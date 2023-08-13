You are here

  • Home
  • Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster

Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster

Update Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster
Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith leads LIV Golf Bedminster by 4 shots after the second round. (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6rez

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster

Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster
  • HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson is tied for second heading into the final round
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

BEDMINSTER, NJ: Cameron Smith will take a four-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at LIV Golf Bedminster. Considering the difficulty of the course and Smith’s current form, catching the Ripper GC captain will be a huge challenge for the rest of the field.

But Smith, who won LIV Golf London last month and is seeking his third LIV Golf victory, is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s nice to have it,” he said after shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to finish at 9 under through the first two rounds. “I wouldn’t say it’s close to in the bag yet. There was a couple of tee shots out there where it gets pretty narrow, and if the driver is getting whirly, you’re hitting 3 off the tee. About as comfortable as I can be at a course like this.”

One of his closest pursuers is HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson, who also shot 67 and is tied for second with Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester at 9 under. Those three will be in the leaders group — and for Mickelson, it’s the first time in his 18 regular-season LIV Golf starts that he’ll play in the final group on a Sunday. The T2 position is his best after any LIV Golf round.

“It would mean a lot to me to win one of these events,” said the 53-year-old Mickelson, seeking his first professional win since the 2021 PGA Championship. “I am really trying hard. That’s a strong goal of mine. I'm working really hard to do it.

“This is a great stepping-stone for me to build on and to have that opportunity tomorrow, and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Although Smith has a healthy advantage on the individual leaderboard, the team competition at Bedminster is tight. Ripper GC and Stinger GC are tied at 11 under, with RangeGoats GC at 7 under and HyFlyers at 6 under.

LIV Golf has never had a team playoff in its history, but Sunday’s battle promises to be close. Smith’s Rippers are looking for their first team victory, having come in second in London. Last week at Greenbrier, Ripper failed to finish inside the top 8 that receive points for the season-long competition.

“I think collectively as a team we’ve all been trying to just work a little bit harder the last couple of months,” Smith said. “Not really do anything different, just put our heads down, and you can see it kind of flourishing there a little bit.

“Last week wasn’t our greatest week, but it’s good to see us at the top of the that leaderboard again, and it gives me motivation to go out there and shoot another low one tomorrow.”

The Stingers finished third at Greenbrier and will be looking for their sixth podium finish of the season. The South African team could move into second place in the season-long standings behind 4Aces GC, depending on how Torque GC fares on Sunday.

“Tomorrow if we can get a team win, then everyone is going to shave their head,” Burmester said, “so I’m excited for that.”

Meanwhile, the excitement level for the final group will definitely be high, given that Mickelson has always drawn huge support from fans in the area. Seeing him in contention in the final round will only increase their enthusiasm.

“I love playing in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area,” Mickelson said. “The people have been great to me here, and I feel good hitting some good shots and shooting some good scores.”

Smith expects a vocal crowd to follow the leaders.

“I don’t mind a rowdy crowd,” he said. “I actually quite enjoy it.”

Here are the standings and counting scores for Saturday’s second round of the team competition at LIV Golf Bedminster. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

T1. RIPPER GC (-11): Cameron Smith 67, Marc Leishman 69, Matt Jones 70 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

T1. STINGER GC (-11): Louis Oosthuizen 68, Dean Burmester 68, Branden Grace 69 (Rd. 2 score: -8)

3. RANGEGOATS GC (-7): Bubba Watson 69, Thomas Pieters 69, Talor Gooch 70 (Rd. 2 score: -5)

4. HYFLYERS GC (-6): Phil Mickelson 67, James Piot 70, Brendan Steele 72 (Rd. 2 score: -4)

5. CRUSHERS GC (-5): Anirban Lahiri 64, Paul Casey 72, Bryson DeChambeau 73 (Rd. 2 score: -4)

6. 4ACES GC (-3): Patrick Reed 70, Peter Uihlein 70, Pat Perez, 73 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

7. FIREBALLS GC (-2): Carlos Ortiz 70, Sergio Garcia 70, Eugenio Chacarra 71 (Rd. 2 score: -2)

8. CLEEKS GC (+2): Richard Bland 70, Graeme McDowell 71, Martin Kaymer 73 (Rd. 2 score: +1)

9. TORQUE GC (+3): David Puig 70, Mito Pereira 71, Joaquin Niemann 72 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

10. IRON HEADS GC (+5): Kevin Na 69, Scott Vincent 70, Danny Lee 75 (Rd. 2 score: +1)

11. MAJESTICKS GC (+6): Laurie Canter 69, Ian Poulter 69, Henrik Stenson 74 (Rd. 2 score: +3)

12. SMASH GC (+8): Jason Kokrak 71, Matthew Wolff 73, Brooks Koepka 76 (Rd. 2 score: +7)

Topics: Cameron Smith Ripper GC LIV Golf Bedminster LIV Golf League

Related

Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster
Golf
Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster
Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster

Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster

Cameron Smith, Rippers grab lead after first round at LIV Golf Bedminster
  • Dialed in on a tough, challenging course, the Ripper GC captain opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III
  • Trying to chase down Gooch, who has won three times this season, was one of the reasons Smith put in extra work on the range and practice greens this week
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: Cameron Smith was frustrated after finishing 35th last week in Greenbrier, his worst result of the LIV Golf League season.

He didn’t feel good about his putter, or about the distance control with his wedges, normally two of his strengths. “A weird week,” he called it.

There was nothing weird about his play in Friday’s first round at LIV Golf Bedminster.

Dialed in on a tough, challenging course, the Ripper GC captain opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National Bedminster.

“A little bit different to last week, which was the goal – especially today,” said Smith, seeking his second individual win of the season after last month’s victory in London.

The Australian star wasn’t the only one having a bounce-back moment.

Team points leader 4Aces GC suffered its worst-ever team result, a last-place finish in Greenbrier. But with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed shooting twin 3-under 68s on Friday to share third place on the individual leaderboard, the Aces are tied for second with Stinger GC, one shot behind the Rippers.

“Definitely shocked, of course,” Reed said about last week. “Our team is way better than finishing last in a golf tournament. But at the same time, you just kind of go to one of those golf courses that doesn’t really fit your eye. If it happens not to fit a couple other guys on the team’s eye, either, you can just kind of get in one of those funks.”

With just three tournaments left in the regular season, a poor result can be costly in both the individual and team races. With Torque GC winning in Greenbrier, the 4Aces’ lead was reduced to seven points.

But after a hot start by the Aces on Friday, and Torque back in the pack in 10th place, it’s an opportunity for the Aces to rebuild their lead and create some separation from the closest chasers. They won at Bedminster last year during a stretch of four consecutive victories.

“Obviously coming in here, it’s a really good golf course, tough golf course. I think our team plays better on courses like this,” said 4Aces Captain Dustin Johnson. “We want to have a good week, and obviously we need to extend our lead a little bit.”

Smith is in his own race for the season-long individual champion title. He entered this week in second place, 15 points behind three-time tournament winner Talor Gooch, who is tied for 15th after the first round after shooting an even-par 71.

Trying to chase down Gooch, who has won three times this season, was one of the reasons Smith put in extra work on the range and practice greens this week.

“That was part of the reason for the work … to be the best at the end of the season. That’s what you want to be,” Smith said. “Sure, you want to win tournaments, but I think proving it over 13 tournaments is much better than one.”

Topics: LIV Golf League LIV Golf Bedminster Cameron Smith Ripper GC Trump National Bedminster

Related

Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs to professionals. Credit: @NEOMSindalah
Sport
NEOM tees up Sindalah’s 9-hole golf offering in new partnership
Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener

Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener

Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener
  • It was the 19th time in his last 20 rounds Glover has shot in the 60s
  • For all of them, the biggest issue was the hot sun and Southern humidity, a combination that had the heat index just short of 48 Celsius
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Sloppy mud one day, broiling heat the next. Lucas Glover is playing his best golf no the matter the conditions on the ground or in the air, posting a 6-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Glover holed three putts longer than 25 feet, one of them for eagle on the par-5 16th, and has made only one bogey through 36 holes going into the weekend of the PGA Tour’s postseason opener at TPC Southwind.

It was the 19th time in his last 20 rounds Glover has shot in the 60s. A week ago, he was No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and looking at a month off. Now he’s moving closer to making it all the way to the Tour Championship.

“I’m old enough to know it can change the other way in a hurry, too,” the 43-year-old Glover said. “So kind of ride the wave and just don’t overthink it. Keep going and play until it runs out, and then figure it out after that.”

Glover was at 10-under 130.

Spieth was up to his tricks, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the seventh hole after back-to-back bogeys, part of a late surge that gave him a 68.

For all of them, the biggest issue was the hot sun and Southern humidity, a combination that had the heat index just short of 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48 Celsius).

Eric Larson, the caddie for Harris English, had to stop after 10 holes. He stooped to tie his shoes on the second hole and had trouble standing up. English all but ordered him to get checked out. Larson said his heart rate was high and blood pressure was low (90 over 50).

He had intravenous fluids and felt better by the end of the day. English grabbed Andrew Argotsinger, the head pro at nearby Windyke Country Club, to fill in. Larson slipped him $100 for the effort when the round was over.

For everyone else, it was a matter of soaked shirts, soaked pants and plenty of birdies from the fairway on a course that had been soaked by storms the last few days.

Towels were used as much to wipe arms, necks and brows as cleaning clubs.

“I didn’t get this wet in the shower this morning,” Glover said.

Spieth figured the heat would not be an issue coming from Dallas the last few weeks, though he conceded he played most of his golf before noon. He practically bragged to his caddie that Memphis heat was nothing to worry about.

“And then today I’m like, ‘Man, I was wrong.’ I’m humbled,” Spieth said. “It’s just a different kind of heat. But it felt like it was just coming off the ground. I’ll bring two shirts from now on and change at the turn because I was struggling a bit early in the round.”

The golf part was fine, though Spieth said the heat contributed to a few poor club choices that led to bogey. He’s right where he wants to be going into the weekend, with plenty of company.

Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Sungjae Im (65) were among five players at 8-under 132. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy each had a 66 and were in the group three shots behind.

The top 50 from the 70-man field advance to the second week of the playoffs at the BMW Championship, with Cam Davis making the biggest move. He had three birdies late for a 67 that currently would have him inside the top 50.

Glover started at No. 49 and could climb as high as No. 3 with a win. That’s a long way off, especially considering 16 players are within four shots of the lead.

But it’s an astonishing turnaround, particularly with a long putter that he copied from Adam Scott. Glover is starting to believe it saved his career. Only once dating to the Rocket Mortgage Classic has he failed to break par — he had an even-par 71 in the 3M Open in Minnesota when he missed the cut.

He finished no worse than sixth in the three tournaments before Minnesota, and he won the Wyndham Championship last week.

“I’ve had times where I didn’t want to play, for sure,” he said. “But I’ve also had times where I was playing terrible and something clicked on the last three or four holes and I went out and played well the next week. And that taught me a lesson pretty quick. Every shot, every opportunity, if it’s going wrong, you can turn it around pretty quick.”

He holed a 30-foot birdie on the par-4 13th, then ran in an eagle putt from nearly 35 feet on the 16th hole. He had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine.

Spieth offset four bogeys with his share of birdies, none more special than holing a bunker shot. It was his second straight day of holing out from off the green. He chipped in for eagle on the 16th on Thursday.

“As long as I carried the rough and landed it on the fringe or just on the green, I thought it would be somewhere in the 5- to 6-foot range,” Spieth said. “And then when it was tracking, it was right on line. I did what I could do and relied a bit on luck there for it to actually drop.”

Topics: Lucas Glover PGA Tour Jordan Spieth FedEx St. Jude Championship

Related

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener
Golf
Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener
Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
Golf
Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener
  • Spieth chipped in for eagle and made a key par putt on the 17th to take his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January
  • The start to the PGA Tour postseason was sloppy one
Updated 11 August 2023
AP

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants, even without having to roll them up to his calves on a rain-soaked course.

He opened with a 7-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Spieth chipped in for eagle and made a key par putt on the 17th to take his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January. He missed the cut the next day in Honolulu. That won’t be possible at the TPC Southwind — the 70-player field has no cut.

The start to the PGA Tour postseason was sloppy one. Storms dumped 2 inches of rain in the early morning that caused a delay of just over two hours and players sent off on both sides. The greens were soft but fast. The TPC Southwind was soggy and muddy.

It was not the best day to be wearing white pants.

Tom Kim, who knows a little about mud, probably should have known better. He decided to roll up his pants to make them look like capris. He was briefly tied with Spieth until a late bogey sent him to a 64.

“I didn’t want to get myself dirty,” Kim said. “Just don’t like it. I’ve had a really bad week once this year, so just trying to stay away from it, really.”

It was more like one bad day at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship. He went into a marshy area to look for his tee shot, slipped and emerged with his shirt and pants covered in mud.

Kim is packing light for the three-week stretch of FedEx Cup playoffs.

“I had to make sure I was able to use those pants for a really long time, so I had to make sure they stayed really clean,” he said.

Collin Morikawa had six birdies for a 65 to join Emiliano Grillo two shots behind. That’s $6,000 for relief efforts from the Hawaii wildfires — he has pledged $1,000 per birdie during the playoffs. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and once had a restaurant on Front Street, which closed many years ago.

Jon Rahm had dirty pants and a scorecard to match. The No. 1 seed in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus, he was going along fine until hitting his tee shot out-of-bounds on the par-5 16th hole and had to salvage a bogey. Two holes later, he drove into the water and nearly found the water again on his third shot at the 18th. That was a double bogey.

His front nine — Rahm started on No. 10 — wasn’t much better with three bogeys that led to a 73. He ended with a three-putt bogey.

Rahm played alongside the next two top seeds, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, each posting a 67. Scheffler was 2 over early and responded with six birdies over his last 12 holes.

“It’s frustrating obviously when you see everybody is making birdies and you’re 2 over through four or five holes,” Scheffler said. “It was frustrating, but hung in there nicely and played some really good golf after that.”

McIlroy was disappointed he wasn’t lower the way he hit it off the tee, critical on a day when players could lift, clean and replace their golf balls from the short grass.

“I don’t know if I can remember a round where I’ve driven it that well, at least in recent memory,” McIlroy said. “I drove it really well today and gave myself so many looks from the fairway. Sort of walking off the course disappointed with 3 under.”

Spieth was good from start to finish. He had three birdies through five holes, had a few important par-saving putts and then saved his best for a chip-in for eagle on the 16th.

“The pivotal holes where you get wedge in your hand, if you hit a nice drive, you’re looking to attack,” Spieth said. “I did hit the fairways on those holes, and that was important. Then the really hard ones, you’re just trying to get it on the surface and tap in for par.”

Spieth is at No. 31 in the FedEx Cup, guaranteed to be among the top 50 from the 70-man field who advance to the BMW Championship next week. That assures players a spot in eight $20 million signature tournaments next year.

The ultimate goal is top 30 to reach the Tour Championship, so this becomes an important week for Spieth to get himself high enough in the standings.

Lucas Glover was at No. 112 until winning the Wyndham Championship last week, moving to No. 49. With that shot of confidence, he opened with a 66. Glover has never been a fan of the FedEx Cup playoffs or the points system. So he’s trying to keep it as simple as possible.

“I think the state of my game, if I take care of me, I’m going to be there,” he said. “That’s how I like it — it’s up to me. I’m not going to pull for or against the guy in 50th or 51st or whatever. I feel like if do my job, I’ll be in Chicago next week. I think that’s probably how it should be.”

Topics: Jordan Spieth PGA

Related

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
Golf
Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
Golf
Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60

NEOM tees up Sindalah’s 9-hole golf offering in new partnership

Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs to professionals. Credit: @NEOMSindalah
Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs to professionals. Credit: @NEOMSindalah
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

NEOM tees up Sindalah’s 9-hole golf offering in new partnership

Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs to professionals. Credit: @NEOMSindalah
  • Island course plans to provide a unique experience for visitors
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

NEOM has announced a partnership with IMG Golf Course Services to open a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah island.

IMG Golf Course Services will provide pre-opening, marketing, and management services to the club at Sindalah, which will be a year-round, exclusive venue.

Sindalah will offer a unique experience for all visitors, from amateurs and young players to experienced enthusiasts and golfing professionals.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the course will boast nine holes and a 280-meter driving range and golf practice suites fitted with state-of-the-art ball tracking technology and statistics feedback. 

The course is also set to be GEO certified and will demonstrate the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.

The IMG Golf Course Services team will manage the onsite sports club, which will offer multiple membership options for visitors to enjoy the very best facilities, equipment, and services, including a luxurious gym, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a spa, and sports courts.

The Sindalah Golf Academy will further complement facilities with multiple performance studios offering the latest in technology.

The island, which opens in the first quarter of 2024, will be the first iteration of NEOM to be unveiled to the world and will offer a taste of the vision that will come to life in the coming years with The Line, Oxagon, and Trojena.

Antoni Vives, chief urban development and islands officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will be the first physical showcase of NEOM to open to the world and will become a new and exotic golfing destination like no other.”

Russell Hannah, vice president at IMG Golf Course Services, said: “Their vision for this stunning new destination makes it exactly the sort of project which will benefit from IMG’s international experience and resources.”

Sindalah will also offer dining experiences with restaurants boasting global Michelin-starred chefs, an innovative retail offering, and an ultra-prime marina with 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters.

The location will also be home to a beach club hosted by top global entertainment icons, a Marine Activities Centre facilitating adventures above and below the sea, and three luxury hotels.

The island is being developed sustainably, with its design helmed by Italy’s Luca Dini Design & Architecture and inspired by the coral reefs and waterscapes of the Red Sea.

Topics: #NEOM IMG Golf Course Services #golf Sindalah Island

Related

NEOM becoming major attraction for filmmakers
Saudi Arabia
NEOM becoming major attraction for filmmakers
Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
  • If he can keep the points lead through the next two events, Rahm will get a two-stroke edge to start the Tour Championship
  • Top-ranked Scheffler, second-ranked McIlroy and world No. 3 Rahm will play together in the first two rounds
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, the season points leader, will be the player to catch when the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at the St. Jude Championship.

The top 70 players from the season will tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, hoping to be among 50 who advance to next week’s BMW Championship, from which the top 30 will reach the Tour Championship in two weeks at East Lake in Atlanta.

Rahm has never won the playoff top prize, which this year is $18 million from a prize money pool of $75 million.

If he can keep the points lead through the next two events, Rahm will get a two-stroke edge to start the Tour Championship over the No. 2 points holder, who at this point is American Scottie Scheffler, just ahead of three-time playoff winner and defending champion Rory McIlroy.

“You want to win every time we tee it up, but yeah, the goal is to try to get to East Lake as No.1 and enjoy that two-shot lead,” Rahm said Tuesday.

Rahm knows how much the extra strokes can matter. In 2021, he lost the Tour Championship by a stroke to Patrick Cantlay even though he played the four rounds in three fewer shots than the American.

“It has always made a difference,” Rahm said. “It made a difference when I finished second place. It’s the reason why they give it to you, so if we can take advantage of it, it would be nice.”

Top-ranked Scheffler, second-ranked McIlroy and world No. 3 Rahm will play together in the first two rounds.

Rahm has enjoyed an epic year with four titles, taking the Tournament of Champions and American Express titles in January, the Genesis at Riviera in February and his second major title in April at Augusta National. He also shared second last month at the British Open.

“It has been a really good season,” Rahm said. “Accomplished a lot of things I set myself out to do this year, and one of them was to be sitting right here as number one.

“Really proud of what I’ve done so far. I’m looking forward to keeping it going in the playoffs.”

Rahm expressed his support for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who faced a players meeting at Memphis set for criticism about his handling of a merger deal with the Saudi backers of the LIV Golf League after a year of trying to keep PGA players from defecting to the upstart circuit.

“He should have the opportunity right now to finish this off the way he did,” Rahm said. “I think we’re quickly forgetting how well he managed a lot of things. He did an amazing job in COVID and kept a lot of people employed. We were the first major sport to come back.

“A lot of players were able to earn their cards and keep competing thanks to that. I think we shouldn’t forget that that quickly.

“Then, after everything is said and done, if players want to make a change, that would be a better time, but right now I don’t think it is.”

Rahm was among 41 players who signed a letter to Monahan that led to Tiger Woods getting a spot on the Tour Policy Board, which now has a player majority membership. It must approve the framework agreement that Monahan negotiated in secret with the Saudis by year’s end for the pact to become official.

Brian Harman, who won his first major title at the British Open, also backed Monahan, calling him “a very qualified leader.”

“Without Jay Monahan, I don’t know if we make it through COVID,” Harman said. “I think Jay deserves a pretty long leash.

“Jay had ultimate authority at all times as far as negotiating... he knew his reputation was going to take a major hit if they went forward. I think he believed that it was the best thing going forward, and that’s why he did it.”

Topics: PGA Tour Jon Rahm golf

Related

Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
Golf
Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
Golf
PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Monsha’at concludes Finance Week, raises SME ecosystem
Saudi Monsha’at concludes Finance Week, raises SME ecosystem
Jeddah port customs seize 2.2 million Captagon tablets hidden in Baklava boxes
Jeddah port customs seize 2.2 million Captagon tablets hidden in Baklava boxes
Review: ‘Painkiller’ tough, necessary viewing on drug epidemic
Review: ‘Painkiller’ tough, necessary viewing on drug epidemic
Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation
Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation
Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent
Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.