Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance

Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance
The event, organized by the Islamic Financial Services Board, will debate recent events in the industry aimed at improving its stability, according to the Saudi Central Bank. (File)
Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance

Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance
  • Event to deliberate on competence development, risk management practices
RIYADH: Representatives from the Islamic financial services industry are expected to deliberate on competency development and risk management practices at the 42nd council meeting of its apex body held in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Islamic Financial Services Board, will debate recent events in the industry aimed at improving its stability, according to a statement released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari, who is also the chairman of IFSB, will steer the annual council and general assembly meetings.

Governors, council members and experts in Islamic finance will also gather at the event.

This year’s annual meetings will host a capacity-building workshop for banks besides commemo- rating the 20th anniversary of the founding of the IFSB.

FASTFACTS

According to a report from S&P Global Ratings in May, the Islamic finance industry is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia’s strong banking system. 

The US-based agency expected around 10 percent growth across the industry in 2023-2024 after seeing a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year’s rise.  

S&P Global Ratings also believe that despite a predicted economic slowdown and a decline in sukuk issuance this year, new supplies of the product will exceed those set to mature.

The report echoed findings from US-based Fitch Ratings released in April, which claimed the global sukuk issuance for the second quarter of 2023 is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro-volatilities.

In its report, S&P Global Ratings said: “We expect a material slowdown in GCC economies’ real GDP growth in 2023-2024, compared with 2022, largely based on lower oil production. However, we think that Saudi Arabia’s banking system performance will continue to underpin a large portion of the expanding Islamic finance industry.

“In other GCC countries, growth of about 5 percent appears plausible in the absence of new major government investment cycles.”

The report argued that Islamic finance is still more of a collec- tion of local industries than a truly globalized sector, and that it is looking at ways to “enhance its competitiveness” in order to secure a broader appeal.

Topics: Islamic finance

Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 

Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 
Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 

Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 
RIYADH: In a move poised to fortify economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, Riyadh will host an exhibition this month showcasing over 100 prominent brands from the Southeast Asian nation.

Set to be held in the city’s International Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 27, the four-day event is a result of collaborative effort between the Thai Embassy and the Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The exhibition aims to catalyze and enrich trade and economic interactions between the two nations, and will be attended by entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies eager to tap into potential business prospects and forge partnerships,

In addition to the business aspect, the event will provide an opportunity for visitors interested in tourism and cultural exchange to explore Thailand’s heritage and attractions.

The announcement of the exhibition came on the same day as GAFT Deputy Gov. for International Relations Abdulaziz Al-Sakran held a meeting with Thai businessman Aswin Techajareonvikul.

They discussed collaboration opportunities with Thai companies.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the Southeast Asian nation have been growing stronger in recent months. 

Last November, authorities in Thailand proposed a bilateral cooperation plan to strengthen their country’s newly restored relations with the Kingdom, as a high-profile investment delegation from Riyadh visited Bangkok.

 

Topics: Thailand saudi-thai relations

Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability

Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability
Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability

Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a circular economy has drawn the attention of the aviation sector, with low-cost airline flynas signing an agreement with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to embrace integrated waste management practices. 

According to a press statement, the memorandum of understanding will help the airline explore partnership opportunities in sustainability to work toward an advanced circular economy. 

It will also look into recycling solutions from the operational waste collected from airlines, including oils, plastics and batteries. 

Flynas CEO Bander Al-Mohanna and SIRC CEO Ziad Al-Shiha signed the MoU. 

“We are pleased to enter into this promising partnership with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. as a pioneering company in this field,” said Al-Mohanna. 

He added: “We are confident that this step will enhance flynas’ efforts to build a sustainable growth model that combines profitable economic returns and low impacts on the environment, in line with the national goals to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.” 

The airline industry generates a significant amount of waste, which includes cabin and inflight items such as newspapers, food packaging and plastic cutlery. 

According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines generated 5.7 million tons of inflight waste globally in 2016, most of which went to landfills or incinerators. 

SIRC’s Al-Shiha said the partnership with flynas aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals and will contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative’s objectives, including reducing harmful emissions. 

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward as we establish a robust partnership with the shared objective of advancing the recycling industry and advocating for the principles of the circular economy,” added Al-Shiha. 

Al-Shiha further pointed out that SIRC is working to lead the circular economy in the Kingdom by activating local and global partnerships and investments, promoting local content, and using best practices in recycling and waste management. 

SIRC was founded in 2017 to achieve the sustainability goals of Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of waste management, promoting recycling, preserving natural resources, and supporting the transition to a circular economy. 

Topics: Flynas Saudi Investment Recycling Co.

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494
Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Monday, dropping 52.33 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,493.82.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.9 billion ($1.5 billion) as 86 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 127 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 110.26 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 23,488.37, while the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 12.44 points, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 1,487.90.

The best-performing stock of the day was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. The company’s share price surged 7.35 percent to SR6.20.

Other notable gainers were Cenomi Retail and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share prices jumped 5.78 percent and 4.46 percent, respectively.

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s real estate development company Dar Al Arkan released its semi-annual financial results to report a decrease in year-on-year figures.

It recorded SR1.5 billion in revenue in 2023, a decrease of 30.76 percent compared to the same period last year which resulted in a downfall of 23.73 percent in gross profit.

However, the company registered a surge in its financial figures on a quarterly basis, recording an 8.1 percent increase in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, according to a bourse filing.

The company saw a 24.5 percent increase in profit, netting SR146 million in the second quarter of the year compared to SR117.6 million in the first quarter.

Al-Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. also filed its financial results for the first half of the year on Tadawul, recording a year-on-year decrease in revenue by 24.6 percent.

It reported losses to the tune of SR39.7 million compared to SR15.5 million in losses in the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, Al-Abdullatif saw a 1.2 percent decrease in its net losses, registering SR19.76 million in negative balance in the second quarter of the year compared to SR20 million in the first quarter.

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks INDEX

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 
Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 
RIYADH: In pursuit of food security and agricultural self-sufficiency, Saudi Arabia has unveiled an ambitious initiative to produce over 7,500 tons of honey annually as part of the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program.   

This strategic endeavor is poised to not only enhance the output of honey but also to diversify the landscape of local agricultural production within Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Ghassan Bakri, the secretary-general of the Reef program, highlighted that this initiative signifies a shift towards modern beekeeping and honey production technologies, while enhancing productivity and quality. 

He also underscored the beekeepers’ dedication to generating added value from honey, in addition to streamlining the honey collection process in a hygienic manner that avoids exposure to sunlight, according to SPA.

Reef, also known as the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, plays a crucial role in advancing crop cultivation across Saudi Arabia. It particularly addresses potential shortages resulting from unforeseen emergencies.  

Bakri elaborated that the program aids small-scale farmers in obtaining food, elevating their living standards, and enriching nutritional diversity while ensuring the safety of food supplies. 

He added that Reef has contributed to notable increases in Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector production rates in the current year compared to 2020. 

This development coincides with a significant upswing in the honey sector’s production, reaching 3,748 tons this year, showcasing a remarkable 49 percent growth. 

In a significant move, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. recently entered into an agreement to support 600 beekeepers in upgrading their harvesting skills, aligning with the Kingdom’s objective to boost honey production.

Through a memorandum of understanding with the Beekeepers Cooperative Association in Rijal Almaa province, the oil giant committed to providing comprehensive training and essential resources to honey farmers, particularly those with limited incomes, aiming to enhance their production capabilities. 

The association’s goal involves producing around 10,000 honeybee queens and 4,000 breeding colonies of local bees, independent of external sources, as outlined in an earlier statement. 

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture reports that Saudi Arabia produces nearly 5,000 tons of honey annually, with an additional 24,000 tons imported. The local market offers over 20 honey varieties from numerous apiaries spanning the nation. 

Topics: Honey Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes
RIYADH: Aviation services firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise announced on Monday that an affiliate had signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of 64 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from a wholly owned subsidiary of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.   

According to a press release, DAE said that the portfolio includes 737-8, 737-9 and 737-10 variants, and the delivery of the airplanes is scheduled between 2023 and 2026.   

The Dubai-headquartered company did not disclose the transaction terms.   

However, it said the 737 MAX airplane family delivers better efficiency, environmental performance and passenger comfort to the single-aisle market.   

DAE expects the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, with no impact on any of its capital adequacy, liquidity, and funding ratios. The company will directly place the rest of the acquired portfolio of assets in the coming quarters, it added.  

According to the press release, Boeing 737 MAX, having CFM International LEAP-1B-engine, reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 percent compared to the airplanes it will replaces. While the 737-10 is the largest model in its family and can seat up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration, flying up to 3,300 miles.  

“The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99 percent of single-aisle routes,” it added.  

DAE’s CEO Firoz Tarapore said that they are delighted to be able to conclude this transaction with CALC to acquire a unique portfolio of 100 percent new technology, fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft.  

DAE, which serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle, added that this transaction will further strengthen its relationship with Boeing and CFM International.  

The firm added that it’s committed to acquiring some 500 Boeing aircraft. “We look forward to growing this relationship even further in the coming years.”  

The transaction will help DAE increase the percentage of fuel-efficient aircraft in its owned fleet from 50 percent to nearly 66 percent, adding that this transaction would add to its growth trajectory.  

“On a pro forma basis, this transaction will increase our owned, managed, committed, and mandated-to-manage aircraft fleet to approximately 550 aircraft, valued at approximately US$20 billion. Approximately 20 percent of the acquired portfolio is on lease to our existing clients,” DAE said in the statement. 

Topics: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Boeing 737 MAX

