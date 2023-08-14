Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a circular economy has drawn the attention of the aviation sector, with low-cost airline flynas signing an agreement with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to embrace integrated waste management practices.

According to a press statement, the memorandum of understanding will help the airline explore partnership opportunities in sustainability to work toward an advanced circular economy.

It will also look into recycling solutions from the operational waste collected from airlines, including oils, plastics and batteries.

Flynas CEO Bander Al-Mohanna and SIRC CEO Ziad Al-Shiha signed the MoU.

“We are pleased to enter into this promising partnership with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. as a pioneering company in this field,” said Al-Mohanna.

He added: “We are confident that this step will enhance flynas’ efforts to build a sustainable growth model that combines profitable economic returns and low impacts on the environment, in line with the national goals to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.”

The airline industry generates a significant amount of waste, which includes cabin and inflight items such as newspapers, food packaging and plastic cutlery.

According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines generated 5.7 million tons of inflight waste globally in 2016, most of which went to landfills or incinerators.

SIRC’s Al-Shiha said the partnership with flynas aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals and will contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative’s objectives, including reducing harmful emissions.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward as we establish a robust partnership with the shared objective of advancing the recycling industry and advocating for the principles of the circular economy,” added Al-Shiha.

Al-Shiha further pointed out that SIRC is working to lead the circular economy in the Kingdom by activating local and global partnerships and investments, promoting local content, and using best practices in recycling and waste management.

SIRC was founded in 2017 to achieve the sustainability goals of Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of waste management, promoting recycling, preserving natural resources, and supporting the transition to a circular economy.