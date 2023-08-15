You are here

Air strike kills at least 26 in Ethiopia's Amhara

Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Air strike kills at least 26 in Ethiopia’s Amhara

Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
  • “Twenty-two bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving”
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: An air strike has killed at least 26 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Amhara region, a hospital official and a resident told AFP on Monday, as deadly clashes rock the region.
The strike in Finote Selam on Sunday was the most severe since clashes between members of the Ethiopian army and a local militia known as Fano erupted in towns and cities across Amhara after months of tensions.
The hospital official said he heard the blast while he was on duty at around 0700 GMT.
A market was taking place in the town, he added, and the all the victims who arrived in hospital were “wearing either casual civilian clothing or Sunday traditional clothes.”
“The casualties range from a 13-year-old child to the elderly,” he said. “I didn’t get the chance to see what caused the explosion... but residents said it was a drone strike.”
“Twenty-two bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving.”
“We’ve so far received 55 injured patients out of which more than 40 are gravely injured,” he said, speaking anonymously over safety concerns.
A resident who arrived shortly after the strike told AFP he had “helped in the burial of bodies of 30 victims.”
He said he saw “a medium sized freight vehicle had been completely destroyed in an air strike with dead bodies strewn around the vehicle.”
“I heard the loud sound of an aircraft before the attack,” which took place in the center of the town near a hotel, he said.
Both sources said that at the time of the strike, the town was under the control of Fano, while the resident said the Ethiopian army had arrived on Monday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government imposed a six-month state of emergency across Amhara on August 4 and several cities remain under curfew, although violence eased toward the end of last week.
The unrest revived fears about the stability of Africa’s second most populous country, seven months after a peace deal ended a brutal two-year conflict in the neighboring region of Tigray.
Ethiopia’s rights watchdog on Monday voiced “grave concern” over the fierce fighting in Amhara this month, and condemned a wave of arrests of ethnic Amharas.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, an independent state-affiliated organization, said the fighting in Amhara involved the use of heavy artillery “resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians.”
No casualty figures have been issued by the authorities but doctors in two of the affected cities told AFP last week there had been scores of deaths and injuries among civilians.
The EHRC said it had received credible reports of strikes killing many civilians in three towns, including Finote Selam.
After several days of deadly clashes, the army has reoccupied the main towns in Amhara.
The EHRC said that while heavy fighting had subsided in major urban areas since August 9, “it continues in other parts of the region and remains a major concern until a sustainable solution is in place.”
 

 

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation
  • * The 17 students say they face Taliban persecution and asked the British government to grant them leave to remain in the UK indefinitely, as it did for Afghan students in the past two years
  • ‘As a girl who is single, who has done human rights law … who has worked with international forces, I would be persecuted, I would be hanged in front of everybody,’ said one student
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A group of Afghan students studying in the UK under a Foreign Office scholarship scheme have shared their fears that they will be forced to return to Afghanistan after they graduate in September.

The 17 students asked the British government to grant them indefinite leave to remain in the UK, as it did for Afghans who participated in the program in 2021 and 2022. They said they fear persecution from the Taliban regime in their home country if they have to return there when their visas expire.

They are among the recipients of the Chevening scholarship program, which since 1983 has given thousands of outstanding students from all over the world the chance to study at UK universities, predominantly for one-year master’s degree courses.

The Home Office originally said the scholarship scheme was never intended to be a pathway to permanent residence and that students should follow procedure after graduating by returning to their homeland or moving on to another country. However, it later added that those from Afghanistan can apply for another UK visa or claim asylum.

The students complain they face the prospect of finding money to pay the expensive fee for a two-year graduate visa, or could be left unable to work while British authorities continue to deal with a near 200,000-case backlog of asylum applications.

They spoke to the British media on condition of anonymity to protect their families still living in Afghanistan.

“As a girl who is single, who has done human rights law in the UK under the UK government scheme, who has worked with international forces, I would be persecuted, I would be hanged in front of everybody,” one said of her fears if she is forced to return to Afghanistan.

Another, who also studied international human rights law, said: “I am having panic attacks thinking about what exactly is going to happen. Should I just become stateless and homeless at the same time after September?”

Labour MP Neil Coyle, who is representing one of the students, told news agency PA Media: “Ministers must end their debilitating quagmire and grant leave to remain in the UK, as the Home Office did for the students who completed their studies last year.”

A spokesperson for the government said it has provided a letter of consent that allows the students to apply for a different visa after graduation due to “the situation in Afghanistan” and added: “This will exempt them from the normal requirement to leave the UK on completion of study.”

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
AFP

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan
  • The advisory faulted the transitional government for its “failure to adhere to its own laws” including on transparency over oil revenue
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday warned businesses of risks in dealings in South Sudan, its latest show of frustration with dueling leaders in the impoverished country Washington once championed.
In an advisory to US businesses, the Departments of State, Commerce and Labor together told them of “the growing reputational, financial and legal risks” to transactions linked to South Sudan’s government or companies controlled by officials’ families.
It called on US businesses to do “due diligence on corruption and human rights issues” and to avoid any dealings that involve South Sudanese officials who are under sanctions.
The advisory faulted the transitional government for its “failure to adhere to its own laws” including on transparency over oil revenue.
Business dealings could “adversely impact US businesses, individuals, other persons and their operations in South Sudan and the region,” it said.
The United States helped spearhead diplomacy for the 2011 independence of majority-Christian South Sudan following two decades of war with Sudan’s majority-Muslim and Arab government in Khartoum.
The new country quickly descended into civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, with the United States and other Western powers accusing President Salva Kiir and his rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar of dragging out implementation of a 2018 deal so they could cling to power.
The United States has halted support for the peace process but maintained humanitarian aid to South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries.
 

 

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
AFP

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources
  • A Nigerian air force spokesman confirmed its Mi-171 helicopter on a “casualty evacuation mission” crashed on Monday after take-off from Zungeru
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: At least 26 members of the Nigerian security forces were killed and eight wounded in an ambush by gunmen in central Nigeria late Sunday, two military sources told AFP.
An air force spokesman said a helicopter rescuing the wounded crashed on Monday morning in the area where the army is fighting criminal groups, without specifying whether the crew and passengers had survived.
The two military officers asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak on the incident while military authorities were not available for comment.
“We lost 23 soldiers, including three officers, and three Civilians JTF (vigilantes) in the encounter while eight soldiers were injured,” said the first source following “a serious fight” along the Zungeru-Tegina highway.
A second officer gave the same toll and said the bandits also suffered “heavy casualties.” He also said that communication had been lost with an air force helicopter despatched to evacuate the casualties, with 11 of the dead and seven of the injured aboard.
A Nigerian air force spokesman confirmed its Mi-171 helicopter on a “casualty evacuation mission” crashed on Monday after take-off from Zungeru.
“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute for Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State,” spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.
He said efforts were under way to rescue those aboard and that preliminary investigations had been opened into the cause of the crash.
Barely a week goes by in Africa’s most populous nation without attacks or kidnappings by criminals known as “bandits” in the northwest and center.
The gangs, who have been notorious for mass school abductions, maintain camps in a vast forest straddling the states of Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina.
Northwest and central Nigeria have for years been terrorized by bandits who raid remote villages where they kill and abduct residents for ransom as well as burning homes after looting them.
Impunity as well as insufficient security and wider government presence has allowed the violence to fester, experts say.
 

 

Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers

Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers
Updated 14 August 2023
Nasir Ali

Pakistan's flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers

Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers
  • The 4.5 hour-long Dubai-Skardu flight will operate once a week
  • Skardu International Airport was inaugurated in December 2021
Updated 14 August 2023
Nasir Ali

KHAPLU, Pakistan: The first direct international flight from Dubai to Skardu landed on Monday morning with 80 passengers onboard, a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines said.

Passengers and officials said that the route would make Pakistan’s picturesque northern regions more accessible to foreign travelers and create ease of travel for locals working in the UAE.

Skardu is a beautiful valley, 7,000 feet above sea level and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes and lush green valleys. The region is home to a variety of wildlife, including snow leopards, ibex and markhor.

Skardu International Airport was inaugurated in December 2021.

“PIA’s first international flight with 80 passengers from Dubai to Skardu landed at 8:45 am,” PIA spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, told Arab News. In a media statement, PIA called the flight operation “a momentous occasion for PIA and for the people of Pakistan.”

“The launch of this new flight route will make Skardu more accessible to international travelers, and will help to promote tourism in this beautiful region,” it said. “Skardu is a hidden gem, and we believe that it has the potential to become a major tourist hub in the region. This new flight route will make it easier for people to visit Skardu and experience all that it has to offer.”

The Dubai-Skardu flight, about four hours and thirty minutes long, will operate once a week. PIA is offering a special introductory fare on the route.

Speaking to Arab News, passenger Mohammed Ibrahim, 30, who has been working in the UAE for the past 10 years, said that he was “very happy and very thankful” for the launch of the direct flight.

“Earlier, we couldn’t travel home for a few holidays because four to five days were wasted just to reach home,” he said. “Now Alhamdulillah, due to this flight, we can reach home in a single day … Now we can easily travel home two to three times a year, which was not possible in the past.”

Mohammed Kazim, another passenger, said that the direct flight was “economical and time-saving ... The direct flight is a ‘blessing’ for us,” Kazim told Arab News.

“I have been working in the UAE since 2015, and traveling from Dubai to Skardu was a headache for us. First you have to travel to Islamabad or Karachi and then to Skardu. And in case of bad weather, sometimes a whole week was consumed in traveling. It was not only a financial burden but also our holidays were wasted. Now we are very happy because we can reach home in one day.”

Aziz Ahmed Jamali, additional chief secretary, said that Pakistan’s ambassador in the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, played a “very important role” in connecting the two cities.

“Let the efforts grow. Both tourists and Middle East-based workers are direct beneficiaries of this direct flight,” he said.

Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui

Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

Hawaii's governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui

Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui
  • Deadliest fires in US in more than a century, with death toll of at least 96
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

LAHAINA, Hawaii: Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following the Maui wildfires as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the landscape.
The blazes that consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina, are already the deadliest in the US in more than a century, with a death toll of at least 96.
“We are prepared for many tragic stories,” Gov. Josh Green told “CBS Mornings” in a recorded interview that was aired Monday. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it’s probably going to take 10 days. It’s impossible to guess, really.”
As cellphone service has slowly been restored, the number of people missing dropped to about 1,300 from over 2,000, Green said.
Twenty cadaver dogs and dozens of searchers are making their way through blocks reduced to ash.
“Right now, they’re going street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they’ll start to enter buildings,” Jeff Hickman, director of public affairs for the Hawaii Department of Defense, said Monday on NBC’s “Today.”
Such crews had covered just 3 percent of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday.
The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina nearly a week ago destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000, leaving a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes. That fire has been 85 percent contained, according to the county. Another blaze known as the Upcountry fire has been 60 percent contained, officials said.
“There’s very little left there,” Green said of Lahaina in a video update Sunday, adding that “an estimated value of $5.6 billion has gone away.”
Even where the fire has retreated, authorities have warned that toxic byproducts may remain, including in drinking water, after the flames spewed poisonous fumes. And many people simply have no home to return to. Authorities plan to house them in hotels and vacation rentals.
Many people have gathered at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, which has been serving as a shelter. Among the visitors was Oprah Winfrey, who told Hawaii News Now that she has delivered personal hygiene products, towels and water in recent days.
Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, warned that news crews will eventually depart from the destruction, and the world will move on. But she said that “we’re all still going to be here trying to figure out what is the best way to rebuild … I will be here for the long haul, doing what I can.”
The cause of the wildfires is under investigation, and Green said authorities would also examine their response. One fire, for instance, was thought to be out but later flared again. Before the blaze engulfed Lahaina, Maui County officials also failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population and instead relied on social media posts.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the flames on Maui raced through parched brush. One fire moved as fast as a mile (1.6 kilometers) every minute, according to Green.
“With those kinds of winds and 1,000-degree temperatures, ultimately all the pictures that you will see will be easy to understand,” he said.
The fires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. They also surpassed the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California that left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradise.
Many gathered Sunday to mourn the dead. Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina was spared from the flames that wiped out most of the surrounding community, but with search-and-recovery efforts ongoing, its members attended Mass up the road. The Bishop of Honolulu, the Rev. Clarence “Larry” Silva, presided.
Taufa Samisoni said his uncle, aunt, cousin and the cousin’s 7-year-old son were found dead inside a burned car. Samisoni’s wife, Katalina, said the family would draw comfort from Silva’s reference to the Bible story of how Jesus’ disciple Peter walked on water and was saved from drowning.
“If Peter can walk on water, yes we can. We will get to the shore,” she said, her voice quivering.
Meanwhile, Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepared to house evacuees and first responders.
Green said 500 hotels rooms will be made available for locals who have been displaced. An additional 500 rooms will be set aside for workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some hotels will carry on with normal business to help preserve jobs and sustain the local economy, Green said.
The state wants to work with Airbnb to make sure that rental homes can be made available for locals.
J.P. Mayoga, a cook at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali, is still making breakfast, lunch and dinner on a daily basis. But instead of serving hotel guests, he’s been feeding the roughly 200 hotel employees and their family members who have been living there since Tuesday.
His home and that of his father were spared. But his girlfriend, two young daughters, father and another local are all staying in a hotel room together, as it is safer than Lahaina, which is covered in toxic debris.
“Everybody has their story, and everybody lost something. So everybody can be there for each other, and they understand what’s going on in each other’s lives,” he said of his co-workers at the hotel.

