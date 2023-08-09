You are here

Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil. (File/AFP)
Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 August 2023
Amir Richani

  • Lebanon was largest importer in first half of this year, followed by Jordan
VALENCIA, Venezuela: Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022, according to the latest data by the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe.

Brazil — the world’s leading exporter despite coffee’s origins in what are known today as Ethiopia and Yemen — exported 592,887 60-kg bags of coffee to Arab countries between January and June this year.

Lebanon was the largest recipient with 144,344 bags — accounting for almost a quarter of the total exported to Arab countries — followed by Jordan with 94,609 bags.

Among the reasons for the increase in Arab demand are the drop in coffee prices and greater availability of Arabica beans from Brazil due to better climatic conditions.

During 2021-2022, the South American nation experienced heavy droughts and a record frost that affected its coffee plantations, limiting its export capacity and making other coffees more attractive to Arab countries.

Arabica beans — the most produced and consumed worldwide, representing over half of global production — accounted for 87 percent of Brazilian coffee exports to Arab countries in the first half of this year.

“Brazilian coffee is an imperative component for any good espresso blend,” Osamah Alawwam, founder of the Roasting House in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

The reason for Brazil’s prominence, he said, “is the consistency of its coffee selection — that classic, clean, chocolatey-nutty flavor.”

Cecafe President Marcio Candido told Arab News: “Brazil is the only country that produces all varieties of coffee beverages such as washed, semi-washed, hard and fine coffees.”

It is also known for the sustainability of its crops and the corporate responsibility surrounding its coffee market.

“We can say that any consumer of Brazilian coffee in the world, including Arab countries, are directly responsible for better life quality of producers’ families and their local development,” said Candido, adding that Brazil has the highest index payment to its coffee farmers.

“How can we encourage sustainability among producers if they aren’t granted most of the benefits for exporting their product?

“Cecafe guarantees that the producer receives maximum recognition for their product, and requires them to comply with labor, social and environmental laws.”

It is through these higher standards and sustainability that Brazil can promote and maintain coffee farming.

“The characteristic of coffee is friendship. It brings people together,” said Candido. “There’s always an opportunity to have coffee, regardless if you’re sad or happy. The feeling of togetherness is present in coffee.”

SAMA licenses fintech company Loan to provide consumer microfinance solutions

SAMA licenses fintech company Loan to provide consumer microfinance solutions
RIYADH: In an effort to promote innovative financial services, Saudi Central Bank, which is also known as SAMA, has issued a new license to Loan, a fintech company, to provide consumer microfinance solutions in the Kingdom.

With the new licensee, there are now six authorized companies offering consumer microfinance solutions in the Kingdom.

According to SAMA, this decision reflects its endeavor to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.

The bank added in its statement that it emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. 

Licensing will also contribute to attracting a new segment of investors and companies that can bring added value to the finance sector.

The bank added that the step complies with its role in promoting financial stability and supporting economic growth in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

In July, SAMA licensed Fas Finance Co. to provide consumer microfinance solutions.   

The Shariah-complaint digital consumer finance company, which trades under the umbrella of Fas Labs, is a jointly owned venture by Arabian Centres Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co.  

Fas Labs currently owns 65 percent of Fas Finance while Egypt’s buy now, pay later platform valU owns the remaining 35 percent after a deal that was signed in June 2022.  

Fas Labs first received preliminary approval to establish the digital consumer company in January 2022.  

Saudi Development Bank boosts business sector with $1.7bn financing  

Saudi Development Bank boosts business sector with $1.7bn financing  
RIYADH: In a significant catalyst to Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial sector, the Social Development Bank provided SR6.4 billion ($1.7 billion) in financing during the first half of 2023, largely targeting small and medium enterprises.   

In a board meeting chaired by Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, SDB announced that over 150,000 beneficiaries availed the bank’s financial services with a total of SR2.6 billion dedicated to supporting 5,700 SMEs through the first half of the year.  

The bank reported it enhanced the saving behavior among its clients by 20 percent, with an addition of over 23,000 new savings accounts during the first half of the year.   

Highlighting the bank’s achievements, Al-Rajhi mentioned that the SDB’s support to enterprises exceeded its initial targets by 30 percent.  

During the meeting, Ibrahim Al-Rashid, CEO of SDB, unveiled plans for the upcoming years as the bank intends to allocate over SR35 billion from the current year to 2025, with SR24 billion earmarked specifically for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers.   

Al-Rashid also discussed the bank’s initiatives to launch specialized platforms, including the Dulani Business Center to further support the entrepreneurial sector.  

In an international collaboration effort, SDB, in partnership with the UN Conference on Trade and Development, is preparing to host the annual meeting of Empretec center managers in Riyadh in October 2023.   

The event will spotlight two initiatives focusing on Saudi Arabia’s growing technology and logistics sectors.  

These efforts by SDB align with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing its role in providing financing, supporting new enterprises, and building a resilient economic framework for the nation.  

Moreover, during the first half of the year, SDB introduced several targeted empowerment programs and capacity-building solutions to strengthen SMEs and ensure their sustainability.  

One of these programs was the innovative training project launched in May to empower Saudi families and microenterprises.  

The project brought together regional and global experts to deliver 13 specialized training programs.  

Additionally, SDB was one of the leading partners for this year’s Biban, the Kingdom’s flagship startup and SME conference.  

During the event, the bank showcased its efforts to empower entrepreneurs and enhance entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia by creating greater access to an extensive suite of financial and non-financial services offerings. 

Russia’s current account surplus shrinks to $25.2bn

Russia’s current account surplus shrinks to $25.2bn
MOSCOW: Russia’s current account surplus shrank to $25.2 billion in January-July, an 85 percent decrease compared with the same period last year, the central bank said on Wednesday, but up slightly from the figure for the first six months of the year.

Russia’s current account surplus hit a record high in 2022, helped by a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports that kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

But oil and gas revenues, the lifeblood of Russia’s economy, have slumped 41.4 percent year-on-year in the first seven months, which the Finance Ministry has put down to lower prices for Urals crude and lower natural gas export volumes.

The current account, a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers and what flows back out, had recorded a $165.4 billion surplus in January-July 2022.

The central bank has blamed this year’s rouble weakening on a drop in exports and a sharp recovery in imports, with the Russian currency down around 28 percent in the year to date, adding to already intense inflationary pressure.

The bank said a 68.4 percent drop in the trade surplus year-on-year had played a decisive role in the overall slump.

The central bank forecasts the 2023 current account surplus at $26 billion, sharply down from last year’s $227 billion.

Russia’s budget deficit for January-July widened to 2.82 trillion rubles ($29.3 billion), preliminary Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday, or 1.8 percent of gross domestic product.

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,286 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,286 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 41.94 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 11,286.21. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.65 billion ($1.5 billion) as 145 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 68 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also surged 162.71 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 23,702.46 while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 6.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1,466.77. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. The company’s share price rose 9.95 percent to SR13.48. 

Other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Arabian Pipes Co., whose share prices soared by 7.28 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Savola Group, whose share price dropped 7.45 percent to SR36.65.  

On Nomu, Gas Arabian Services Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 15.35 percent to SR8.19.  

Another best performer on Nomu was Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. The company’s share price soared 5.47 percent to SR55.90.  

National Building and Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as its share price dropped 6.12 percent to SR261.  

The share price of Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also dropped 5.31 percent to SR9.09.  

On the announcements front, industrial building construction company Emaar The Economic City turned profitable in the second quarter of 2023 by SR95 million, supported by an increase in sales of real estate assets and a decrease in expenses. 

According to a Tadawul statement, this compares to a net loss of SR251 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago. 

On another note, Saudi Industrial Development Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. 

According to a bourse filing, an increase in non-operational income led the company’s net loss to drop by 9.23 percent to reach SR10.3 million in the first half of 2023, from the SR11.38 million loss it incurred in the corresponding period a year earlier. 

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. also disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The firm turned profitable in the first six months of 2023 by SR20.1 million, supported by a decrease in insurance service expenses as well as an increase in investment income. 

According to a bourse filing, this compares to a net loss of SR60.9 million in the first half of 2022. 

Another firm that announced its financial results was Savola Group. Its net profit hit SR524.8 million in the first six months of 2023, reflecting an 8.29 percent surge when compared to SR484.6 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  

Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  
RIYADH: As the mining industry continues to expand in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, the Kingdom issued 32 licenses in June. 

According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the new permits included 17 for exploration and 11 for quarrying building materials. 

The ministry also issued two licenses for mining and small mine exploitation, followed by one each for exploration and surplus mineral ores. 

This allocation follows the ministry’s issuance of 34 permits in May, 55 in April and 27 in March.   

The report stated that the total number of mining licenses valid in the sector until the end of June 2023 reached 2,363, led by 1,466 for quarrying building materials, followed by 657 explorations. 

There were also 182 mining and small mines exploitation licenses issued, and 37 for reconnaissance.

Some 21 were handed out for surplus mineral ores.   

Furthermore, the ministry noted that Riyadh acquired the largest number of the total mining licenses with 596 permits, followed by Makkah with 387 licenses. 

The Eastern province received 373 licenses, and Madinah acquired 264 permits. Additionally, Asir benefited from 212 licenses, Tabuk received 150 permits, Qassim was awarded 88, followed by Jizan with 76. 

Furthermore, Hail issued 68 licenses, while Najran received 56, Al-Baha took 40 licenses, followed by the Northern Borders and Al-Jawf receiving 27 and 26, respectively.  

The ministry has been actively exploring opportunities to protect the mining industry and raise its value in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the National Industry Development and Logistics Program.      

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is on track to make mining the third pillar of its economy, and it is working to fully use the approximately 5,300 mineral resource sites, which are valued at SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion).   

Saudi Arabia, which is rich in natural resources, has implemented a number of regulations in recent years to make its mining sector enticing to private investors.     

The strategic position and robust infrastructure of the Kingdom also provide chances for companies to expand their global supply chain.     

