Taiwan's vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island

Taiwan’s vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island
Taiwan's Vice President William Lai arrives at Taoyuan International Airport before his departure to the United States for a stopover in New York on his way to Paraguay, in Taoyuan, Taiwan August 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Reuters

Taiwan’s vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island

Taiwan’s vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island
  • China is likely to launch military drills next week near Taiwan, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of a next year’s election
Updated 9 sec ago
AP Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s vice president left Saturday on a trip to Paraguay — including stops in San Francisco and New York City — to reinforce relations with his government’s last diplomatic partner in South America at a time when China is stepping up efforts to isolate the self-ruled island democracy.

The visit elicited a sharp rebuke from Beijing, who labeled Taiwan Vice President William Lai as a separatist and “troublemaker through and through.” Beijing said it will take strong steps to protect its sovereignty.

The mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory and says it has no right to conduct foreign relations.

Lai was due to attend the inauguration of Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Peña on Tuesday.

Lai said he would meet officials of other governments ”so that the international society understands Taiwan is a country that persists in its democracy, human rights and freedom and actively takes part in international affairs.”

Paraguay is part of a dwindling group of 12 governments that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. They are mostly small, poor countries in Africa and the Caribbean. Taiwan lost a partner this year when Honduras switched official recognition to Beijing.

Taiwan and China have been ruled separately since a civil war that ended in 1949. They both claim sovereignty over each other’s territory and refuse to have relations with governments that recognize the other side.

China’s vastly larger economy and population mean most governments have official relations with Beijing, though many, including the United States, maintain informal relations with Taiwan.

Peña visited Taiwan in July and told President Tsai Ing-wen his country would “stand with the people of Taiwan” during his five-year term.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government has stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island and firing missiles into the sea. Some American and European politicians have responded by flying to Taiwan in a show of support.

Taiwanese officials usually stop in the United States en route to and from Latin America and meet with US officials, which irritates Beijing.

The Taiwanese government gave no indication Lai was due to meet American officials.

Lai was scheduled to have lunch Sunday in New York City with Taiwanese living there before leaving for Paraguay. En route home, he planned to stop in San Francisco for a dinner with Taiwanese there.

In a statement issued shortly after Lai landed in New York, China’s foreign ministry said it opposed any form of visit by “Taiwan independence separatists” to the United States.

“Lai stubbornly adheres to the separatist position of Taiwan independence and is a troublemaker through and through,” the ministry said.

Taiwan is the “core of China’s core interests” and facts have shown again and again that the reason for the rise in tensions in the Taiwan Strait is Taiwan trying to “rely on the United States to seek independence,” it said.

“China is closely following developments and will take resolute and vigorous measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China has an especial dislike of Lai, who has previously described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence,” though he has repeatedly said on the campaign trail he is not seeking to change the status quo, but that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

China is likely to launch military drills this week near Taiwan, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of a next year’s election and make them “fear war,” Taiwanese officials say.

Topics: Taiwan William Lai US

Updated 53 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor — Yomiuri

US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor — Yomiuri
  • Unlike typical ballistic warheads, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to target
Updated 53 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan and the US will agree this week to jointly develop an interceptor missile to counter hypersonic warheads being developed by China, Russia and North Korea, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday.
The agreement on interceptors to target weapons designed to evade existing ballistic missile defenses is expected when President Joe Biden meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the US on Friday, the report said, without giving any source for the information.
Officials at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not be reached for comment outside business hours.
Unlike typical ballistic warheads, which fly on predictable trajectories as they fall from space to their targets, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to target.
Biden and Kishida are to meet the sidelines of a trilateral summit with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, the Yomiuri said.
The US and Japan agreed in January to consider developing the interceptor at a meeting of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.
An agreement would be the second such collaboration in missile defense technology.
Washington and Tokyo developed a longer-range missile designed to hit warheads in space, which Japan is deploying on warships in the sea between Japan and the Korean peninsula to guard against North Korean missiles strikes.
 

 

Topics: hypersonic missiles Fumio Kishida Joe Biden China

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security

Gang boss who threatened slain Ecuador candidate transferred to max security
  • 4,000 heavily armed agents transferred Jose Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito,” from Prison 8 in Guayaquil to the La Roca maximum security prison
  • Candidate Fernando Villavicencio had complained about receiving death threats from Macias, head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Ecuador transferred a powerful gang leader, accused of threatening a presidential candidate before he was slain, to a maximum security prison via a massive military and police operation on Saturday, officials said.
At dawn some 4,000 heavily armed agents entered Prison 8 in Guayaquil in southwestern Ecuador, where the head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito,” was being held.
Images shared by security forces showed a bearded man in his underwear, with his hands on his head in some shots and lying on the floor with arms tied in others.
Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso reported on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Fito” had been transferred to La Roca, a 150-person maximum security prison that is part of the same large penitentiary complex he was already in.
The gang leader had controlled at least one cellblock in the prison from which he was removed.
Ecuador has been under a state of emergency after the shock assassination Wednesday of journalist and anti-corruption crusader Fernando Villavicencio.
Lasso has blamed the murder on organized crime, and Villavicencio had complained of receiving death threats from Macias.
A week before the 59-year-old was killed, he had said that “Fito” was threatening him.
Villavicencio told a local program that an “emissary” of the gang leader had contacted him and warned “that if I continue... mentioning Los Choneros, they are going to break me.”
On Saturday his party announced that his running mate, Andrea Gonzalez, would take his place in the August 20 election.
Gonzalez, 36, is an environmental advocate who has fought in particular for the protection of oceans, forests and mangroves.

Villavicencio drew the ire of gangs and drug traffickers for his investigations.
Six Colombians have been arrested in his murder, while a seventh was killed in a shootout with his bodyguards. Authorities haven’t said who hired and paid the hitmen.
“Fito” had been sentenced to 34 years in prison for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.
Prisons have become the center of operations for drug trafficking in Ecuador.
More than 430 inmates have died violently since 2021, dozens of them dismembered and incinerated amid disputes between rival gangs.
The global community has condemned Villavicencio’s murder, including the UN, United States and European Union.
On Saturday, Pope Francis rejected the violence plaguing Ecuador in a message to the Archbishop of Quito, Alfredo Espinoza.
The pope condemned “with all his strength” the “suffering caused by unjustifiable violence.”
 

Topics: Fernando Villavicencio Ecuador assassination Guillermo Lasso Jose Adolfo Macias Los Choneros gang

Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfire start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise

Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfire start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely to rise

Volunteers load donated items onto a boat to be transported to Lahaina on August 12, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (AFP)
  • The fire reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

LAHAINA, Hawaii: The grim work of tallying the dead after a ferocious wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui came into sharp focus Saturday as crews picked through the devastation, marking homes with a bright orange X to signal they had searched for bodies and HR when they found human remains.
At least 80 people perished in the inferno that swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui’s west coast. As the homes that remained standing got their marks, residents who barely made it out alive returned to take an inventory of their loss.
“Most of our focus will be on humans today,” Gov. Josh Green said Saturday as he and representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency stood under the scorched branches of an old, treasured banyan tree on historic Front Street. Green said operations were now centered on “the loss of life.”
The fire reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive. Communications were still difficult, with 30 cell towers still offline. Power outages were expected to last several weeks on the western side of the island. Authorities, meanwhile, warned that the death toll could rise as search efforts continue.
Those who escaped were counting their blessings, thankful to be alive as they mourned those who didn’t make it.
Retired fire captain Geoff Bogar and his friend of 35 years, Franklin Trejos, initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina and save Bogar’s house. But as the flames moved closer and closer Tuesday afternoon, they knew they had to get out. Each escaped to his own car. When Bogar’s wouldn’t start, he broke through a window to get out, then crawled on the ground until a police patrol found him and brought him to a hospital.
Trejos wasn’t as lucky. When Bogar returned the next day, he found the bones of his 68-year-old friend in the back seat of his car, lying on top of the remains of the Bogars’ beloved 3-year-old golden retriever Sam, whom he had tried to protect.
Trejos, a native of Costa Rica, had lived for years with Bogar and his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t. He filled their lives with love and laughter.
“God took a really good man,” Weber-Bogar said.
Bill Wyland, who lives on the island of Oahu but owns an art gallery on Lahaina’s historic Front Street, fled on his Harley Davidson, whipping the motorcycle onto empty sidewalks Tuesday to avoid traffic-jammed roads as embers burned the hair off the back of his neck.
Riding in winds he estimated to be at least 70 miles per hour (112 kilometers per hour), he passed a man on a bicycle who was madly pedaling for his life.
“It’s something you’d see in a Twilight Zone, horror movie or something,” Wyland said.
Wyland realized just how lucky he had been when he returned to downtown Lahaina on Thursday.
“It was devastating to see all the burned-out cars. There was nothing that was standing,” he said.
His gallery was destroyed, along with the works of 30 artists.
Emergency managers in Maui were searching for places to house people displaced from their homes. As many as 4,500 people are in need of shelter, county officials said on Facebook early Saturday, citing figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Center.
Flyovers by the Civil Air Patrol found 1,692 structures destroyed — almost all of them residential. Nine boats sank in Lahaina Harbor, officials determined using sonar.
The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted development of a territory-wide emergency system with sirens that are tested monthly.
Hawaii emergency management records do not indicate warning sirens sounded before people had to run for their lives. Officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires on Maui raced through parched brush covering the island.
The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Tuesday and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.
Front Street, the heart of the historic downtown and the economic hub of Maui, was nearly empty of life Saturday morning. An Associated Press journalist encountered one barefoot resident carrying a laptop and passport who asked where the nearest shelter was. Another, riding his bicycle, took stock of the damage at the harbor, where he said his boat caught fire and sank.
A fire engine and a few construction trucks were seen driving through the neighborhood, but it remained eerily devoid of human and official government activity. Some residents have expressed frustration about the difficulty of accessing their homes because of road closures and police checkpoints.
Maui water officials warned Lahaina and Kula residents not to drink running water, which may be contaminated even after boiling, and to only take short, lukewarm showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapor exposure.
The wildfire is already projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to disaster and risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Company. The fire is the deadliest in the US since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.
The danger on Maui was well known. Maui County’s hazard mitigation plan updated in 2020 identified Lahaina and other West Maui communities as having frequent wildfires and several buildings at risk. The report also noted West Maui had the island’s second-highest rate of households without a vehicle and the highest rate of non-English speakers.
“This may limit the population’s ability to receive, understand and take expedient action during hazard events,” the plan stated.
Maui’s firefighting efforts may have been hampered by limited staff and equipment.
Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association, said there are a maximum of 65 county firefighters working at any given time with responsibility for three islands: Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
Riley Curran said he fled his Front Street home after climbing up a neighboring building to get a better look. He doubts county officials could have done more given the speed of the onrushing flames.
“It’s not that people didn’t try to do anything,” Curran said. “The fire went from zero to 100.”
Curran said he had seen horrendous wildfires growing up in California.
But, he added, “I’ve never seen one eat an entire town in four hours.”
 

 

Topics: Hawaii wildfires Maui

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
Updated 13 August 2023
Reuters

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
  • The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood”
Updated 13 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia sent a task force to oversee cleanup of parts of the country’s Far East on Sunday after Typhoon Khanun passed through the Primorye region, the emergencies ministry in Moscow said.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the ministry as saying the number of flooded homes stood at 4,368 while 5,654 adjoining plots and 7 apartment buildings also were flooded. It said 28 settlements remained cut off.
It said most of the affected homes were in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, and in the Oktyabrsky municipal district, in the region of Primorye, where the port of Vladivostok is the administrative center.
The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood.” It said its aircraft delivered humanitarian aid and Mi-8 helicopters helped transfer rescuers to the site.
It added there were no reports of casualties and that it had avoided more serious damage by sending units in early.
TASS said the flood in Ussuriysk, the second largest city in Primorye, was the worst and biggest in a decade and that it had affected between 35 and 40 percent of its territory.  

 

Topics: Russia Typhoon Khanun

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs
Updated 13 August 2023
Reuters

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs
  • Russia abandoned Snake Island on June 30, after taking heavy losses trying to defend it
  • The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port
Updated 13 August 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian border guards placed a new sign on Snake Island this weekend, recalling the early hours of Russia’s invasion when a comrade on the strategic Black Sea outcrop used a choice phrase to refuse to surrender to a warship.

“The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the defense forces of Ukraine,” a uniformed man said, standing before a post painted blue and yellow like the country’s flag, in a video shared on Facebook late on Saturday by the head of the border service, Serhiy Deineko.
Tiny Snake Island became synonymous with Ukrainian resistance in the first hours of the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, when Russian officers on the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva radioed Ukrainian guards stationed there and ordered them to surrender or die.
One of them radioed back “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”
The phrase became a national slogan, depicted on Ukrainian billboards, T-shirts, and eventually a postage stamp.
The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port.
On April 14, 2022, two Ukrainian missiles struck the Moskva, the biggest warship sunk in combat for 40 years. Russia says one sailor was killed in an accident. Western experts say they believe around half of the crew of about 450 perished at sea.
On June 30, Russia abandoned Snake Island after taking heavy losses trying to defend it. It called its withdrawal another “goodwill gesture.”
Russia still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine. However, Ukraine is pressing ahead with a counteroffensive in which it claimed further progress on Saturday.
“Historical justice has been restored,” Deineko said in his Facebook post. “Ukraine will definitely win!!!”

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Snake Island Crimea Moskva

