Arab and South Asian superheroes team up in new comic 'Crestar and the Knight Stallion'

Arab and South Asian superheroes team up in new comic ‘Crestar and the Knight Stallion’
‘Crestar and the Knight Stallion’ is the recently launched comic book series by Iraqi American comedian Abdallah Jasim and Pakistani American filmmaker Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad. (Supplied)
Updated 09 August 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: “Crestar and the Knight Stallion,” the recently launched comic book series by Iraqi American comedian Abdallah Jasim and Pakistani American filmmaker Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad, started as a concept for a live-action series, born during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost three years ago, Ahmad approached Jasim with the idea to create a project close to home in the US, and after months of scripting and creating, the duo developed a pilot for a superhero TV series, featuring characters that took inspiration from the two of them. When they eventually dropped the trailer, it went instantly viral, gaining more than 1 million views across many platforms.

However, given that the logistics to create a TV show, especially one about superheroes, can be complex, Ahmad and Jasim decided to explore the story through a medium that is more familiar with telling superhero stories: comic books.

“The initial idea was something like, ‘What happens after the superheroes come home, and they start relaxing and talking about these their day?’ Sort of like a ‘Seinfeld’ meets superheroes idea. And then culture started popping in there, like, what if they were from different cultures, different backgrounds? And I think between the two of us, we started developing this idea,” said Ahmad in an interview with Arab News.

“At first, it was more of a comedy, like almost a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch comedy show. And then … the idea began to form into something a lot more unique, a lot more complicated, and a lot more epic,” he added.

The collaboration has been nothing short of a dream come true and the process could not have been more enjoyable for the duo, Jasim added.

“As soon as we started writing the script, the ideas just started flowing and our energies were matching. It was just the perfect combination of creativity and talent. And looking back at it now and seeing where it is now, it’s honestly remarkable that we were able to create a trailer all by ourselves — not only a trailer, a pilot for a TV show, and then going from that to a comic book. And now we have the second issue coming out in a couple of weeks. The third issue is coming out next month. So, everything is just going up. And we’re having a great time creating it,” he said.

Joining the illustrious team – which also includes … -- is Darick Robertson, co-creator of “The Boys” comic series as well at the popular Amazon Prime adaptation of the same, who immediately wanted to be part of the team when he heard the idea.

“It was high praise coming from this guy. And considering that he was also the co-reator of the comic book and the show and executive producer, we said, ‘Wait a second, we're doing a show with a comic book as well, this could be a good collaboration.’ So, he came on board as a creative producer. And then he did a cover for issue three, which is about to come out. But as we began to talk with him more, it seemed that his style and his his ideas really meshed well with all the things that we wanted to do. And he said to us, ‘Guys, this has really got a huge amount of potential. I've seen it happen with my other projects. And this is just like that.’ And so we began to work more and more closely. And now actually, Robertson is managing the entire thing,” said Ahmad.

The characters of Crestar and Knight Stallion — the former a battle-worn vigilante and the latter a young superhero who may be more scared of his Arab mother than the sinister villains of Detroit — were created with authenticity in mind, say the creators.

“We wanted to make sure that we’re not just throwing in the culture and that the culture is part of the story itself … Knight Stallion is an Arab American living in Michigan. So, what would an Arab American experience living in Michigan? That’s what we’re going to showcase to the whole world,” said Jasim.

Ahmad added: “I’m Pakistani American. And he’s Iraqi American. And I’ve grown up next to Arabs my entire life, in Dearborn, Michigan. However, even I don’t know all the intricacies of their unique specific culture. And I’ve been learning about the culture through (Jasim) while making this comic book. And just like us, maybe the audience will learn a little bit more about Arab culture and maybe Pakistani and Desi culture, and maybe even the superhero culture as well.”

DUBAI: XP Music Futures, the annual music conference born in Saudi Arabia, has announced the return of Storm Shaker, a DJ competition held every year and designed to unearth the region’s most exceptional talent.

With a prize offering the opportunity to perform at MDLBEAST’s prestigious SOUNDSTORM festival, aspiring DJs are invited to showcase their skills, with submissions closing on Aug. 24.

Last year’s winner, Joj, said: “Give your dreams all you’ve got, it’s not enough to be talented, you need to hustle to be the winner. It was a pleasurable experience to sway people to my sound, to many more dancefloors to come.”

The competition welcomes DJs from throughout the Middle East and North Africa region to submit their mixes, showcasing their signature sound.

A panel of judges, including industry veterans, top DJs, and producers, will evaluate each submission based on creativity, technical prowess, originality, and audience engagement.

Matt Dicks, MDLBEAST’s executive director of music and talent, said: “The local scene is growing every day, and one of the biggest growth factors is that more talent is rising to the challenge of performing in public.

“Storm Shaker is a way for us to tap into fresh talent, encourage future artists, and grow our scene year after year.”

The grand prize for the ultimate Storm Shaker champion is the chance to perform live at SOUNDSTORM, playing to thousands of festivalgoers and sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Last year’s festival saw artists such as Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, and rapper Post Malone take center stage, with more than 600,000 fans attending the three-day event.

In addition, the initiative will be supported by Berklee Abu Dhabi as well as DJ Corner and Pangaia, each adding prizes to the winner of the competition.

XP Music Futures is an annual music conference dedicated to accelerating the development of the music scene in the MENA region through various initiatives while also creating mutual opportunities for the global music community.

Past attendees have included high-profile names such as Mathew Knowles, Amy Thomson, David Guetta, and Elyanna. The 2023 flagship conference will take place in Riyadh from Dec. 7 to 9.
 

DUBAI: US supermodel Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to champion Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen.

The model took to Instagram this week to share pictures with her 21.2 million followers wearing the footwear maker’s Dassy Sandal in pink when in Los Angeles.

The catwalk star paired the heels with a pink minidress by designer Magda Butrym. (Instagram)

The pumps included a PVC translucent pointy toe, a 12-centimeter stiletto heel and a diagonal strap that double wraps around the ankle, embellished with metallic leather and Swarovski crystals, making the shoes shimmery and sparkly.

The catwalk star paired the heels with a pink minidress by designer Magda Butrym. The figure-hugging dress had a rose detail around the neck.

“Always cooking up something, just not in the kitchen,” Graham captioned her post.

CHENNAI: Legal dramas are invariably serious and sedate with lengthy arguments in stuffy legalese language. But the latest Netflix outing, “Fisk,” is just about the opposite.

The six-episode series is genuinely funny. Set in Melbourne, it follows Helen Tudor-Fisk, played by Kitty Flanagan.

Set in Melbourne, the show follows Helen Tudor-Fisk, played by Kitty Flanagan. (Netflix)

Co-written by Flanagan and her sister Penny, the series gets off to an unorthodox start with Fisk walking into law firm, Gruber and Gruber, in a baggy brown suit. She is looking for a job.

She previously worked for a legal firm in Sydney, but after her husband left her for a younger woman, she decided to move back to her home town, Melbourne, where she clinches an assignment with Gruber and Gruber.

Hired by law firm partner, Ray Gruber (Marty Sheargold), largely because she is the daughter of a former Supreme Court judge, Tudor-Fisk is initially unsure, but soon gets over her nervousness.

Gruber’s sister, Roz (Julia Zemiro), is also a lawyer but has lost her licence and so takes on the role of an office manager. The motley group is completed by George (Aaron Chen), a probate clerk who calls himself the webmaster because he manages the company’s website and likes to use outdated terms.

On her first day at work, Tudor-Fisk is banned from the cafe downstairs for talking too loudly, and to her horror, discovers that the guy she called out is the restaurant owner.

Upstairs, she is thrown into a case where a woman wants her brother to have a vasectomy to fulfil her mother’s will.

Later, Roz finds out that Tudor-Fisk had lost her earlier job because of her rude behavior.

And so goes “Fisk,” and delightfully through short episodes that are to the point. Yes, they are high on excitement, but without the noise and din associated with some recent television comedies.

The cast, especially, makes “Fisk” an enjoyable watch, with Flanagan delivering a fine performance – subtle but with a strong comedic punch.

DUBAI: Model Mona Tougaard has added another campaign to her repertoire with Chanel.

The runway star — who has Danish, Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian ancestry —this week took to Instagram to share a video and pictures from her latest shoot for the French label’s “Summer To-Go Essentials.”

The short clip was a tutorial on how to use the label’s products to get a glowing and bronzed look for summer.

“Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream tutorial,” she titled her post.

“Using the kabuki brush, apply Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream to the areas where the sunlight would naturally hit: the cheeks, nose, forehead, chin and décolleté,” she wrote to her followers.

“Available in a new travel-friendly size (15 g), it can go wherever you do, for a healthy luminous glow all summer long,” she added.

In the video, Tougaard was seen using the water-fresh tint from the Les Beiges range. She also applied the tint on her collarbone for an extra glow.

This is not the first time that Tougaard — who was scouted at the age of 12 and has been modeling since she was 15 — has teamed up with Chanel.

In July, she walked the cobblestoned banks of the Seine River for the luxury label’s haute couture collection in Paris.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

“This collection is the portrait of a sensitive yet bold Parisienne,” said Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director, at the time. “It’s like standing on a line between strength and delicacy.”

The assembly of tweeds, silk chiffons, organza and inlaid lace, in a myriad of floral and graphic motifs, was a testament to Viard’s vision of a rich and feminine universe.

Tougaard wore a black straight-leg jumpsuit with floral detailing.

She walked alongside British-Moroccan model Nora Attal who wore a floral dress.

Tougaard’s recent campaign was with Italian luxury fashion house Tod’s, from creative director Walter Chiapponi.

The model can be seen in the brand’s campaign wearing Tod’s iconic accessories such as the Di Bag as well as their loafers with new horse-bit details.

In other images shared on social media, Tougaard poses in Tod’s latest trench coat while holding the label’s T Case trunk bag.

DUBAI: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, were spotted this week attending the 11th edition of the King Abdullah II International Basketball Cup.

The newlyweds supported their team as Jordan won its match against Mexico.

The prince and princess, who tied the knot on June 1, wore matching black T-shirts with a print of the Jordanian flag’s colors.

After the victory, Prince Hussein shook hands with the players and posed for a picture with the team.

The couple’s last public appearance was in July. Princess Alia bint Al-Hussein of Jordan took to Instagram to share photos of the prince and the princess as they attended the wedding of Talal Al-Saleh, Princess Alia’s son, with Danah Sishan.

Princess Rajwa wore a pink Paco Rabanne sash-tie floral-print jersey midi dress.

