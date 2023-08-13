You are here

Saudi Arabia offers incentives to investors in organic poultry industry

The initiative will provide appropriate financing and technical support through laws to boost organic production in the poultry sector. Reuters/File
The initiative will provide appropriate financing and technical support through laws to boost organic production in the poultry sector. Reuters/File
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers incentives to investors in organic poultry industry

Saudi Arabia offers incentives to investors in organic poultry industry
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an initiative to boot investments in organic poultry production and increase the sector’s output to 5 percent by 2030.

According to Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Ayada, the ministry’s undersecretary, the initiative includes offering facilities to foreign investors and local companies and providing land at promotional prices.  

Speaking at a workshop organized by the ministry, Al-Ayada stated that the initiative aimed to support local poultry production aligns with the Saudi Good Agricultural Practices, also known as Saudi GAP.

The initiative will provide appropriate financing and technical support through laws to boost organic production in the poultry sector.  

It aligns with the ministry’s expansion plan announced in July to inject SR17 billion ($4.53 billion) to boost poultry production and reach 80 percent self-sufficiency by 2025. 

The Kingdom is taking several measures to boost local food production. Saudi Arabia’s agricultural gross domestic product witnessed over 38 percent growth in 2022 to reach SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) from SR72.25 billion in 2021.  

The jump is attributed to the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Agriculture 2030, which seeks to create a sustainable sector that achieves food and water security and economic, social and environmental developments.  

The strategy also aspires to use modern technologies and practices to conserve natural resources and improve agriculture productivity while leveraging strategic partnerships with cooperatives, the private sector and research centers.

The Kingdom has adopted several strategies, initiatives and programs to promote sustainable agricultural development and improve water management to preserve natural and environmental resources.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia poultry production

Red Sea Global launches world's first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA

Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA

Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to accelerate sustainable and faster connectivity in Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Global has collaborated with mobile telecom operator Zain KSA to launch the first zero-carbon 5G network in the world.

The Public Investment Fund-owned multi-project developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations, the Red Sea and AMAALA, and Zain KSA introduced the project at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort at the Red Sea, offering high-speed 5G connectivity in the region. It is fueled by 100 percent renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels built by RSG.

“We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism development, adopting 100 percent renewable energy at our flagship destination, the Red Sea, and working toward the achievement of a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040. These ambitious goals demand ambitious partners, and our collaboration with Zain KSA transcends telecommunications, extending into sustainability and environmental protection,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.”

The project, powering the entire 28,000 sq. km. destination, will accomplish three main objectives: protecting the environment, reducing emissions by using renewable energy, and mitigating visual distortion.

Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, CEO of Zain KSA, said: “By collaborating with ‘Red Sea Global,’ one of the world’s most visionary developers of sustainable development, we reaffirm our commitment to a shared vision that balances achieving human prosperity with the preservation of nature and its sustainability for future generations, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030.”

Due to opening its doors to its first guests later this year, the Red Sea will consist of 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites once completed.

Topics: rsg Zain KSA sustainability 5G Zero-carbon

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment banking firm Riyad Capital has received clearance from the Saudi Stock Exchange to conduct market-making activities on Saudi Basic Industries Corp. effective Aug. 16. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, market-making obligations include a minimum 80 percent presence of orders, a minimum size of SR500,000 ($133,264) and a maximum spread of 0.30 percent. 

Market making refers to providing liquidity to financial markets by facilitating the continuous buying and selling of securities.

The statement added that Riyad Capital will conduct market-making activities as defined in its regulations and procedures.

Topics: SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) market making Riyad Capital 

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 122.03 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 11,546.15 on Sunday.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.59 billion ($1.22 billion) as 139 stocks advanced, while 74 retreated.     

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 17.93 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 23,598.63, while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 16.47 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at 1,500.34.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. The company’s share price rose 10 percent to SR18.7.    

Other top performers included Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co., whose share prices soared by 7.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.     

The worst performer was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price dropped 9.94 percent to SR22.56. 

On Nomu, Alwaha REIT Fund was the top gainer as its share price rose 9.05 percent to SR13.5.

Among the other major gainers on Nomu was Sure Global Tech Co., whose share price soared 5.79 percent to SR74.9.     

Gas Arabian Services Co. was among the top losers; its share price dropped 9.4 percent to SR7.06. 

The share price of Obeikan Glass Co. also slipped 3.97 percent to SR75. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. reported a plunge of 91.3 percent in its net profit for the second quarter of 2023 on lower sales value and higher expenses.

The multi-commodity mining and metals company, Ma’aden, posted SR350.9 million in net profit in the second quarter, down from just over SR4 billion a year prior.  

“We are beginning to see an improvement in raw material pricing and, despite the challenging market environment, remain well placed to meet the growing long-term demand for our products,” Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt said in a statement. 

Furthermore, Saudi Reinsurance Co., also known as Saudi Re, posted 134 percent higher net profits before zakat at SR81.93 million in the first half of 2023 versus SR34.9 million in the first half of 2022.  

On another note, Saudi-based Al Jouf Cement Co. achieved SR43.6 million in net profits after tax in the first six months of 2023, up from SR1.8 million during the same period last year.  

The surge was due to the increase in sales and average selling price and the decline in the cost of sales.

Another firm recording an increase in net profits in the first six months was Arabian Pipes Co., which reached SR46.4 million compared to only SR17.5 million in 2022. The surge was primarily attributed to a 272 percent increase in sales during that period.  

Moreover, Saudi Ground Services Co.’s net profits rebounded to SR89.9 million in the first half of 2023 from a net loss of SR85.9 million in the year-ago period.  

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) nomu-parallel

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical sector is set to receive a significant boost after the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development Center signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with Jubail Pharma and RR Holding Co.  

The agreement is set to boost local manufacturing of chemical compounds used to produce pharmaceutical products.  

The partnerships will also help localize the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediate materials and chemicals for the industry and conduct studies on the investment landscape in the pharma sector.  

Jubail Pharma is one of the leading Saudi pharmaceutical production companies while RR Holding Co. is a UAE-based company that has operations in several manufacturing industries such as oil, gas, energy and textiles.  

NIDC stated that the MoU comes as part of the center’s strategy to boost local manufacturing, especially in the petrochemicals and pharma components sector, according to a release by the center’s official page on X.  

NIDC also stated that the partnership will enhance the Kingdom’s local medicine manufacturing and ensure national security in terms of pharmaceutical products.  

The center aims to empower the Kingdom’s capabilities by creating an independent pharmaceutical sector to secure the country’s health needs.  

According to NIDC’s release, the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector is the largest in the Middle East in terms of investment size, encompassing around 30 percent of the region’s total value.  

The Kingdom currently has 40 local factories in the pharma sector which cover 29 percent of Saudi Arabia’s needs with revenue exceeding SR1.5 billion ($399 million).   

According to Fitch Solutions, the research arm of US-based Fitch Ratings, Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market was valued at SR44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach SR56.6 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent.   

The Saudi government has also implemented regulatory reforms to encourage investment and support the development of the local pharmaceutical industry.   

Besides the domestic market, Saudi Arabia’s strategic location and strong logistics infrastructure make it an attractive base for pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their presence in the wider region.   

“Many companies have established regional headquarters or distribution centers in the country, using it as a hub to serve other markets in the Middle East and North Africa region,” added Fitch Solutions.  

Topics: Saudi pharmaceutical industry

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 
Updated 13 August 2023
REUTERS 

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 
Updated 13 August 2023
REUTERS 

BEIJING: China’s State Council issued guidelines on Sunday that it said would further optimize the country’s foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investment. 

The State Council said in a document containing 24 guidelines that authorities should increase protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors, including strengthening enforcement of intellectual property rights. 

The document also announced guidelines to increase fiscal support and tax incentives for foreign-invested enterprises, such as temporarily exempting withholding income tax for foreign investors’ reinvestment of their profits into China. 

The State Council said it would explore a “convenient and secure management mechanism” for cross-border data flows. The proposal comes amid tensions between authorities and international enterprises, including global accounting firms, over data security. 

China has sought to court foreign capital as its economic recovery from the COVID pandemic slows in the face of weak export demand from key trade partners and ongoing tumult in the country’s property market. 

However, Beijing has so far struggled to attract foreign enterprises and investors, which are wary of political risk in an environment that increasingly prioritises national security measures, and concerned about the impact of deteriorating relations between China and many Western countries on their operations.

Topics: China GDP Investment FDI

