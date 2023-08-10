Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises to close at 11,424

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 137.91 points, or 1.22 percent, to close at 11,424.12.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.23 billion ($1.66 billion) as 133 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 76 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 121.76 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 23,580.70 while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 17.10 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 1,483.87.

The best-performing stock of the day was Almarai Co. The company’s share price rose 6.21 percent to SR65.

Other top performers included Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Electrical Industries Co., whose share prices soared by 5.49 percent and 4.54 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped 5.88 percent to SR0.16.

On Nomu, Natural Gas Distribution Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 8.51 percent to SR65.

Another best performer on Nomu was Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. Its share price soared 7.53 percent to SR70.

Raoom Trading Co. emerged as a loser, as its share price dropped 7.41 percent to SR102.

The share price of Mayar Holding Co. also slipped 5.39 percent to SR101.

On the announcements front, Riyadh Cables Group Co. remained profitable by SR126.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, which is an 84.2 percent increase, thanks to a surge in sales revenue by 13.4 percent and product mix.

According to a Tadawul statement, this compares to a net loss of SR68.8 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Saudi Public Transport Co., also known as SAPTCO, announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.

The company turned profitable by about SR58.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of SR464,000 in the same quarter of 2022.

Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. reported a net profit of SR2.3 million in first half of 2023, a decline of 18 percent from SR2.8 million in the year-earlier period.

The firm said in a Tadawul statement that the decrease was due to an increase in the cost of raw materials and transportation in Saudi Arabia. In addition, it was also driven by an increase in general, administrative, and marketing expenses in the previous year.

Saudi retail major Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company’s net profit hit SR259.4 million in the first six months of 2023, supported by sales growth of 7.3 percent from existing and new branches.