Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%

VALENCIA, Venezuela: Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022, according to the latest data by the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe.

Brazil — the world’s leading exporter despite coffee’s origins in what are known today as Ethiopia and Yemen — exported 592,887 60-kg bags of coffee to Arab countries between January and June this year.

Lebanon was the largest recipient with 144,344 bags — accounting for almost a quarter of the total exported to Arab countries — followed by Jordan with 94,609 bags.

Among the reasons for the increase in Arab demand are the drop in coffee prices and greater availability of Arabica beans from Brazil due to better climatic conditions.

During 2021-2022, the South American nation experienced heavy droughts and a record frost that affected its coffee plantations, limiting its export capacity and making other coffees more attractive to Arab countries.

Arabica beans — the most produced and consumed worldwide, representing over half of global production — accounted for 87 percent of Brazilian coffee exports to Arab countries in the first half of this year.

“Brazilian coffee is an imperative component for any good espresso blend,” Osamah Alawwam, founder of the Roasting House in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

The reason for Brazil’s prominence, he said, “is the consistency of its coffee selection — that classic, clean, chocolatey-nutty flavor.”

Cecafe President Marcio Candido told Arab News: “Brazil is the only country that produces all varieties of coffee beverages such as washed, semi-washed, hard and fine coffees.”

It is also known for the sustainability of its crops and the corporate responsibility surrounding its coffee market.

“We can say that any consumer of Brazilian coffee in the world, including Arab countries, are directly responsible for better life quality of producers’ families and their local development,” said Candido, adding that Brazil has the highest index payment to its coffee farmers.

“How can we encourage sustainability among producers if they aren’t granted most of the benefits for exporting their product?

“Cecafe guarantees that the producer receives maximum recognition for their product, and requires them to comply with labor, social and environmental laws.”

It is through these higher standards and sustainability that Brazil can promote and maintain coffee farming.

“The characteristic of coffee is friendship. It brings people together,” said Candido. “There’s always an opportunity to have coffee, regardless if you’re sad or happy. The feeling of togetherness is present in coffee.”