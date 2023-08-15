Saudi minister explores green industrial complex plans during China visit 

Emirates adds new London flights to meet busy winter season demand

LONDON: Emirates airline has announced plans to introduce an additional five weekly flights from Dubai to London starting in October.

The extra flight to London Heathrow, which is set to operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, will begin on Oct. 31 and run until March 30, 2024.

The outward journey from Dubai will take off at 1:20 p.m. local time and arrive in London at 5:20 p.m. The return leg will leave London at 8:15 p.m and arrive at Dubai International Airport at 7:15 a.m. the following day.

The airline revealed the service will utilize its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and will be in addition to the six daily A380 flights to Heathrow currently running.

The move is a bid to meet the high demand during the winter season and provide travelers with “increased travel options,” the airline said.

As well as Heathrow, Emirates operates 126 weekly flights to destinations across the UK, including London Gatwick, London Stansted, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Newcastle.