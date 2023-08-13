Saudi Arabia offers incentives to investors in organic poultry industry

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an initiative to boot investments in organic poultry production and increase the sector’s output to 5 percent by 2030.

According to Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Ayada, the ministry’s undersecretary, the initiative includes offering facilities to foreign investors and local companies and providing land at promotional prices.

Speaking at a workshop organized by the ministry, Al-Ayada stated that the initiative aimed to support local poultry production aligns with the Saudi Good Agricultural Practices, also known as Saudi GAP.

The initiative will provide appropriate financing and technical support through laws to boost organic production in the poultry sector.

It aligns with the ministry’s expansion plan announced in July to inject SR17 billion ($4.53 billion) to boost poultry production and reach 80 percent self-sufficiency by 2025.

The Kingdom is taking several measures to boost local food production. Saudi Arabia’s agricultural gross domestic product witnessed over 38 percent growth in 2022 to reach SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) from SR72.25 billion in 2021.

The jump is attributed to the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Agriculture 2030, which seeks to create a sustainable sector that achieves food and water security and economic, social and environmental developments.

The strategy also aspires to use modern technologies and practices to conserve natural resources and improve agriculture productivity while leveraging strategic partnerships with cooperatives, the private sector and research centers.

The Kingdom has adopted several strategies, initiatives and programs to promote sustainable agricultural development and improve water management to preserve natural and environmental resources.