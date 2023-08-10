Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  

RIYADH: Saudi families affected by various economic reforms received SR3.7 billion ($986 million) in August from the government via the Citizen Account Program.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the 69th installment of the program has been disbursed among 11.2 million beneficiaries who have completed their application procedures and met the eligibility criteria.

The program protects affected Saudi families through monthly cash transfers deposited directly into their accounts.

Abdullah Al-Hajri, the director general of communications of the program, said in a statement that 76 percent of the beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average aid per family amounting to SR1,827.

He further said the program had disbursed SR171 billion to the beneficiaries since its launch in December 2017.

On Aug. 2, King Salman issued directives to extend support for the beneficiaries for two months until September 2023. Registration to the program is also open.

The step continued the royal directive issued in July 2022 to provide additional financial support to beneficiaries of the program until December 2022, the SPA reported.

Launched by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the main objectives of this program are to improve the level of services provided to citizens, raise the efficiency of government spending and operation, and target deserving citizens more transparently and effectively.

The support compensates for the increase in prices due to the correction in electricity and gasoline prices and the application of VAT on food and beverage commodities.

The program’s policies stipulate that the beneficiary should be a Saudi citizen living independently, and the data on the registration form should be consistent with that of the relevant authorities.

According to the ministry, the supporting allowance is based on the composition of the family and the number of members, the age of the dependents and the family’s income.

The amount of support to beneficiaries also varies according to the changing economic conditions of the household. Moreover, factors such as the change in world oil prices and their impact on locally applied prices will also affect the amount of support.