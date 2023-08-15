You are here

  PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   
The most notable contributor to this quarterly surge is a $1.8 billion investment facilitated through PIF’s Ayar Third Investment Co. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   
Updated 15 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia continues to raise its stakes in global companies with the Public Investment Fund recording $38.93 billion in US equity holdings in the second quarter of 2023, up from $35.52 billion in the first quarter.  

The holdings were driven by PIF’s expanded investment in prominent US firms, including Lucid Group, Air Products, and Alibaba, as confirmed by a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.   

The most notable contributor to this quarterly surge is a $1.8 billion investment facilitated through PIF’s Ayar Third Investment Co.  

In June, this initiative led to the acquisition of 265.7 million shares in the electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group.  

The fund also increased its shares by 455,500 in US-based chemicals and gases company Air Products bringing its total investment value to $823 million.  

The PIF also bought 421,420 shares in Alibaba Group US making its total investment worth $121.4 million by the end of the second quarter of the year.  

According to data from Argaam, the wealth fund also sold 193,600 shares in Avery Dennison Corp., a manufacturer and distributor of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, in the second quarter of this year.  

Furthermore, the PIF sold all its 3 million shares in digital healthcare company Babylon in the same period.  

The ongoing investment activity by the wealth fund is a continuation of its effort to lead an impactful investment strategy in line with Vision 2030.  

On its establishment, the fund dedicated six pools of investment, four targeting the Saudi market, and two focusing international affairs.  

The PIF created the International Strategic Investments pool which comprises a combination of long-term investments to establish deliberate partnerships through direct and indirect financing.  

Moreover, the fund established the International Diversified Pool which aims to provide a mixed asset base and source of wealth accumulation by focusing on commercial investment returns over the long-term, through fixed-income backing, public and private equities, real estate, infrastructure, and alternative financing.  

To date, the sovereign fund has established 85 companies in 13 strategic sectors, created over 500,000 jobs, and accumulated around $700 billion in assets under management.  

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

The company will aim to improve operational efficiency in the country's real estate projects. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 

Emirates adds new London flights to meet busy winter season demand

Emirates adds new London flights to meet busy winter season demand
Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates adds new London flights to meet busy winter season demand

Emirates adds new London flights to meet busy winter season demand
  • Extra flight to Heathrow set to operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Emirates airline has announced plans to introduce an additional five weekly flights from Dubai to London starting in October.

The extra flight to London Heathrow, which is set to operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, will begin on Oct. 31 and  run until March 30, 2024.

The outward journey from Dubai will take off at 1:20 p.m. local time and arrive in London at 5:20 p.m. The return leg will leave London at 8:15 p.m and arrive at Dubai International Airport at 7:15 a.m. the following day.

The airline revealed the service will utilize its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and will be in addition to the six daily A380 flights to Heathrow currently running.

The move is a bid to meet the high demand during the winter season and provide travelers with “increased travel options,” the airline said.

As well as Heathrow, Emirates operates 126 weekly flights to destinations across the UK, including London Gatwick, London Stansted, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Newcastle.

Topics: business economy aviation Emirates Airline UAE UK London Heathrow

Emirates has best amenity kits in first, business class: Daily Mail
Lifestyle
Emirates has best amenity kits in first, business class: Daily Mail
Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023
Sport
Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023

KAUST signs MoU to accelerate adoption of sustainable energy solutions

KAUST signs MoU to accelerate adoption of sustainable energy solutions
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

KAUST signs MoU to accelerate adoption of sustainable energy solutions

KAUST signs MoU to accelerate adoption of sustainable energy solutions
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with a key player in the global solar industry to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the Saudi university signed the MoU with LONGi during the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

The partnership aims to leverage the expertise and resources of both organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of solar technologies, with a focus on advancing the efficiency and reliability of innovative photovoltaic technologies for the demanding environmental conditions in the Kingdom. 

Dr. Kevin Cullen, special adviser to KAUST, and Dr. James Jin, LONGi president for the MEA-CA region, signed the MoU, which aims to address the pressing challenges of climate change in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Saudi Green Initiative.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing solar energy technologies to address regional and global energy challenges. By combining the cutting-edge research and innovation of KAUST with LONGi’s industry expertise, we aim to drive impactful advancements in solar technology and contribute to the transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable future,” Dr. Cullen said.

Under the MoU, KAUST and LONGi will undertake joint projects, harnessing the complementary expertise and strengths of both organizations. The collaboration will encompass many aspects, including the testing of novel PV module concepts in real-world, outdoor conditions, development of new materials and novel solar cell and module designs, advanced manufacturing processes, and performance optimization.

Dr. Frederic Laquai, interim director of the KAUST Solar Center, said: “Collaborating with industrial partners such as LONGi creates new opportunities to accelerate innovation of solar technologies at the KAUST Solar Center.”

Both institutions will also foster talent development through joint educational and vocational training programs, workshops and exchange visits. 

Dr. Jin stated: “LONGi is committed to driving the global energy transition through continuous innovation in solar technology.” 

Topics: KAUST LONGi MoU Shanghai solar power

Saudi Arabia's KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress

Saudi Arabia’s equity market drives MENA upwards in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s equity market drives MENA upwards in Q2
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s equity market drives MENA upwards in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s equity market drives MENA upwards in Q2
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The equity market in the Middle East and North Africa region witnessed a rebound in the second quarter of 2023 with Saudi Arabia leading the way.     

The MENA region’s equity market grew 3.92 percent in the three months to the end of June, after dropping 2.8 percent in the first quarter of the year.

The primary driver of growth was Saudi Arabia, as it posted an increase of 9.13 percent in the second quarter, according to Mashreq Capital’s Q2 2023 Market and Strategy Report.  

Furthermore, the Kingdom’s growth exceeded that of the developed market, which grew 8.7 percent over the same period.

The UAE and Egypt both showed a 4.3 percent growth in the second quarter.  

Qatar and Oman dropped 1 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, according to the report. 

“Given that MENA is a dollar bull region, it should continue to outperform the broader emerging markets,” according to a press release.  

Dubai exhibited promising indicators as the emirate rose 12.49 percent during the second quarter, while Abu Dhabi witnessed a slight inclination of 0.94 percent, 

Mashreq Capital revealed that emerging markets equities lagged behind developed markets significantly. 

“Developed market equities have remained firm as US economic activity has shown resilience,” added the report.

Topics: Equity Market

GCC equity markets record positive performance led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE 
Business & Economy
GCC equity markets record positive performance led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE 

Oman LNG partners with German firm to expand global footprint 

Oman LNG partners with German firm to expand global footprint 
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Oman LNG partners with German firm to expand global footprint 

Oman LNG partners with German firm to expand global footprint 
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to strengthen its global presence, Oman LNG has struck a partnership agreement with the German company Secure Energy for Europe to supply 0.4 million tons of liquefied natural gas per annum.    

The four-year contract, which will see Oman LNG beginning the supply in 2026, is part of the firm’s strategy to tap new opportunities in the European energy markets.   

“The term-sheet signing with SEFE marks another milestone. Going further, the agreement leverages our constant efforts to add value to Oman’s economy through growth and collaborations,” said Mahmoud Abdulsatar Al-Balushi, chief commercial officer at Oman LNG, in a statement.   

The company’s CEO Hamed Al-Naamany and SEFE’s chief commercial officer Frederic Barnaud inked the term-sheet agreement, while Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Nasser Al-Aufi presided over the event.   

“As pioneers among German companies to embark on this partnership, SEFE is proud to lead the way toward enhanced collaboration,” said SEFE CEO Egbert Laege. 

The deal underpins the Gulf country’s standing as a trustworthy LNG source and reinforces its ability to generate reliable energy and efficiently deliver it to clients globally, according to a press release.

In January, Oman LNG agreed to supply up to 1.6 million metric tons of LNG to France’s TotalEnergies and Thai state-owned firm PTT.   

According to the deal, TotalEnergies and PTT will each receive 800,000 tons of LNG annually. While the French firm struck a 10-year deal beginning in 2025, the Thai company agreed on a nine-year contract from 2026. 

Oman has emerged as one of the leading players in the global LNG market, with an operational capacity totaling 10.4 million tons per annum as of April 2023, according to the International Gas Union’s World LNG Report.   

The firm’s LNG exports saw an annual increase of 11.3 percent in 2022 thanks to Oman’s unique geographic position, which allows for easy transportation and delivery of LNG to various locations. 

In addition to making significant commitments to environmental sustainability with carbon-offset initiatives, the country has also heavily invested in LNG infrastructure like liquefaction facilities and export terminals. 

Topics: Oman LNG Secure Energy for Europe Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1
Business & Economy
Oman Air Cargo volumes surge 42% in H1

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Iraq to boost commerce

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Iraq to boost commerce
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Iraq to boost commerce

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Iraq to boost commerce
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost economic cooperation and develop non-oil exports to Iraq, the Saudi Export Development Authority organized a trade mission to the city of Erbil. 

The authority, under the identity of “Made in Saudi Arabia,” promoted non-oil exporters and their goods, advanced the competitiveness of products from the Kingdom on global markets and explored new trade cooperation opportunities between the two countries.    

According to the Saudi Press Agency, more than 34 Saudi companies and 140 Iraqi firms from a variety of sectors, most notably building materials, food products, packaging, and packaging, participated in the trade mission.   

The mission included bilateral meetings and memoranda of understanding between the Saudi and Iraqi sides. 

Participants were also able to benefit from the services provided by relevant government agencies supporting the mission, including the Saudi Export and Import Bank and the Food and Drug Authority.  

This gave businesses the opportunity to reach agreements to expand exports and find new markets for their products.  

This trade trip is an extension of the activities Saudi Exports has been organizing in Iraq, where it participated in several major exhibitions on multiple occasions, including the Baghdad International Exhibition, SPA reported.  

Additionally, it coordinated the activities of a number of Saudi-Iraqi trade missions, including one held in Baghdad in June last year.  

This reflects the commitment of Saudi Exports in promoting exporters and providing numerous promotional platforms that connect them with potential customers and partners in the regional and global markets.  

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Iraq amounted to SR14.8 billion ($3.95 billion) over the last five years.  

With a value of SR4.42 billion, the construction materials industry was the top exporting sector during the time, followed by the food products sector with SR4.04 billion.   

By creating several opportunities, Saudi Exports is also contributing to raising the proportion of Saudi non-oil exports to at least 50 percent of the non-oil gross domestic product by 2030. 

Last Friday, the Saudi Export Development Authority also organized the activities of a trade mission to Japan which took place in the capital Tokyo to enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The mission also explored new avenues of cooperation that support the entry of national products and services into the Japanese market.  

Topics: Saudi Export Development Authority Iraq

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Japan
Business & Economy
Saudi Exports organizes trade mission to Japan

