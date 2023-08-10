You are here

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  

The monetary tightening — after years of aggressive rate cuts — is meant to cool inflation by mid-2024. (Shutterstock)
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkey aims to lower soaring inflation permanently after a transitional period where prices remain high, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday in an interview with the Yeni Safak newspaper. 

“Our goal is to bring down inflation permanently after a transitional period,” Simsek said. 

The sustained price pressure, driven by a drop in the lira currency and tax hikes, comes as President Tayyip Erdogan’s new finance minister Simsek and central bank chief orchestrate a policy U-turn, including interest rate hikes, that are expected to slow domestic demand. 

The monetary tightening — after years of aggressive rate cuts — is meant to cool inflation by mid-2024. But in the meantime, the U-turn has hammered the currency and left authorities asking already stretched households for patience.  

“As you can see from the central bank’s projections, inflation will continue to rise temporarily due to certain factors in the coming months,” Simsek said. 

“We have implemented some tax regulations to improve budget balances and address the aftermath of the earthquake. These tax adjustments are indeed inflationary, but they will not be repeated. These are one-time adjustments we have made.” 

The central bank under new governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, has raised its key rate by 900 basis points to 17.5 percent since June, though the pace of tightening missed market expectations. Last week it more than doubled its year-end inflation forecast to 58 percent, meeting expectations. 

Inflation touched a 24-year peak of 85.5 percent last October. It subsequently eased due to a relatively stable currency and the so-called base effect but then rose sharply again in July to nearly 48 percent. 

Simsek said increasing the predictability of economic policies was one of the main goals in order to attract foreign investment into the country. 

“As uncertainty decreases and current account deficit narrows in the coming period, there will be an increase in capital inflows to Turkey. I believe we will move towards relative stability in the exchange rate, and this will also have a positive impact on the inflation outlook.”  

Simsek also said he expected the “productive discussions” Turkey had last month with Gulf countries regarding investments to bear fruit starting this ye

PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 

PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 
PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 

PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 
RIYADH: In a major push to drive the sustainable growth of real estate projects in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has announced the launch of a new facilities management company. 

According to a press statement, the Saudi Facility Management Co., also known as FMTECH, will offer a wide array of services including utilities management, waste management, and housekeeping, as well as security and landscaping services.  

The company will aim to improve operational efficiency in the country’s real estate projects which will in turn increase the lifespan of these properties.  

“It will also provide advisory services leveraging advanced, industry-leading innovation, including a unified digital platform that collects and utilizes facilities-related data,” said PIF in a statement.  

The company is also expected to offer its services to enhance the growth of the local economy by contributing to key sectors, which include health institutions, industrial facilities and entertainment destinations. It will also offer its services to aviation facilities, educational institutions, residential and shopping complexes, and business centers.  

“The establishment of FMTECH is in line with PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors to support economic diversification, improve sustainability, and localize technology and sector-specific knowledge, in Saudi Arabia,” it added.  

PIF is one of the richest sovereign wealth funds in the world, and it is spearheading the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

Earlier this month, the fund launched SRJ Sports Investments Co. to accelerate the growth of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and in the wider Middle East and North Africa region.  

In July, it also launched another firm named Sawani Co. to unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry. Sawani Co. is expected to enable the growth of the Saudi camel farming industry and contribute to its sustainable development. 

This came after PIF in June launched a commercial-scale contract development and manufacturing organization, Lifera, to help boost the local biopharmaceutical industry. 

Earlier this month, the annual report released by PIF noted that its assets under management increased annually by 12.8 percent in 2022 to SR2.23 trillion ($595 billion). The fund’s AUM in 2019 was SR1.54 trillion, while it was SR1.98 trillion in 2021. 

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  
Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  
RIYADH: Dubai’s residential sector is on track to record its busiest year yet as the number of property transactions hit its highest half-yearly transactions ever, according to a new report. 

Released by global real estate service provider Savills, the report revealed that transactions surged 44 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier to reach 57,700.

The split was 46,100 apartments and 11,600 villas sold during the period, the report indicated. 

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data
Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data
RIYADH: Oil recouped early marginal losses on Thursday, climbing to multi-month peaks as the market weighed supply tightness concerns with fuel demand worries ahead of key US inflation data.

Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $87.81 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. Saudi time, hitting its highest since Jan. 23.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 25 cents, also 0.3 percent, to $84.65, a level last seen in November 2022.

Oil prices have been buoyed by worries about supply tightness as tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea region could threaten shipments of Russian oil, on top of extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia.

“Oil prices have been resilient to a weak economic showing out of China in recent weeks, with market participants choosing to place their focus on the tighter supplies conditions from Saudi Arabia and Russia’s output cuts to continue their unwind from previous bearish positioning,” wrote Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, in a note.

Top exporter, Saudi Arabia plans to extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include September. Russia also said it would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

The market is awaiting July Consumer Price Index from the US, due on Thursday, which should provide a steer on the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy.

Market watchers expected the CPI to show a slight year-over-year acceleration, while on a month-to-month basis, consumer prices are seen increasing 0.2 percent, the same rate as in June.

“Ahead in the day oil investors will be widely watching the US Inflation print which is anticipated to reflect a slight rebound, a scenario likely to spur fears of more rate hikes,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst from Phillip Nova, in a note.

“Investors are on edge as a rebound in US inflation will provide more impetus to the Federal Reserve to continue its hawkish stand, a scenario that bodes unwell for oil demand in the long run,” she said.

Capping oil gains, US crude inventories rose by 5.9 million barrels in the last week to 445.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million-barrel rise, US Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

US crude oil exports fell by 2.9 million barrels per day last week, the steepest fall on record, to 2.36 million barrels per day, according to the data. But the market is going to expect crude exports to go up because of the US crude futures and Brent spread, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

The build up of US crude stockpiles came after data showed the consumer sector in China fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Meanwhile, Chevron and Woodside Energy Group said on Thursday they are holding talks with unions to avert threatened strikes at Australian gas facilities that together supply about 10 percent of the global liquefied natural gas market.

Concerns over LNG supply drove European gas prices to a nearly 2-month high on Wednesday and buoyed the demand outlook for diesel as an alternative fuel.

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  
Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  
 RIYADH: Manufacturing activity in Saudi Arabia climbed 10.1 percent in June, compared to the same month last year, the official data showed.   

According to the latest report by the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom's overall industrial production index increased by 0.5 percent in June from the previous month in 2023, despite a slight fall of 1.6 percent when compared to the same month last year.     

“The decline in the mining and quarrying activity during June 2023 led to the decrease in the general index, given its high weight in the index,” GASTAT stated.   

Meanwhile, electricity and gas supplies surged 25 percent in June 2023.   

In the IPI, the mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supply sectors have relative weights of 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent, and 2.9 percent, respectively    

Therefore, IPI trends were significantly reliant on mining activities, according to the report.    

Mining and quarrying declined by 6.5 percent in June 2023 compared to the same month 2022, as Saudi Arabia reduced its oil output to 9.9 million barrels per day.  

The mining and quarrying industry maintained the same level as May 2023, while the manufacturing sector had a 0.2 percent decline while electricity and gas supply saw a 22 percent gain.   

“At a negative growth rate of 1.6 percent in June 2023, the industrial production index continued its downward movement of previous months,” GASTAT stated in the report.   

It also added that “the index had peaked in early 2022, supported by growth rates of mining and quarrying activities, and manufacturing activities during that year.”  

However, the growth rates have dropped in 2023, mainly due to mining and quarrying.   

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product increased by 1.1 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2022, reflecting the Kingdom’s progress in its economic diversification efforts, according to GASTAT’s report in July.   

Strengthening the non-oil industry is a critical element of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom works to diversify its economy, which has been reliant on oil for decades.  

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   
ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, one of the world’s largest water project developers, reported a net profit of SR684.13 million ($182.30 million) for the first half of 2023, up 26.29 percent compared with SR514.72 million in the same period a year ago. 

According to a bourse filing, the company attributed the rise to higher operating income and an increase in revenue contribution from existing projects that experienced outages last year in Morocco and Saudi Arabia. 

The statement added that the company’s net profit for the second quarter of this year also witnessed a surge of 6.29 percent to SR414.40 million from SR389.86 million in the same period of the previous year. 

The total revenue of ACWA Power stood at SR2.41 billion in the second quarter of this year and SR5.4 billion in the first half, the bourse filing noted. 

“The results of the first half of the year are a reflection of our privileged position of having a solid business model, excellent talent and a passion for making a difference,” said ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli in a press release. 

He added: “Rather than rest on our laurels, this success has driven us to even greater ambitions — to be the world’s best in the three core segments of renewable energy, water and green fuels — by the end of the decade. Now, our effort, people and finances will focus on making this dream a reality.” 

Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib, the chief financial officer of ACWA Power, said the company’s diversified business model continues to present solid future growth, with more projects coming online in the coming months. 

“Our parent cash flow and balance sheet continue to remain healthy to support our immediate and visible growth pipeline,” added Al-Muhaidib. 

Earlier this month, UK-based Global Water Intelligence, which publishes market reports about the water industry, revealed that ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside China. 

According to GWI, ACWA Power took a significant lead on its list of top global developers in the water sector, with 6.8 million cubic meters per day and 3.2 million m3/d of gross and net capacity, respectively. 

