshade, voicing economic reality in a country where unemployment officially sits at 16 percent.
The sector is enjoying a boom thanks to a spell of relative stability after decades of conflict, as well as investment driven by high oil prices. But soaring summer heat is making work increasingly difficult for the hundreds of thousands of people employed in construction.
Other countries in the region, notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have long enforced a mid-day break from work in direct sunlight from around noon till 3 p.m.
Critics say Iraq has few if any such protections, and loosely enforces such regulations as do exist. Many workers are hired informally, leaving them with few legal safeguards.
Nasir Ali Hussein, associate director of inspection at the Labour Ministry, said Iraq had no regulations specific to heat and could explore updating its legal framework. But he noted that the law requires employers to broadly ensure worker safety.
He said that the ministry received no formal complaints from workers about heat, adding that Iraqis had possibly become used to high temperatures in a country where 45C is considered normal in summer.
NO CHOICE
More than a dozen workers Reuters spoke to between Basra and Baghdad said they had regularly seen colleagues faint on building sites, and even fall from buildings when the temperature got too high.
While the authorities in Basra ordered public-sector workers to stay home recently when temperatures climbed above 50C, work continued at the building site where Zami is employed.
Maha Kattaa, the International Labor Organization (ILO) representative in Iraq, said the authorities needed to strengthen both heat-related regulations and oversight to keep workers safe.
Iraq recorded around 4,000 work-related injuries in 2022, she said, citing labor ministry data. But this was likely a significant undercount and it was unclear how many were related to heat, she said.
“We expect these types of (heat-related) injuries to significantly increase in light of the increase in temperature in Iraq,” she said. “This issue is at the top of the list of priorities for most countries and for the ILO.”
Ibrahim Mehdi, working on a construction site in Baghdad, paused to take a sip of water as he recounted seeing a fellow worker faint, fall from a building and split his head open at another site the day before.
It was up to employers to provide protections, he said, because people like him needed to work no matter the conditions.
“I have a family, they need to eat,” he said.
“I’m forced to work even if the temperature is 50 degrees, 70 degrees, 60 degrees.”

Topics: Iraq climate change

Some 15,000 tons of grains damaged in northwest Turkiye blast -presidency

Some 15,000 tons of grains damaged in northwest Turkiye blast -presidency
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

  • The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos damaged 13 of 60 silos there, and injured 12 people
ANKARA: Some 15,000 tons of grains were damaged when a blast ripped through grain silos near the port of Derince in northwest Turkiye on Monday, the presidency’s communications directorate said.
The blast took place due to wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silos, Seddar Yavuz, the governor of Kocaeli province, said on Monday. It was not clear what other grains were stored at the silos.
The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos damaged 13 of 60 silos there, and injured 12 people.
The TMO’s Port of Derince silos have the capacity to hold 95,000 tons of grains and there were 75,000 tons stored when the explosion took place, the directorate’s statement said.
“According to the initial examinations, some 20 percent of the storage was damaged,” it said.

Topics: Turkiye

