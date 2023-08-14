Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability

You are here

Flynas CEO Bander Al-Mohanna and SIRC CEO Ziad Al-Shiha signed the memorandum of understanding.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a circular economy has drawn the attention of the aviation sector, with low-cost airline flynas signing an agreement with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to embrace integrated waste management practices. 

According to a press statement, the memorandum of understanding will help the airline explore partnership opportunities in sustainability to work toward an advanced circular economy. 

It will also look into recycling solutions from the operational waste collected from airlines, including oils, plastics and batteries. 

Flynas CEO Bander Al-Mohanna and SIRC CEO Ziad Al-Shiha signed the MoU. 

“We are pleased to enter into this promising partnership with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. as a pioneering company in this field,” said Al-Mohanna. 

He added: “We are confident that this step will enhance flynas’ efforts to build a sustainable growth model that combines profitable economic returns and low impacts on the environment, in line with the national goals to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.” 

The airline industry generates a significant amount of waste, which includes cabin and inflight items such as newspapers, food packaging and plastic cutlery. 

According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines generated 5.7 million tons of inflight waste globally in 2016, most of which went to landfills or incinerators. 

SIRC’s Al-Shiha said the partnership with flynas aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals and will contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative’s objectives, including reducing harmful emissions. 

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward as we establish a robust partnership with the shared objective of advancing the recycling industry and advocating for the principles of the circular economy,” added Al-Shiha. 

Al-Shiha further pointed out that SIRC is working to lead the circular economy in the Kingdom by activating local and global partnerships and investments, promoting local content, and using best practices in recycling and waste management. 

SIRC was founded in 2017 to achieve the sustainability goals of Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of waste management, promoting recycling, preserving natural resources, and supporting the transition to a circular economy. 

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Monday, dropping 52.33 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,493.82.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.9 billion ($1.5 billion) as 86 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 127 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 110.26 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 23,488.37, while the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 12.44 points, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 1,487.90.

The best-performing stock of the day was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. The company’s share price surged 7.35 percent to SR6.20.

Other notable gainers were Cenomi Retail and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share prices jumped 5.78 percent and 4.46 percent, respectively.

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s real estate development company Dar Al Arkan released its semi-annual financial results to report a decrease in year-on-year figures.

It recorded SR1.5 billion in revenue in 2023, a decrease of 30.76 percent compared to the same period last year which resulted in a downfall of 23.73 percent in gross profit.

However, the company registered a surge in its financial figures on a quarterly basis, recording an 8.1 percent increase in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, according to a bourse filing.

The company saw a 24.5 percent increase in profit, netting SR146 million in the second quarter of the year compared to SR117.6 million in the first quarter.

Al-Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. also filed its financial results for the first half of the year on Tadawul, recording a year-on-year decrease in revenue by 24.6 percent.

It reported losses to the tune of SR39.7 million compared to SR15.5 million in losses in the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, Al-Abdullatif saw a 1.2 percent decrease in its net losses, registering SR19.76 million in negative balance in the second quarter of the year compared to SR20 million in the first quarter.

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 
Updated 14 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 
Updated 14 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In pursuit of food security and agricultural self-sufficiency, Saudi Arabia has unveiled an ambitious initiative to produce over 7,500 tons of honey annually as part of the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program.   

This strategic endeavor is poised to not only enhance the output of honey but also to diversify the landscape of local agricultural production within Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Ghassan Bakri, the secretary-general of the Reef program, highlighted that this initiative signifies a shift towards modern beekeeping and honey production technologies, while enhancing productivity and quality. 

He also underscored the beekeepers’ dedication to generating added value from honey, in addition to streamlining the honey collection process in a hygienic manner that avoids exposure to sunlight, according to SPA.

Reef, also known as the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, plays a crucial role in advancing crop cultivation across Saudi Arabia. It particularly addresses potential shortages resulting from unforeseen emergencies.  

Bakri elaborated that the program aids small-scale farmers in obtaining food, elevating their living standards, and enriching nutritional diversity while ensuring the safety of food supplies. 

He added that Reef has contributed to notable increases in Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector production rates in the current year compared to 2020. 

This development coincides with a significant upswing in the honey sector’s production, reaching 3,748 tons this year, showcasing a remarkable 49 percent growth. 

In a significant move, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. recently entered into an agreement to support 600 beekeepers in upgrading their harvesting skills, aligning with the Kingdom’s objective to boost honey production.

Through a memorandum of understanding with the Beekeepers Cooperative Association in Rijal Almaa province, the oil giant committed to providing comprehensive training and essential resources to honey farmers, particularly those with limited incomes, aiming to enhance their production capabilities. 

The association’s goal involves producing around 10,000 honeybee queens and 4,000 breeding colonies of local bees, independent of external sources, as outlined in an earlier statement. 

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture reports that Saudi Arabia produces nearly 5,000 tons of honey annually, with an additional 24,000 tons imported. The local market offers over 20 honey varieties from numerous apiaries spanning the nation. 

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aviation services firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise announced on Monday that an affiliate had signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of 64 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from a wholly owned subsidiary of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.   

According to a press release, DAE said that the portfolio includes 737-8, 737-9 and 737-10 variants, and the delivery of the airplanes is scheduled between 2023 and 2026.   

The Dubai-headquartered company did not disclose the transaction terms.   

However, it said the 737 MAX airplane family delivers better efficiency, environmental performance and passenger comfort to the single-aisle market.   

DAE expects the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, with no impact on any of its capital adequacy, liquidity, and funding ratios. The company will directly place the rest of the acquired portfolio of assets in the coming quarters, it added.  

According to the press release, Boeing 737 MAX, having CFM International LEAP-1B-engine, reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 percent compared to the airplanes it will replaces. While the 737-10 is the largest model in its family and can seat up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration, flying up to 3,300 miles.  

“The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99 percent of single-aisle routes,” it added.  

DAE’s CEO Firoz Tarapore said that they are delighted to be able to conclude this transaction with CALC to acquire a unique portfolio of 100 percent new technology, fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft.  

DAE, which serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle, added that this transaction will further strengthen its relationship with Boeing and CFM International.  

The firm added that it’s committed to acquiring some 500 Boeing aircraft. “We look forward to growing this relationship even further in the coming years.”  

The transaction will help DAE increase the percentage of fuel-efficient aircraft in its owned fleet from 50 percent to nearly 66 percent, adding that this transaction would add to its growth trajectory.  

“On a pro forma basis, this transaction will increase our owned, managed, committed, and mandated-to-manage aircraft fleet to approximately 550 aircraft, valued at approximately US$20 billion. Approximately 20 percent of the acquired portfolio is on lease to our existing clients,” DAE said in the statement. 

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices declined more than 1 percent on Monday as concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 1.2 percent, to $85.74 a barrel at 9:31 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.12 a barrel, down 1.3 percent.

Prices retreated as the US dollar index extended gains after a slightly bigger increase in US producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields despite expectations the Federal Reserve is at the end of hiking interest rates.

A stronger dollar pressures oil demand by making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Crude has been in overbought territory for some time now, defying expectations of a correction. It has been singularly focused on US economic optimism, to the exclusion of the increasingly stronger headwinds blowing in the eurozone and China,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

“A rebalancing is overdue but it may need a reality check in the markets stateside,” Hari said.

Oil may be range-bound this week as China’s sluggish economic recovery and a stronger US dollar could depress prices, but OPEC+ has indicated it would do whatever it takes to tighten supply and stabilize markets, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to erode oil inventories over the rest of this year, potentially driving prices even higher, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report on Friday.

Reflecting tightening supply, the price spread between first- and second-month Brent held steady on Monday after settling at 67 cents on Friday, the widest since March.

Meanwhile, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea on Sunday, ratcheting up tensions in a key area for commodities exports from Ukraine and Russia.

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs held steady at 525 last week, after falling for eight weeks in a row, according to Baker Hughes weekly report.

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says
Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says
Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned community developer ROSHN Group aims to gain 20 percent of the real estate market share in the coming years amid a boom in the Kingdom’s property industry, the company’s top official said.    

According to a statement by the Chief Development Officer Oussama Kabbani, the rise will be in the mid-market segment, hence the company’s focus on the middle class.  

“Real estate bookings are huge this year and we expect our market share in the mid-market to reach 20 percent over the coming years,” Kabbani said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

“The biggest demand is in Riyadh right now,” he added. 

In July, ROSHN and the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, also known as Expro, signed a memorandum of understanding to build residential communities. 

The partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of ROSHN, in addition to boosting its activities and enable long-term development and planning. 

The PIF-backed company also signed eight giga contracts in March during the Private Sector Forum in Riyadh, worth SR8 billion ($2.1 billion) to develop modern infrastructure and facilties across the several projects it is developing in the Kingdom. 

“The pace of work at ROSHN’s project encourages us to partner with the private sector to achieve our goals, these types of partnerships are core to what we do at ROSHN, as we are mandated to uplift the industry and raise the bar in the real estate sector by providing new modes of living that contribute to raising the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and Vision 2030 goal,” Kabbani said. 

According to a report by Knight Frank, Saudi Arabia’s housing sector recorded an 8 percent increase in apartment-linked mortgages in the 12 months to the end of May. 

The firm claimed that although having a villa continues to be the top aspiration of Saudi’s, apartments are quickly becoming a more practical alternative from an affordability viewpoint, although the cost of these homes are rising in cities like Riyadh.    

The Ministry of Housing is expanding choices to accommodate the rising demand for affordable homes and meet the government's aim of 70 percent homeownership by 2030 despite the market’s continued lack of supply. 

