Dubai's property transactions surge 44% in H1  

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  
Some 46,100 apartments and 11,600 villas sold during the period (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  
Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential sector is on track to record its busiest year yet as the number of property transactions hit its highest half-yearly transactions ever, according to a new report. 

Released by global real estate service provider Savills, the report revealed that transactions surged 44 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier to reach 57,700.

The split was 46,100 apartments and 11,600 villas sold during the period, the report indicated. 

Topics: Dubai Savills Dubai property real estate

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil recouped early marginal losses on Thursday, climbing to multi-month peaks as the market weighed supply tightness concerns with fuel demand worries ahead of key US inflation data.

Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $87.81 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. Saudi time, hitting its highest since Jan. 23.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 25 cents, also 0.3 percent, to $84.65, a level last seen in November 2022.

Oil prices have been buoyed by worries about supply tightness as tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea region could threaten shipments of Russian oil, on top of extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia.

“Oil prices have been resilient to a weak economic showing out of China in recent weeks, with market participants choosing to place their focus on the tighter supplies conditions from Saudi Arabia and Russia’s output cuts to continue their unwind from previous bearish positioning,” wrote Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, in a note.

Top exporter, Saudi Arabia plans to extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include September. Russia also said it would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

The market is awaiting July Consumer Price Index from the US, due on Thursday, which should provide a steer on the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy.

Market watchers expected the CPI to show a slight year-over-year acceleration, while on a month-to-month basis, consumer prices are seen increasing 0.2 percent, the same rate as in June.

“Ahead in the day oil investors will be widely watching the US Inflation print which is anticipated to reflect a slight rebound, a scenario likely to spur fears of more rate hikes,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst from Phillip Nova, in a note.

“Investors are on edge as a rebound in US inflation will provide more impetus to the Federal Reserve to continue its hawkish stand, a scenario that bodes unwell for oil demand in the long run,” she said.

Capping oil gains, US crude inventories rose by 5.9 million barrels in the last week to 445.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel rise, US Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

US crude oil exports fell by 2.9 million barrels per day last week, the steepest fall on record, to 2.36 million barrels per day, according to the data. But the market is going to expect crude exports to go up because of the US crude futures and Brent spread, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

The build up of US crude stockpiles came after data showed the consumer sector in China fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Meanwhile, Chevron and Woodside Energy Group said on Thursday they are holding talks with unions to avert threatened strikes at Australian gas facilities that together supply about 10 percent of the global liquefied natural gas market.

Concerns over LNG supply drove European gas prices to a nearly 2-month high on Wednesday and buoyed the demand outlook for diesel as an alternative fuel.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude Inflation

Saudi Arabia's manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  
Updated 34 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  
Updated 34 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The manufacturing activity in Saudi Arabia climbed 10.1 percent in June, compared to the same month last year, the official data showed. 

According to the latest report by the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom's overall industrial production index increased by 0.5 percent in June from the previous month in 2023, despite a slight fall of 1.6 percent when compared to the same month last year. 

“The decline in the mining and quarrying activity during June 2023 led to the decrease in the general index, given its high weight in the index,” GASTAT stated. 

Meanwhile, electricity and gas supplies surged 25 percent in June 2023. 

Topics: manufacturing General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT)

ACWA Power's H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, one of the world’s largest water project developers, has reported a net profit of SR684.13 million ($182.30 million) in the first half of 2023, up 26.29 percent compared with SR514.72 million in the same period a year ago.  

According to a bourse filing, the company attributed the rise in profit in the first half to higher operating income and an increase in revenue contribution from existing projects that experienced outages last year in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.  

The statement added that the company’s net profit for the second quarter of this year also witnessed a surge of 6.29 percent to SR414.40 million from SR389.86 million in the same period of the previous year. 

Topics: ACWA Power Tadawul

Egypt's headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 
Updated 10 August 2023
REUTERS 

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 
Updated 10 August 2023
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual headline inflation in July rose to an all-time high of 36.5 percent, in line with analysts’ expectations, as food prices soared, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday. 

Headline inflation was 35.7 percent in June, also a record high. Month on month, prices rose 1.9 percent in July, down from 2.08 percent in June. 

The median forecast of 15 analysts polled showed annual urban consumer inflation rising to 36.5 percent in July. The previous high of 32.95 percent was recorded in July 2017. 

Food and beverage prices rose by an annual 68.4 percent in July, CAPMAS said.

Topics: Egypt CPI Inflation

China says US investment policy 'severely disrupts' global supply chains

China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains

China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains
  • Statement comes after US announces new policy to restrict investment in Chinese technology
  • China’s foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to “engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization”
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China on Thursday vowed to “safeguard” its interests against a new US policy to restrict investment in Chinese technology, accusing Washington of disrupting global supply chains.

US President Joe Biden hours earlier announced an executive order directing the Treasury Department to restrict certain US investments in China in sensitive high-tech sectors including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
China’s foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to “engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization,” warning that China would “resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests.”
“Beijing is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes the United States’ insistence on introducing restrictions on investment in China, and has lodged solemn representations with the United States,” an unnamed foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement published online.
Biden’s executive order “seriously deviates from the market economy and fair competition principles the US has always promoted, and affects companies’ normal operation decisions, damages the international trade order, and severely disrupts the security of global industrial and supply chains,” the Chinese commerce ministry said in a separate statement.
“China expresses serious concern about this and reserves the right to take measures,” the spokesperson said in a statement published by the ministry, without mentioning specific countermeasures.
The restrictions, which are expected to take effect next year, come as Biden’s administration looks to bolster its position vis-a-vis China on a multitude of fronts: military, economic and technological.
China hopes the US will “avoid artificially obstructing global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, and avoid setting up obstacles for the recovery of the world economy,” the Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson.
 

Topics: China-US trade war

