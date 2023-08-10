You are here

  Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 
 Aramco has introduced new business line executive vice president roles (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco has announced creating four new senior level positions for upstream and downstream operations in a move to drive the company’s long-term strategy across its value chain and global portfolio. 

In a press statement, Aramco said it has introduced new business line executive vice president roles for both its upstream and downstream divisions, following the establishment of president roles in July. 

It has appointed Abdul Hameed Al-Dughaither as business line executive vice president of exploration for petroleum engineering and drilling in its upstream business.  

It has also appointed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi as the second in the upstream segment as the business line executive vice president of gas.

The two other roles under the downstream segments were appointed to Ibrahim Al-Buainain and Yasser Mufti as the business line executive vice presidents of global manufacturing, and products and customers, respectively. 

The modifications will take effect on Sep. 1, 2023.    

In May, Aramco appointed Nasir Al-Naimi as the president of its upstream business and Mohammed Al-Qahtani as the president of the downstream business.  

Both Al-Naimi and Al-Qahtani repot to Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco. 

“I am delighted to announce these appointments, which demonstrate our emphasis on the upstream and downstream components of our business as Aramco continues to transform to meet the world’s energy demand,” said Nasser.    

He added: “We expect this decision to help drive operational and financial performance, supporting our upstream capacity growth and our downstream expansion, together with our ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across wholly owned operated assets by 2050.”  

Both Al-Naimi and Al-Qahtani have been handling crucial roles in Saudi Aramco for the past few years.   

“We continue to identify ways to further optimize and innovate across the Aramco group, and I am confident these newly created roles will help us deliver on our objectives,” Nasser added.   

On Monday, Aramco reported a net profit of SR112.81 billion ($30.07 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, the company said in a bourse filling. 

Saudi Aramco said in a statement to Tadawul that the profit for the three months ending in June was down 5.67 percent from the prior quarter, when the business recorded a gain of SR119.54 billion.    

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises to close at 11,424

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises to close at 11,424
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises to close at 11,424

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises to close at 11,424
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 137.91 points, or 1.22 percent, to close at 11,424.12.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.23 billion ($1.66 billion) as 133 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 76 retreated.    

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 121.76 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 23,580.70 while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 17.10 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 1,483.87.   

The best-performing stock of the day was Almarai Co. The company’s share price rose 6.21 percent to SR65.   

Other top performers included Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Electrical Industries Co., whose share prices soared by 5.49 percent and 4.54 percent, respectively.    

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped 5.88 percent to SR0.16.

On Nomu, Natural Gas Distribution Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 8.51 percent to SR65.    

Another best performer on Nomu was Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. Its share price soared 7.53 percent to SR70.    

Raoom Trading Co. emerged as a loser, as its share price dropped 7.41 percent to SR102.    

The share price of Mayar Holding Co. also slipped 5.39 percent to SR101.    

On the announcements front, Riyadh Cables Group Co. remained profitable by SR126.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, which is an 84.2 percent increase, thanks to a surge in sales revenue by 13.4 percent and product mix.

According to a Tadawul statement, this compares to a net loss of SR68.8 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago.   

Saudi Public Transport Co., also known as SAPTCO, announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.   

The company turned profitable by about SR58.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of SR464,000 in the same quarter of 2022.

Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. also disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company reported a 17.8 percent net loss of SR2.3 million in the first six months of the year, down from SR2.8 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

The firm said in a Tadawul statement that the decrease was due to an increase in the cost of raw materials and transportation in Saudi Arabia. In addition, it was also driven by an increase in general, administrative, and marketing expenses in the previous year.

Saudi retail major Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company’s net profit hit SR259.4 million in the first six months of 2023, supported by sales growth of 7.3 percent from existing and new branches.

Topics: TASI NOMU

OPEC sees prospect for healthy oil market fundamentals in second half 

OPEC sees prospect for healthy oil market fundamentals in second half 
Updated 10 August 2023
REUTERS 

OPEC sees prospect for healthy oil market fundamentals in second half 

OPEC sees prospect for healthy oil market fundamentals in second half 
Updated 10 August 2023
REUTERS 

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday said it saw prospects for a healthy oil market in the second half of the year and stuck to its forecast for robust oil demand in 2024 as the outlook for world economic growth slightly improves.  

The oil producer group’s upbeat view comes as global oil prices have reached the highest since January. Tight supply has given impetus to the rally and OPEC’s monthly report also showed Saudi Arabia delivered on a voluntary output cut in July. 

The OPEC said it expects world oil demand to rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month. 

“In 2024, solid global economic growth amid continued improvements in China is expected to boost the consumption of oil,” OPEC said in the report. 

“Prospects for healthy oil fundamentals in the second half of the year, along with the pre-emptive, proactive and precautious approach of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries to assess market conditions and take necessary measures at any time and as needed, will ensure stability of the global oil market.” 

OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, began limiting supplies in late 2022 to bolster the market and in June extended supply curbs into 2024. Tighter supply has underpinned a rally in oil prices, with Brent crude trading above $88 a barrel on Thursday, its highest since January. 

The report also showed OPEC’s oil production fell sharply in July, driven by Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut its output by 1 million bpd, a measure it has since extended to include September. 

Topics: OPEC Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to affirm its presence in the minds of football fans across the world, Saudi Arabia’s newly launched airline Riyadh Air has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Spanish club Atlético de Madrid.  

As a part of the agreement, Riyadh Air will be the main sponsor and official airline partner of the club while the logo of the airline will be present on the team kits of the players. 

“We are delighted to welcome Riyadh Air as our new main sponsor of the club. This partnership signifies a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will elevate our club to new height,” said Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid. 

This is Riyadh Air’s first sports sponsorship contract since its launch on March 12, 2023, according to a press statement.  

The airline is scheduled to begin operations in 2025, connecting the Kingdom’s capital to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. 

“It is an incredibly exciting day for Riyadh Air as we enter into a long-term partnership with Atlético de Madrid, one of Europe’s greatest clubs, to become their main and official airline partner,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.  

He added: “We believe that this partnership is a perfect match, as both Riyadh Air and Atletico share a commitment to excellence and a passion for connecting people and cultures around the world. We look forward to working closely with our friends at Atlético de Madrid to deliver innovative and exciting experiences for football fans and travelers.”  

The launch of the new airline is a part of the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to become a global tourist destination by the end of this decade, aligned with its Vision 2030 goals.  

“We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the world’s most sustainable and guest-centric carriers,” said Doughlas after the launch of the airline during the Paris Air Show.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.

Topics: Riyadh Air Atletico Madrid

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi families affected by various economic reforms have received SR3.7 billion ($986 million) in August from the government via the Citizen Account Program. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the 69th installment of the program has been disbursed among 11.2 million beneficiaries who have completed their application procedures and met the eligibility criteria. 

The program protects affected Saudi families through monthly cash transfers deposited directly into their accounts. 

Topics: Citizen Account Program Saudi Arabia Citizen Account Program

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

 

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance its digital services in Saudi Arabia, the General Authority for Statistics has launched an Economic Data Platform to allow researchers to follow up on the developments in the Kingdom.    

The platform, which aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives of enhancing digital services, provides national and global organizations with economic data and statistics.    

Moreover, it also offers the most significant data and indicators related to pricing, energy and gross domestic product as well as international commerce, labor market and business statistics.    

According to GASTAT, the launch of the platform facilitates access to economic statistics and indicators by beneficiaries and display them using interactive maps, allowing users to download them in different formats.  

It will provide updated and high-quality data for users to keep up with the Saudi economic domain while helping in undertaking research works and studies.   

“The launch of the Economic Data Platform represents the crucial role of GASTAT in providing all types of statistical data in order to support sustainable development plans and utilize statistical indicators and metadata through statistical classifications that conform with international standards and meet the user’s requirement,” GASTAT stated.  

The digitalization process has accelerated in Saudi Arabia, with the country digitizing more than 6,000 services or 97 percent of all government services.    

The Kingdom ranked first regionally and third globally in the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index 2022, according to the National Transformation Program report.   

In July, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development approved the adoption of a digital service for documentation of contracts in public entities, in a push towards digitalization.  

The service’s goal is to keep an eye on the localization of labor, employment and maintenance contracts in public companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

In March, Saudi Arabia was placed second among the G20 countries and fourth internationally in terms of its readiness for digital systems by the UN’s International Telecommunication Union. 

According to an ITU report, the ranking follows the Kingdom’s success in developing a sustainable regulatory framework and moving toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy. 

Topics: General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) Economic Data Platform

